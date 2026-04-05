In the chaos of the world in which we find ourselves, I find it helpful to step back from time to time, and to focus on aspects of the bigger picture. In a short break from regular posts, this is the second part of a two-part Easter article.

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The revelation of God in the resurrection of Jesus Christ

In the first part of this article I contended that the death of Jesus Christ reveals much about the character and purposes of God. But the cross is not the end of the story. Indeed it cannot be if God is immortal and Jesus is the exact representation of his being.

In the resurrection of Jesus Christ we see yet more revelation of the character and purposes of the creator God who is eternal, relational and holy. According to the eye-witness accounts of the New Testament, the one through whom all things have been created was raised from the dead. And Jesus’ resurrection marks the beginning of a new creation, a theme to which we shall return. The eternal Word of God did not merely come down from heaven to live and to die. He came down from heaven in order that he could conquer death and offer eternal life. The Son of God who is one with the Father did not just come to earth to live and to die. He came to rise again and thus provide a means by which God’s relationship with his people could be restored. He “was appointed the Son of God in power by his resurrection from the dead”. And he is now “seated at the right hand of God”. The Holy One of God was not only delivered over to death for our sins. He “was raised to life for our justification”. Because Jesus was sinless, and because he died and rose again, those who believe and trust in him can be “justified”, i.e. declared righteous before God.

The resurrection of Jesus Christ turns conventional wisdom on its head. We can but grasp at the wonder of someone rising from the dead never to die again. For Jesus Christ, death was not the end. God raised him from the dead, and this changes everything.

He who appears utterly powerless is revealed as supremely powerful

As Jesus dies, he appears utterly powerless. He has been flogged — in itself a savage punishment that some did not survive. He has been beaten. And he is unable to carry his cross. Even his clothes now belong to someone else. As Jesus is nailed to the cross to die, despised by his enemies and rejected by his friends, it is hard to see how he could have done more to render himself impotent.

But all is not as it seems. Jesus had said to his disciples not just that he must suffer many things and be killed but that “on the third day [he would] be raised to life”. Jesus knew that he had to suffer and die; but he also knew that he would rise again. And Jesus’ resurrection transforms everything. In the context of the resurrection, the cross — which is in human terms the epitome of powerlessness — assumes remarkable power. It is not only that the foolishness of God is wiser than human wisdom. It is that “the weakness of God is stronger than human strength”. For the one who seemed completely impotent as he died on the cross has been “appointed the Son of God in power by his resurrection from the dead”. The reality is that he who appears utterly powerless is revealed as supremely powerful.

He who is mocked as king is revealed as the “King of kings”

As Jesus dies, the religious leaders sarcastically mock not just his inability to save himself but his claim to be a king: “He’s the king of Israel! Let him come down now from the cross, and we will believe in him”. And humanly speaking, Jesus’ claims to kingship are laughable. A king (or queen) in the ancient world typically had immense power — much more than most of the monarchs of today, whose role is often largely ceremonial. The idea of a king dying on a cross alongside criminals was unthinkable.

But again, all is not as it seems. Indeed there is a hint of what is to come even as Jesus dies. The repentant criminal crucified alongside him says, “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom”. It is this criminal, rather than the religious establishment, who recognises Jesus’ true status. Again, Jesus’ resurrection transforms everything. The reality is that he who is mocked as king is revealed as the King of kings.

He who appears defeated by death is revealed as having conquered death

During Jesus’ life, he had laid claim to be the way and the truth and the life. He had raised people from the dead, and he had promised people the hope of eternal life. But as he dies on the cross, apparently defeated by death, Jesus’ claims to be the Son of God seem to be dying with him.

Once more though, all is not as it seems. Even as Jesus dies, remarkable things happen. We noted earlier the tearing of the temple curtain. But that was not all. Matthew records that, when Jesus died, “The earth shook, the rocks split and the tombs broke open. The bodies of many holy people who had died were raised to life. They came out of the tombs after Jesus’ resurrection and went into the holy city and appeared to many people”. Matthew also records that “when the centurion and those with him who were guarding Jesus saw the earthquake and all that had happened, they were terrified, and exclaimed, ‘Surely he was the Son of God!’” In contrast to the religious leaders (the “experts”), those guarding Jesus — presumably hardened soldiers — recognised him as the Son of God even in his death.

Once again, Jesus’ resurrection transforms everything. His claims to be the eternal Son of the immortal God are spectacularly vindicated. The one who is mocked as the Son of God “has destroyed death and has brought life and immortality to light through the gospel”. The reality is that he who appears defeated by death is revealed as having conquered death.

It is through Jesus’ resurrection that God’s salvation plan becomes clear. It is hard to imagine a more graphic demonstration of his sovereign power. As Jesus is raised from the dead, the landscape is changed forever. There is now hope beyond measure. Jesus Christ provides God’s promised solution to the problem of sin. Through his death and resurrection, the Son of God bridges the apparently unbridgeable gulf between sinful people and a holy God.

As Jesus dies, God’s plan looks to be in tatters. But again, all is not as it seems. God’s power and will had decreed not just that Jesus would die but that he would conquer death. He is not only the lamb who was slain from the creation of the world. He is the resurrection and the life.

In the context of the resurrection, the claims of Jesus Christ make sense. The resurrection completes God’s salvation plan and demonstrates the power of the cross. So while “the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing… to [those] who are being saved it is the power of God”. God takes the suffering and death of his one and only Son, and transforms it into a glorious triumph. Indeed it is “because he suffered death” that Jesus is “crowned with glory and honour”. The foolishness of God is indeed wiser than human wisdom.

The above text is adapted slightly from Chapter 8 of The Big Reveal, which I finished writing during a time between jobs several years ago.

I don’t know quite how I would have reacted had someone told me then that, in several years time, the churchwardens at the church I attend would not only be quarantining my emails to church staff but (in their words) instructing people not to read anything I write.

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