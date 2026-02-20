Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

When I was growing up, I was a regular viewer of the BBC programme That’s Life on Sunday evenings:

The main host was Esther Rantzen:

And, as I recall, the programme featured a curious blend of serious stories and light-hearted comedy. I remember being struck by how Rantzen would speak soberly about something like an account of the abuse of children, and then turn to Doc Cox, furthest right in the above screenshot, who would present e.g. photos of oddly-shaped vegetables sent in by viewers.

During her time on That’s Life, Rantzen founded the charity Childline. And rather more recently she was involved in setting up The Silver Line, which offers “friendship, conversation, and support for people aged 55 or over, especially those who may be experiencing feelings of loneliness and isolation”. Having received an OBE in 1991 and a CBE in 2006, she was made a Dame in 2015.

More recently, Rantzen has made headlines for rather different reasons.

2023

Lung cancer

It is now more than three years since Dame Esther revealed that she is suffering from lung cancer:

And since the BBC News website reported that diagnosis in January 2023, the story has run and run.

Stage four

Four months later, Rantzen said her lung cancer was in stage four:

Dame Esther Rantzen has revealed her lung cancer, which she was diagnosed with in January, is in stage four. The 82-year-old, who founded Childline and the Silver Line, also told the Daily Mirror, external she was on a new form of medication. In a wide-ranging interview about her health, Dame Esther told the newspaper: “I’m on one of the new medications, and nobody knows if it’s working or not…” [And]: “My diagnosis of stage four lung cancer made me realise how very lucky I’ve been in my life…”

For context, here is what AlterAI said in response to the query “Tell me about the implications of a stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis, particularly in relation to life expectancy and changes to physical appearance (100 words)”:

Stage 4 lung cancer indicates widespread metastasis, often involving the brain, bones, or liver. Average life expectancy is roughly 6 to 18 months, though targeted and immune therapies can occasionally prolong survival. Physical changes are pronounced: rapid weight loss, muscle wasting, pale or grayish skin tone, facial thinning, and visible weakness due to energy depletion and poor oxygenation. Chemotherapy and radiation may cause hair loss, scaling, or facial puffiness. Fluid buildup in the abdomen or chest can distort body shape. Maintaining nutrition, gentle movement, and stress reduction can help preserve appearance and vitality even amid advanced disease.

That doesn’t sound good. But it is consistent with what I would have expected.

Joining an “assisted dying” clinic

Seven months later, at the end of 2023, the BBC News website reported that Rantzen had joined assisted an dying clinic:

From the article:

The broadcaster Dame Esther Rantzen says she has joined the Dignitas assisted dying clinic in Switzerland. The 83-year-old told the BBC she is currently undergoing a “miracle” treatment for stage four lung cancer. If it does not work, “I might buzz off to Zurich”, where assisted dying is legal, she told Radio 4’s The Today Podcast.

And:

In response to Dame Esther’s interview, Levelling-up Secretary Michael Gove said he thought it would be “appropriate” for the Commons to “revisit” the issue of assisted dying. “I have great respect and affection for Dame Esther,” he said. “I take a slightly different view - I am not yet persuaded of the case for assisted dying but I do think it’s appropriate for the Commons to revisit this.”

The prospect of another “assisted dying” vote

Four days later, the BBC website reported that:

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride has signalled his support for another parliamentary vote on assisted dying.

The Work and Pensions Secretary heads up the government’s Department for Work and Pensions which is “responsible for the administration of the State Pension”. I wonder what sort of discussions go on behind the scenes in relation to the affordability of the State Pension in the context of current demographic trends.

[Stride] said there was no fresh legislation in the works, but he “would not be averse” to a new Commons debate. A bill to legalise assisted dying in the UK was defeated in 2015. Another Tory MP, Alicia Kearns, said national discourse had changed since then.

Apparently the issue was:

…under discussion after Esther Rantzen announced she had joined the Dignitas assisted dying clinic.

2024

An “assisted dying” report

Two months later, in February 2024, the BBC reported that:

MPs should be given the opportunity to debate and vote on assisted dying after the findings of a new report, Dame Esther Rantzen says. The Health and Social Care Committee found evidence it has led to better end-of-life care in some countries where it is allowed. Dame Esther said this showed there is no “slippery slope” when it comes to the impact on palliative care.

Apparently…

The Commons’ committee's review looked at places where assisted dying for the terminally ill is allowed, including parts of the US, as well as Australia, Switzerland and New Zealand.

But not Canada it would seem…

…where medical assistance in dying (MAID) was introduced in 2016.

The “assisted dying” debate

Two months later, at the end of April, the BBC reported that:

Broadcaster Esther Rantzen has said she “begs” MPs to attend a debate in Parliament on assisted dying. It was triggered after over 200,000 people signed a petition calling for dying people to be able to ask for medical assistance to end their lives.

And that:

Speaking to the BBC’s Today programme, [Rantzen] said an “amazing” new drug had delayed the spread of the cancer but that her time was “very limited”. She said a change in the law “would mean that I could look forward in confidence to a death which is pain-free surrounded by people I love”. “The only other way of having a pain-free death to look forward to in confidence is to go to Dignitas in Switzerland without my family - because if my family go with me they could be investigated by the police for killing me, or pressuring me to die.” The Childline founder said that under the change she is backing, doctors would determine whether a terminally ill person was being pressured into seeking help to end their own life.

I wonder what the “amazing” new drug is. None of the articles I have seen have revealed its identity.

A conversation with Keir Starmer about “assisted dying”

In October 2024, three months after Keir Starmer was elected Prime Minister, it was reported that Dame Esther had had a telephone conversation with him “about ensuring time for a debate on [assisted dying] in Parliament”:

And that Starmer was ‘pleased’ to keep his promise.

A call for people to write to their MPs in support of a new parliamentary bill to enable “assisted dying”

A few days later, the BBC reported that:

Dame Esther Rantzen has urged people to write to their MPs in support of a new parliamentary bill to enable assisted dying. The campaigner and broadcaster, who has stage 4 lung cancer, told BBC Radio Solent she was “a bit horrified” that Catholics had been told to lobby MPs opposing any change to the law. Dame Esther, 84, who previously announced she had registered with the Dignitas assisted dying clinic in Switzerland, said people should be allowed to “give up a life which has become unbearable”. Labour MP Kim Leadbeater’s bill is due to be introduced to the House of Commons later before being debated in November.

The “assisted dying” bill

And the articles kept coming.

Six weeks later the BBC reported that:

Dame Esther Rantzen has said she thought she would be “long gone” by the time MPs debated assisted dying. The broadcaster previously revealed she had joined Dignitas, the assisted dying clinic in Switzerland, after a terminal lung cancer diagnosis. The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which would allow some people to have a medically-assisted death, will be discussed in the House of Commons later. While Dame Esther wants the law to change, those opposed fear people could feel pressured into ending their lives. Assisted dying generally refers to a person who is terminally ill receiving lethal drugs from a medical practitioner, which they administer themselves.

NB the word “suicide” is absent from the article, which goes on to to state that:

[Assisted dying] is banned in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with a maximum prison sentence of 14 years. Under the bill, adults expected to die within six months could seek help to end their life. Two doctors and a High Court judge would need to agree they were eligible. Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, who is behind the bill, said it could prevent “distressing” deaths.

I find it striking that the government, via a private member’s bill, is seeking to legalise something that currently carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

Dame Esther said she told Ms Leadbeater the current laws in the UK were “terrible” and “cruel” because they forced people to travel to Switzerland alone to die. The Childline founder, who lives in the New Forest in Hampshire, said if her family went with her, they risked being prosecuted for assisting her death. “I would much rather be able to die in my own home surrounded by people who are close to me,” she said. “But that choice won’t be open to me, because even if we get a ‘yes’ vote in this debate... you can’t get through the next stage in under a year. “And my miracle drug is working jolly hard but I can’t expect it to keep me alive for a year.”

Again, I wonder what the “miracle drug” actually is.

Rantzen’s reaction to the MPs’ vote

Three days later, the BBC reported that:

Dame Esther Rantzen has said she feels “great relief” after MPs backed proposals to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales. She has described the historic vote, which will pave the way for a change in law, as “a good day for parliament”.

314 votes in favour. 291 against. I wonder how much effect Rantzen’s campaigning had on those numbers.

2025

‘Amazing’ drug no longer working

Several months later, in March 2025, it was widely reported in the media — although, as far as I can tell, not on the BBC — that:

Dame Esther Rantzen’s cancer is no longer responding to medication.

“Assisted dying” and the House of Lords

Three months further on, the BBC did report that:

Dame Esther Rantzen has appealed to the House of Lords not to block a bill giving terminally ill adults in England and Wales the right to an assisted death, after it was backed by MPs on Friday.

And that:

Broadcaster Dame Esther, who joined the Swiss assisted dying clinic Dignitas after being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2023, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Their job is to scrutinise, to ask questions, but not to oppose.”

Rantzen’s 85th birthday

The above June 2025 article was the most recent I found on the BBC website at the time of writing in February 2026. But Rantzen has continued to make headlines elsewhere in the media.

Here she is pictured celebrating her 85th birthday, well over two years after she said had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, and six months after her “amazing” (and unidentified) cancer drug had stopped working:

Yet the headline focuses on her plans to travel to Dignitas.

Given the prognosis for someone diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, Rantzen’s resilience is a remarkable story in itself. I would be interested to hear the views of experienced oncologists.

A completely different kind of cancer

That said, according to this article in The Mirror eleven weeks later:

As she revealed her plans to celebrate Christmas with her family early this year, [Rantzen] also issued [an] update on her health. Writing in a column with The Times, Dame Esther revealed: “And a further diagnosis, comparatively recently, has revealed that I am also being attacked by a completely different kind of cancer, which needed treatment with chemotherapy and being zapped with radiotherapy. I’m not sure exactly what it is. But it is quite annoying to have two different kinds of cancer simultaneously.” Esther also revealed she is “not receiving any treatment at all”, which was a decision made by her doctor as “the side-effects outweigh the benefits”. She added: “So the cancers are progressing but, according to my most recent scan, very slowly.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the article also said:

…After speaking out about support for assisted dying earlier this year, Dame Esther has said her health “has not been bad enough for me to book a flight to Zurich”, where she plans to travel to Dignitas if life “ever becomes unbearable”.

Though it does add that:

The star also confessed she realises she “may last longer than expected” so has started making plans for the near-future, including “ordering tulip bulbs for the spring”.

It would certainly seem that Rantzen has “lasted longer than expected” in the context of her stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis back in May 2023.

2026

In 2026, as spring approaches, the reports have kept coming.

Hitting out at the House of Lords

For example, see this from Sky News in January:

Dame Esther Rantzen has described living with terminal cancer, saying she “didn’t expect to see last Christmas” - as she criticised delays to assisted dying legislation… She accused the House of Lords of “behaving very strangely”, suggesting the bill’s passage was being held up by “very vocal” lobby groups who would never be satisfied with proposed amendments and are “opposed to the whole concept in principle”. Pointing to “some of the disability groups, some of the religious groups”, she said they were “filibustering and using every method they can to obstruct what the House of Commons has already passed and what the public is a large majority in favour of, because it gives us the dignity of choice”.

On the subject of public opinion, I am reminded of these these responses in a survey from JLP Surveying in November 2024:

Hitting out at the House of Lords again

And then earlier this month came this article in a similar vein:

Dame Esther Rantzen plans to go to Dignitas if the pain from her lung cancer becomes “unbearable”. The 85-year-old presenter has been a vocal advocate for assisted dying since being diagnosed with a terminal form of the disease in 2023 and explained that she is contemplating ending her life at the Swiss clinic should things become too painful, as she hit out at the House of Lords for delaying the assisted dying bill. Esther told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “I am still planning to go alone to Dignitas if my life becomes unbearable. Even if the new Bill became Law, it could not apply to me because I am rapidly running out of time. “But I really feel our law makers will be letting down generations of terminally ill patients in the future if they fail to reform the current cruel, messy, criminal law.” The Terminally ill adults (End of Life) bill was passed by the House of Commons last June but has been held up in the Lords, where peers have tabled more than 1,000 amendments.

The perfect argument against the proposed “assisted dying” law?

Perhaps, among their many other reservations, the Lords share the sentiments of Devon GP Katie Musgrave who recently made the point that:

Isn’t this magazine article (from a few months back) the perfect argument against the proposed assisted dying law?



Esther Rantzen, still alive years being given a terminal diagnosis, and still enjoying life.

Quite.

Follow the money

Aside from the nature of Dame Esther Rantzen’s journey and her remarkably regular appearances in the media, one of the most striking things to me is that there is no-one on the other side of the debate with anything like the same profile.

I am reminded of this Thinking Coalition article from December 2024 which follows the money:

The primary source of funding for assisted dying lobbying in the U.K. is the Bernard Lewis Family Charitable Trust, which provided a cool £1.1 million to two U.K. organisations that lobby for AD, namely; Dignity in Dying (Dignity and Choice in Dying Limited) and Compassion in Dying Limited… The significant funding that is available to Dignity in Dying allowed them to spend a whopping £200,000 on Facebook ads in the past 90 days [mainly prior to] the crucial parliamentary vote on 29th November 2024. In addition to Facebook, Dying in Dignity plastered Westminster tube station with the awful posters showing happy people making preparations for assisted dying…

In contrast:

On the other side of this argument are some very small real grassroots organisations, including Care Not Killing (CNK). CNK is small and qualifies for micro-company accounts and will therefore only have access to a tiny fraction of the financial resources available to the [assisted dying] promoters.

I wonder what actually motivates the organisations funding death.

