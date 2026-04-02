Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This recent warning from German economist Prof Richard Werner at the European Parliament, during an event hosted by MEP Christine Anderson, is well worth a look. A transcript is below, along with snapshots, brief comments and links.

[Werner] The centralisation of power into fewer hands is not a good trend. Fascism was about the concentration of power. Communism was about the concentration of power. Any dictatorship wants to concentrate power. Now what’s the justification for this? They will come up with stories… but when you look at the politics it’s very clear in our day and age… and where we live… the politics is not convincing, because actually the opposite should happen. We claim to be fans of democracy. That means equal rights for people… participation of people in the decision-making process… not one way diktats from above by central planners. The politics is clear. There is no justification for this, but they’re selling it [to] us on the economics. What about the economics? Well, the economics is also very clear. There is no justification for centralisation even in the economics… In order to have both democracy and economic success and prosperity, we need decentralisation. The principle of decentralisation… also known as the principle of subsidiarity… officially subscribed to… where we are… by Brussels… but, of course, in reality, ignored almost all the time… is about delegating power and… the actual decision-making to the lowest possible level wherever possible. It’s been shown [that] any organisation involving humans will be more successful if you follow that principle [of subsidiarity]… because it works. People on the ground at the front line… whatever it may be… they can react quickly… they can make decisions [and] the decisions will be better… more effective. But also… people will be motivated. That’s why the Soviet Union didn’t really work so well because you had these crazy instructions which made no sense but you still had to do it anyway This principle [of decentralisation] is well established. I wrote a paper… Subsidiarity: a secret of success… and it’s in an HR journal… Employee Relations. It’s open-access… have a look at it.

Here is that paper:

[Werner] So we have no political justification and no economic justification… and yet the central planners demand more power and more concentration of power into their hands. And it’s pretty bad… it’s been going on for years. They want to control all transactions… Since the 2014 E-invoicing directive and… Regulation 910, the Commission has made a law that there will have to be electronic identification in order to allow for the creation of EU Digital Identity Wallets.

[Werner] And some countries have already implemented this… Hungary of all countries actually has moved ahead of others... And that means that there’s no more economic transaction freedom, because as a company you’re not allowed to issue an invoice if it’s not through the system with specific software which is part of the centralised control. And of course that is the first step… to then also intervene and perhaps stop transactions… whatever you want. Once you have the infrastructure, you can use this power. But it’s not just Europe. We see the same trends [elsewhere]… just like in 2020 when suddenly everyone had the same very strange list of prescriptions that needed to be implemented... Japan [for example] already has a Qualified Issue Invoice registration system and so on.

On the website of Japan’s National Tax Agency…

…are these instructions:

[Werner] So what is this? This is actually the fallback Plan B route to impose digital ID and total digital control of all our transactions… in case things don’t work out so well with Plan A… Plan A is Central Bank Digital Currencies [CBDCs] that are programmable… [with] the power to create and allocate new money… which would give [power] to the Central Bank and therefore also transfer fiscal powers… the only… remaining power in the hands of parliaments… which is one of the definitions of democracy… for parliaments to decide over budgets. Obviously you know we are not in [a] Parliament [like that] here [in the European Parliament]… but they want to take [powers] away from those parliaments in Europe that [do] have those powers… the central planners want to take that job… What is the programmability…? It could be anything… climate change… carbon footprint… that could be the principle. But it can be other principles… Do you support the war? Are you on the right side with your opinion on whatever currently is [the] country we’re making war on…? [Or it] could be you’re stepping outside a 15-minute city… and so your money perhaps shouldn’t work… But it’s not just transactions… it’s also assets. And this gets pretty scary I think. The Bank for International Settlements… the central bank’s Central Bank, originally created, like most central banks, as a privately-owned institution… but extra-territorial… created the precedent for an extra-territorial organisation that is above countries… outside countries… it’s in Switzerland but it’s not actually [subject to Swiss law]… has suggested that… we need to tokenise everything… all assets and… central bank money as well as other assets. And there needs to be seamless integration of all this… and programmability in one platform, we are told. So what are these other assets? It turns out we already have national organisations that are currently compiling asset registers. And you think, “Okay… that’s financial assets… perhaps add land…” Well, you can add quite a lot… [and] they want to add everything… natural assets… the air we breathe… the water we drink… the oceans… everything…

Here is a UK government document published in November 2020:

Here is a Bank of England webpage on the Digital Securities Sandbox (DSS):

[Werner] Now… why…? Tolstoy wrote a good piece on this… he criticised economists for only having land, labour, capital in the production function…

Yet the ownership of land … has not the least justification, because land, like water, air, or the rays of the sun, is an indispensable condition of every man’s life, and therefore it cannot be the exclusive property of one.



If land, and not water, air, or solar rays, has become the object of property, it is not because land is not just as indispensable a condition of every man’s existence, which cannot therefore be appropriated, but because it is not possible to deprive men of water, or the air, or the sun, whereas it is possible to deprive them of land.

[Werner] Why is the air not in there… the energy… the sun… Well, because they hadn’t figured out how to control access and charge for it. And that’s what’s happening with digital ID. They now are able to do this. And now they want to do it… As we hear from World Economic Forum agenda contributor Lindsay Hooper at the Sustainability Institute in Cambridge, we need “to bring nature onto the balance sheet… allocate a value to it and bring it into the accounting and financial mechanisms…”

Here is Lindsay Hooper:

And here is the relevant clip from her at the World Economic Forum meeting in 2024 (emphasis added):

At the moment, the way that decisions are made on an everyday level within businesses and financial institutions… is because… we’re looking at financial data… financial metrics that are not factoring in nature. Nature is treated within the economy as though it’s unlimited and predominantly as though it’s free, and the risks and harms are simply not costed in financial terms. We can cost them at a macro level… they’re not costed into day-to-day decision-making… And the result is, as a consequence, we've put all of our economies at fundamental risk. We can’t do business on a dead planet. If we’re going to protect natural systems, one of the solutions is to bring nature onto the balance sheet… to bring nature into the ways that decisions are made within business… to allocate a value to it and to bring it into accounting and financial mechanisms.

[Werner] And of course there’s… various agencies in the US… in the UK… in Europe… in many countries… already doing this for nature… and they’re digitalising it now… a natural capital register… the value, the quantity, and the quality of natural resources in one place. Now this agency in the UK says, “There [are] some critics that suggest we’re trying to put a price tag on nature. It’s important to understand that this is not the intention of natural capital accounts.” Of course not… because the intention is to control access to nature and charge for it…

Here is the UK government’s Office for National Statistics’ website with 2025’s UK natural capital accounts — “estimates of the economic and social value of natural resources”:

[Werner] And they themselves go on, “Well, actually what we’re going to do is put monetary terms to nature, calculating where possible monetary value to the benefits produced by natural assets.” And this will support, they say, “prioritisation”. In other words, some people will get access… others not. And the criteria… well they can be made up… Europe… the EU… is creating the Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) under a lot of secrecy… And of course [the] asset register will… have all sorts of assets in it. And we then have as a next step the tokenisation of these assets. Why is that important? In Switzerland, they’re building the European digital asset exchange… [and] there will be other asset exchanges. [And] tokens can be useful to the extent that they facilitate the process of issuing, storing, and transferring value. So, access can be programmed… not just on transactions, but also access to assets, including natural assets and the air we breathe. And ownership of these tokenised assets can be transferred from you [the people] to the central planners. That seems to be the agenda. So why aren’t they rolling this out faster? Well, McKinsey in its study said, “There are some obstacles… technical challenges… for example, internet connections, things like that...” Secondly, “a clear or substantiated market value proposition has yet to be documented”. In other words, there is no actual benefit of this for ordinary people. Some consider CBDC benefits to be limited relative to already established private solution… we have digital money… it works. And thirdly… I’m still quoting McKinsey: “Trust remains a hurdle for a meaningful share of citizens and system participants to accept this… who question the motives behind CBDCs, often suspecting governments of aiming to monitor or restrict financial activities…”

The McKinsey report is here:

Maybe a meaningful share of citizens and system participants have not forgotten this covid era 2020 clip featuring Agustín Carstens, then General Manager for the Bank of International Settlements (BIS):

Transcript (emphasis added):

“For… CBDC in particular for general use, we tend to establish the equivalence with cash, and there is a huge difference there. For example in cash, we don’t know for example who is using a hundred dollar bill today; we don’t know who is using a one thousand peso bill today. A key difference with a CBDC is that the central bank will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will determine the use of that expression of central bank liability. And also, we will have the technology to enforce that. Those two issues are extremely important, and that makes a huge difference with respect to what cash is.”

“Absolute control”…

[Werner] Of course, we now realise it’s not just financial activities, it’s about all activities. And the programmability is a key feature. The Bank of England asked the government… the politicians in the UK… to give them the power to have programmable digital currency. And that is a control tool.

[Werner] The pilot CBDC projects that are ongoing… for example… one in Brazil in particular… experts have already found out, yes, it has all those features. You can freeze transactions… you can take people’s money away… you can intervene in those ways.

[Werner] Now the central planners claim, “We will not abuse the limitless power that digital ID and CBDC’s will give us”. Okay… well, should we trust them? I can be brief here. I think all of you know examples of how sort of this sort of power has already been abused… just [think] of Justin Trudeau’s ending the peaceful demonstrations by truckers in Ottawa… Their bank accounts were frozen… their ability to buy food is how they got them. Too few used cash… and digital currency… well… they didn’t have CBDC, so they had to pass laws to do it. And that will be very easy once you have CBDCs. The police froze 260 financial products, including bank and corporate accounts…disclosed 56 entities associated with vehicles… facial recognition… even 253 Bitcoin addresses were identified… and PayPal was also shut down. So that’s how they can do it.

This video (30 minutes) from 2022 provides more detail on what happened in Canada. An early-2024 summary of the situation in Canada can be found e.g. here:

[Werner] Now, interestingly, no such financial controls had been used previously to stop criminals… but of course… peaceful demonstrating citizens... that’s when it seems the central planners get pretty… creative about how to to stop people. And of course, we all know what happened in 2020... digital IDs suddenly were a topic… vaccination passports as a backdoor to introduce digital ID. And then of course programmability… you can… close access if you don’t do X, Y, Z… it can be anything the government central planners decide. And now we have the EU commissars already abusing their dictatorial powers that they’ve had for a while… but now they’re showing these powers by declaring very polite, considered critics like Jacques Baud… a Swiss former army officer…just giving his opinions. He’s an outlaw now. He’s been sanctioned. He can’t buy food. He can’t leave the country… Belgium… in order to travel back to Switzerland. It is quite extraordinary.

[Werner] Now, on the monetary front, the CBDC is the biggest upheaval in our monetary system in more than 300 years. But the digital aspect is not new. What is happening [is] a particular type of centralisation. The central banks are ripping up the old agreement between the banks and the central banks, which was that the central banks deal with banks, and the banks deal with us. And overall, the banks haven’t really abused that… they’ve never sold our… transaction data… [and] that’s really why they’ve become the enemy [of central bankers]… So the central banks are now stepping into the arena and want to compete against… the banks [they are regulating]. This is like playing football… [with] the [referee] saying, “Well, it’s a bit boring. I’m going to join [in]. I’m going to score some goals, but I’ll still reserve the right to blow the whistle… give the red card… give the yellow card.” Who’s going to win that game…? The bank regulators will compete against the banks because CBDC is just a current account at the central bank. That’s what’s happening. Of course, this conflict of interest explains what the central banks have been doing. They’ve been [making] anti-bank policies for many decades. Already… in 2002… I warned about how the central banks were creating these asset bubbles… banking crises… recessions. And of course that has continued ever since… unabated. We’ve got regulatory moral hazard. The more crisis they create, the more powers we give them. Each time they demand… “Oh, it’s because we didn’t have enough powers”, which is not actually true… and should have been stopped earlier. So can we trust the central bankers to give them yet more power? I think the answer should be a resounding No. The high inflation that started in 2021 was created by the central banks… no matter what they tell you about wars… the economics is very clear. I could forecast it quite successfully from May 2020 onwards that 18 months later we [would] get significant inflation because the money creation was just massive… off the charts. Then… the central banks imposed a fake pandemic… you know that story…

According to the numbers from the UK government’s Office for National Statistics, before the “covid measures” were introduced on 23rd March 2020, the number of people dying was actually at or below normal levels:

Despite the fact that covid had reportedly been circulating since at least the end of January.

Even in the absence of any novel respiratory virus, the “covid measures” would have resulted in many more people dying than usual, giving the impression of a public health emergency.

[Werner] And we know that people like Jeffrey Epstein… it’s now… [a matter of] public record… were involved as early as 2017 in setting up the scheme of this great pandemic… for some investors to make a fortune… such as Bill Gates. And then [from their perspective they] can also make money injecting people… and solve the problem… as Epstein and Bill Gates discussed… as a matter of public record… of how to get rid of the poor people. And of course it was used at the same time to push digital ID…

To anyone thinking that that last paragraph sounds outlandish, for context here for example is the Office for National Statistics webpage on unfunded public sector pension liabilities, which currently stand at around £1,400 billion:

As to Epstein and Gates, I recommend e.g. this article:

For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil… (1 Timothy 6:10)

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