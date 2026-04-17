Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to these articles…

…this post features the main covid era section of this recent podcast featuring diagnostic pathologist Dr Clare Craig and Tom Nelson.

Susceptibility to respiratory viruses

[Nelson] One thing you mention is… there’s waves of respiratory viruses and around 8% of people… when you reach that, that’s the end of the wave… or that helps to end it. Does that sound right? [Craig] That’s absolutely right. The lie that we were told was that we were facing this tsunami of infection… that 85% of people would be infected in the first wave. That is what put us into lockdown… This was going to be the most enormous, unbelievable wave of infection affecting almost everybody… and it would peak in July of 2020… that was the prediction. And “squashing the sombrero” would therefore push that peak out from July 2020… to far later… and we could just manage the health care system. That was what [we were] told at the beginning. Now, of course, that’s nothing like what happened… it rose in a way that… looks frightening, because you have this doubling thing going on at the beginning of any wave. And doubling is frightening if you pretend that it can go on indefinitely. But it peaked and fell everywhere at about the same time. And it peaked and fell everywhere at about the same time because there is an underlying predictable pattern of waves of respiratory viral infection which do peak in spring… [Such waves] don’t always occur in spring with every virus, but, when they occur, they peak…

That predictable pattern is known as a Gompertz curve…

…after British mathematician Benjamin Gompertz (1779-1865):

According to Nobel laureate Michael Levitt, in this 2022 paper:

The counts of confirmed cases and deaths in isolated SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks follow the Gompertz growth function for locations of very different sizes

Along with the likes of Prof John Ioannidis and Prof Jay Bhattacharya (both of whom received death threats as I discussed in this post), Prof Levitt and his work have been censored.

Here is the website of the Levitt lab at the time of writing:

Since 28 January 2020, Levitt, his Stanford group and an international team of volunteers have worked tirelessly on data analysis of COVID-19. While widely distributed, our work has been hidden from search engines due to failure of our 25-year old lab website at www.csb.stanford.

Back to the podcast:

[Craig] We have peak deaths in the UK on around 10th April [2020]. It was the 11th April in [the following year] in Eastern Europe when we [in the UK] didn’t see a peak. And you get a peak every… January in deaths. And you get a peak at the end of every October in deaths. And you sometimes even get some in the summer… not every summer… but… sometimes…

I am reminded of data on the levels of viral RNA in wastewater, such as this from Public Health Scotland:

I don’t recall hearing much about the peak in 2024, where the levels of viral RNA rapidly rose and fell much as they did during the covid era, despite the lack of “covid measures”.

The impossibility of avoiding exposure

[Craig] And when you look at all the data in that big picture way… most of the data is for influenza… but that’s okay because we actually have quite a lot of data on coronaviruses now too… and they seem to be exactly the same… then you realise that there was never a risk of this tsunami. Now, what’s really frightening to me is that that was absolutely clear at the end of that first wave. It was clear that the hypothesis was wrong, and [that] it needed to be changed. And it was never addressed. They kept pretending everybody was susceptible. They kept pretending it was because people were locked in their homes… that they weren’t breathing contaminated air. And the thing about contaminated air… those videos people have shared… when people have a surgical mask on and you see the steam coming out of the sides when they [vape]… When you’re in the cold and you’re breathing… you see… aerosols… because we breathe out warm air. [And] when [those aerosols] come out they drift upwards. And when things drift upwards they can stay buoyant for a long, long time. If you think about seeds… you sometimes see them drifting through the spring air… and when they catch the sunlight they just seem to be going on and on and up and up and up and away… It’s like that… these aerosols go up and away like a seed. [And] they’re way, way, way smaller than a seed.

In the words of David Attenborough:

Even the slightest air currents will carry [seeds] hundreds of miles through the forest… some are so light they don’t even fall to the ground…

I am reminded of Clare Craig’s more detailed explanation of this in Expired, which is well worth reading:

[Craig] And so when you’re at home at night and you’re sick and you’re producing virus… that virus enters the air and… if your window’s open, it will go out [of] the window. And when it gets outside… there is no UV light in the night-time... so [the virus aerosols] will continue to spread. And people have tracked that spread and they’ve made predictions based on it that were correct. For example, there was this hexagon-shaped block of flats in Hong Kong early on… and they said, “Well, somebody was infected down there and we predict from the wind currents that these people up here are going to get sick.” And they did get sick… and they hadn’t met each other, but they got sick because aerosols spread in the air. And… because they spread in the air, [the virus is] essentially everywhere very, very quickly. And we saw that with every variant… as soon as they say, “Well, we’ve declared some new mutation,” it’s everywhere very, very quickly because air moves a lot and you can’t avoid it.

This 2022 paper…

…has this diagram in relation to vertical transmission:

In the context of the above, I find this chart — based on figures from the UK government’s Office for National Statistics — particularly striking:

The inconvenient truth is that people did not start dying any more than usual until the “covid measures” were introduced.

Useless vaccines

[Craig] Now once you realise that actually we are being exposed to [viruses] all the time… and we were exposed to all of these [covid] variants… then you stop and say, “Well, hang on a second... How come I’m well?” Well, you’re well for a number of reasons. Reason number one is you’ve got a mucous lining in your respiratory tract which is keeping the viruses from getting into your cells, which is brilliant… way better than any mask. And the viruses can only get through that mucus barrier when something goes wrong that we don’t understand… probably hijack it… [perhaps via] bacteria which can cut through mucus. And that might be why only a proportion are infected. Most of the time your mucus is doing its job. You don’t need to think about it. It’s done. And then, besides that, if a virus does manage to get in, we have immune systems that are protecting us all of the time from all sorts of rubbish that we inhale. And they’re great. And you can put your faith in them. They’re good. It’s beautiful… it’s wonderful [the way the immune system works]. And the fact is that the vast majority of us, the vast majority of the time, are bystanders. We… don’t have to fret about it. It’s only ever this fraction... at the beginning [you said] 8%... that... figure comes from the enormous amount of money our government spent on contact tracing. It was a waste of money… except that they did produce good data, but then they ignored it.

See for example the data here:

[Craig] This data showed that when you had a household and… somebody had covid within that household… as long as you ignored anyone that caught it at the same time as that person [and] you just looked at… what was the second generation of covid within the household… you could get a percentage of people who got sick subsequently. And that percentage changed over the course of the wave. It was higher at the beginning and it was lower at the end… every single time. Which meant [that] every single time they could say, “This one’s more transmissible.” [And] you’re like, “Well yes, but it’s done that every single time.” And when you average it over the course of the wave, it was [around 8%] if you measured it with lateral flow tests, and it was a little bit higher… around 10%... when you measured it with PCR. It was a little bit higher for Omicron, but prior to Omicron it was constant. It stayed the same after the vaccines. And that means the vaccines completely failed to protect anybody from infection. We also had the measure of antibodies. Blood donors had their blood tested for antibodies to see who’d been infected, and so you could trace the population-level progress through each wave. And the antibody percentage was a bit lower… about 6% got antibodies after each wave, and it continued to be about 6% thereafter… after the vaccines. So [the vaccines] made no impact on who developed antibodies either. The vaccines did not stop infection. And I made the argument in the book [Spiked, published in December 2025] that [the vaccines] also did not prevent severe disease and they did not prevent death. They didn’t work on any measure. The only thing I will concede is that you can make a case that in 2021 there was a reduction in mortality if you look at it in one particular way. But that was… overwhelmed by excess mortality among the vaccinated in 2022… if you postponed something by a few months… was it all worth it… for that? No. [Nelson] You… mention that covid can travel long distances through the air. I’m wondering… how long is that distance? Could you be [on] an island tens of miles away? Can it go that far… or [just] 100 yards? [Craig] There [were] outbreaks on the Antarctic research base… where people had isolated at home and then they’d flown to South Africa and they’d isolated in a hotel, and then they’d gone to the [Antarctic] research base, and then a long time later they’d get an outbreak.

From December 2020:

After a year of vaccination:

…“despite workers being fully vaccinated”…

[Craig] There was out an outbreak on an Argentinian fishing vessel which was at sea for 35 days… and then they had an outbreak.

See for example this article from July 2020:

[Craig] [So] yes… [disease] can spread everywhere. In fact, there’s research where people have tried to collect bacteria and viruses from the air in random places… like at the top of the mountains of Spain, or over the oceans. And they do… they collect them from the air. The air is full of all sorts of things that we are protected from… pretty much. [Nelson] So all that masking [which were were advised against in Spring 2020], all that six-foot distancing, all that stuff… the vaccines… etc… none of it really helped, did it? [Craig] In some ways… would be nice to be able to write a book that said [that] what happened here was unethical. And it was unethical despite the fact [that] these things worked. I’d like to write that book, because I think it’s a very, very important lesson [that] even when things work you mustn’t be unethical. But I can’t write that book because that’s not what the evidence shows. The evidence shows [that] not only was it unethical… [but that] even on purely utilitarian scientific terms [the “covid measures”] didn’t work.

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The mystery of the disappearance of the flu

[Nelson] What do you think happened to influenza? We see these graphs saying it just went away for a couple years. What happened? [Craig] Yes, I know… This is really tricky, and I don’t pretend to know the answer. [But] I can tell you this. It completely disappeared in a way that was unbelievable.

Here is the WHO influenza laboratory surveillance information at the time of writing:

[Craig] [The flu] subsequently came back… in 2022 when things started to become… a little bit more normal… the WHO influenza reporting would show these M-shaped waves in a place… where you’d have an influenza spike and then this big bite taken out of it by a covid spike… and then an influenza spike again… Or the other way around… covid then influenza then covid, within one winter season… which makes it look like [they have] a reciprocal relationship. Some of the people I’m in touch with would say that’s clearly something weird going on with the testing... like people are switching the tests in and out… and that’s why you’re getting that image. I don’t buy that, because I think that there are enough labs doing enough testing using independent testing materials for that to be shown up. You should see that, because… it should be being done independently. I don’t know actually… in reality… how many labs all use the same PCR sent from China in order to build their tests… because if that’s happening too much, you could get people just messing around with the results… and we would be blind to it, because we are not doing the checks that are required. But I think the checks are being done. I think there are enough people who do check things independently. I just… fear I could be proved wrong.

Modelled data

[Nelson] Another thing that I was looking at… they had those… Worldometer dashboards… updated every day… And I was thinking, “Wow, all the hospitals are reporting this in real time…” [I was thinking] that it’s real data… but that was modelled data, right? Not real data…? [Craig] It was not real. It was a really odd situation… The UK actually has great health data. We’ve got [a single] system which makes it way easier… than in the US. We have a lot of money spent… collecting it… partly so the government can sell it on to pharma… that’s a money stream that they use… And so we [in the UK] were really well ahead of the game… And I’ve worked in that area, and I know for certain how hard it is to start collecting new data on a new topic, and how complex it is to get every reporting place to report in a uniform [way] to a central place. It’s not easy to do. And yet we were being told that this was happening globally… every corner of the world was successfully finding out every single case and every single death… The tell was that these tickets would be going up every 15 minutes… as if the reporting could [actually] be done like that. And somebody dug into it at PANDA… And they found this GitHub resource where the guy who was… deeply involved with these dashboards… had got his model… that he was using to produce these numbers.

The Worldometer Coronavirus Tracker has not been updated since April 2024:

[Craig] And then you had this perverse situation where the numbers from this model were becoming the official number. And then the politicians were referencing this [modelled] number… and it becomes real… [So] what do you do? You can’t have two parallel systems running… it was all a bit back to front… it wasn’t all coming from source by any means… and certainly not in countries that literally do not have the infrastructure to do this sort of thing…

Related:

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