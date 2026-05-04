Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this post…

…featuring “Australia’s most honest church covid review”, I was intrigued to learn more from this video about how the report, from the Anglican diocese of Sydney, came about.

The video also features Dr Liz Evans whose talk at the Covid and the Church conference last September I featured in this post:

Some context from a UK perspective

We begin with Dr Evans setting the context:

I’m not ordained… so I was coming at it very much from the perspective of somebody who was seeing what was going on… I was fighting and campaigning on medical ethics which were obviously being completely violated from the moment of the first lockdown… with… people being left to die alone… not being allowed to visit your loved ones in hospital when they were dying… closing the schools… all the terrible things that were being done, even before we got to mandates and experimental vaccines. And to me this was a moral issue... a spiritual issue as much as a medical ethics issue. And the voice that was missing from the start was the Church. And as a… committed Christian, I could not understand this, because to me this was… so obviously… we’re taught in the Bible… that we’re in this spiritual battle and that the world is under Satan, and he will cause fear and division and there will be lies and attacks on the truth and attacks on everything that is good and godly… which would be love, joy, life… And… it was very quick… to realise… this was a war on joy. So therefore this could not be from God. And the collateral damage to anyone who had an inch of wisdom was obvious… you can’t just shut down society and try to… eliminate deaths from one cause and not cause catastrophic harm in so many other areas… that would reverberate and go on and on… So that was the wisdom that the Church was failing to speak. And… I was like, “What… should the church do?” The church’s role in the world is to speak an eternal perspective… is to call out evil… is to… give godly wisdom… because the fear of God is the beginning of wisdom… The world can be very intelligent… but they don’t have wisdom… we get that from the Holy Spirit. We get it from God, and we should be… that prophetic voice in the world warning of folly… and we should have spiritual discernment. We should be able to pick up when things aren’t right… when there is evil being perpetrated. And we should have courage to speak out and… not expect ourselves to be conformed to the world… We’re told in the Bible that we should expect to be persecuted for righteousness sake. So when we’re agreeing with everything a secular government is doing, there’s probably a problem… that we’re not tuned in to… what is God saying in [the] situation…

Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is — his good, pleasing and perfect will. (Romans 12:2)

Initially I was sort of fighting with my own church… writing letters. I’ve got pages and pages… I… went through them… sending scripture [texts] and… queries and saying… “Is this proportionate? What about this? What about that?” But I was being met with a brick wall. And then in… I think it was November 2021… when the jabs were… in full swing… we started… there’s an organisation called Health and Truth set up by Pastor John-William Noble in Scotland… and we had a conference in Belfast. It was a sort of lockdown situation… but we managed to have this amazing conference calling out what where the church was failing… [and] they’ve done several things since… Our most recent one was a sort of… covid inquiry for the Church in… September last year… sort of doing what Zac’s been doing.

I featured a November 2021 address from John-William Noble here:

And this post features his address at the 2025 Covid and the Church conference:

But also… in the meantime… in… November [2024] I felt really strongly that… the Church needed to repent. It’s like… the emergency’s over… nobody’s talking about covid anymore. But then… I’ve been doing the covid inquiry and… contributing to that from the medical ethics perspective. But I was like, “Where’s the Church’s inquiry? Where’s their reflection? Why have they not… examined what they did for three to four years…?” [The Church] didn’t stop talking about covid for three to four years… And now it’s silent. And yet people like me have never been listened to. We were told to go away. But it’s like, “When will you listen to me?” So I did a… 12-minute video which got 100,000 views… which is probably the [most] views I’ve ever had… calling for the church leaders to repent of their role in the covid jab rollout… to call for a halt to the rollout… to step up and help heal society and individuals.

A link to the video can be found here, along with a transcript:

And I was also saying [that] the vaccine-injured and bereaved have been so appallingly treated… and we [the Church] have to be that place of refuge for them. [Churches] needs to open their doors and… recognise them… call for justice for them, call for compensation… And that we need truth and reconciliation for disenfranchised Christians like myself... and a public apology and… acknowledgement of what [went] wrong… Through Christ we [can] have forgiveness… when there is repentance… so people like me also can then forgive if there’s been repentance… we have grace in that situation. And this isn’t a… witch-hunt. This is a healing hunt… That was what I called for. And… that’s why I’m so excited to be on with you today, Zac, because I read your statement and the document yesterday, and I was moved to tears because I could have written [it] myself. It was just such a voice in the wilderness, because that is the voice I have not heard from church leadership apart from the very few pastors that I’ve worked with… and it’s been devastating…

How “Australia’s most honest church covid review” came about

Rev Zac Veron then gives his extraordinary account of what happened in Australia:

In early 2020 I was instructed to shut down church by the archbishop… as was every other minister… and go on Zoom. We had a few days notice, and my initial reaction was to want to stay open. It never entered my mind that we would close down church for any reason. But I put it to my colleagues and I couldn’t get any of my colleagues to agree that we should stay open. So… that very first week I just started to doubt my sanity. I started to doubt my own judgment. I didn’t know what was going on initially, and… personally I was under a lot of stress. My mother was dying a very long and painful death. [And] I was trying to hold the church together in the context of government propaganda [saying] that you might die if somebody sneezed at you at church. So there was a lot going on. But by the beginning of the second lockdown in Sydney… which was in 2021… what was going on was much clearer to me. And I made it clear to the members of my congregations that the vaccines were divisive… and division is the work of the devil… and [that] my church was not going to be divided over a matter of bodily autonomy and a matter of personal conscience. I encouraged everyone to do their own research. It was very hard to do because there were less and less people watching on Zoom as the weeks went on. I made it clear… when we reopened that everybody was welcome at church regardless of vaccination status. Consequently I lost about a third of my membership by the beginning of 2023. Some people got out of the habit of coming to church. Others didn’t want to [come to] church with people who hadn’t… rolled up their sleeves… Some didn’t want to be led by a minister who questioned the government’s narrative.

The church that Rev Veron leads is in Arncliffe, a suburb of southern Sydney:

Those people by and large have been replaced by other people over the last few years who’ve been looking for a biblical response to the government’s propaganda. But the lockdowns were very difficult for us. They took the wind right out of our church’s growth sails. We were getting some healthy growth in 2018… 2019… but then it all stopped in 2020, and it’s taken us a few years to recover from. And now we’re growing again slowly… but small growth is welcome growth. So that’s what initially happened… and then 2022 arrives… and it’s as if the pandemic hadn’t happened in the corridors of the diocese of Sydney. When we got together for the synod [see later]… I cannot remember any mention of the lockdowns or the pandemic… and it was… surreal for me… and I got quite disturbed by the end of… 2022. I decided to make my move early in 2023 to get us to talk about what… happened. Did we do the right thing? What lesson should we learn? If it ever happens again, how will we respond? Was it a right thing to do to close our churches? Was it a right thing to do to dismiss people from ministry because of a matter of personal conscience on an experimental and provisionally approved vaccine? All these questions that I had… that it didn’t seem anybody wanted to interact with. In our system we have a governing body called a synod… and there are several hundred people on that. It meets for a 5-day talkfest every September… approximately three people from every church. We have 275 parishes [that] get invited to be on this governing board. And then from that group of several hundred people, about 50… are elected or appointed to do the work of the Senate on a month-to-month basis. And I was on that standing committee for [many] years… [and] in May 2023 I moved two big motions at the standing committee. There was a move to prevent them from being heard [but] the archbishop ruled against that move and I was permitted to move the motions… Would you like me to explain what happened next…?

There follows a short exchange between Rev Veron and one of the hosts:

[Host] Yes, I would. But before you go into that… just so we can keep track of where you’re at now… you’re still employed? [Rev Veron] Yes. [Host] Have you felt threatened at all… by your stance? [Rev Veron] There was a lot of stress on me going through the process from 2023 to the end of 2025… and I had some anxiety about what might happen to me. In God’s providence, I am still the minister of the church [I lead] and I’ve not been threatened by anybody…

And then Rev Veron explains how the review came about:

Let me read the motions out and then I’ll explain what happened… which then leads to how we got the report done. [The first motion] The standing committee requests the archbishop to: [a] write to all licensed clergy to advise them that since no known vaccine is able to stop transmission of the covid-19 virus, segregating people at church or denying people the opportunity to exercise a ministry on the basis of vaccine status in order to protect others is unscientific and is incompatible with biblical principles of inclusion and equality…

[b]… write to all bishops, rectors and heads of diocese and organisations to advise them that, since no known vaccine is able to stop transmission of the covid-19 virus, requiring employees to be vaccinated in order to protect others cannot be justified scientifically and is inconsistent with biblical principles regarding discrimination and loving one’s neighbour. The second motion, which again is in two parts. The standing committee requests the archbishop to: [a] write to the premier of New South Wales and requests that he initiate as a matter of urgency amending the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 to make it illegal to discriminate on grounds of vaccine status as it is currently illegal to discriminate for race, sex, age, disability, transgender, carers responsibilities

[b]… write to the Prime Minister and Governor General to ask for a Royal Commission on the federal and state government’s handling of the covid-19 pandemic and, in particular, seeking an investigation into advice given and decrees made by government employees regarding vaccines which directly contributed to thousands of Australian citizens losing their jobs and livelihoods.

I was permitted to move those motions, and I spoke to those motions. I also asked, in the context of the speeches that I made… that the diocese of Sydney should have a formal review about our handling of the pandemic. I spoke for close to 20 minutes and then there was about an hour of debate… and people were very kind. I got a little bit of support… mostly… people got up to oppose the motions and speak against them. They spoke nicely. That’s what we Anglicans do. And, at the end of the day, the standing committee declined to agree to go with any of my motions. What happened then was extraordinary. I thought, “Okay, well I’ve had my say… the matter’s lost. I’ve got to go back to the drawing board and work out what else I can do to get a survey out there… to get a review happening.” [And then] the archbishop got to the microphone, after the debate was lost from my perspective, and… thanked me and thanked the others for the way the debate went… and then said it would be inconceivable that we wouldn’t have a review given what happened in 2020 and 2021. There’s… about 50 people in the room… a very large room. You could have heard a pin drop when he had said that. The people who spoke against what I wanted… some of them went red in the face. The lawyers couldn’t believe what they [had] just heard, and it was just music to my ears. It was a real godsend moment. Then it took several months for our processes to set up a committee which would begin the review.

Further discussion

The conversation continues…

[Dr Evans] I think that just shows… when you’re willing to… speak for God… how he can use… even… our… most feeble efforts to do something amazing. And praise God that the archbishop actually listened in that moment, and was prompted, and followed the prompting to go ahead with the review, because that felt like a huge spiritual breakthrough. [Rev Veron] Yes, it’s the job of the archbishop as the chair of the senate and the standing committee to be fair and impartial. And that is very hard to do. And on that instance I think he did his job admirably, and was the impartial chair of that meeting… The separation of Church and State is often misunderstood. Many people believe the Church should stay out of politics or the Church should stay out of secular affairs... but that’s not what the phrase meant historically. What it means is the government should stay out of Church affairs. And Anglicans in particular believe this, as do other denominations. We have 39 articles of religion… And article number 37, which was forged back in the 16th century during the Reformation in England states that “the princes… that is the governing authorities… should stay out of church affairs and let the ministers do their job and not be interfered to [with] by government authorities. [Dr Evans] I think what was interesting… I sat down for a couple of hours yesterday and read the whole of that 35-page document… and… it was really sobering reading everything that had happened during covid… in black and white… And you realised how… the [church] leadership were completely overwhelmed by constantly changing regulations, directives, policies... Lots of them didn’t make sense… one minute they’d be asked to do something… then a week later it would change. And you can see why there is wisdom in separating the Church and the State because actually… in the end… I think people were just spiritually ground down, because… all they were doing was… treading water… trying to keep up with the bureaucracy. And they… lost sight of what their role is… which is to save souls not to save lives… And they got caught up in this sort of public health false religion, which I think is what [covid] turned into… And that kind of played into their religious-like tendencies or desires, but it was it was subverted… away from the gospel and making disciples… into following these [covid rules] to the letter…

I find it extraordinary how so many aspects of the covid era resembled religion:

There are so many potential sermon illustrations…

[Dr Evans] And I think this whole righteousness in the church became very much self-righteousness. which is obviously inverted. That’s not a good thing. People… started to virtue signal. “If we follow the rules, we’re good people.” And that was a very seductive proposition. And it was a very easy proposition because it meant that you could be popular with the world. “Look at that church. Look at all those people. They’ve all gone in in masks. They’re such good people.” And I remember our family were the only family in church that wouldn’t wear masks. And it was horrific… We were in the worship team and actually our music pastor was amazing because he did try to bend the rules as much as possible... so we were able to sing without masks and we sat in a different area. So I didn’t wear a mask and nor did my kids. But standing there on the platform singing these… incredible words of faith to this silent, masked congregation… and you’re just like, “Where’s your faith…? Do you believe what we’re singing or not?” They weren’t even singing. They had a mask on, but they still wouldn’t sing. And… you could feel the darkness… had just come into the church… and it was absolutely devastating. And yet they were all sitting there… I think… thinking that I was a terrible person and so irresponsible, and I didn’t care about their granny and all of the rest of it. Whereas I was trying to say, “No, I’m trying to show you what having faith is, and what we are singing… has meaning. We believe in the supernatural. We believe that we have hope in the face of death, because we’re all going to die… and our days are numbered. So it doesn’t really matter whether it’s tomorrow being run over by a bus or from covid or whatever. Actually, we have a message of hope in the face of death. And that’s what we failed to do.

Since the children have flesh and blood, he too shared in their humanity so that by his death he might break the power of him who holds the power of death — that is, the devil — and free those who all their lives were held in slavery by their fear of death. (Hebrews 2:14-15)

“Held in slavery by their fear of death…”

I remember citing those verses in writing to my own church leaders in 2021 as described in this section of this post:

[Host] So how important is it now… going forward… that leaders not only of church… but even government leaders… step up to the plate and say, “You know what… we got all this so terribly wrong, and we need to put things right to make sure this never happens again…” [Dr Evans] It’s very worrying, because what has been set is a precedent… and I just think… at the moment… if the same story came out… “we have this deadly virus…” I think people are so programmed and into this… they would go down the same route, and that is the danger of not having really big honest transparent inquiries and reflections and setting… I loved the… recommendations that you made in the report [Zac], because otherwise we’re just going to do the same thing again because nobody has practised that courage… and nobody has said, “Oh, actually I feel really bad… I should have done this…” And then that gives you the motivation next time to say, “I’m not doing that again.” But while you’re allowed to remain silent and just pretend it never happened… [and] the silence is deafening in the UK from the churches… I sent my video to my own church leaders… because I was thinking… “Well, it’s 2025 now… surely we can have a discussion. You’ve seen all my emails over the last 5 years.” And it was just a very firm, “We’re going to have to agree to disagree.” No offer of, “Come in. I can’t promise to agree with you, but… it sounds like you’re really upset, and you just need to talk to me… and I will listen.” Nothing. Because they don’t want to hear the collateral damage that was caused by their decisions… and they don’t want to take responsibility for that. And I think that’s that’s really dangerous…

I am reminded of the similar (lack of) response I have had to the letters I have sent to my own church leaders in the absence of opportunity and appetite for discussion.

[Rev Veron] I think… people [in Australia] were well-meaning and they [followed covid rules] with a clear conscience. They really bought the narrative… and still today believe that everything they were told was true. And so I would concur with you Liz, that if a pandemic was declared tomorrow, we would do exactly the same thing. We would shut down very quickly and go on Zoom…

I am reminded of these words of Prof John Lennox: “Think of the laws brought in during the pandemic — laws about handwashing, wearing masks and social distancing. All of them good and necessary…”

[Dr Evans] One thing you said [Zac]… in your motions that you put forward… was that because the vaccine didn’t prevent transmission then it wasn’t right to mandate it. But I would go further and say [that] no product… no human-created product should ever be mandated onto another human being, because nothing is 100% safe. You cannot guarantee safety of any product. It doesn’t matter how effective it is. There will be some people who are harmed. So… bodily autonomy has to be the red line that you don’t cross. And of course if the product works then… someone can be protected by their own taking of that product. They don’t need someone else to take it. And if it doesn’t work, it’s a defective product… so then nobody should be forced to take it. I think we’ve got to unpick this nonsense about people having medical treatment for the benefit of somebody else… It’s the lies that underpinned everything which is… what as Christians we need to be calling out… because… it’s a house of cards… based on lies… and we’ve got to speak the truth.

Each of you must put off falsehood and speak truthfully to your neighbour (Ephesians 4:25)

[Rev Veron] I’m not sure how to unwind some people from that trance that they’re in… [Dr Evans] It’s like a spell, isn’t it? It feels like… they’ve been sort of deceived into following a false religion, effectively. We were all told, “Follow the science.” [And] that is religious terminology… because as Christians, we follow Jesus…. And then you couldn’t question “the science”. So that [command] turns it into a religion. It’s dogmatic. It’s not science… obviously the whole premise of science is that you’re constantly doing the null hypothesis to challenge your findings… to say… “Let’s try and prove that what I have found is not true.” That is what science is. So the minute you’re told, “You’re a heretic,” if you question the science… And then you’ve got your scientists and public health officials… like you say, they are beyond reproach… beyond question… And they are the high priests who are telling people how to be pure… how to be saved. And then we’ve got the vaccine which was the Saviour... [Rev Veron] Yes. And that language of salvation crept into church meetings. Before the pandemic, what was the Christian message? Jesus is Lord and Saviour. That’s the clear message. But creeping into language during the pandemic… especially at the end of conversations… was, “Whatever happens, stay safe” or “Be safe”. So it turned from eternal salvation through trusting in Jesus to “Make sure you’re safe.” And we changed very quickly in the way we processed our thoughts about who we were and how we were to live.

I hope and pray that, going forward, in terms of realisation of what has actually happened, it will be reminiscent of the “yeast that a woman took and mixed into about thirty kilograms of flour until it worked all through the dough”…

Related

The experience of Rosie Tilli, a young Australian, featured in this section of this post:

Also:

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