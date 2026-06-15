Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

While the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, commonly known as the assisted dying bill, ran out of time in the last session of Parliament, it was always clear that supporters of such legislation would try again:

And not least in that context, this recent UKMFA podcast with Dr Joel Zivot deserves a wide audience:

By way of background, here is Dr Zivot’s bio from a 2018 TED talk:

Dr Joel Zivot is an associate professor of anesthesiology and surgery in the Emory School of Medicine and also adjunct professor in the Emory School of Law and Emory Institute of Liberal Arts. Zivot received his medical training from the University of Manitoba and the University of Toronto and further medical sub-specialty training from the Cleveland Clinic. Zivot also completed an MA in Bioethics from Emory University. Zivot lectures and writes on a number of subjects related to the practice of clinical medicine, end of life care, and the ethical conduct of physicians in lethal injection and physician assisted death, both in peer reviewed journals and the press. Zivot opposes the medicalization of capital punishment, has been an expert in a number of legal cases heard in the US Supreme Court related to lethal injection and has examined many inmates on death row.

I found it well worth watching that short talk, especially the last few minutes, and especially from 12:06 to 14:55 (slide and transcript below; emphasis added):

I came upon a file of autopsies… it was given to me… of people who were executed… An autopsy is a way of examining people after they die… to try to tell a story that could not otherwise be told. Autopsies have been around as a modern intervention for several hundred years, but the story of dissecting the body goes back many thousands of years. Now what this is… …is a list of people that have been executed. And… what I want to point out to you here is the lungs… There’s a right and a left lung and what’s listed… here are the weights of the lungs. Why is this important? Well, the lungs have a normal weight. We weigh them in grams, and… all of the weights here… of these lungs… are about double what the normal weight of a lung should be. And so you ask yourself: How is it that that happened? If execution and lethal injection killed people instantly, then the body would be unperturbed. There would be none of this organ failure… And I want to tell you that I’ve left off other organ systems here that also fail in the consequence of execution. So what I learned from this was… lethal injection was not a kind of peaceful death but, in fact, it was progressive organ failure with fluid building up in the lungs. And I couldn’t see it [when, as a doctor, I observed prisoners dying] but the post mortem showed it. Now Medical Assistance In Dying is actually configured to be quite a lot like lethal injection. It’s the same kind of medications that are used, sometimes in a very similar fashion… injected intravenously or taken as pills… of the same class of drugs. We don’t of course do autopsies on people… dying as a consequence of medical assistance. Why would we? But if we did, I suspect that what we would see would be a picture quite similar… to what lethal injection would show…

The recent UKMFA podcast with Dr Zivot, which can be viewed on Rumble and YouTube, also features Dr Liz Evans, CEO of the UK Medical Freedom Alliance, and Amanda Hunter, chair of the Social Care Working Group at the Together Association. The host is Ian Humphreys, a former police officer.

A transcript is below, along with occasional comments and links.

Introduction

[Ian Humphreys, host] Could you explain to me just what the process is that’s undertaken, not only in the execution of prisoners on death row in the US… but what also happens to people in Canada when they go through the MAID [Medical Assistance in Dying] process? [Dr Zivot] I think that we have to… unpack your question... First of all, the death penalty in the United States, of course, is not a medical treatment, although it is designed to impersonate a medical act. [And] I would suggest that assisted dying is also not a medical treatment, and is also intended to impersonate a medical act. And why I say that is… because it would be an unprecedented shift to claim that killing someone is a treatment. Our job as physicians… is not to kill people. It’s to try to save their life. Let me say also that I’m not a vitalist. I understand that people die… Everyone dies… we will all die. But I see it very clearly that the physician’s job is not to expedite or seek the death of their patients. The other thing I would say is that… you mentioned the word “drug”… which I think is also interesting because… when I speak about a drug… certainly in [the context of] capital punishment… and I would argue the same could be said of assisted dying… [the drug] is a chemical… that in one circumstance is intended to be a drug… and a drug of course is medical… for the purposes of healing and helping. [But in the context of assisted dying] this drug… is [being] repurposed as poison… for killing… [IH] Are these synthetic drugs…? [JZ] Yes… one of the problems, I think, about trying to figure out… which combination of chemicals would best suit the purposes of killing… is that no pharmaceutical company has a labeled indication on their medication [saying] “fit for the purposes of killing”. These drugs are designed… not to kill you. And so in order to make them kill you, they have to be altered… not pharmacologically, but certainly by dosage.

I am reminded of the narrow “therapeutic window” of some drugs, not least paracetamol (also known as acetaminophen or Tylenol).

[JZ] The main idea here is to try to find… a chemical… a drug... and see how you can make it poisonous. And generally it’s made poisonous by giving very, very large quantities… And by doing so, you’re causing death. [But] there is no serious research that can be done, or even… ethically designed… where you could randomise people in a scientific endeavour… where you could obtain consent… where such a protocol would pass an institutional review board… and then you would answer some questions about… the most effective way of killing someone. It’s just beyond what traditional ethical medical practice would allow. So what you’re talking about here is… making it up… as you go along… I’ve had… a lot of opportunity to talk with… people who are on the other side of this [debate], although… it’s rare that I actually get to have a conversation. Mostly what’s happening is that people are debating me online… not actually in person, even though I’d be more than happy to speak with anyone in person. It turns out that that opportunity is genuinely not afforded to me. And so I end up in these situations where… what is being said by the other side is just the manipulation… in my mind… of language… If we were having a medical conversation… there may be scholarly debate about whether or not some particular treatment is effective or not. And people would have those conversations calmly and properly. But here, all that seems to be encountered is a kind of rage… or something… against… how could I even suggest that what’s happening here should even be subjected to any scrutiny… that the most important principle here is to produce a corpse… and that anyone that blocks the production of a corpse is somehow of some sort of ill-intent. [IH] It’s interesting you mention that word “rage”, because I think this is something that I’ve experienced… when I’ve… tried to discuss this with friends or relatives… You get a pushback because I think they find the whole discussion very, very uncomfortable. [JZ] It is an uncomfortable discussion… but that doesn’t mean that we should not be having it. [IH] No, and I think that what would be useful is to try and explain… what you’ve discovered… [that] the drugs that maybe are being used in death row are also being used in MAID… [JZ] There are a lot of similarities, yes… [IH] Are they exactly the same, or does the research not really show that? [JZ] There are some that are the same, and some that are not the same… I can explain to you exactly what is used and what the idea is… [IH] One of the things that I’ve come up against is… I’ve got quite a lot of contacts in Switzerland and they’re very open to the whole idea of going to Dignitas or to Exit [Exit International] in order to end their lives. They pay a few hundred Swiss francs and then go through a process… then someone comes to their home and gives them a drink which they take, and some pills, and then they die. And I think what they don’t understand is… what that dying means.

Closed minds and the manipulation of language

[JZ] Maybe… before we speak about the drugs, we need to understand a little bit about… the action here that is intended. The argument, I think, in favour of assisted dying would be something like this: A person experiences their life as some version of unremediating suffering… they’ve tried a variety of other mechanisms to reduce their suffering, and they can see no pathway forward except by ending their life. And the belief… is that death relieves suffering. Now all that we really can say is that death relieves life. The only way to know whether or not death relieves suffering is to have survived it… to know that you now have relief…. I understand that I’m using language specifically in that way, but I need to push back against the advocates who have taken over the word “dignity”… for example… even Dignitas… “It’s all about dignity”…

From the Dignitas website:

[JZ] The idea then is… if you own that word, it means that anyone that opposes you now is an advocate for the lack of dignity. And this is very problematic. I would suggest that there’s something very dignified in someone who is trying to stay alive. And I see no lack of dignity in that. So, not only do you have to overcome all this pharmacological mystery… you’re in some kind of lexical warfare over the meaning of words And the words here matter a great deal… If you’re saying that you’re for the relief of suffering, and you claim that that’s what assisted dying is all about, then, if you’re against it, then you are for the ongoing suffering of people… which… is nonsense… [IH] But the organisations that already undertake this are even using parts of the Bible… incorrectly… to justify what they’re doing... [JZ] Yes… I’ll say… belief is evidence free… Once you’ve decided that [assisted dying] is what you think should be happening… then the mind becomes closed. So it’s been very challenging, I think, for… opponents of this, because the advocates have so effectively controlled the narrative by using these kinds of words. And that’s been an uphill struggle… to… remind people that words like dignity… or suffering… have other kinds of important meanings that are [claimed] not only… by advocates of assisted dying. There can be a lot of dignity in trying to stay alive [Moreover…] medical practice is able to address quite effectively the suffering of people… as they die.

A combination of chemicals that will cause death

[JZ] What assisted dying is trying to do is… to find a combination of chemicals that will cause death. And I would first of all suggest that the “success” of assisted dying is measured in the production of a corpse… There is being alive, and there is being dead, and then there is dying, which is the state between being alive and being dead. And the dying part of this… even though it’s called “assisted dying”… is really unclear… even murky. There may also be people who might say that their life is of such great suffering that, even if someone was to say to them that, in order to get you from alive to dead, you will have to suffer greatly… that our technique of killing you actually will cause you a whole new brand of suffering for a period of time… some people may say, “Okay, you know what, I accept the fact that my death will be painful.” And… what I see [from] assisted dying advocates is… their unwillingness to concede that this could be happening. The death itself, the dying part, could be highly problematic… there is quite a lot of evidence, both… in the oral [by mouth] administration of assisted dying, which can go on… [for] hours and even days in certain circumstances… and in the intravenous [into a vein] methods of assisted dying, which can have all manner of complications that can be seen… unfortunately… at autopsy…. [and] sometimes can be… witnessed. Assisted dying does something quite… diabolical in its pharmacological choices… With assisted dying in Canada… the actual way that you are dying is that you are given a drug that will paralyse you. It stops you from moving… stops you from breathing. Now… if one was to be given that drug by itself… it does not relieve pain, and it does not create any kind of anaesthetised state. You would be wide awake, and not able to breathe. And you would die of suffocation. What assisted dying in Canada does… in the intravenous form… is [to] provide two separate medications. The first medication is called midazolam. And this is in the class of drugs known as benzodiazepines. These are old drugs… commonly used to mitigate anxiety. Now… why midazolam became popular as an anaesthetic adjunct [i.e. a drug administered with an anaesthetic] is because [it] has a profound impact on memory… When midazolam is given at the beginning of an anaesthetic, it will block the recall of subsequent events fairly effectively… not perfectly, but fairly effectively. Now… that makes sense in an anaesthetic… where you will survive.

I am reminded of the use of midazolam during the covid era, discussed e.g. here in this post:

I find this chart particularly striking:

[JZ] But in the case of your death… whether you are recalling it is moot… I can tell you that I’ve given midazolam to patients before they undergo an anaesthetic… and they still may have some anxiety in the moment, but they don’t generally recall it. And that’s why midazolam is effective… So the claim that midazolam will allay “the anxiety of dying”… I’m not even sure that it’s necessary… because if you’re suggesting… that… people who want to die… are quite certain of it… if they’re so desperate to die… they should require very little relief of anxiety. They should be happy, I suppose, to be facing their death. And so it seems like an odd kind of way to begin on the part of advocates. [And] who exactly is wondering whether they’re doing the right thing at all? [Dr Liz Evans] Can I just ask a quick question about midazolam… Does it actually stop the visible manifestations of anxiety… so it makes the people watching think the person isn’t anxious… but they may be actually spiritually depressed and really be suffering but unable to… communicate it… [JZ] All of that is… possible. I don’t know… it’s not like you would be quizzing them. I suppose you could say to them… “How are you feeling…? What’s happening here?” Assisted dying [using] this method… in Canada… really tries to, in a sense, mimic the way that we euthanise animals… The only difference… is that, in animal euthanasia… veterinarians recognise that the use of a paralytic would be potentially cruel, and they don’t do it. But remember that euthanising an animal… a beloved pet… it’s intended to also help the person who is watching… the pet owner [who] may be there with the pet. And so midazolam is used actually… in animal euthanasia as a way of trying to make the pet at least appear outwardly more calm. What the pet’s internal monologue is, I cannot know.

I wonder to what extent euthanasia (literally “good death”) is a euphemism (literally a “good word”).

Parallels with execution

[JZ] But you’re right that assisted dying is meant to look a certain way for people who are watching… as, by the way, is execution… It’s meant to be a witness experience… How does it look to witnesses? I’ve done extensive work in the legal system here in the US about the fact that execution has an outward appearance. The US… lifted… laws from the UK… [with the] idea that punishment cannot be cruel… So prisoners have a constitutional right to be punished in an uncruel way. [And yet] in Canada… people who are euthanised have no such constitutional right or protection against dying with cruelty. And I have a concern that [with] the paralysing drug that is given… there still could be someone who has some kind of sensation… some knowing that they are now paralysed. Now advocates would claim that that never happens… that, in every instance, the combination of the midazolam and then another drug called propofol creates a kind of anaesthetic state of unawareness… [But] then you may ask, “Well, what’s the purpose of the paralytic?” The purpose is… that the midazolam and the propofol may not kill you. And so they then have to kill you by paralysing you… that’s the way you die. It’s not that you fall off to some beautiful sleep and then slowly you [die] calmly and without pain. You die by being paralysed, and that’s how you will die if the technique is injection. In lethal injection in the United States… in capital punishment… many states will also use potassium chloride… The attempt is to kill you by that method as well… But there are also states that just use the single drug called pentobarbital… which is a drug in the barbiturate class… an old drug… used to be a sleeping pill… there’s some oral barbiturates… But barbiturates… are… molecules that might actually kill you [in] their own right. They have impact on the contraction of the heart… and other things… so they generally will kill you. But propofol may not kill you, and neither will midazolam… so because those drugs don’t kill you, they must finish you off with a paralysing drug. And that’s how you die…

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A medical impersonation act

[LE] I have actually witnessed an animal being put down once, and it was instantaneous… Is it very hard to kill a human? The stories we hear… we’ve got Dignity in Dying… all these lobby groups… selling the public the idea of this Hollywood death… that they will sit in a chair in their garden… they will drink this liquid and they will just fall to sleep… they’ll be dead in a few seconds. It’s all very beautiful and there will be music playing… But the reality that I’ve read… with the oral stuff… people may be vomiting… choking… in severe distress. It could take hours. It could take days. And there’s not been an honest conversation about this at all.

That word “dignity” again…

For more details on lobby groups such as Dignity in Dying, see e.g. the Funding death section of this June 2025 Updates post.

[JZ] I think… that’s been the most frustrating [thing] for me… In medicine, we would never say “100% guaranteed”. We would just never say that. There’s always going to be variation… We talk about the probability of something… That’s why I think that that assisted dying claiming that it is 100% perfect already sets it apart as a non-medical act. It’s a medical impersonation act… And I think that that’s very important here… It’s trying to represent itself as being… endorsed… by the… safest practices of medicine… [And] even the… idea of the word “safety” is [a] misuse of that term, because when we talk about safety in medicine, we’re talking about the medicine not killing you. And [with assisted dying] what you’re talking about is taking the lid off medicine that’s designed to be safe, and making it fundamentally unsafe… because now the medicine kills you. So I think that... there are a myriad of problems here with these combinations. There is no agreed-upon combination, because these drugs are not meant to kill you. And so people struggle to find some combination that they think is… more outwardly palatable than inwardly desirous. Assisted dying, even though it fumbles along, is very good at producing corpses… [But] if you think about this coolly as a business… what is the product that you are buying…? What you are buying is death… How you get there is not part of what is on offer… other than a claim that it’s going to be lovely and dignified and so on. But I don’t think there’s any real evidence, or even any real concern, about trying to be certain that the way that you die is as billed… And I don’t know why there is this fear… because… as I’ve said before… there are people who would say, “I don’t care that dying will be terrible… what I’m really seeking here is death… and I’ll accept the fact that, on the way down, it will be quite bad… Just admit that… [IH] [But] they’re obviously not admitting that… You’re saying to people… sit on the sofa with your family… And this is something I actually know has happened, because I know people who have done this… They sat on the sofa with their mother… The mother said goodbye… took the drink… and then essentially… they thought… died… she went still…” But I guess what you’re saying is that… from the outside that looks like what’s happened. They’ve gone very, very quiet, and [the person appears] dead. But something else could be going on internally that [those watching] know nothing about. [JZ] Certainly in the intravenous form of this… dying in Canada… Before advocates got wind of me… I asked, “Tell me what the paralytic is for. Why are you paralyzing them?” And they say, “It’s for dignity.” Because movement that may be observed by witnesses might be undignified for the person that’s dying. So for the sake of the dying person’s dignity, we will paralyse them… so outwardly it will all appear peaceful. Now when you take an oral preparation… there is no paralytic that can be given in that way… generally [it involves] a barbiturate of some variety, which will kill you if enough of it is ingested… but it’s going to be variable… Some people will die quickly. Some people will die slowly. It depends of course on their co-existing medical state… whether their condition will be such that they have a lot of physiologic frailty or instability. And so how they die will [vary]… and also I feel pretty certain that it’s more or less one-size-fits-all. I’m not sure that they are making doses… taking some kind of history and saying, “Okay, you’ve got this condition and that condition… let’s modify this in some way.” If there are modifications, they are very minor. Because… they’re not trying to just kill you. They’re trying to really, really kill you. And so they’re going to give you very large amounts… they… believe that more is better, and that more will increase the likelihood of killing you… That’s how… it is designed.

What happens if it doesn’t work?

[LE] In the UK, with our [proposed] bill, there was a big concern that, once the drug was given… or that the patient had taken their own drug, the doctor couldn’t intervene at all. So if something went wrong… say for that person [the dose] wasn’t enough… and they’re lying on the floor… vomiting… gasping for air… In a normal situation, if that happened in a hospital to a patient, they would be able to get care. But the bill was… outlawing the doctor getting involved in any way, because then that… turns it into euthanasia. So what happens in Canada if it doesn’t work? Is the doctor allowed to finish them off? [JZ] It’s a good question. I don’t know the answer. But I’ll tell you that I believe that they’re very successful in killing people. How they’ve done it… by and large… it’s intravenous… The chances of success with intravenous euthanasia are higher because of the paralytic… As long as an IV [apparatus for intravenous delivery, i.e. into a vein] is running, you’re probably going to die from it. But… in the US… prisoners, interestingly… are the only citizens that have a constitutional right to health care… [So]… if assisted dying is health care in some way, then I think that to try to write a bill that would say that, if there’s something wrong, [there is] a forfeiture of a right to health care… seems quite extraordinary to me. There have been executions in the US recently that had to be called off because of an inability to gain intravenous access. There was a notorious [case] that just occurred in the state of Tennessee… of a prisoner named Tony Carruthers, where they attempted to place intravenous [apparatus]… and could not… and then switched to an attempt at something called the central line, where they were going to put an intravenous in his neck. And the physician who was tapped to do this had not performed such a procedure in over a decade… and bungled it terribly… used a blade to the neck… and all that happened was a lot of blood… And then after a while they just gave up.

[JZ] So could an assisted dying episode fail? Most certainly… [And] at what point would the right to resuscitation be restored if it was ever truly set aside? There’s something quite sinister and even ghoulish… to suggest that a bill could… say that… I’ve had prisoners who’ve told me that they are DNR… [Do Not Resuscitate]… And I’ve told them that you cannot be DNR because what that means is that… if the state doesn’t kill you cleanly… they can allow you to die because you said you’re DNR. So here is a situation where, if the state fails to kill you… can they then just let you die in some horrible sort of way? Or should they intervene…? Imagine the firing squad… which we now have again in the United States… they finally brought the firing squad back. In the second firing squad execution, apparently the prisoner was shot in the leg and then the shoulder and finally the heart. So imagine a kind of death where… they take a few glancing blows at you that don’t quite kill you. And finally you get the lethal blow and you die. This is possible too And certainly if the state has said, “All we have to do is shoot you in the shoulder or the leg. And eventually you’ll bleed to death. And “job well done”.

The expansion of “assisted dying”

[Amanda Hunter] In the [UK] bill as it stands, the method of delivery would be that the patient… the person requesting the death… takes the potion. And it’s not foreseen that this will be intravenous because… that is more like euthanasia. But the reality is… not everyone who would be eligible would be able to actually take the potion themselves… [JZ] One of the myths… of legislation in a country like the UK or like Canada… In Canada, there’s… a constitution called the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. And in Section 7, it’s about… life, liberty, and security of the person… [And] the idea is there that, if you make a method of execution available to a particular cohort of people, that what subsequently happens is that more and more people claim that… as a citizen… they are also entitled to the same “service”. So if the members who propose a bill in the UK believe that they can find some discrete example… [a] grandmama who’s 95 years old… who’s lived her life and [is] surrounded by her beautiful family… and everything is done perfectly… and that that’s what they’re imagining… I promise you that there will be more and more people who will then demand the same thing… who will not be that person. And then, before you know it, it becomes a problem of people who are lonely and under-resourced or have other kinds of problems where the medical community has utterly failed them. And now the solution is to just kill them. And if the UK thinks that they can write a bill that will specifically exclude these sorts of people, they are fooling themselves. That will not happen. That will change. [LE] My experience of… campaigning against this… reading the bill… watching the whole process… is… I don’t think it is possible to write an assisted suicide bill to cross this ethical Rubicon, which is… we shall not kill… we shall do no harm… to allow doctors to help people to die… You cannot do that in a way where you’re not going to get massive collateral damage. Everything you’ve said shows that informed consent has gone out of the window, because people are not understanding what they’re signing up to until the moment that the drug is started. And then it may be that they have the most horrific suffering and death, which was the thing they were trying to avoid… because usually, at the point where they take the assisted dying, it’s a fear of suffering in the future. It’s not usually that they’re suffering unbearably at that point. We can never know how many cases of unbearable suffering it has actually prevented, because for a lot of people it’s a fear in their head of something that will never happen, especially if they get really good palliative care. [JZ] I think that… for example… we may ask a patient to compose an advance directive… the idea being that in some moment of incapacity… they have now articulated in writing their views at the end of their life and how they should be treated. [And] when I have patients who have those documents, I consider that to be the beginning of a conversation, not the end of it. [In] those kinds of situations… where people seek death, we’re asking people really, in a sense, to imagine the unimaginable. And there should always be an opportunity, I think, to change your mind… You may think, “Now that I’m at the precipice, I’d like to have the option of saying no... or something… Sometimes, in the midst of something, it’s very difficult to make it stop. But we certainly want to provide options for people, I think, to change their mind as it’s unfolding.

The law of unintended consequences

[AH] I don’t know what has changed culturally… I was talking to David Jones… a bioethicist… he’s just written a paper with David Paton... And that [paper] looks at the reasons people give for seeking assisted death, and it’s quite recent… I think they published it late last year. It looks at Oregon [in the US]… and it shows that, since [assisted dying] has been introduced… [more people are citing being a burden as the reason for dying, relative to being in pain]… Why do you think that might be…?

Here is the paper:

From the Conclusions section:

There have been significant trends in reported end-of-life concerns that motivate requests for PAS [physician-assisted suicide] in Oregon and Washington. The increase in perceived burdensomeness as a motivation for PAS adds weight to the argument that changing the law can have an adverse effect on the self-perception of those who receive care…

[JZ] I don’t know… branding?

The Doctrine of Double Effect

[JZ] As an intensive care physician, I encounter death on a weekly basis. And in my capacity, as a physician, I can utilise medications that can greatly reduce the suffering that a person has as they die. And we commonly use opioids… drugs of that class. But I think it was Aquinas who spoke of something called the Doctrine of the Double Effect… it’s the distinction between what you intend and what you foresee. So my intention, ethically, is to reduce suffering. And I’m going to use an opioid to do it. Now I recognise that opioids have another property apart from the relief of pain, and that they can suppress what’s called the respiratory drive. And so it’s possible that, when an opioid is used to assist in the pain of dying, that it may shorten a life because respiratory drive might be impaired. Aquinas would argue that, if the intention is to… reduce suffering… [but] you can foresee that there could be this other impact… as long as one is not driving towards causing death, then it’s reasonable to practice in that way… [AH] Do you think there’s an abuse of that though, and a dishonesty…? If I look at what’s happening in the UK with end-of-life protocol abuse, that is always the argument that they will give… that we were not intending to kill the patient by administering midazolam and morphine together. [JZ] How can that be…? As part of assisted dying? [AH] No. I’m talking about end-of-life… protocol abuse within so-called palliative care… but [it’s] not real palliative care… it’s like the Liverpool Care Pathway re-invented… There’s that get-out clause… that we are not doing this to kill the patient… we are doing it to ease suffering. But it’s a little disingenuous when you’re pumping up the doses, because the only outcome of that will be death… The other thing I wanted to say is… coming back again to the bill… is… pain and suffering are not in this bill… not even mentioned. The criteria is a six month prognosis… it’s not pain, and it’s not suffering… [JZ] I’d have to read the language of the bill… In Canada… what’s very peculiar and distressing is that… most of the killing is done by a rather small cohort of people… I don’t know why that is… But your point [asking if] there is something disingenuous in the practitioner… why there should be this kind of enthusiasm to kill, that’s shared by a small group of people, is disquieting.

Providing comfort

[JZ] I think... the easiest pain to bear is someone else’s… And when you are in this way… it does take a very… steady hand and a very certain kind of disposition to be with people as they die slowly. I think that’s very dignified. I respect that time, and if I can be there with their family… or sometimes… there is no-one else to be the witness… that is our job. Our job is not to inject something and walk out of the room. And I think that assisted dying… to a certain degree… seems to do that. It doesn’t seem to emphasise that what you’re trying to do is to provide comfort for people… The UK… has a very interesting history of the use of the doula [literally female servant] in labour. What we know is that… if a doula is present with a woman who is labouring… her pain [mitigation] requirements are considerably less. That is to say that the chances of her need for an epidural or some other kinds of medication can be reduced, because of the human contact. If you just want to take the pain away, you can put an epidural on them and walk out of the room. But there’s a lot else that’s going on here with someone who is facing the end of their life… And that’s what palliative care… is meant to address. So [assisted dying] is not palliative care. And unfortunately, in Canada, when it began, the palliative care community was... aghast at this and rejected this... But sadly… and I don’t know why… they have become folded into this, and now are very much a part of [it],which I think is a very sad situation with respect to the practice of palliative care in Canada… [AH] I think it’s because… they were threatened [with removal of] their funding. And that is the risk of course here [in the UK]… because… hospices… and care homes will not be able to opt out out. [JZ] Yes, I know that’s happened in Canada… They were basically told to join… or they would be excluded… they would lose their funding.

Autopsy findings

[IH] Some of your studies where you looked at the autopsy reports of people that have gone through this dying process… I think that was one of the things I found most concerning. Could you just very quickly just highlight that…? [JZ] What happens in execution is that… large quantities of either midazolam or a drug called etomidate [an anaesthetic] or a drug called pentobarbital… drugs like this… are injected… And… about maybe 75% to 80% of the time… I’m seeing… pulmonary oedema [accumulation of fluid in the lungs]… frothy blood… at post mortem in people who were executed in the US. Now there are very few autopsies that I’ve seen of assisted dying because… of course… who would get an autopsy? There has been a small cohort of people who’ve [donated] lungs, and it’s been claimed that, “Well look, these lungs are fit for transplant…” [But] that doesn’t give the whole story, because when the lungs are removed from someone who has given them before assisted dying, they’re actually kind of resuscitated out of the body before they’re implanted in someone… they have this kind of ex vivo resuscitation, where the lungs are kind of cleaned in a way, and healed from this injury… and then they’re used. Now… I don’t have all the answers for how that’s working, or what’s going on there. But… it’s the fact that it’s a chemical itself that has either an acidic or alkaline preparation that is probably causing direct tissue damage… [IH] I think that’s important for people to realise…

A genuinely good death

[LE] What you said [Joel] a few minutes ago… that… what we are offering is a good death with palliative care… [I wanted to emphasise] that sense [of] how important a rite of passage [dying] is for us as human beings… a sort of spiritual experience that we are going to be robbing people of… because… you’re robbing the person who’s dying of something that, yes, is tough and work… just like birth is… but actually maybe is really important on some whole other level that we don’t understand. And the people witnessing that… the people who have true compassion… who step into that suffering and sit alongside them… that is something that our culture… which is so medicalised and so sterilised… and just wants to get things done and sorted quickly… get rid of this… [But] we’re actually losing something from not allowing people to go through that process naturally with support and care… and a level of drugs that stops anything being overwhelming… That is what my definition of a good death would be… not what they are describing… [JZ] I think that we know that the way that we die matters both to people who witness it and… I suppose… to the person who experiences it. As you were speaking, Liz, I was thinking that you must be a Buddhist, because that’s very Buddhist of you… [LE] Oh… I’m a Christian… [JZ] But I’m just saying that, at least in Buddhism, that kind of idea about the witnessing of suffering and about the experience of suffering… and not blocking the experience at least… I know is practised in Buddhism… and of course… other faiths too. But it’s just this idea that what we’re losing… there’s something that’s very distressing about that. I agree. [AH] Even in the situation we have in the UK now, with that erosion between… true palliative care and some of the end-of-life pathways… we are robbing families and the dying person of their end days, when they might want to be sharing stuff with their families and talking about their lives. And that’s all taken away because they are hastened to that end. And I just fear that, if [assisted suicide] is introduced… how is that going to impact us culturally and socially? I just think it’s such a dangerous Rubicon to cross. [JZ] Assisted dying… is death-loving. It’s not life-loving. And, as a physician, I love life. I’m an advocate for life. I’m not an advocate for death. I have a working relationship with death… a respect for death, but I don’t see it as [being] in my toolbox of things that I provide for people. I have to accept it eventually. But I’m not an enabler of it… in no way… we are not partners in that way. [AH] And of course, that is what will happen to the NHS, as we’ve said before… an institution founded on saving lives and protecting lives will become an institution that is actively complicit in ending lives. [JZ] I agree. That’s the risk. Yes.

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