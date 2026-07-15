Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I thought it worth highlighting the story of Clare Page, who is featured in this fairly recent interview:

Below is a transcript, along with additional comments and links here and there. The interviewer is Tony Rucinski.

[Tony Rucinski] [For] those… who don’t know you [Clare]… we’ll talk [later] a little bit about a really important report that you’ve just produced… But before that perhaps we can just go over some old ground… because in many ways you are the canary in the coal mine… going back to 2017… You were the one who was saying, “Hold on… why are my kids being taught in school to… address each other with they/them pronouns? And why am I not allowed to see any of the teaching material that my children are being taught?” And you were the one who raised… alarm bells back then… and you’ve come on from strength to strength… [Tell us about] your story from then until today? [Clare Page] A brief explanation is that… because I studied a fine art degree a long time ago… I received a lot of kind of neo-Marxist training with gender theory… queer theory… the neo-Marxist ideas of Foucault and so on. And I really rejected that… academically… and I think… instinctively at the time as a young person… [And] it made me perhaps a little more aware than others when I saw that same gender theory and queer theory showing up in my daughter’s primary school back in 2017/2018… because the school was an early adopter of the new incoming RSE [Relationship and Sex Education] curriculum…

Michel Foucault, French philosopher and historian

[CP] [And] that started me making complaints… and then finding that the school was unable to help me, because it was clear that there is an entire system of thought going right up to government about the need for this kind of education… it was there… in government guidance and so on. So I started recording… I thought… the only thing I can do if I can’t make a proper formal complaint and get anywhere… is to just record and witness this. And that culminated in… about 2021… where I was denied access to a lesson plan that I asked to see… I [then] went first to the Information Commissioner’s Office to try and get… Freedom of Information access to this material… And then when that failed… [I] tested it in court, which is a legal battle I am still fighting today. Can you imagine… five years now… of going through the lower tribunal court, the upper tribunal court [and] losing in both of them, which was very alarming because it it really shows that we don’t have the transparency you would expect in education… And I’m now about to go on to… I hope… access an appeal at the Court of Appeal…. I’m submitting that now… in very short time… and then hopefully the court will allow the appeal to be heard and then we can… have another go at a higher court level. [TR] I seem to recall a certain Prime Minister [Boris Johsons]… and of course this goes across government or party divides… at a party conference actually referring to your words and saying, “Of course parents should have access to the material that their children are being taught.” But still you’re struggling with that… [CP] That’s right… that was after pressure was put on by Miriam Cates… who was fantastic on this topic… she really pressed Rishi Sunak… to make a response about this…

In case anyone is wondering, this Telegraph article featuring Clare Page in June 2023 is indicative:

Here is Miriam Cates’ Private Members’ Bill, introduced on 13th October 2023:

And here is a government press release from 23rd October 2023:

[CP] Gillian Keegan was the Education Secretary at the time… and there was a lot of noise about… “Of course transparency should happen and… we’ll make it happen…” And they never did, unfortunately, not in a legislative way or anything very serious. They implied to schools they should be open, and gave some words to that effect, but legally we don’t yet have Freedom of Information access.

Here is an exchange in Parliament between a backbench MP and the Education Secretary on 16th May 2024:

Question (from Julian Lewis)

“…I was concerned to be alerted by Mrs Clare Page, the educational commentator and campaigner, to the Department’s ‘Political impartiality in schools’ guidance 2022, which states:

‘Legal duties on political impartiality do not supersede schools’ other statutory requirements. Schools should take a reasonable and proportionate approach to ensuring political impartiality, alongside their other responsibilities.’

I do not know how you would read that, Mr Deputy Speaker, but I read it as an attempt to undermine the firm guidance given in statute law that partisan political views must not be promoted in school…”

Response (from Education Secretary Gillian Keegan)

“Political impartiality is important, and the guidance he read out is meant to cover some common-sense exceptions… the guidance is [not] meant… to undermine political impartiality or the rule of law….”

[TR] So you were you were in a situation where you couldn’t get access… and the State really wasn’t behind you… and, if anything, it… seemed to be on the other side… So where did you go from there? And… the report that you’ve written, [tell us] not only why you decided to write it… but also the struggles you had getting it published… and the objections you had from sources you wouldn’t have thought you would have had objections from… [CP] Yes, that’s interesting… as I said, I’ve been recording and observing, and of course, by taking a stand that became a public issue, I also was given lots of information by other parents… and I… researched the causes of some of this education… looking back to see… that it is actually coming from an international source… very often… international governance documents and so on. And so I… wanted to start… telling this story and getting it understood by the British public, who I think don’t actually support this education in the majority... but don’t really know what’s going on… I assisted Miriam Cates when she wrote her first report. [And] because I’ve been recording the information… and lessons that I was coming across, I actually was able to [contribute] some of that research to Miriam Cates’s report, which she commissioned when there was a call for an RSE review… and… what was interesting is… the fallout from that report was quite a lot of disagreement… was it really happening in schools… [and], if it was happening, was it a bad thing… and how widespread was it… and lots of argument about the reality of that. And… I was commissioned again to write some more research… looking at particularly books which are published by children’s… publishing houses… because the good thing about that is we can look at those books [and] see exactly what’s written. We don’t have any secrecy or copyright or intellectual property issues. We don’t have to beg schools to show us what they’re teaching en masse. We can just look at the the existing books. And [so] we did a very simple Freedom of Information request which was just to ask a large-ish sample of schools, “Do you stock these books?” [And] that makes it very clear as to whether… what I would consider indoctrinating material is in the school or not. And the amazing results were that it looks like there may be around 3 million children exposed in British schools to material that promotes transgender identities, gender theory, queer theory, and then a whole… accompanying… set of thoughts about sex education and the way that you live your life… which are super-radical and sometimes totally age inappropriate.

I am reminded of this section — An “equitable, inclusive and sustainable approach” — of this post:

And particularly books like these:

And teaching unions calling for more drag queens in schools:

I somehow doubt that there are many parents clamouring for this sort of thing…

[TR] It’s strange… because I think the Family Education Trust produced a report a year or so ago looking at who supplies books to schools… and actually it’s a tiny number of individuals who own a few different companies… and they’ve cornered the market for the supply of books to schools. And so actually the whole thing is completely… captured is the word you might use… [CP] Yes. And that was a really helpful piece of research… and this is the thing about this particular movement… people want to pursue it for a variety of reasons... Some of them are… the personal interest in the ideology that they passionately believe… or it suits them and their preferred choices. And then there are others who… want to make money out of this. And obviously if you’ve got a brand new topic that every school has to stock something on… it is a huge lucrative new market. And I think that just the monetary part of it… people should take more seriously…

[TR] You’ve looked at a lot of different areas and you’ve spoken about a lot of different things… what you [yourself] learned when you were training… about the neo-Marxist ideology that infiltrates an awful lot of the arts these days. But then… putting my finger on… what’s causing what does seem to be an awful lot of intentional radicalisation of neo-Marxist theories coming through… the form of trans ideology and lots of other things in schools… Where’s it coming from…? Are you saying that there’s just a mass of radicalised teachers? Is it the unions? Is it the government? Because governments of all flavours seem to be not doing anything about this. Is this something which is almost inevitable and no-one’s to blame… or to cause…? Have you got a feel of what’s going on? [CP] It’s very hard to give one cause… It is a cultural movement of many parts. To some extent you can trace this all the way back to the mid-1800s… if you want… as a movement of liberal progressive activism… so… I can’t say that there’s one cause. But I think perhaps if we wanted to try and narrow it down and look at the major problems that we have right now… the most recent expansion of gender theory into schools and children’s lives would probably come from America from the SIECUS [Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States] group…

[CP] It’s a bit like our Sex Education Forum [a UK charity]. It’s the educational standard for sex-ed in the US… and they embedded gender theory in… their… what they call comprehensive sexuality education guidance. And once that was embedded… in that system of thought… the US actually plays a very large part in providing… or did play a large part in providing… finance to the rest of the globe, particularly… for education and HIV programs. And… at that point you’ve got a systematic global push to educate on all matters to do with sex education, including gender equality, which was thought to be a very big part of all of this… liberalising the way women are treated perhaps… against violence… against women and girls. But coming in with that is the concept that transgenderism means a man might be a woman, or a woman might be a man… [And] that also gets put into a document called The Yogyakarta Principles, which… established that this really should take the status of something at the UN human rights level… that we really need to understand transgenderism as having the same human rights that accompany other identities.

[CP] And so at that point we’ve now got a really strong international global structure of NGOs, charities, activists… all who want to use human rights to go and take… quite political action in individual countries. And so what we find is comprehensive sexuality education as a global model was being pushed into Britain in a way that actually had nothing to do with our ministers [and] nothing to do with the mandate of the British people. It was designed outside of our country… and most of the people who are pushing it are academics, many of whom actually are foreign academics… from Canada, New Zealand [and]… other places that… are not necessarily responding to the will of the British people…

It was hearing the above that led me to re-issue WHO wants this for our children? which features the World Health Organization’s “Sexuality education matrix”.

[CP] I think that is perhaps one of the most significant engines of the recent explosion of this issue. But there are many other reasons… there is a natural social contagion across the academy for this. I think feminism plays a huge part in this having played out… the initial position of the idea that there is no difference between men and women at all… [well] it’s then not surprising that we move over into the idea that you could swap… between the two… there’s actually connection there… There are many, many sources… many funders… I must add one more significant factor… which is the pharmaceutical industry, which in the US in particular has made enormous amounts of money out of surgeries and hormone provision and would like… to do that globally…

I am reminded of this section of this post…

…where I noted that there is also a growing industry that profits from young people confused about their sexuality:

[TR] Yes. And you’ve got a patient for life effectively then… [who is] always going to need medication, treatment, and help… a real money-spinner for you. We’ve got things like the new RSHE [Relationships, Sex and Health Education]… and RSE standards… which are coming in in September. I don’t know how much you know about those, but… as far as you’re concerned… are they going to help at all or are they going to hinder? [CP] I think that there’s no significant change in the new documents from… the 2019 documents… 2019 was a very radical departure from what we taught before… The very first departure… from the traditional way of approaching RSE was in… 2000 under the New Labour government… and it made some subtle but fundamental changes. And it was the point at which it suggested that we needed to teach [that] all long-term relationships [are] equal to marriage… let’s be open-minded in this way. But actually it wasn’t really statutory. It didn’t happen very much. Schools tended to just continue doing the biological aspects of sex education… the scientific aspects, and that was it. 2019 is when we got… this comprehensive sexuality education… and that change from the word sex education to sexuality education is so important... it’s the moment that the academics really suggested we should be able to talk about every aspect of sexuality with children with very few parameters… We’ve had an update from that… the subtle change is that that original 2019 guidance was actually unlawful… It asked schools to teach the law about gender identity for example… [and] there is no law about gender identity. We have an Equality Act with gender reassignment mentioned… [but] there’s no such thing as gender identity in law. So it was jumping the gun towards self-ID. That’s how radical the civil servants were being… they were pressing into school something that Parliament hadn’t even passed yet. They’ve pulled back a little bit from that. They’ve gone back to being specific about gender reassignment. They still give a nebulous instruction that you just teach about this thing called LGBT… and you just teach about this thing called gender reassignment, which even in Equality Act law we don’t have proper definitions for in the first place. So the schools still have huge scope for contentious teaching there. [And] that’s not helped. And then we have one other change that’s happened recently, which is an upgrade to keeping children safe in education… the KCSIE document. And that actually has been used to bring in what was going to be called the Gender Questioning Children guidance under the… Conservatives. [And] that’s now being shoe-horned into KCSIE and that… is saying, “Let’s not go crazy about transitioning every child. It’s a serious matter to socially transition a child, but, nevertheless, you probably can do [so], especially [if] parents say you can”… with absolutely no clarity for the poor schools as to which children can be transitioned and why. That is an open door… and… although many people see it as more cautious than what’s been happening, it’s actually the first time this has really been put in black and white by government guidance… that schools can go ahead and do this. They were doing it already but not really with proper instruction… so it isn’t a good position.

And what I’m looking towards… in a way… is a new government. I can’t see any legislative changes or guidance changes that will help us from this government… they’ve made clear [in] which direction they’re going. So it’s about looking to a new government. It is obviously about individuals trying to exercise whatever rights they do have in in the education system… In Wales unfortunately, parents do not have the right to withdraw their children from RSE at all. And that’s actually exactly what comprehensive sexuality is looking for, and the academics are already working hard to push us that way in England as well. But we do have some small… rights… to withdraw from certain aspects of sex education. But as you say, some of the controversial stuff can easily be slipped into relationships education… and that’s still compulsory… Personally… I have exercised the opportunity… for my child to… possibly be having a doctor’s appointment… but I can’t recommend that because we want our children in schools. We want to be trusting our teachers. We want to be… sharing the way that we bring our children up. We don’t want our children left out because they’re the only one not there on a day. And we don’t want them to miss valuable good quality sex-ed. [TR] You talk about the potential of a new government... and… looking at the polls… not a party political comment but it does seem to be that there might be opportunities for different things coming along in 3 years time… either in a significant opposition or maybe even in government… who knows… What sort of things would you be hoping for that maybe aren’t on the table now? [CP] Yes… we need such a wholesale change. [And] it’s a big list… perhaps a daunting list… but it’s one that I think a future government should get in place in order now… Firstly, at the top of the tree of all of this, we really need to look at removing children from the protected characteristic of gender reassignment. Personally, I would remove gender laws altogether. I don’t believe there should be a Gender Recognition Act and I don’t believe there should be a protected characteristic of gender reassignment. I don’t believe they are real identities. I believe they relate to behaviours… and… to the extent that it’s an identity… it’s not something that should be legally imposed upon the workplace. That’s a very big wish, but, at the very least, we should clarify that children shouldn’t come under the protected characteristic of gender reassignment. The original concept of a trans-sexual in the Gender Recognition Act applies to people of 18 plus. It was only when we moved across to the Equality Act that that concept of the trans-sexual was expanded to gender reassignment. I think Parliament hasn’t really… debated properly whether or not children really can be trans-sexuals with the rights that go with that. So removing kids from the concept of gender recognition immediately, as an urgent safeguard measure in my view, is a first step. In terms of education law and guidance, I would really like to see some legislation in the Education Act that says that all resources in schools are published and open to public and regulatory scrutiny. That means that parents can then act on the things they see with a copy [of what is being taught]… and show people… make complaints… perhaps even go to law if they really feel that they need to. Personally, I would actually prohibit the teaching of gender ideology in schools. It is an adult subject really. And I think we also should narrow our RSE back down to a factual, science-based… and also a degree of manners and law-based… subject. I think we have an awful lot to strip out and take away as being age-inappropriate. [TR] Especially for younger children… let’s just teach… the biological facts. That’s all you need to know really. And let’s not go into any great detail. Because you’re young. You’re blank slates. And we know… from the work of people like Professor David Paton, industrial economist at Nottingham University, the more you teach kids about sex, the more sex they’ll have. The more you teach them about different types of sex… the more different types of sex they’ll have… So let’s try the other thing. Let’s try just actually leaving kids to be kids and seeing if that works… [CP] We have this really difficult situation… which is that the internet is there… and we’re being told that these risks… exposure to pornography and sexual discourse is all around you… But the answer has only been… sexualise the children early to be self-defensive to this problem. I just reject that as a solution. First of all, it’s just a race to the bottom. We have to protect children from the outside. We don’t ask them to protect themselves with their own adultification. So that… is a busted idea as far as I’m concerned. And we have to get past it, even though that is the dominant thinking of the very feminist-led academic and Sex Education Forum side of things. But I can see no justification for it. Where it gets a little more difficult is that we don’t… know actually how to stop that sexualisation. And so I think… that’s about looking at social media and regulating the porn industry. But… what a great conversation that would be: “Let’s not regulate children and expose them. Let’s work out how we regulate the big businesses that are causing the problems…” [That] never gets talked about. I think that is the way round to go. [TR] Tell us a little bit… who didn’t publish your research and why didn’t they want to? [CP] That’s a very interesting question because… the report I’ve just written… was funded initially to support arguments being made by Miriam Cates, who’s always been very brave and [has] given… excellent support to these topics. But… after the election ended, obviously she was no longer in Parliament, and so I… had the matter taken up by the Conservative shadow education team. And it was suggested that that report about trans books should be published by Onward which is a Conservative-associated think tank.

[CP] So I sent my draft to them… and I’ve given the reasons why I felt that these trans books were in schools. And one of the key reasons as I understand it… comes from… the repeal of Section 28. And this is a… very contentious… topic. It’s guarded very carefully by people who care about gay rights… you can understand why they would… But… the point I really wanted to make was not about whether Section 28 was right or wrong. It was about the fact that when you take away something that’s been prohibiting the discussion of something, you can get a reactionary force to it. And that’s exactly what we’ve got. We’ve had a reactionary force whereby everybody who has a view on LGBT… and that T now included that transgender concept… must go into schools… must put books there and must promote it in the way that previously was prohibited. Now what that’s led to is a huge amount of activity that is breaking all sorts of other education laws… safeguarding laws… political impartiality laws. And… it’s being used as a vehicle to bring all sorts of radical ideas into schools. So I wanted to make that point… that it’s not about putting Section 28 back necessarily. It might be about looking for different legislation that prevents the sexualisation of children in general... There are things we could look at that should be there to defend us. [But] I was told by Onward, the Conservative think tank, that that was not an acceptable position to put forward. It was too controversial, and not something they wanted to stand by... [Meanwhile] the young editor who was… explaining this is simultaneously writing articles for (say) Unherd… where she promotes the idea of artificial wombs… She is pro-surrogacy… and… I think… perhaps liberal towards LGBT education. So we actually have, in the heart of what you would call a Conservative Party, perhaps the most radical, liberal, deconstructive force towards the family that you could possibly imagine… to replace motherhood with an artificial womb. I cannot think of a more dystopian and awful concept, because once you’ve ruled out mother’s love from the moment the baby is inside you… we’ve ruled out perhaps the most humanising force that exists on the planet…

This BBC News story is from 2019:

“Scientists in the Netherlands say they are within 10 years of developing an artificial womb that could save the lives of premature babies.”

[TR] Your report’s very good… I will put a link to it. People should go and read it and then get hold of their schools… and ask their children what on earth [they’re] getting from the school library. But then… beyond that… I’m curious… do you have a GoFundMe site or anything like that…? Going through the Court of Appeal is not a cheap process… [CP] In terms of my court case, I have a crowdfunder… under No Secret Lessons on the Crowdfunder website. And then I have Buy Me a Coffee site which yields me some pennies now and again, but… crucially… I’m not doing this for a living. I’m doing it as a parent standing up… and that seems to be important… that I’m not actually funded by anybody to do that. I… protect that because I think… so many people are funded… and, as soon as you are funded, the political background creeps in and it’s very hard… even if you are independently minded… to be perceived as independently minded.

Here is the report (via this website):

It concludes with these tangible policy suggestions:

Enforce the Education Act 1996, Sections 406 and 407 and Teachers’ Standards

Place a moratorium on the novel aspects of RSHE introduced in 2019, pending an inquiry into RSHE malpractice

Replace RSHE and PSHE with a focused, fact-based curriculum to be delivered by schools, not external providers

All external resources used in schools should be widely published, citable and open to public and regulatory scrutiny

Remove the Equality Act 2010, especially the Public Sector Equality Duty from teaching - Remove children from the Protected Characteristic of Gender

Reassignment in the Equality Act 2010

Prohibit schools from treating children as if they are the oppositive sex

Prohibit the sexualisation and cult indoctrination of children in schools

[TR] And what’s next… [CP] The report was produced with the Women’s Policy Centre which is a think tank thinking about women, children… family. And I’m looking at discussing the Equality Act with them because I think the Equality Act needs understanding… as a whole… [firstly] for… what it’s doing in terms of politics… I believe it is designed to turn us into a socialist country by stealth. If I look at the academia behind it, and the moments that the lawyers were creating it… and you look at the articles there… [it] seems very… clear that it was intended to turn us into a socialist country in a way that we can’t turn back from. I think we need to be honest about that… [to] stop seeing it as the anti-discrimination law it is purported to be… and understand it as an engine for socialism and authoritarian socialism in government. And then [secondly]… we need to see that it was infiltrated from its very beginnings for the purposes of gender theory and queer theory and the ways in which that has been taken… to have nefarious access to children through the transgender identities. And I think if we’re really honest about that… and show the evidence of that… [we should be able to] persuade a new government that this is actually an un-British law… and it needs to go. So I’m looking at that and hoping to supply information to the think tank and perhaps have another round table at Parliament discussing that… [TR] I would agree with exactly your direction because… it embeds inequality not equality, oddly enough. [CP] And it’s almost worse on a spiritual level. It defines people by incidental elements about them… or behaviours they have. It defines us by that and that alone. And this is insufficient understanding of the human person. We are… infinitely complex and infinitely diverse... That’s real diversity… every deep personality… And this is being squashed into very divisive, small categories that actually... in a way… is very like Maoism. It breaks down the identity of people from wholesome identities like your sense of yourself… in your family with the people you love… in the home that you know… and it breaks you down into class categories that can then be turned to grievance. And actually, if there’s one thing that I’d advise people to really keep an eye on in schools… because gender theory and transgender theory has perhaps in some ways passed the height of its fashion… but we now look at other ways that we attack… what is thought of as normativity or normalness… for example, take toxic masculinity training or similar… And the thing that I think underpins nearly all of this is this concept of intersectionality. It seems like a strange and tricky academic concept, but it [essentially] means that we are defined by… our skin colour… our status, our sexuality, orientation… and… these things that are labels upon us. And then we have a hierarchy applied to us through this concept of intersectionality which… radicals would quite like to reorder in a… Marxist way. Let’s reorder the classes… one against the other… to bring about equality. It’s a very crude concept. It’s not how human beings work, but it really is being taught over and over again to children. And I think parents should take note of that and actually defend [their children] a little from it. Intersectionality is just a theory. It’s a very political theory and our kids shouldn’t be indoctrinated with it.

I am reminded of Galatians 3:28: “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”

[TR] It’s a whole other conversation, but the whole population thing… Whenever I write about the demographic crisis, whenever I write things like, “Well, look, statistically, married people have nearer to the number of kids they want than unmarried people”… so, actually we want to promote marriage if we want to address the demographic crisis… I will get a number of responders saying to me, “Oh, there’s too many people in the world. We need fewer people.” And you think…well, okay, there’s a bit of work to be done there, because… a massive Fabian miseducation of society [that] has taken place… that… the world is overpopulated… and we need to cull a load of people. And the idea [sold to women]… don’t be laden to one man in your life. Get out of the home… go into work, give up all your time, and actually become a slave of another man instead… [who] couldn’t care less for you. And spend all of your waking hours worrying about… have you done your job right… are you going to progress, are you going to promote… And forget the idea of building a home and building anything for yourself and being comfortable and having a family around you that loves and will care for you into your old age. No… give that up. Put your kids into state care and go and serve somebody else. [Sarcastically] What a great idea… [CP] Well, that’s it... From nine months is the government’s [aim]... nine months… it breaks my heart. There are some mothers who would make that choice voluntarily. I think they’re probably in the minority. And I think [that] given the choice to be at home with their baby for longer, mothers would choose it. So, I don’t like [how] it’s being presented to us as if it’s a gift. It’s not. It’s a theft of motherhood as far as I’m concerned. [TR] And the evidence supports exactly what you’re saying. Given a choice, they would want to stay at home with their children for longer. Clare Page… thank you for everything you’re doing. And keep up the great work…

Related:

Also:

And the “You cannot change your sex” section from February’s Updates post, featuring an exchange between Robert Winston and Fiona Bruce on the BBC’s Question Time.

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