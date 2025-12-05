Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

With Christmas now just over three weeks away, I thought it worth sharing this word puzzle that I put together a while ago:

You are welcome to share it with anyone you think might enjoy it or find it useful to share with others.

The clues are in the style of cryptic crosswords, which I think provide a useful illustration of how the New Testament and the Old Testament relate to each another, as discussed here in The Big Reveal:

