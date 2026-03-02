Not least in advance of a forthcoming post with a musical theme, below is an updated and somewhat abridged version of this article from the end of summer 2024:

For some reason I found the experience of writing the original The Sound of Silence post more emotive than that for almost any other article I have written here. Perhaps with the exception of A dark day. And things weren’t so very different this time around.

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

In the About section of this Substack I refer to the song The Sound of Silence:

The idea for the Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) Substack came in the context of emails that I was writing to the leaders of the large city-centre church that I attend. As 2020 went by, I was becoming increasingly concerned about what appeared to be happening in relation to covid. After a brief discussion with the vicar in late 2020, during which it became clear that no-one else in the congregation had raised similar concerns, I began writing to the senior leaders of the church, not least because it was illegal to gather for a discussion at the time. One of the main things that I was concerned about was that Christians, and particularly Christian leaders, would maintain their reputation — such as it then was — for telling the truth. Since then I have written multiple times on various issues. But I think it is fair to say that engagement with the issues has been — and still is — fairly minimal. Particularly among those responsible for making key decisions. And that, unless I have missed it, there is essentially no forum at church for such things to be discussed. From my perspective, The Sound of Silence feels louder than ever.

When I wrote those words back in May 2024, “fairly minimal” was something of an understatement. It still is.

Some of the lyrics of The Sound of Silence have thus particularly resonated with me over the past few years. And I thought it worth sharing four renditions of the song, each remarkable in its own way.

Simon and Garfunkel

Firstly, here are Simon and Garfunkel, with a moving live performance of their original version:

“People hearing without listening…”

Disturbed

Secondly, here is a 2015 cover version from Disturbed, a US heavy metal band from Chicago. But please don’t let that put anyone off. There’s not a lot of metal here, unless you count singer David Draiman’s piercings. And it’s not for nothing that this impressive interpretation has been viewed more than a billion times on YouTube:

The adjective “epic” is overused these days. But in this case it seems to me an apt description.

Francis Collins(!)

Thirdly, here is a parody version from Francis Collins who led the Human Genome Project and was the director of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) during the covid era. The context here is a graduation ceremony at the Yale School of Medicine

That is not Collins’ first foray into cover versions. Here is his extraordinary covid era taken on John Lennon’s Imagine, featured at the end of Broken Truth’s excellent documentary Epidemic of Fraud:

I wonder what was actually going through his head as he was performing.

Monkeyboy

Fourthly and finally, and in stark contrast, here is the rather poignant The Sound of Sirens from Monkeyboy, an anonymous Northern Irish musician who garnered many views on Twitter/X during the covid era, despite extensive censorship at the time:

It appears that his songs have largely been erased from the internet, including the “free speech platform” Twitter/X where they first appeared. But I did find a few of them, including the above, on YouTube. Which is somewhat ironic given that, as a member of the rather Orwellian-sounding Trusted News Initiative, YouTube was among the most censored platforms in 2020-2023.

Susan Wojcicki was YouTube’s CEO at the time. And according to this article from BBC News, which spearheaded the Trusted News Initiative:

…her tenure was not without controversy. The platform faced criticism over its handling of online disinformation, including during the Covid pandemic.

Coincidentally, Wojcicki died in 2024 of non-small-cell lung cancer, which it seems she had lived with since 2022. She was 56.

Announcing her death “with profound sadness”, her husband Dennis Troper said: “My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after two years of living with non-small-cell lung cancer.”

In case The Sound of Sirens disappears from YouTube, the lyrics can be found in this footnote. I learned a new word when transcribing the final verse.

Oh, and in relation to “rapid cancers” and “the sound of sirens”…

Here are figures up to 2022 for “yearly adjusted death rates for diseases by malignant neoplasms [i.e. tumours] in England and Wales” in the age group 15-44:

According to US doctor Mary Talley Bowden, the US authorities are “sitting on cancer data. They have not updated it for four years… For some reason they are able to tell us how many people got the covid shot every week, but they are not able to tell us how many people have… cancer…”

I am reminded of UK colorectal cancer surgeon T James Royle, who has had the courage to speak out about the various potential mechanisms by which mRNA injections could induce “turbo” cancers:

And here is the latest UK government data (p19 here) for the most serious ambulance calls:

That number rose sharply in mid-2021 and has remained high.

An extra 600 or so serious ambulance calls per day amounts to roughly 200,000 extra per year.

The sound of sirens.

But my words like silent raindrops fall. And echo in the wells of silence.

