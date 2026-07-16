Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

In the context of recent years, I am now inclined to ask basic questions about the truthfulness of any unusually high-profile media story that has at least some of the following features:

Strong emotions are evoked

There is widespread mainstream media coverage

Responses to the story are amplified by large social media accounts and/or bots

And there is no shortage of such stories, the most recent of which — at the time of writing — is that of the reported murder of Ann Widdecombe.

One of the most striking things to me was something I noticed when browsing the YouTube menu through our television last Sunday evening. Two days after reports that a suspect had been arrested, the first twenty items suggested in the “Breaking News” section all related to the Ann Widdecombe story.

Here are the recent articles on the BBC website under the heading Ann Widdecombe at the time of writing (first thing on Wednesday 15h July):

There are more on the second page, which, for some reason, overlaps somewhat with the first:

Thirty or so articles in the space of five days strikes me as a lot. To be fair, this is rather different from the case of e.g. Charlie Kirk. After all, I guess most BBC licence fee payers are at least aware of Ann Widdecombe, be it from politics, pantomime or indeed “reality TV”. But some of the coverage about Widdecombe looks distinctly fishy to me, a theme to which I shall return.

First, some context.

Until 2010

Ann Widdecombe was born to Rita Noreen and James Murray Widdecombe CB OBE in 1947. Her father, described by his only daughter as “very formidable; a bit grumpy, but I loved him dearly”, was Head of Naval Supplies and Transport in the UK Ministry of Defence.

After attending school in Singapore and Bath, Widdecombe went on to study Latin at Birmingham University, and Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Oxford, where she apparently lived next door to Mary Archer (wife of Jeffrey), Edwina Currie, and Michèle Brown (wife of Gyles Brandreth). After working for Unilever for a couple of years, and then as an administrator at the University of London, she became MP for Maidstone in 1987. She went on to serve in John Major’s government as Minister of State for Employment and then Minister of State for Prisons. She apparently visited every single prison in the country.

As I recall, for a government minister (rather than a Secretary of State) Widdecombe was a prominent and outspoken member of the the Major government. And perhaps her most-remembered comment from that era will be her description of her former boss at the Home Office, Michael Howard, of whom she said, “there is something of the night about him”. Those words, which Widdicombe apparently “tested out”, are widely recognised as having damaged Howard’s chances of becoming the leader of the Conservative Party in 1997, although it didn’t stop him being elected unopposed in 2003.

(Since then, it seems that being elected unopposed has become something of a running theme in the election of UK party leaders. And indeed Prime Ministers: Gordon Brown, Theresa May, Rishi Sunak and now Andy Burnham. And I am reminded that Burnham polled less than a third of the vote for Jeremy Corbyn in the 2015 Labour leadership election. But I digress…)

Another thing I remember about Widdecombe in the 1990s is how open she was about her Christian faith. In 1993 she moved from the Church of England to the Roman Catholic Church following the ordination of women as priests. In 2010 she told the New Statesman, “ I left the Church of England because there was a huge bundle of straw. The ordination of women was the last straw, but it was only one of many. For years I had been disillusioned by the Church of England’s compromising on everything. The Catholic Church doesn’t care if something is unpopular.”

I guess such principled stances made Widdicombe unpopular in some quarters. And maybe this sketch on Victoria Wood with all the Trimmings, viewed by more than 8 million people on Christmas Day in the year 2000, captured something of the public mood at the time:

Among the lyrics:

Let’s join in the magic of Christmas make-believe

Who do we all want to see on Christmas Eve?

Ann Widdecombe, Ann Widdecombe, that’s who we want to see (we agree)

Not Santa Claus, not Zoe Ball, not William Hague… Who’s the girl who gets so giddy?

Eyes so blue and shoes so diddy

Who’s our favourite Tory biddy?

Give me A N N and E… W I and double D… E C O M B E spells Widdecombe… By day, I’m your shadow Home Secretary

But hey, deep down, you know there’s so much more to me

Ann Widdecombe, Ann Widdecombe, I sing, I dance, I leap (to the right)

I’m truculent, I’m succulent, I am a star (yes you are) We’ll gather round to the festive sound of the carols of a distant choir

As we raise a toast, what will we roast on the embers of the open fire?

Ann Widdecombe, Ann Widdecombe… As the children dream of a reindeer team and a figure in a coat of red

Dare we divulge… what is that bulge at the bottom of the children’s bed?

It’s Widdecombe, Ann Widdecombe… As the snowflakes fall and the neighbours call like the Christmases in days of yore

As they ring our bell what will they smell coming through the open door?

Ann Widdecombe, Ann Widdecombe, I’m woman through and through

Exuberant, protuberant, I inspire lust with my bust…

In 2017 Widdecombe spoke about how Victoria Wood had phone her beforehand to ask if she minded being parodied on that 2000 Christmas special. The former MP had apparently agreed to the programme going ahead. Although, in Widdecombe’s words, she “had no idea what was going to be in the sketch”.

I wonder what was on Wood’s mind as she wrote and performed that particular item.

2010-2018

In 2010 things changed. At the age of 62, Widdecombe stood down as an MP and made numerous television appearances, including on Strictly Come Dancing:

Later that year she gave an interview to Graham Norton in the context of gaining popularity following her time on the dance contest show:

[Norton] Do you regret walking away when you did? [Widdecombe] No, absolutely not. I got the point of retirement right. I was asked in [2007] if I wanted to run again [as an MP]… and that would have meant three years of that Parliament… five years of the next Parliament. Eight years was too long and I knew I had it right. And the proof of that is simply that when I go back to see people, as occasionally I do, I don’t feel any tug at all. I got it right… [Norton] So there’s no danger of you going back into politics… [Widdecombe] I’m certainly not going to stand for election ever again. [Norton] Good. Okay… but… do you feel a bit sad that… whatever political legacy you might have had has now been totally wiped out by you flying around in some [leather?] tights…? [Widdecombe] No, I’m not at all saddened by it, for this reason… None of us know how long we’re going to live. I could die tomorrow. But I could, if I followed my mother for example, live another three decades. I do not know what’s going to come up and what I’m going to do in that time. So I may be remembered neither for politics nor for Strictly but for something else that I can’t even foresee at the moment… And you know… we get one go this side of eternity… one go… It’s not a dress rehearsal. It’s one go, and you make the most of it, and you take opportunities that come along that you like, and you go for it. And that’s my philosophy.

“I’m certainly not going to stand for election ever again.”

In the next few years Widdecombe made many appearances in the media, perhaps most memorably as runner-up in 2018’s Celebrity Big Brother:

She also turned her hand to panto, with her first appearance being with Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 2011. According to this review from The Telegraph:

[Widdicombe’s] performance as Widdy-in-Waiting, maid to Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood’s wicked Queen Lucretia, is so stiff that her character should be renamed Woody-in-Waiting, but she is clearly having fun.

Wikipedia also lists Widdecombe’s panto performances in 2012, 2016 and 2017, but not this one in Redhill (Surrey) in 2018:

I am reminded that pantomime literally means “all imitation”.

2019-2026

Having said in 2010 that she would “certainly not be standing for election again”, in 2019 Widdecombe returned to politics as the Brexit Party’s lead candidate in South West England at the 2019 European Parliament election, winning a seat in line with national results and serving until the UK left the EU in early 2020. In the 2019 UK General Election, she stood for the Brexit Party in the seat of Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, where she polled 5.5% of the vote (enough to retain her deposit).

Widdecombe subsequently hit the headlines in the covid era — in an article apparently in the showbiz section of the Daily Express — after she “mocked Ursula von Der Leyen and the EU for the failed vaccine rollout and dubbed her a ‘donkey of a politician’”. And after the Brexit Party became Reform UK, she became their immigration and justice spokesperson in 2023 at the age of 75.

The reported murder of Ann Widdecombe

Which brings us to the reported murder.

Aside from the number of BBC articles and the apparent YouTube amplification discussed earlier, some of the coverage of the story strikes me as distinctly odd.

For context, the 2012 Leveson Inquiry into the Culture, Practices and Ethics of the Press recommended (Volume II, G, section 2.39, p791) that:

…it should be made abundantly clear that save in exceptional and clearly identified circumstances (for example, where there may be an immediate risk to the public), the names or identifying details of those who are arrested or suspected of a crime should not be released to the press nor the public.

And yet in articles such as this one, we read that:

Devon and Cornwall Police added they are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death, following the arrest of the 28-year-old white British man in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

Given that the suspect has been arrested, and that police are “not looking for anyone else in connection with [Widdecombe’s] death”, there is clearly no immediate risk to the public. So why have the police released identifying details such as the person’s age, race, sex and place of residence?

In any normal murder investigation, would not the police be minimising what they reveal, lest they prejudice any investigation and potential subsequent trial?

Moreover, when was the last time footage like this was released of a murder suspect?!

I don’t know quite what is going on here. But the whole thing looks distinctly fishy to me.

And it seems apt to finish with a reminder of Widdecombe’s words to Graham Norton on television in 2010:

I may be remembered neither for politics nor for Strictly but for something else that I can’t even foresee at the moment…

Related:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem