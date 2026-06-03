Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

In principle, there is much to commend the notion of safeguarding. Here are the six overarching policy commitments of the Church of England’s House of Bishops Safeguarding Policy for children, young people & adults:

Promoting a Safer environment and culture

Safely recruiting and supporting all those with any responsibility related to children, young people and vulnerable adults within the Church

Responding promptly to every safeguarding concern or allegation

Caring pastorally for victims/survivors of abuse and other affected persons

Caring pastorally for those who are the subject of concerns or allegations of abuse and other affected persons

Responding to those that may pose a present risk to others.

“What’s not to like?” we might ask.

Safeguarding is now described as:

…an integral part of the mission and ministry of the Church of England

And that same webpage has plenty to say about the Church of England’s achievements:

The National Safeguarding Team is proud to share some of the important work that we have undertaken in 2024 and 2025… We are delighted to highlight here some key milestones that reflect our shared dedication to creating a safer Church. These successes belong to every person who has contributed to this journey…

One of the milestones highlighted is:

[We] regularly updated and delivered our safeguarding training. For example, over 68,000 individuals completed our Basic Safeguarding Training, and over 35,000 individuals completed our Domestic Abuse Awareness training in 2025 alone

I am reminded of an annual meeting of the church I attend where one of the safeguarding team told us that, in relation to completing the online safeguarding training, our church was among the most compliant in the diocese. This was before the covid era, but even then, and as a member of the congregation who had completed the said training, I wasn’t sure how proud we should be of our compliance.

For while I appreciate the importance of the care and protection of children, young people and adults involved in church activities, I am also mindful of some of the potential unintended consequences of well-intentioned but over-eager application of safeguarding policies. And the primary purpose of this short post is to flag up some of the ways in which over-zealous compliance in the context of safeguarding can lead to undesirable outcomes.

Not least because I have reservations about writing anything in relation to sensitive safeguarding cases of which I have only limited knowledge, I asked AlterAI — featured in this post and well worth a go if you haven’t tried it — to generate some specific hypothetical examples by way of illustration:

Give three specific hypothetical examples of how raising well-intentioned safeguarding concerns could have bad consequences in a church context (50 words each)

And I got this response:

1. The Displaced Youth Mentor

A well-intentioned parent misinterprets a mentor’s informal hug as inappropriate, triggering a mandatory report. The church immediately bans the mentor from all youth activities pending investigation. Despite a total lack of evidence, the mentor’s reputation is ruined, and the youth ministry loses its most effective, long-time leader, damaging discipleship efforts. 2. Power Plays in the Parochial Council

During a heated budget disagreement, a deacon uses a vague “safeguarding concern” regarding a rival elder’s private counseling techniques. The church leadership, paralyzed by liability fears, suspends the elder indefinitely. The accusation is weaponized to force his resignation, effectively silencing legitimate dissent and causing a lasting, painful church schism. 3. Bureaucratic Outsourcing of Forgiveness

A parishioner reports a fellow member for questionable, non-criminal moral behavior. The church, fearing secular legal repercussions, hands the matter to an outside law firm. Eschewing traditional repentance and reconciliation rituals, the firm insists on a cold, legalistic severance. The community’s internal conflict-resolution mechanism is destroyed, leaving the congregation fragmented.

There is of course plenty of scope for more examples, but those above go some way to illustrating the general idea. It is also worth considering the potential impact on those whose job requires them to work with children.

I sometimes wonder if it would be useful if church congregations were briefed on some of the ways in which over-zealous compliance in the context of safeguarding can lead to such undesirable outcomes.

Stepping back, I can’t help but think of other instances of authorities encouraging people to report their neighbours for minor misdemeanours: not least the East German secret police; the Chinese social credit system; and indeed the covid era.

And as to the broader notion of safeguarding, I am reminded of the extent of the activities of rape gangs as discussed e.g. in the testimony featured in this post…

…and how little I have heard from the House of Bishops about it.

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Related

This article on the general notion of systemic evil:

This piece detailing how the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) has been weaponised against GP Dave Cartland in the context of his speaking out about medical ethics and patient safety in relation to covid vaccines…

…plus this related section — DBS as a censorship tool — from March’s Updates post, featuring nurse Carly Stewart.

These posts on prayer for wisdom:

And:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem