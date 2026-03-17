Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Not least in the spirit of Proverbs 18:17…

The first to present his case seems right, till another comes forward and questions him

…but also as something of an illustrated case study, I thought it worth highlighting the recent smearing of Prof Retsef Levi.

First, some context…

The university professor

Prof Retsef Levi is the J. Spencer Standish (1945) Professor of Operations Management at the Massachusetts Institution of Technology’s Sloan School of Management:

His areas of interest include health systems and risk management.

Last year Prof Levi was appointed to the US government’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). And recently he has been appointed chair of a new covid vaccine working group.

The doctor

Dr Jake Scott is a Clinical Associate Professor at Stanford University in California:

According to the university website, he is “a board-certified infectious diseases specialist. He provides general infectious diseases care in the inpatient and outpatient settings and his special interests include COVID-19, coccidiomycosis, multidrug-resistant organisms, HIV, and HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis.”

I featured Dr Scott in this post…

…where he appeared before the US Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations hearing on how the corruption of science has impacted public perceptions and policies regarding vaccines. And I highlighted how civil rights lawyer Aaron Siri dismantled his assertion that “the claim that childhood vaccines haven’t been tested against placebos is demonstrably false”.

The public health official

Dr Sharon Alroy-Preis is the head of public health services at the Israeli Ministry of Health:

Previously, she was deputy CEO of the Carmel Medical Centre (in Israel) and state epidemiologist for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. She has been a leading figure during the covid era, during which Israel was, in the words of one Pfizer executive, a “sort of laboratory” for the covid vaccine. She has apparently recently requested to step down from her current role.

Dr Sharon Alroy-Preis was the lead author on a Pfizer covid vaccine study in The Lancet which was reported in May 2021 in The Guardian:

That article, in a newspaper that has taken millions of dollars from the Gates Foundation since 2020…

…is surely a strong contender for a “That didn’t age well” award if ever I saw one.

At the time, the study was described by UK professors Norman Fenton and Martin Neil as “blatantly flawed”. They also point out that:

…the collaboration between Pfizer and the IMOH [Israeli Ministry of Health] (which started 6 Jan 2021, i.e. 4 months before the [Alroy-Preis] article in which she declared no conflict of interest was published) is clearly laid out in this (partially redacted) collaboration agreement. Section 9.1 of this Israel-Pfizer agreement provided for the parties to jointly approve any publication, and SAP is explicitly named as the IMOH’s representative in resolving any differences:

They conclude:

[Alroy-Preis] was leading the IMOH’s collaboration with Pfizer all along.

The Guardian’s hit piece

Which brings us to this recent article in The Guardian:

Some excerpts from the article are below (emphasis added):

The MIT professor who has been appointed by Robert F Kennedy Jr to review the safety of Covid-19 has failed to meet basic scientific standards in his own research on the topic, according to more than a dozen scientists and public health experts. Retsef Levi, an operations management professor, is a member of the US health department’s vaccine advisory committee (ACIP), which is meeting later this month and – many experts fear – could seek to roll back recommendations on who should receive Covid-19 vaccines. Levi, who holds Israeli and American citizenship, has claimed that Covid-19 vaccines are the “most failing medical product in the history of medical products”, despite a body of research that has shown they are safe and effective. A modeling study published in 2022 in the prestigious medical journal the Lancet estimated that Covid-19 vaccines saved nearly 20 million lives in the first year they were available.

The fact that this modeling study — in the The Lancet, the “prestigious medical journal” which also brought us the Surgisphere scandal — is chosen here to represent the “body of research that has shown [that covid vaccines] are safe and effective” is indicative.

I am reminded of Norman Fenton’s 88-second critique of the “nearly 20 million lives saved” claim:

I see YouTube have added an information box on Climate change…

Back to The Guardian…

[Levi] holds a coveted seat on the ACIP, which was once considered the “international gold standard for vaccine decision-making” but has faced criticism after Kennedy fired 17 of the group’s voting members – including doctors, immunologists and epidemiologists – and replaced them with individuals who have been criticized for undermining public trust in the safety and efficacy of many vaccines without any basis in fact. A Guardian review of Levi’s record found that more than a dozen experts have criticized research papers he has authored on the topic for being misleading. Some experts also said they believed Levi, who is not a physician or vaccine expert and now heads ACIP’s special immunizations work group on the Covid-19 vaccines, approaches the topic with a pre-determined agenda, instead of a spirit of true scientific inquiry. In a statement to the Guardian, Levi, 55, said that criticism of his work was not valid. “My papers are factual, balanced, rigorous and accurately contextualize their findings,” he said. “My record, expertise and experience speak for themselves.”

A review from a newspaper that has taken millions of dollars from the Gates Foundation…

The remainder of the article features scientists and doctors attacking Retsef Levi and does not cite anyone defending him. Nor does it disclose the conflicts of his critics, the first of whom is…

Dr Sharon Alroy-Preis, who served as head of Israel’s public health services during the pandemic, and stepped down from that role earlier this year, told the Guardian she could recall reading a draft of a paper Levi wrote in 2021, which suggested a correlation between Israel’s vaccination rate and emergency calls received by first responders in Israel that involved cardiac arrest. “We took it very seriously at the ministry of health. We invited him to a meeting to thoroughly look at the research,” she said. “At the meeting it was clear that he was not familiar with the way the data is collected and potential wrong interpretations. What was more troubling: he didn’t seem to care.” She added: “Having no answers to our professional questions he continued to insist he was right and ‘on to something’. It was clear he came with an agenda.”

“He came with an agenda” — says Sharon Alroy-Preis… who led the Israeli Ministry of Health’s collaboration with Pfizer…

For additional context, here is Prof Fenton and Prof Neil’s summary of what happened with Alroy-Preis’ 2021 paper in The Lancet (emphasis added):

On 6 May 2021 The Lancet published a blatantly flawed study of the effectiveness of the Pfizer covid vaccine on the population of Israel, claiming it was 95% effective.

On 17 May 2021 we submitted a rapid response 250 word letter explaining why the study was flawed.

After an initial response saying they would ask the authors for a response to our letter we heard nothing until 20 months later .

On 8 January 2023 we got an email out of the blue from The Lancet Senior Editor Josefine Gibson apologising for never having got back to us about the letter, saying that they had asked the lead author Dr Sharon Alroy-Preis… to respond to our letter but, because she did not provide any formal response, they have decided not to publish our letter.

Back to the piece in The Guardian, which goes on to feature…

Dr Jake Scott, an infectious diseases specialist and clinical associate professor at Stanford University School of Medicine who is a nationally recognized vaccine expert, said he fears ACIP will use data that has not been peer-reviewed or publicly released – that at least 10 children died from Covid vaccination – to justify restrictions on vaccine recommendations, even in cases when real-world data does not merit the limits… “What concerns me is not that someone is reviewing the data, but that the person who is reviewing it has said mRNA vaccines should be removed from the market,” he said. “The question becomes, is this a genuine scientific inquiry or a review with a pre-determined decision?” Scott said he was concerned not just as a vaccine research expert, but as a doctor who was on the frontlines of the pandemic. He said he had lost more than 100 patients – people in nursing homes and others who were vulnerable – and then saw the “dramatic change” that occurred once vaccines were introduced.

I have seen no small number of reports of doctors who used early treatment and whose patients fared rather better than Dr Scott’s.

I wonder how Dr Scott treated his patients. And what robust real world evidence he would cite for vaccine effectiveness.

I would also be intrigued to see how he would respond e.g. to the US life insurance numbers featured in this post:

But I won’t be holding my breath for a report on such matters in The Guardian.

Related:

Also:

And:

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