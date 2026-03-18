Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I recently came across this striking US news clip from 2023 featuring a story that I don’t recall hearing about at the time:

[News anchor] Conservative Christian leaders are calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop a bill proposed by members of his coalition to make it criminal to tell people about Jesus in Israel. [Jerusalem correspondent Daniel Cohen live near Tel Aviv] A big story… days before Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter, a sacred time for Christians… Two ultra-Orthodox members of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s coalition have introduced a bill that would punish believers for sharing the gospel of Jesus… with prison time. United Torah Judaism Knesset members Moshe Gafni and Yaakov Asher introduced legislation last week making it illegal to share [the gospel] in conversation or produce content online, in print, or by mail. Their explanation of the bill emphasizes a warning to stop Christians in particular. The punishment? One year in prison, or two years for sharing with someone under the age of 18. [Joel Rosenberg, host of the Rosenberg Report and editor-in-chief of All Israel News; and a Jewish follower of Jesus] Obviously, Jewish people don’t agree with Christians… evangelicals or others… about who Jesus is… We all know that there’s a theological difference. But evangelical Christians and other Christians have been so supportive of Israel and the Jewish people. So to silence… to muzzle and gag… even Israelis like myself and others to say, “You can’t talk to another person about your faith and why you believe it…” that is terrible. That is not freedom. Although he doesn’t agree theologically, Netanyahu has always been a strong friend of evangelicals, speaking at meetings and believing [that] freedom of speech and freedom for Israel’s small Christian community should be protected. Should this bill gain traction, it could spark a serious clash with the 60 million Evangelicals in the United States and 600 million around the world. Gafni first introduced a ban on evangelism in 1999. It went nowhere. United Torah Judaism is in a stronger negotiating position now though, since Netanyahu needs to keep the party in his coalition, or it could threaten Netanyahu’s ability to remain in power.

The bill did not pass.

And, for the record, I am not sure we should believe everything we are told about Benjamin Netanyahu, especially by the mainstream media.

When researching this post, one of the things I found was this 2021 statement from the patriarchs and heads of churches in Jerusalem, which adds context for the above 2023 clip:

Throughout the Holy Land, Christians have become the target of frequent and sustained attacks by fringe radical groups. Since 2012 there have been countless incidents of physical and verbal assaults against priests and other clergy, attacks on Christian churches, with holy sites regularly vandalized and desecrated, and ongoing intimidation of local Christians who simply seek to worship freely and go about their daily lives. These tactics are being used by such radical groups in a systematic attempt to drive the Christian community out of Jerusalem and other parts of the Holy Land. We acknowledge with gratitude the declared commitment of the Israeli government to uphold a safe and secure home for Christians in the Holy Land and to preserve the Christian community as an integral part of the tapestry of the local community. As evidence of this commitment we see the government’s facilitation of the visit of millions of Christian pilgrims to the holy sites of the Holy Land. It is therefore a matter of grave concern when this national commitment is betrayed by the failure of local politicians, officials and law enforcement agencies to curb the activities of radical groups who regularly intimidate local Christians, assault priests and clergy, and desecrate Holy Sites and church properties. The principle that the spiritual and cultural character of Jerusalem’s distinct and historic quarters should be protected is already recognised in Israeli law with respect to the Jewish Quarter. Yet radical groups continue to acquire strategic property in the Christian Quarter, with the aim of diminishing the Christian presence, often using underhanded dealings and intimidation tactics to evict residents from their homes, dramatically decreasing the Christian presence, and further disrupting the historic pilgrim routes between Bethlehem and Jerusalem. Christian pilgrimage, in addition to being the right of all the Christians around the world, brings great benefits to Israel’s economy and society. In a recent report by the University of Birmingham, it was highlighted that Christian pilgrimage and tourism contributes $3bn to the Israeli economy. The local Christian community, while small and decreasing in number, provides a disproportionate amount of educational, health and humanitarian services in communities throughout Israel, Palestine, and Jordan. In accordance with the declared commitment to protect religious freedom by the local political authorities of Israel, Palestine, and Jordan, we are requesting an urgent dialogue with us the Church Leaders, so as to: Deal with the challenges presented by radical groups in Jerusalem to both the Christian community and the rule of law, so as to ensure that no citizen or institution has to live under threat of violence or intimidation. Begin dialogue on the creation of a special Christian cultural and heritage zone to safeguard the integrity of the Christian Quarter in Old City Jerusalem and to ensure that its unique character and heritage are preserved for the sake of well-being of the local community, our national life, and the wider world. —The Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem

According to this BBC News article from the time:

The Archbishop of Canterbury and spiritual leader of the 85 million-strong Anglican global communion, Justin Welby, and the Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem, Hosam Naoum, backed the statement in an article published by the Sunday Times that warned of “a historic tragedy unfolding in real time”.

And:

In a statement… the Israeli government made no reference to the Archbishop of Canterbury’s article, but said the Jerusalem Church leaders’ comments were baseless and “distort the reality of the Christian community in Israel”.

As to the current situation, I do sometimes wonder what is actually going on in Israel — and other parts of the Middle East — while there is so much focus on Iran.

Related

The On the persecution of Christians in the UK section of this post featuring a podcast with Rev Dr William Philip:

And:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem