Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to these posts…

…I thought it worth sharing this explanation of Operation Talla and why it matters — courtesy of Ian Clayton, Lead Investigator at Ethical Approach. A version minimally adapted for Substack is below, along with some additional brief comments.

The Operation Talla rejection policy and why it matters

1. What Was Operation Talla?

Operation Talla was the name given to a UK-wide police operation created during the covid era. It was meant to help police forces coordinate their response to the pandemic. In theory, this sounded sensible. In practice, it changed how police handled information, complaints and allegations across the country.

2. What Was the “Rejection” Element?

Under Operation Talla, police forces were told not to accept or investigate certain reports from the public, particularly those linked to covid policies, vaccine harm, or government decision-making. Instead of recording these reports as crimes, officers were instructed to reject them ‘at the door’. This is the key point: people were reporting serious concerns and the police were being told not to record them.

Those concerns included the (ab)use of Do Not Resuscitate notices, suspicious deaths of relatives in hospital in the context of covid protocols, and the damage being caused by covid shots.

3. Why is that a problem?

In normal policing, this is how things are supposed to work: Someone reports a possible crime

The police record it

Evidence is checked

If needed, a full investigation takes place Operation Talla disrupted that process. Reports were: Not recorded

Not investigated in accordance with the law

Not assessed properly

Often ignored entirely That means the system designed to protect the public simply stopped functioning as it should.

4. Why can’t the police just decide what to do and whether to revisit their own decisions retrospectively?

The police were part of the system that made the decision to reject the reports in the first place. Operation Talla was national. It involved senior police leadership. That means the police cannot fairly investigate their own decision to block reports without a serious conflict of interest. It would be like marking your own exam after deciding not to sit it.

5. What does this mean for the rule of law?

The rule of law means: Everyone is equal under the law

Laws apply even in emergencies

Police cannot choose for themselves which laws to follow When police are told to reject reports instead of recording them, the law is then replaced by policy and that is dangerous. Laws are made by Parliament [with open debate for all to see]

Policies are made behind closed doors

When policy overrides law, the rule of law breaks

6. Why This Should Matter to Everyone

Even if you don’t care about covid, this should worry you. If police can be told: “Don’t record this”

“Don’t investigate that”

“Ignore these people” Then the same system could be used again, for anything…

Potential contexts that spring to mind include:

attempts to introduce more surveillance, including digital ID

crimes committed by “grooming gangs”

the abuse of “assisted dying” legislation

“the next pandemic” that prominent figures have been talking about ever since the covid era

But there is no shortage of other possibilities. And who knows what the authorities might want to turn a blind eye to?

7. The simple truth

Operation Talla’s rejection element meant: Complaints were blocked

Evidence was lost

Accountability was avoided That is not how a free society is supposed to work. When police stop listening to the public, the law stops protecting the public; and once that happens, trust collapses.

In the context of the above explanation of the issues raised by Operation Talla, which seems to me to be clear enough, it will be interesting to see who picks up the story and who does not. In politics. In the legacy media. And in the alternative and (supposedly) independent media.

There are at least some parallels with the recent case of West Midlands Police chief Craig Guildford that has received no shortage of media coverage:

But Operation Talla raises more important fundamental issues for us all.

More information from Ethical Approach is available here and via the links in the articles mentioned at the top of this post.

