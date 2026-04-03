In the chaos of the world in which we find ourselves, I find it helpful to step back from time to time, and to focus on aspects of the bigger picture. And so, in a short break from regular posts, this is the first part of a two-part Easter article.

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The revelation of God in the death of Jesus Christ

In the life of Jesus Christ we see the revelation of the character and purposes of the creator God who is eternal, relational and holy. The one through whom “all things have been created” lived on earth as a human being. The eternal Word of God “came down from heaven”, became flesh and made his dwelling among us. The Son of God who is one with the Father came into the world to show us the extent of God’s love for his people. He demonstrated to us what it means to submit to God as Father. And he showed how God’s children should love one another. The Holy One of God lived a perfect, sinless life.

The life of Jesus Christ turns conventional wisdom on its head. We can but grasp at the wonder of the Incarnation of the God whose ways and thoughts are higher than our own. Through what he says and does, Jesus Christ reveals the character and purposes of God.

Jesus, like his Father, is uncompromising on sin. He repeatedly exposes the hypocrisy of the outwardly religious, but he is unequivocal in condemning all forms of sin. According to John 8:2-11, he reminds those who wish to stone to death a woman caught in the act of adultery that they too are sinful, saying, “Let any one of you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her.” But he also says to the woman: “Go now and leave your life of sin.” Like his Father, Jesus demands nothing less than moral perfection. “Be perfect… as your heavenly Father is perfect,” he says, in the context of having repeatedly made the point that true righteousness involves not only what we do and say but what is on our minds and in our hearts. And Jesus can demand moral perfection because, like his Father, he is morally perfect. He practised what he preached. And he lived a perfect life.

Like his Father, Jesus loves his people, but he cannot and does not ignore sin. Jesus knows that justice must be done and that sinners necessarily face judgement. And yet he loves us so much that he is prepared to die so that he might rescue us from sin, and free us from its consequences. Jesus longs for sinners — each and every one of us — to repent and be saved. He tells parables, such as the story of the lost son, that speak powerfully of the lengths to which God will go to seek and to save the lost.

It is one thing to speak of salvation though, and quite another thing to make it happen. Indeed it is hard to see how sinners can be saved at all. God’s holiness means that justice is necessary. And God’s love means that he longs to save his people. But it is not easy to see how God can express love without compromising justice, and justice without compromising love.

It is in the death of Jesus Christ that we find the resolution of this tension. At the cross, divine love and divine justice come together. On the one hand, Jesus’ death demonstrates the justice of God. In the words of Paul, “God presented [Jesus Christ] as a sacrifice of atonement, through faith in his blood. He did this to demonstrate his justice, because in his forbearance he had left the sins committed beforehand unpunished”. And on the other hand, Jesus’ death demonstrates the love of God. As Paul goes on to say, “God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners Christ died for us”.

In demonstrating his justice, God shows us how bad sin is. When we read “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son”, it is important to bear in mind that “the word ‘world’ in John’s gospel typically refers not to a big place with a lot of people in it but to a bad place with a lot of bad people in it”. God’s love is remarkable not because of how big the world is but how bad the world is. And in demonstrating his love, God shows the extent to which he needs to go — and is prepared to go — to solve the problem. In the death of his Son Jesus Christ, God’slove can be expressed without compromising justice, and his justice without compromising love.

In the death of Jesus Christ we see further revelation of the character and purposes of the creator God who is eternal, relational and holy. The one through whom all things have been created did not just live among his creatures as a human being. He suffered and he died a terrible death at the hands of those he had created. The eternal Word of God did not merely come down from heaven to live. He came down from heaven to die. The cross has always been at the heart of God’s eternal plan to rescue his people. The Son of God who is one with the Father “loved [his people] to the end”. In going to his death on the cross, Jesus showed us what perfect submission to God the Father looks like. Though deserted by his friends and forsaken by Father, Jesus laid down his life, and gave the ultimate demonstration of sacrificial love. The Holy One of God who lived a perfect sinless life “was delivered over to death for our sins”.

The death of Jesus Christ turns conventional wisdom on its head. We can but grasp at the wonder of the cross. It is scarcely conceivable that a prophet of God would die as Jesus did, let alone the Son of God. And yet, as Jesus dies, the very worst that humanity can do to God is used by God to do the very best that he can do for humanity.

As Jesus dies, we have a striking picture of what man thinks of God. The religious leaders, having long plotted how they might kill Jesus finally get their chance. “The chief priests and the elders of the people assembled in the palace of the high priest… they schemed to arrest Jesus secretly and kill him”. Jesus Christ, who had lived a perfect life, full of grace and truth, was betrayed by Judas Iscariot, one of his disciples. Jesus was arrested and brought to trial under false accusation. He was deserted even by his disciples. He was repeatedly disowned by Peter, one of his closest disciples, who, along with the others, had declared his undying allegiance. The religious leaders, who were powerful and influential people, persuaded the crowd to demand the killing of Jesus in exchange for the release of another prisoner. Pilate, despite recognising Jesus’ innocence, agreed to release Barabbas, who “had been thrown into prison for an insurrection in the city, and for murder”. The innocent Jesus Christ, Son of God the Father, was to die. The guilty Barabbas, whose name means “son of the father”, was to be set free. And so the man who is God was flogged, mocked, beaten, and then killed by crucifixion. As the one and only Son of God dies, the victim of lies, betrayal, injustice and murder, the problem of sin is laid bare. Nowhere is people’s hatred for God more starkly revealed than in the events which culminate in Jesus’ death.

As Jesus dies, we have a striking picture of what man thinks of God. But that is not all. We also have an even more remarkable picture of what God thinks of man. We may reasonably presume that it was within Jesus’ power to destroy his enemies: those who plotted to have him killed; those who betrayed him, arrested him and falsely accused him; those who flogged, mocked, beat and crucified him; and those who were content to sit back and let it happen. And yet, “instead, [Jesus] entrusted himself to him who judges justly”. “He humbled himself by becoming obedient to death – even death on a cross!” Nowhere is God’s love for people more starkly revealed than at the cross.

He who is cursed is redeeming others from the curse of the law

As God’s one and only Son dies, the solution to the problem of sin is revealed. It did not appear this way though. Humanly speaking, the death of Jesus Christ looked like a disaster. It is no wonder that Paul speaks of the “foolishness of the message of the cross”. Death was bad enough, but death on a cross was just about as bad as it could get. Crucifixion was utterly brutal. And for Jesus Christ death was exceptionally terrible because it meant separation from his eternal Father. But it is important also to observe that crucifixion was not merely excruciatingly painful but abjectly shameful. When men and women were crucified, they were crucified naked. Moreover, according to the Old Testament law, “anyone who [was] hung on a pole [was] under God’s curse”. It is thus hard to imagine a more ignominious end to Jesus’ life: dying a shameful death reserved for the worst criminals, and apparently cursed by God. As Jesus hung on the cross, “darkness” — a potent symbol of God’s judgement — “came over all the land”. And as Jesus was about to die, he “cried out in a loud voice, ‘Eli, Eli, lema sabachthani?’ (which means “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?’)”.

All is not necessarily quite what it seems though. For the reality is that he who is cursed is redeeming others from the curse of the law. Jesus’ death is not an accident. Jesus had explained to his disciples “that he must go to Jerusalem and suffer many things at the hands of the elders, the chief priests and the teachers of the law, and that he must be killed”. Jesus knew all along that he had to die. He knew that it was written: “Cursed is everyone who does not continue to do everything written in the Book of the Law”. And he knew that the only way that people could be saved from this curse was for him — the sinless Son of God — to die. In the words of the apostle Paul, “Christ redeemed us from the curse of the law by becoming a curse for us”.

He who cannot save himself is saving others

As Jesus dies, the chief priests, the teachers of the law and the elders mock him: “‘He saved others,’ they said, ‘but he can’t save himself!’” And humanly speaking, they are right. Jesus cuts a pathetic and helpless figure, unable to save himself from a terrible death.

Again though, all is not quite what it seems. For the reality is that he who cannot save himself is saving others. Even as Jesus is dying we get a glimpse of the salvation that he offers: “One of the criminals who hung there hurled insults at [Jesus]: ‘Aren’t you the Messiah? Save yourself and us!’ But the other criminal rebuked him. ‘Don’t you fear God,’ he said, ‘since you are under the same sentence? We are punished justly, for we are getting what our deeds deserve. But this man has done nothing wrong.’ Then he said, ‘Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.’ Jesus answered him, ‘Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise’”.

He who is dying is destroying death

During Jesus’ life, he had laid claim — explicitly and implicitly — to be the Son of God. But as he dies, this claim looks hollow. Those who have plotted to have Jesus killed mock him, saying, “He trusts in God. Let God rescue him now if he wants him, for he said, ‘I am the Son of God’”. And leaving aside their tone and their motives, they have a point. How can this man, disgraced and dying, possibly be the Son of the Immortal God?!

Once more though, all is not quite what it seems. For the reality is that he who is dying is destroying death. Jesus Christ really is the Son of God, and his death is achieving God’s purposes. Even as he dies we see a hint of the implications of his death: “At [the moment Jesus died] the curtain of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom”. The curtain that symbolised the barrier between God and his people was completely torn in two.

It is in the events of Jesus’ death that the gulf between sinful people and a holy God is most apparent. It is not easy to envisage a more graphic scenario to illustrate people’s hatred for God and God’s love for people. As Jesus dies, the prospects for humanity look hopeless. The problem of sin remains. And the gulf between sinful people and a holy God appears more unbridgeable than ever.

As Jesus dies, God’s plan looks to be in tatters. But all is not as it seems. Jesus’ death is no accident. In the words of the apostles’ prayer to God recorded in Acts 4:27-28, “Herod and Pontius Pilate met together with the Gentiles and the people of Israel in [Jerusalem] to conspire against your holy servant Jesus, whom you anointed. They did what your power and will had decided beforehand should happen” (emphasis added). The death of Jesus Christ — the lamb “chosen before the creation of the world” — had always been part of God’s eternal plan.

The cross appears to make a mockery of Jesus’ claims. But as Paul writes, the “foolishness of God is wiser than human wisdom”. The cross is not what it appears. The reality is that God is using the worst of evil to achieve the greatest of good. In the death of Jesus Christ, we see the revelation of the character and purposes of the God whose thoughts and ways are higher than our own.

But we cannot properly understand the cross in isolation from what follows, which will be the subject of part 2, scheduled for publication on Sunday morning.

The above text is adapted slightly from Chapter 8 of The Big Reveal, which I finished writing during a time between jobs several years ago.

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