Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I remember vividly a childhood visit to the Lynmouth Flood Memorial Hall during a family holiday in the south-west of England:

More than just a museum, [Lynmouth Flood Memorial Hall] stands as a lasting tribute to community strength in the face of overwhelming loss… On 15 August 1952, Lynmouth was struck by a devastating flood that reshaped the village forever. After a day of torrential rain, the East and West Lyn rivers surged beyond their banks, destroying homes, shops, bridges, and claiming 34 lives…

Here are some photos taken in the aftermath of that dreadful day, during the first summer of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II:

And here is a sobering 2019 article from DevonLive:

Operation Cumulus was the name of the experiment being carried out by the RAF and an international team of scientists in August 1952. On this day, August 15 1952, the cloud seeding experiments came to a sudden end, official documents have confirmed. It was also the same day that Devon experienced the biggest, most tragic, flooding event the region has seen in more than 300 years.

What a coincidence.

I should perhaps point out that the Wikipedia Project Cumulus webpage states that:

A conspiracy theory has circulated claiming that the Lynmouth Flood was caused by Project Cumulus.

But I do wonder how much I can reasonably trust Wikipedia on such things given what its co-founder Larry Sanger says in this post:

The DevonLive article continues:

Thirty four people died in the flash storms that have become known at the Lymouth Flood Disaster as a torrent… of water and thousands of tons of rock poured off saturated Exmoor and into the village destroying homes, bridges, shops and hotels. In August 1952 eyewitnesses described the ‘purple black’ clouds that accumulated over Exmoor — some even said the threatening skies had a weird greenish tinge. And more than one person observed that the clouds above North Devon and West Somerset were moving in completely opposite directions. The disaster was officially termed a ‘hand of God’ event. But in 2001 the BBC unearthed new evidence from previously classified government files suggesting that a team of international scientists working with the RAF was experimenting with artificial rainmaking in southern Britain in the same week and could possibly have been implicated.

The reported testimony from some of the RAF personnel is particularly striking:

Squadron Leader Len Otley, who was working on Operation Cumulus, told the BBC that they jokingly referred to the rainmaking exercise as Operation Witch Doctor. The Ministry of Defence has categorically denied knowledge of any cloud-seeding experiments taking place in the UK during early August 1952. But the new documents suggest that Operation Cumulus was going on between August 4 and August 15 1952 — it was stopped abruptly on the day of the Lynmouth disaster. Operation Cumulus was put on hold indefinitely after the tragedy. RAF navigator Group Captain John Hart remembers the early experiments, The Guardian reported: “We flew straight through the top of the cloud, poured dry ice down into the cloud. We flew down to see if any rain came out of the cloud. And it did about 30 minutes later, and we all cheered.” The meteorological office had previously denied there were any rainmaking experiments conducted before 1955, but a BBC Radio 4 history investigation, broadcast in August 2001, unearthed documents at the public record office showing that they were going on from 1949 to 1955. RAF logbooks and personnel corroborate the evidence… A 60-year-old radio broadcast unearthed by Radio 4 describes an aeronautical engineer and glider pilot, Alan Yates, working with Operation Cumulus flying over Bedfordshire, spraying salt which caused a heavy downpour 50 miles away over Staines, in Middlesex. “The rain was the heaviest for several years — and all out of a sky which looked summery... there was no disguising the fact that the seedsman had said he’d make it rain, and he did.” “Toasts were drunk to meteorology and it was not until the BBC news bulletin [about Lynmouth] was read later on, that a stony silence fell on the company,” said Mr Yates at the time… Declassified minutes from an air ministry meeting, held in the war office on November 3, 1953, show why the military were interested in increasing rain and snow by artificial means. The list of possible uses included “bogging down enemy movement”, “incrementing the water flow in rivers and streams to hinder or stop enemy crossings”, and clearing fog from airfields.

Here are some links to related articles from 2001: New Scientist, The Guardian and BBC News

“Conspiracy theory”, or not?

I am reminded of this article from The Guardian published around the same time as the articles linked above:

(NB this was 8 years before The Guardian launched a global development website with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation leading to multi-million dollar “Global Policy and Advocacy” grants from 2011)

A government report just released provides for the first time a comprehensive official history of Britain’s biological weapons trials between 1940 and 1979… While details of some secret trials have emerged in recent years, the 60-page report reveals new information about more than 100 covert experiments. The report reveals that military personnel were briefed to tell any ‘inquisitive inquirer’ the trials were part of research projects into weather and air pollution.

The article details several of the covert experiments:

One chapter of the report, ‘The Fluorescent Particle Trials’, reveals how between 1955 and 1963 planes flew from north-east England to the tip of Cornwall along the south and west coasts, dropping huge amounts of zinc cadmium sulphide on the population. The chemical drifted miles inland, its fluorescence allowing the spread to be monitored. In another trial using zinc cadmium sulphide, a generator was towed along a road near Frome in Somerset where it spewed the chemical for an hour. While the Government has insisted the chemical is safe, cadmium is recognised as a cause of lung cancer and during the Second World War was considered by the Allies as a chemical weapon.

A related question in Parliament can be found here.

The article also details other examples:

In another chapter, ‘Large Area Coverage Trials’, the MoD describes how between 1961 and 1968 more than a million people along the south coast of England, from Torquay to the New Forest, were exposed to bacteria including e.coli and bacillus globigii , which mimics anthrax. These releases came from a military ship, the Icewhale, anchored off the Dorset coast, which sprayed the micro-organisms in a five to 10-mile radius. The report also reveals details of the DICE trials in south Dorset between 1971 and 1975. These involved US and UK military scientists spraying into the air massive quantities of serratia marcescens bacteria, with an anthrax simulant and phenol. Similar bacteria were released in ‘The Sabotage Trials’ between 1952 and 1964. These were tests to determine the vulnerability of large government buildings and public transport to attack. In 1956 bacteria were released on the London Underground at lunchtime along the Northern Line between Colliers Wood and Tooting Broadway. The results show that the organism dispersed about 10 miles. Similar tests were conducted in tunnels running under government buildings in Whitehall. Experiments conducted between 1964 and 1973 involved attaching germs to the threads of spiders’ webs in boxes to test how the germs would survive in different environments. These tests were carried out in a dozen locations across the country, including London’s West End, Southampton and Swindon. The report also gives details of more than a dozen smaller field trials between 1968 and 1977.

There is of course no shortage of other examples that could be cited. And even Wikipedia is quite open about the likes of e.g. the Tuskegee Syphilis Study and Operation Midnight Climax.

Related

Children being sprayed with the insecticide DDT in the 1950s:

Operation Argus and the hole in the ozone layer:

The weaponisation of behavioural psychology during the covid era:

More on the history of weather modification:

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