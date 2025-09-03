Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Until recently, I was largely unaware of the story of Dr David Speicher, who has a PhD in the fields of clinical microbiology and virology. He has 20+ years of expertise in the diagnostics of infectious diseases and has authored 30+ peer-reviewed publications.

Speicher tells some of his story in this May 2024 article on his Substack…

…but he has more recently given this interview:

A transcript (from 1:05) is below. The interviewer is Jason Lavigne who has a science background. The other guest is Del Snyder, a friend of Speicher who explains some of the context for what has happened.

[Lavigne] I’m meeting with two amazing gentlemen who had a faith-based connection… when they met at church… to go ahead and help each other go through everything that we’re all going through… which is this journey of life, where we’re trying to find our way… Dr David Speicher and his friend Delford Snyder… [Speicher] It is so nice to be here. [Many people] know of my science and the DNA and the SV40 and the David Declaration and stuff, but I’ve never shared my journey through covid… how I’ve worked and I’ve lost five jobs… and to really show how God’s hand in all of this kept me on his path… I could have been so easily caught up in the science… to show [how] when I was at the darkest… how God used me… who talks like I do [with a pronounced stammer]… to do big things.’ And I have Del [Snyder] here, who changes my oil on the car… I met him at church in Huntsville, and we’ve wrestled and we’ve challenged each other, and we’ve fought... I’m very thankful that in the darkest times that Del’s been there to challenge and encourage and spur on… [Lavigne] Del… did you meet as a mechanic or do you meet in church? [Snyder] We met for the first time at a men’s retreat weekend. [Lavigne] Tell us a bit more about your church… [Speicher] So… it’s a Baptist church. I’m born and raised in Huntsville [in Canada]… outdoors… fish hunt. I’ve been picked on as a kid for how I talk. I’ve always loved science. I’ve wanted… to be an MD… doctor… to help people. And then I learnt of viruses… non-living things that can kill people… some kill people and some don’t. In grade 12, my guidance counsellor in Huntsville High [School] told me, because of how I talk, not to go on to university… I won’t make it. [And yet following time as an] undergrad here in Hamilton, [I] went to Australia and did a master’s [degree] in clinical microbiology and a PhD in virology. I’ve worked in Australia, Cambodia, India, Africa… And in 2014, my wife was somehow with child… [and] we came back to Australia… I was sick with paratyphoid... A week later, she gets sick… and I’m thinking, “Oh, she’s got paratyphoid… better get this looked at…” And then, “Oh, she’s fine, she’s just four weeks with child…” [Del Snyder] I came home in June of 2014, and [David and I] met shortly after that… I don’t recall exactly how the circumstances were… but I do remember David saying that… I was very comfortable in giving him the time to express himself, and he hadn’t always come across that. I explained to him why that was… it’s because I grew up with my youngest sister… there were eight of us, and I was the middle of eight… And my youngest sister had Down’s syndrome, and she was almost non-verbal… So I was used to understanding... And I always told [David that] my sister thought [others] were the dummies, because she understood everything any of us said, and she could not grasp why we couldn’t understand her, so it was a different dynamic… So I never had that blockage in dealing with David, because I naturally was comfortable in dealing with it. And a lot of people aren’t comfortable with that. And it’s a blockage that he deals with. He was bullied as a child, he was bullied as an adult, mostly emotionally… but even professionally… that’s happened in his professional life, because people aren’t comfortable, and if they don’t feel at ease in a circumstance… some people lash out. So we were drawn to each other… probably with that dynamic… and then we got to know each other, and there were other things we had in common. [Lavigne] That’s very special with your sister and her perspective… That’s precisely how she sees the world. People having a hard time understanding her… So you related a bit with David as well, because you felt that struggle as well, and you had the patience to sit and listen to him… because there’s a lot more to the delivery of how someone talks… there’s a lot more behind that, and you understood that. You just met my son just before this, who is also Down Syndrome, and you just opened my eyes to how he may see the world as well, because he’s a smart little guy, and he definitely understands what’s going on… but being able to share through vocabulary and non-verbal is a struggle, and we’re working through that as well. So [David]… go ahead and take us through [what happened]… [Speicher] I came home in 2006. I joined McMaster University… St Joseph’s Healthcare as a post-doctoral research fellow. [My] master’s [degree] in Australia is on coronaviruses and PCR tests and stuff… And so I came home and I worked on diagnosis of infectious disease… C. difficile, STIs, HPV…

[Speicher] I was working at McMaster… to [analyse] whole genome sequences of C. difficile. And when the pandemic broke out, we started in January of 2020 to make a method to sequence the SARS-CoV-2 virus. I helped the team… we first isolated the virus… and so our work on sequencing and tools and test methods was first out in February of 2020. I was in talks… with Public Health Ontario on how to test for the virus and sequence it. And I was first sidelined under investigation [on] March 17th of 2020. And so that really changed my path… [Lavigne] [It’s a] good thing the guidance counsellor was wrong… So you were one of the first people who were sequencing… the virus in… 2020… very early… [Speicher] We first isolated and PCR-tested things… At the time I was in talks with Public Health to work out how to sequence the virus… [But] I was sidelined… called into… a Zoom meeting with HR, the head of the department and my supervisor… I asked, “What have I done wrong?” And I was told, “You’ll find out next week.” I asked multiple times... [And] “next week” turned into 10 weeks of silence. I was sent home. I was paid. I was told I’m under investigation and therefore I can work on anything else [but] I cannot touch anything related to the pandemic... [Snyder] David, hearing what was going on in the rest of the world… he was working on C. diff. and [the person who] became his co-worker [was] working under a different professor on something else. And David suggested that they co-operate together and start this team focusing on covid… So he was actually instrumental in starting that team at McMaster. That’s important for what happened. The issue was… he hadn’t shared much about what he was doing… [and] one day he was at my place while we were doing some work on his truck. And I just had this overwhelming sense… I told him, “David, you need to start intentionally keeping track of every type of communication you have with anybody you’re working with.” There were just some red flags going off with what he was sharing with me. And he said, “What do you mean?” I said, “Recording your phone calls, recording your messages, your talking to people in the lab.” [He replied] “Well, can I do that?” I said, “As long as you’re only recording something you’re part of, you can legally do that. You don’t have to tell anybody you’re doing it. If you are part of the conversation… you can’t record two other people, but as long as you’re part of the conversation, you can do that.” To David’s credit, he did that. So he kept his emails, tech messages, recordings of everything… That was really important, because when they did eventually suspend him… he came the week before that… And I remember him telling me that… his overseer came to him and said, “David, you haven’t done anything wrong, but you’re not making wise decisions at this point in time in history with Public Health in Ontario…” That’s what was said to him. And [then]: “We will talk about this. We’ll have a meeting on Friday…” This was a Wednesday… [Lavigne] That week he was on vacation… [Snyder] That’s right. And all I remember is… a sense came to me and I said, “Go for the meeting, but don’t be surprised if they don’t tell you anything.” And they didn’t. [Speicher] They told me nothing at that time… [Snyder] So then they came up with these accusations against David. There were two accusations that they were basing their… removing him from his position as far as actually working… They kept paying him. He’s under contract. So they locked him into his contract, but wouldn’t allow him to work. So that basically made him unable to take any other process from anywhere. [And] what these accusations were that he was falsely claiming to be a part of the covid team. Now, remember, I just said he kind of started it. [That was the first thing]… [And] the second thing is his process at the beginning, as he said, when he talked to Public Health Ontario… he was working with them in trying to find a process of collecting data. So he was doing what is called setting up a bait capture program. That was his job. And he’d got that, and was trying to get it to Public Health Ontario. And his overseer was on holiday in the midst of a pandemic. [Speicher] And… I asked, “Am I allowed to go and meet them?” And I was told, “Yes, of course, sure.” And I asked, “How much info can I share?” Because at that time, it was all done behind [closed] doors and stuff. And all I was told was, “Not much.” And “not much” isn’t nothing. Not much means just enough to get things going and off the ground… [Lavigne] Were they saying you were not part of the covid team, or were they saying there is no covid team…? What were their allegations? [Snyder] They were saying he’s not part of the covid team… And the reason it was being said is there was the second component to that. He was asked by his fellow worker to get certified to work in the BSL 3 lab [at McMaster]… because that’s where he was doing the… lab work… David’s part was going to be to sequence the work that they’d done, which is basically verifying [the virus sequence] for [the] record. [Lavigne] Was any other teams around the world or in Canada doing this as well? [Speicher] There was a lab in Hong Kong and in Australia. And I knew both of those scientists. [Lavigne] So this was the only one in Canada. [Speicher] The only one in Canada… [Lavigne] And the purpose of sequencing the virus is for the PCR testing. [Speicher] For finding what’s there… to get PCR tests off the ground… surveillance, sequencing, and to track [the] advancement of this pandemic. [Lavigne] The advancement of the pandemic, and maybe mutations or any other involvements… Wow. This seems like important work… [Snyder] In normal circumstances, that is also what is required for vaccine production. [Speicher] Yes. [Lavigne] Correct. You need to understand what the sequence is… Early in my career, I was a tech guy, and I worked with a company that was sequencing the human genome, way back in the early 2000s. So this is stuff that we’ve been doing for quite some time. So this seems to be one of the steps in science to understand what you’re doing… So now we’re in March moving our way through April… [Snyder] So there he is… ironic in the timing… he’d been asked by his co-worker to get certified [and] the next accusation was that he’s claiming that he was asked to get certified when he wasn’t. Well, they didn’t know that David had been given some guidance to record things. So he had all the information to refute both these accusations. Accusation number one disappeared. They never talked about it again as soon as he responded with his evidence… Accusation number two got a little murky… At exactly the time where he went to Public Health Ontario, it just did happen that at that exact same time his co-worker claimed to have actually isolated the virus in the lab. And he sent [David] some information on his cell phone… one with a picture. David asked, “What can I show…?” All he did was show the picture of the virus that was sent… [Speicher] No… all I received is a cytopathic effect, which is cellular monolayer, and then there’s holes. And I was told, “We have the virus. It’s here… We tear it up, and it’s there, and now we’re going through it…” [Snyder] So here’s the irony. That second claim was that he had shared... confidential information with Public Health Ontario... in an email. So he of course is keeping me all up to date on all these accusations. [Speicher] I never shared an email. I showed them a picture. That was it. [Snyder] And I told David, “Don’t tell them anything until they show you.” [Lavigne] Who is “they” in this? McMaster? [Snyder] This is the McMaster HR. I said, “Don’t tell them anything until they come up with the goods that show you what they’re accusing you of...” Tell them to show you what you’ve supposedly shared. Is it an email? Show the email… He made a mistake of telling him about the picture he showed them. Guess what happened… That was the only thing they ever talked about from then on. And prior to that, their accusations… they didn’t even know about the picture. So that wasn’t part of what they initially used to suspend him. But from then on, that was the only thing. And that’s what they ended up using to justify claiming that there was substantial enough evidence that he had [broken] professional protocol… to eliminate his position… [Lavigne] I do want to clarify to everybody… Canada is a single-party recording country. So you’re absolutely correct… as long as one party is in the conversation and is aware it’s being recorded… completely legal. So you did good guidance there. I’m glad you got that. I hope everybody watching understands that, and does that as well. But let me try and wrap my little head around this one… Somebody shared a picture with you. And you shared that with Health Ontario. That’s what they’re using as a breach of confidentiality…? [Speicher] A director of virology and a colleague of mine at Public Health Ontario… [Lavigne] Are they claiming proprietary information? [Speicher] I wasn’t even told. [Lavigne] Was there a confidentiality stamp on it, or “private”, or “don’t share” or…? [Speicher] Nothing… [Lavigne] A colleague shared a picture, and you shared that… What was your purpose of sharing this with Health Ontario? [Speicher] Because I was asked, in a lunch meeting with him… He said, “I heard Sunnybrook is working on isolating this virus. Are you working with them?” And I said, “Yes, we are. It’s been isolated.” And I showed him a picture. And that was it. [Lavigne] You would expect this to be on purpose… we should be sharing this information… [Speicher] As Doug Ford [Premier of Ontario] said early on, all hands should be on deck, involved and doing this.

[Speicher] And yet, as I’m a Christian right-wing white conservative with moral values… because that night… Saturday… I was asked about my morals and thoughts on things, and I shared them. And then that evening in a celebration party at a doctor’s house, I was asked about stuff, so I shared... And it’s really ironic, because I was asked about my link-up with my master’s supervisor in Australia, Ian Mackay… [Snyder] Do you want me to fill it in… [Speicher] Go for it… [Snyder] It’s really interesting how this all fits together because it was mind-blowing how evidence came. It defies logic. [David had] been suspended. They won’t tell him anything about it… we’re trying to figure out why. So we’re dialoguing a lot and he’s not feeling very good. He’s pretty depressed. [Speicher] I was sidelined. My… career path was just taking off. I’m in a cool pandemic. It should be my field and I’m benched and it hurt. And I was isolated. Lockdowns, isolation, everything else… [Lavigne] You’re also being labelled as somebody that doesn’t co-operate or follow procedure. You’re being accused… [Snyder] So there he is feeling that his career is being completely sidelined because of what they’re doing. He doesn’t even know why. So we look together… “Okay, let’s figure out why.” So I started asking a lot of questions and one thing that came out early… [Speicher] I was asked [by an online local newspaper] for my thoughts [on] why things aren’t shut… I’ve seen [the virus] take off in China… And I said, “If this is so bad, our borders need to be shut.” And I was told I’m fear-mongering. [Lavigne] So you’re actually calling early to kind of isolate and lock down almost... This is 2020… when we’re all doing our two weeks to flatten the curve, right? [Snyder] That’s where we’re trying to find out why he was suspended… I’m trying to help him. And [I asked], “Is there something you haven’t told me about? So he hadn’t told me about the newspaper article… And I thought, “Maybe that’s it…” So… I contacted Doug Ford’s office. I contacted my MP… And I got an education on the way politics was involved in that situation... I’ll start with Doug Ford. I got right through to his scheduler. I was told that within two hours I’d have a phone call. And then it went dark… they refused to communicate with me after that. And I had them immediately communicating with me before that. So something happened there. That was about the same time – if you remember watching Doug Ford on the news – where he was like a deer in the headlights. Something happened to Doug Ford through that process. That’s another conversation… Then I talked to my MP, and he said, basically, “I don’t know, I’ll look into it.” Ironically, a year later, when I talked to him again, he couldn’t even remember that conversation. And I called him out on that, and it got really testy. But quite frankly, one thing he said to me [which] really bothered me at that time [was], “Until… the pandemic is over with, we as an opposition cannot do anything.” And my answer was, “How much do you think [will] be left of our country by then, if you don’t do something now?” That’s what I felt about it. [That] led us to another process… of what could have caused [David’s suspension]… When he talked to Public Health Ontario… his co-worker, for the first time, talking to him about what he believed, who he was, was very unhappy with his conservative leaning, and really unhappy about his Christianity, which is strange. But what really triggered it was when [his colleague] asked him about his education… “We heard you were in Australia... tell me where.” [David] said, “University of Queensland.” And then they asked, “Did you ever meet Ian Mackay?” [David said] “Yes.” [And] he shared the story of his interaction with Ian Mackay, which was not good… ended in a complete change in that man’s trajectory for his career. And [his co-worker] was angry… Two days later, [David is] suspended. [And] here’s a part of this story we hadn’t shared yet. In the meantime… over a period of months… where he hadn’t been told anything... [David has] already got a lawyer who agreed to take his case against McMaster and the overseer of the lab… [Lavigne] An employment lawyer? [Speicher] Yes. [Snyder] Because, according to the lawyer, this is a winnable case. So they took it on spec, meaning “we’ll get paid when we win”... [But] things changed. I was doing some research… and I came across something that just showed up on my screen… that stated [that] “False positive PCR tests are not a problem”. And my reaction was, “What?!” [And] what it was was an article written by an investigative journalist out of Australia who had seen [an] article on a paper written by… Dr Ian Mackay. And [the journalist] was saying, “What kind of person could say this?” So he read the article. And ironically, everything in the article… he felt said the opposite… that it really should be a concern. So he did a whole deep dive into who Ian Mackay was, and that’s what this article I opened up was... And I found out who Ian Mackay was… what he was now involved with. And then I… realised that the problem David had wasn’t with McMaster… wasn’t with his overseer, the head of the lab. It was with his co-worker. [David had] already had me involved with the lawyer. So I told [him], “David, you got to tell her to call me. We got to make her aware of this.” So I made her aware of it on two different phone calls… different information, but initiated by me. And… a week, two weeks later… she [called] him and said, “David, I have to drop you. Some new information has come up that has made me aware that I have a conflict of interest.” Interesting, right? [Lavigne] But she didn’t explain the conflict of interest… [Snyder] So we’ll explain that if you want me to… So I told David… I’d already told her… “Now you can deal with David by text or by whatever. You’ve got the information.” That’s what I wanted to make sure my friend had good representation. The last phone call was, “David, we need to meet because there’s something else I have to talk to her about.” So I just basically said, “I got a question for you. Where did this information come from that you believe gave you a conflict of interest…?” She didn’t want to tell us. Eventually I let her realize that I’m just asking you to verify what I know. I’m not asking you to give me any information… The bottom line of all that was that I was pretty sure, and her silence I feel verified [this]... she didn’t have a conflict of interest. She was like everybody else, doctors, lawyers, MPs… knowing what was really behind it… wanted nothing to do with it. They wouldn’t touch you with a ten-foot pole. She just wanted [out]… but in the process she lied to her client. So I advised David… and I don’t know what he’s done with this… that he needed to contact the bar… [Speicher] No… I’ve done nothing… [Snyder] …and my advice to him on that conversation… she heard it… was that she would then have to verify to the bar what her conflict is. We didn’t need to know, but they needed to know, if he wanted to push it, what her real conflict was… to verify if she actually had one… but that was the end of that. [Speicher] And it turned out [that] Ian [Mackay] had ties with China and the WEF… [Snyder] And that’s what this writer had put in there. That’s who he was now tied to… [Speicher] So I’m right on the edge [Lavigne] You know too much… [Speicher] I’m a scientist. I make careful observations and I speak the facts. That’s it. I don’t care about politics. And so I was on leave for ten weeks of silence, then things came back, visibly refutable. I’m called back to work… June. I can work on anything but covid-related. In August, McMaster gives me… [they only give] one of these every year… [the] Faculty of Health Sciences Postdoctoral Leadership award for all of my work.

Here is Speicher with the award:

[Speicher] And then I was fired early in October… [Lavigne] For what cause? [Speicher] Not doing enough work. And, at the same time, as I’m off on leave, I’m publishing papers… four… I pulled in research funds… [Lavigne] What were you working on during this…? Because this is not covid…? [Speicher] I published three papers on covid in 2020 early when I was on leave… [Lavigne] But during this period you were back… before October, what were you working on? [Speicher] Covid stuff… I was doing stuff with my other affiliates… [Lavigne] So now in October, you’re fired… [Speicher] My contract was cancelled early, so I would be out of their hair. And it turns out… after I left… Mac receives millions in Gates funding to focus on covid... [Snyder] What is interesting about that… they claim that they had cultured the virus at Sunnybrook. We still have the news release in the newspapers… what they claimed the benefits were… That triggered millions of dollars of grant funding from the federal government. And later on… that was all proven to be a lie… where the freedom of information requests say, “No, this does not happen in a lab” It’s obvious they were claiming it was done in a lab. And… that’s the team he was part of and he was removed from. And I basically told David… “Maybe the Lord was just protecting you from being involved in a fraud…” [Lavigne] Possibly… So… after you were fired, take us through the rest of what happened… [Speicher] I found work elsewhere. And at that time, there were all kinds of new labs popping up… because our government mandated that you can’t fly without a negative covid test. And therefore there’s all kinds of asymptomatic tests. Therefore there’s a lot of new testing sites… new private testing labs set up. I was experienced in the field of setting up tests, and I picked up a job as a lab director. I was there for three months. It’s a start-up lab… unlicensed in [an] office block… not testing things right. There’s a high risk of PCR contamination, and so I challenged how things were being done to get the right test. The lab was doing 10,000 tests per week at about 100 bucks a test. We’re charging clients 195 bucks a test. They’re more concerned about making cash than doing right testing, and so I challenged things. I left there in April 2021, picked up another lab… I was another lab director, of a lab doing asymptomatic tests for LifeLabs… doing about 15,000 tests per [week]… LifeLabs sent samples to us…

[Lavigne] It was contracted by LifeLabs… [Speicher] Yes, if it’s a symptomatic patient, it was done by LifeLabs. All of the asymptomatic work was sent to us. And I was there. I worked out things. It was a well-run… good test. [And then] I took my son on my day off to watch the [trucker] convoy pass through Hamilton, and I was fired the next day.

For more information on the Canadian trucker convoy, see e.g. this 30-minute video or this 4-minute montage set to music:

An early-2024 summary of the situation in Canada can be found here:

[Lavigne] How did they know…? Did you post it…? [Speicher] Yeah... [Snyder] One of the interesting things is to tell… who you were reporting to when you were directing that group of labs… [Lavigne] This would have been January 2022… Who were you reporting to? It seems important… [Snyder] When you were doing the asymptomatic testing for LifeLabs, you told me you had to report to the Ontario government… the stats… [Speicher] We were… [Snyder] Because, if you remember, at that period of time, Doug Ford came up with a decree that they were going to stop doing asymptomatic testing… because… why? [Speicher] Cost… [Snyder] They were getting so far behind that they couldn’t keep up, and it really wasn’t important any more anyway. But there was a little fact behind the scenes that might have had something to do with that decision… what his statistical reports were actually showing… [Speicher] I was let go on February 1st [2022], and by March the labs doing asymptomatic testing were shut. [For context] going back… March of 2020… I wrote a pandemic plan for the church. And I asked my church leadership, “If this pandemic comes here, what’s our plan for the church?” And I was told, “There is no need. It’s not coming here. So what’s the big deal?” The church was shut the next week. That Thursday I wrote a plan for the church on giving people hope and help. Because if they’re sick, we must care for… and give people hope… At the convoy on February 12th 2022… [it] was the first time I stood on stage in front of thousands and called out the church and I said, “If Christ died in vain… and we have no hope here except in him… In the pandemic people wanted hope. And if there’s no hope in Jesus, we as a society don’t have hope. And so I called out the church for being for being shut… for not doing their role… And it was June of 2020 when all of the Black Lives Matter marches occurred… I contacted my friend in the Ford government, and I said, “Why are the churches shut? If Black Lives Matter can march and fight for what’s right… why can’t we, as a church, be open and teach what’s right?” That was a Friday afternoon. She took the message to her board meeting… as a Muslim and a Jew. They agreed to pass things on to the policy team, and Doug Ford on the Monday announced the churches can now reopen… And it’s the first time in the history of the church that for [an] infectious disease the church shut. It showed the fear of this was greater than people’s faith… [Lavigne] Let’s go back to February 2022… February 12th.. you were on stage for the first time… [Speicher] The first time… it was [Byram] Bridle up first… [then others, including myself, who were prominent in the Canadian Freedom movement]… [Lavigne] So [that was] the 12th… and the 14th is… the declaration of the Emergencies Act… the 19th is when they cleared out Ottawa…

[Speicher] Exactly… [Lavigne] …a week later… so maybe some of these conversations are a little bit too… freedom of speech… [Speicher] Yes. So I was there, and then I took another job… number four… Let’s not go there… And then… in September I taught at Redeemer as a sessional assistant prof teaching microbiology, genetics and PCR testing. And I held nothing back. I’m like, “This is the science… the facts of the pandemic… I’m going to teach things as it is…”

[Speicher] And I did. I applied for a full-time tenure track job there [but] I was replaced with a less-experienced Chinese woman scientist, who in that fall invited me back to guest-lecture my old course… a two-hour lecture on the science of covid… I had just pulled in with a research team [with] which I was a co-applicant on half a million of federal funds to investigate the pandemic response. And I was out of a job for the fifth time. And yes, it sucked… it hurt. Except it was God’s way of clearing off my time. I had met Byram Bridle in 2021… started to work with his team in September 2021… and therefore in June… July, when I was free, I was asked to test vaccine vials from Ontario… and confirmed DNA contamination and the SV40 found by Kevin McKernan three months before. And so at that time, Dr Bridle was out of his lab, office… and I had lab access. And I saw his colleagues who harassed him, and I’d see them, say “Hi”… talk to them. And I was asked what [I was] working on. I told them, “Something really big… huge…” And I was asked what I have… I said, “You’ll find out once it’s out.” And my son, in October of 2023, said, “Dad, if this will save people’s lives, it needs to go out.” And I was worried about being teased, sidelined, ostracised… And I put out our work at 3:30 am October 19th. And six hours later, Epoch Times reports… Health Canada confirms there’s DNA in the covid shots.

See e.g. this World Council for Health article for more information:

[Speicher] And it’s God’s way of saying, “If you’re against me, you’re against Health Canada. If you’re supporting them, you’ll support our work.” And that’s when things took off. The Australian vials… the David Declaration. I’ve not had a full-time paid job since May 2023. It’s been tough. I have had some very dark times on my own… and if it’s not been God’s path… God’s hand in this… I would not be here where I am now. [Lavigne] God bless you for keeping that going. And you were also invited to contribute with Dr Gary Davidson… in the Alberta response report commissioned by premier Danielle Smith. Obviously your reputation is so strong amongst your colleagues who are searching… and working into this… Can you briefly touch on that…? [Speicher] I have previous lab experience. Gary reached out to me to help [with] the report, on the PCR part. I looked at it and I wrote most of that up, because I knew nationwide which labs were doing what test… how things were being done. It’s a good test if it’s used right. It should never have been used on people without symptoms. All it tells is [whether] this RNA or DNA piece [is] in my sample. It doesn’t tell if you’re sick. That’s all clinical…

Kary Mullis, the Nobel Prize-winning inventor of PCR said something very similar:

He died unexpectedly in 2019.

[Speicher] It’s a good test if it’s used right… coupled with a physician’s examination of the patient. [Snyder] [The test was] basically hijacked as a tool of an agenda. In the early days… I was challenged to tell him this… “David, you need to second-guess and question everything you think you know about covid and the PCR test.” And we had some down-and-out ugly conversations… [Speicher] Yes, we have… [Snyder] [He said] “Who are you to question my profession?” I said, “I’m not the one. I’m just the messenger. I don’t even know why. I’m just being told [to tell you] to question everything…” David knows now he could have easily been on the other side… [Lavigne] He could have made a lot of money… [Snyder] If he hadn’t been suspended, he’d have gone with the program… [Speicher] Those who have sidelined me have faculty positions in Saskatchewan and stuff… and I’m currently out of [paid] work, doing big front-end science, and it’s quite ironic… touching… that… Australia, based on my work on their vials, named the David Declaration [after] on my work…

[Snyder] And there was a movement in Florida and Oklahoma too… [Speicher] The whole Florida thing is based on ours… and the whole NORTH Group… it’s all been where God’s had things be…

[Lavigne] I think you have a bigger purpose here… a larger purpose… [Speicher] Most have never heard of my path, and the fights I’ve been in… I’ve basically lived the past five years on the front lines… [Snyder] A lot of other people have learned this lesson too. But, sadly, not always is doing the right thing monetised in this world. Sometimes doing the right thing is going to cost you [but] it still needs to be done… [Lavigne] They go after your profession, your reputation, your future, and sometimes even your family… [Snyder] Or worse… [Lavigne] How they try to silence you is through pressure and stress and threats. We see this all the time too… even as journalists… Doing this show is going to get you a lot more attention, but also some negative attention… but I am really glad you have shared your story… [Snyder] There’s a lot more pieces of story, but not enough time… [Speicher] I encourage all of those out there… even though things are hard and tough… to keep doing the right thing… If there’s someone out there who wants to support good science in this… to make a difference… reach out, because it’s been a hard battle. And I’m still in this… I’m still fighting. It’s tough. Our cash is tight, but I’m living by faith, and God each month… has come through… [Lavigne] We need to support people like you, the truth tellers, the ones who took the sacrifice. Five jobs later, and you’re still working for the truth and making sure it gets out there… God bless you so much. And Del, thank you so much for being there for him… David, I think this is just the beginning of something much, much bigger… [Speicher] It sure is…

