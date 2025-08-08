Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This is a revised and updated version of this post from last summer…

…for those who missed it first time round. Its relevance has only grown in the past year or so.

If you want some big picture context for much of what is going on in the world right now, I recommend watching this documentary (also available on Rumble):

Or at least the four-minute trailer (also on Rumble). Here is a transcript with a few comments:

[Caption] Central bankers have a system in place to take everything from everyone [Caption] It happened before. If you close all the banks, which is what [President Franklin D Roosevelt did in 1933]… he suddenly literally closed all the banks, and then only certain banks were allowed to reopen, which were the ones controlled by the [US Federal Reserve, which is actually privately owned] — well… suddenly no-one had any money… It’s… hard to imagine when it’s all just shut down, suddenly… [Caption] It’s about to happen again. They plan to confiscate everything. It’s about suppression and subjugation, and that’s the lesson when you look at this period in the 1930s. And that is what they have planned for… this kind of a cycle again. And they’ve set up for it. So this plan to take all collateral globally, and to collapse the system in a kind of controlled demolition where they end up controlling everything… this design was set in motion over 50 years ago [with the abolition of the gold standard in 1971] [Caption] With everyone in penniless fear, they will launch their digital slave currency CBDC.

They make no secret of what is being planned:

Gold is not the underlying collateral in this system. It’s all securities globally, so they will be taken under the argument that… we have to save these systemically vital institutions so that we can restart the economy again. How could we restart the economy if they are not protected? So that will be the reason given, and it’s like a game of Monopoly where all of the pieces [and] all of the money on the board are pulled back to the bank. And then they say, “Let’s start a new game. We’ll start over from the basis that we have everything and you don’t. So, would you like to borrow something?” And this is what the CBDC, the Central Bank Digital Currency, will be. It will be very difficult for people to refuse to use [the CBDC] because they literally won’t be able to eat. They will have an app they can download. This will be the “help”… the cavalry riding to the rescue [from whatever crisis or perceived crisis there is]… “Just download this app and you can load your phone with some [digital] currency to allow you to go buy milk…” But every time you use that, you’re actually borrowing money from them. They have you, again. It will happen very fast. This will unfold in a very frightening crisis kind of environment, and people will have difficulty refusing… [Caption] If you think your “segregated” securities ownership will save you, it won’t. Even segregated accounts — even people or institutions that have been told that their securities are segregated — are in the same pool, and entitled to only a pro rata share… in the event of an insolvency of the custodian. So, again, segregation is just an appearance. People are told that… it’s an absolute subterfuge, and the shocking thing is that even sophisticated institutional investors do not understand this or they don’t want to know it… [Caption] In the face of a financial crisis, awareness is the answer.

David Rogers Webb’s book The Great Taking can be read online or downloaded as a pdf:

There is a case to be made that The Great Taking provides context for much of what we have seen in the past few years, not least…

The “climate crisis”…

Covid and the threat of more “pandemics”…

Two narratives of “global crises” that have so much in common…

War — particularly in Ukraine and in the Middle East…

Unprecedented censorship…

The gradual but relentless nudges (the behavioural insights team that brought us covid propaganda has not gone away)…

The push towards a cashless society where people are increasingly dependent on smartphones for financial transactions — “so convenient”…

It is important to recognise the patterns…

And to learn how to read the media…

If you want further context, here is a 20-minute interview with David Rogers Webb explaining how the legal framework has been put in place to facilitate the Great Taking.

You may recognise Ivor Cummins (above, on the right) from this post:

And here is Webb in conversation with Edward Griffin, author of The Creature of Jekyll Island — a Second Look at the Federal Reserve. I found even just the first few minutes quite informative.

But in any case, if you want to do something practical, spread the word, and join the growing number of people who are using cash wherever they can. I now routinely use cash to buy fuel, and indeed whenever it is practicable.

As the Google snapshot earlier puts it:

Technologically, a central bank digital currency could substitute cash, but whether that happens depends on each country’s policy choices and public acceptance…

