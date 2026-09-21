Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

The push for net zero is no secret. It is a cause that has been championed enthusiastically by governments, royalty, and even the Church of England:

This post provides some context for how we have got to where we are in the UK, and, in particular, how the climate narrative is controlled through national government.

Theresa May’s last major act as Prime Minister

While the push for net zero is no secret, something that is not so well-known is that a key piece of legislation was passed during Theresa May’s final days as Prime Minister.

Here is the relevant press release:

The Prime Minister has today announced that the UK will eradicate its net contribution to climate change by 2050. The statutory instrument to implement this will be laid in Parliament today, Wednesday 12 June. This will amend the Climate Change Act 2008.

And here is the legislation:

2.—(1) Section 1 of the Climate Change Act 2008 is amended as follows. (2) In subsection (1), for “80%” substitute “100%”.

Section (1), subsection (1) of The Climate Change Act 2008, originally passed when Gordon Brown was Prime Minister, thus now reads:

It is the duty of the Secretary of State to ensure that the net UK carbon account for the year 2050 is at least [100%] lower than the 1990 baseline.

The change was passed by a statutory instrument. Such measures typically pass on a voice vote unless a formal division is forced. And so it was in this case. The debate, such as it was, took less time than a football match. And the UK became “the first major economy to set [a] net zero emissions target in law”.

For context, May had announced her resignation as Prime Minister several weeks earlier. And in the next few years she made what was arguably a surprising amount of money from speaking fees and book fees, mainly originating from the US, thus prompting questions as to what extent there might be a link:

In 2023, Alex Kriel of Thinking Coalition wrote:

Following a tumultuous period in office, Theresa May resigned in May 2019 and her term as Prime Minister ended ignominiously on July 23rd 2019. Shortly thereafter she incorporated The Office of Theresa May Limited at the end of October 2019 and received her first keynote speaker’s fee of £100,000 from UBS, Switzerland in December 2019. By March 2021 the entity had accumulated over £1 million in cash. In total, starting from the Register of Members Interests dated July 20th 2020, Theresa May has earned £2,771,039 in speaking fees and book fees alone, not including gifts and hospitality. Almost all of this money comes from the United States and the few payments that related to U.K. enterprises came mainly from global businesses such as J.P. Morgan and PwC who could only notionally be considered to be British. The most unusual payment of £404,800 from came from Cambridge Speaker Series, California. This payment was highly unusual as this entity was in dissolution from June 2016 and was finally terminated a few months after the £404,000 payment to Theresa May in October 2022. It is odd for a seemingly dormant company to make such a large cash payment on the eve of its final removal from the corporate register. Furthermore, the company had no meaningful LinkedIn presence and a very limited internet presence. The wider question, though, remains as to how a politician becomes a member of this highly lucrative speaker circuit in the USA and why people in America would pay millions to listen to a Prime Minister who has received notably low ratings in her own home country…

Irrespective of what actually happened with payments to Theresa May, it is beyond doubt that the push for net zero has very substantial financial backing, a subject to which I shall return in a follow-up post.

Carbon budgets

If you are thinking along the lines of, “I don’t remember having the opportunity to vote on net zero…” you would of course be correct. And to my mind there is little doubt that would be where we are irrespective of which of the main parties had been in power.

The original 2008 Climate Change Act was voted through by 463 votes to 3. And since then we have had a series of “carbon budgets” directing government policy:

This House of Commons Library webpage has more detail:

Carbon budgets are five-year carbon emissions limits set by the UK Government. The UK is aiming for ‘net zero’ carbon emissions by 2050.

It goes on to explain that:

Carbon budgets set a legally binding cap on the maximum level of emissions (‘the net UK carbon account’) for a period of five years. In effect, a carbon budget is the amount of carbon that the UK has available to ‘spend’ in a set time frame, like a personal budget for shopping. The government sets carbon budgets 12 years in advance through secondary legislation under the Climate Change Act 2008. The UK’s carbon budgets are being gradually reduced over time, with the aim of reaching ‘net zero’ carbon in 2050. There have been seven carbon budgets set so far (covering 2008 to 2042). These budgets are set out in the table below.

Details of the seventh carbon budget — presumably the table above should read 2038-2042 — were added in July:

The Climate Change Committee is a statutory body established under the Climate Change Act 2008 to advise the UK and devolved governments on admissions targets and to report to Parliament:

Here are its current members:

The financial cost

Part of 2019’s hour-and-a-half debate (see earlier) on Theresa May’s amendment to the Climate Change Act saw this exchange between Opposition MP Graham Stringer and the Minister for Energy and Clean Growth, Chris Skidmore:

As with the impending mass medication of folic acid, there was no impact assessment:

[Stringer] Within the Government, there are many different estimates of the impact on jobs and the cost to the Treasury. Why do we not have an impact assessment for this statutory instrument? That would be good regulatory and legislative practice. [Skidmore] The way that the legislation from the Climate Change Act 2008 has been framed means that impact assessments are not needed specifically for the SI. We did not have an impact assessment when we moved from 60% to 80%, because the risk is incumbent on Government in making the legislation…

As to specific cost figures, i.e. the required net zero public spending, a 2021 Office for Budget Responsibility report states (p11) that:

The [Climate Change Committee] puts the cumulative investment cost for the whole economy between now and 2050, plus the operating costs of emissions removals, at £1.4 trillion [£1,400 billion] in 2019 prices.

If it helps to appreciate the scale of that mammoth amount of money, £1.4 trillion from 40 million taxpayers amounts to £35,000 each. And for context, according to the UK Treasury, the latest “COVID-19 Cost” estimate is £385 billion.

As to how things could actually play out in relation to net zero spending, I am reminded that the cost of the HS2 rail project was initially estimated at £37.5 billion. And that it is currently expected to exceed £100 billion…

Some potential implications

As to some of the potential implications of net zero, I wonder how many people are aware of this graphic from the UK FIRES project, which is funded by UK taxpayers:

It’s worth zooming in and reading what it says.

For context, as Professor Norman Fenton notes:

…for clarification “net zero” means total greenhouse gas emissions (including methane) must be less than their removals (such as from planting trees). The FIRES report instead focused on an absolute zero target because they recognise the absence of novel revolutionary scalable technologies for 1) capture and removal of these gases; and 2) non-fossil fuel mass transportation and energy production. In other words, if you realistically want to achieve the net zero target by 2050 you essentially have to go for absolute zero.

And such a strategy, in the words of the report, would mean:

By 2030, “All airports except Heathrow, Belfast and Glasgow close”

By 2050, “All remaining airports close”

By 2030, “Development of petrol/diesel engines ends; Any new vehicle introducted from now on must be compatible with Absolute Zero”

By 2050, “Road use at 60% of 2020 levels — through reducing distance travelled or reducing vehicle weight

Will it actually happen? Well, I would be surprised if we see the closure of all UK airports except Heathrow, Belfast and Glasgow before 2030. But in December 2024, the UK government’s Department of Transport put out this document…

…which states (p5, emphasis added)):

The last Government did great harm to the UK’s reputation as a leading nation in the EV transition by moving goalposts on phase out dates, and creating doubt in the minds of investors and boardrooms. Their actions imperilled the billions of pounds of committed investment in the automotive sector and in key areas such as the UK’s burgeoning chargepoint sector. We will not repeat this mistake. All new cars and vans will need to be 100% zero emission by 2035. And no new petrol or diesel cars will be sold after 2030.

Following the results of a consultation in early 2025 though, the mood seems to have shifted somewhat. Last month, the BBC reported that:

The UK’s electric vehicle (EV) sales target could be cut after the government launched a review following pressure from car makers. Currently, manufacturers must ensure a percentage of the cars they sell each year are zero emissions, with the target rising each year to reach 80% by 2030. The government has now said it is considering cutting that figure to as far as 50% of all sales by the end of the decade, which it will consult on until late October.

And this consultation is open until 23rd October:

As to the bigger picture, I wonder if anyone on the UK FIRES project is aware of the extent to which the drastic covid era transport restrictions affected atmospheric CO2 concentration as charted on this Met Office website:

Below are some more of the measures recommended by UK FIRES:

“Beef and lamb phased out” by 2050, “along with all imports not transported by train”; and “fertiliser use greatly reduced”

If this goes ahead, the children of boys and girls currently at primary school will not eat beef and lamb.

I wonder what plans UK FIRES might have in relation to dairy products, chicken and eggs. And how their ideas compare with the Sainsbury’s Future of Food Report that I featured in this recent post.

As to heating and energy, UK FIRES recommend:

“Heating powered on for 60% of today’s use”

“All appliances… to use 60% of today’s energy”

“Total energy required to cook or transport food reduced to 60%”

In the vision of these UK academics, we face substantial limitations on our personal freedom and travel. It is hard to escape the conclusion that we would collectively be a lot colder and hungrier than we are now. Unless there is a drastic reduction in population.

The UK FIRES report is of course not government policy. But it does fit with Agenda 2030…

…which, with 2030 now less than 40 months away, is still on the UK government website.

And it gives an indication of the likely direction of travel under any of the main parties in their current form, however much they might try to convince us otherwise.

Update, see also:

Subtitle: Control of the climate narrative through local government

Subtitle: Control of the climate narrative through television (and newspapers and magazines)

Related

This post…

…featuring this thought-provoking short clip:

The general rule of thumb, that I believe everybody should adopt, is that if any problem is being presented as a global crisis, then it is a scam. And the pattern that we are confronted with is really the fabrication of global crises… the presentation either of non-existent problems or small local problems as being general global crises. That fabrication, followed by the assertion that the only solutions that are permissible are global ones that require a global authority… global control. That is the general pattern that we are up against. The covid policy response was one of those. Look at what happened to countries like Sweden or Tanzania who tried to push back against… the new orthodoxy. The climate crisis, or climate change crisis, is another example, where we are told that the biggest threat to the world is this molecule CO2, and that an increase in the level of this molecule will cause an increase in temperature, and that that temperature increase will be bad for us, and that the only thing that we can do is consume fewer fossil fuels and less energy. That is fitting the pattern exactly. The other things you can observe… Instead of presenting science as an ongoing evolving activity, it is presented in terms of static knowledge, consensus. And you see the cancellation and censorship of dissident voices rather than engagement with them. These patterns are proof of a scam. That is what people need to understand. Whenever something is presented as “the science”, as a consensus, it is a scam. You do not have to go and get engaged with in all of the minutiae of the scientific principles and the models and the measurements at all. You can know with absolute certainty that you are dealing with a scam when dissent is suppressed.

Also:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God; 2026 reflections here

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem