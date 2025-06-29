Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I thought it worth flagging up the book The Great Return by Rev Dr Jamie Franklin of the Irreverend podcast:

This post features the Introduction: A World Without God?

Introduction: A World Without God?

The Argument and Some Objections

Franklin loses no time (p1) in getting to the heart of why he has written The Great Return:

This is a book about Christianity and the post-Christian or secular West. It argues that if we want to rescue our civilisation from a bleak, nihilistic, totalitarian future then we must return to individual and collective belief in Christianity. Indeed, it argues that it may already be too late.

He acknowledges that:

Readers may think that I am being melodramatic. Everything is essentially okay, they may say, and they will reframe the ostensible problems we face as either positive developments or temporary glitches in an otherwise progressive system.

I am reminded of the professional-managerial class discussed in this section of this post:

Franklin contends that:

…the problems we face are, at least in theory, extremely serious: the collapse of domestic infrastructure and cultural coherence because of the low birth rate and the scale of mass immigration; the breakdown of international supply chains because of the failure of diplomacy between nations leading to food shortages and power outages; nuclear war between the great powers of the West and East… and a myriad of other, very serious issues…

He muses (p2) on the question:

For how long have we been living in a truly post-Christian society?

He recognises (p3) that there is a case to be made that:

…the decline of Christianity in Britain at least has only really taken place in the last six years. It has not been very long in the making.

But contends that:

…whether we say that we have become properly post-Christian since the 1960s or that it started much earlier, the fact remains the same: even though the West has at various points proclaimed its independence from its Christian past, it has never fully rejected the values and assumptions that were bequeathed to it by Christianity. It has striven with all its might to justify some of these values using secular reason, not because secular reason leads to these conclusions but because the secular proponents of the assumptions prefer to live in such a world.

He discusses the American Declaration of Independence, which claims in its first sentence that it is a “self-evident” truth that “all men are created equal”. And points out that:

…many cultures and societies have not found this to be a self-evident truth at all.

His argument in The Great Return is (p4) that:

…this claim and others like it are not arrived at through the observation of self-evident realities, nor are they the product of logical deduction from first principles, but they are founded in the historical Christian past.

And adds:

There is little reason in nature to think that human beings are equal to one another and many reasons not to reach such a conclusion… Any alternative that stresses equality among people can only be the result of an overarching philosophy which is not derived from nature itself but imposed upon it… [And] that philosophy is the Christian religion.

He discusses Friedrich Nietzsche and the so-called “death of God” (p5ff), and describes (p9) the German philosopher as:

…the unappreciated prophet, one who has arrived, like John the Baptist, as a forerunner to the age to come, too early to be understood.

Adding that:

[Nietzsche’s] analysis [in relation to the death of the Christian God] is far more compelling than the consensus of the modern liberal West, which imagines that it can kill God and yet not smell the stench of his putrefying corpse.

Progress or Degeneration?

Franklin acknowledges the profound influence that Charles Taylor, who he calls the “great analyst of secularism”, has had on him personally. But he is unconvinced (p12ff) of Taylor’s view of historical progress.

He asks (p12):

If Jesus was simply providing a spur to an ongoing moral development within humanity, why was he eventually crucified by the Roman Empire?

He contends that:

Rome, the Greek city states, the Persian, Median, Macedonian, Assyrian and Babylonian empires were all typically brutal imperial powers of their times. There is no evidence that they were affected by a positive moral development beginning with the ‘axial revolution’. They were violent, savage, bloodthirsty empires built upon the ubiquitous human misery of conquest and slavery.

And adds:

The life and message of Jesus Christ could not have been more revolutionary in such a context. The emergence of Jesus was an interruption within history and not a development of it. (Emphasis added)

Covid-19: Time to Wake Up

Franklin then proceeds (p14) to give some details of his own background:

I grew up in a Christian household, but I did note embrace the Christian faith until I was nineteen.

As it happens, that sentence would also be a good summary of my own experience.

He recalls how he was concerned that Richard Dawkins’ The God Delusion might shake his newfound faith, but that the book did not bring about such a re-evaluation:

I came across a literature of Christian response to Dawkins which seemed to me adequate and intellectually robust.

Franklin is now of the view that:

…it seems that the influence of Dawkins and the other ‘New Atheists’ is waning.

But contends (p15) that:

…Christian thinkers need to do more than simply respond to the objections of atheists and formulate counter arguments as to the existence of God, the resurrection of Christ, and so on.

And adds:

Moreover, I believe that we need something else: a conversation about what Christianity really means to our world and what the loss of it would truly entail.

And that:

This book [The Great Return] is for everyone who is interested in the subject matter, but I address it specifically to the many who have felt in recent times a sense of encroaching darkness and even evil in our culture.

I can certainly identify with that experience:

Franklin describes how:

For many years, as a believing and practising Christian, I was was very keen to share my faith with other people. But I was aware that there was a hardness and indifference towards Christianity. I have lived in wealthy cities such as Canterbury, Winchester and Oxford, and perhaps this affluence can serve to exacerbate such a lack of interest and complacency.

And adds (p16):

In general (and without trying to sound too much like Karl Marx) it seems that economic conditions do insulate us from the need for Christianity: comfort, wealth, luxury, distractions… not many people convert from secular indifference. And this is to some degree because they are materially comfortable.

That is consistent with what I see around me.

As is what he goes on to say next:

But something changed. It began in March 2020 with the onset of Covid-19. From the beginning, I was very disturbed but the situation. It was not so much the existence of the virus that worried me but that it seemed to me from quite early on that the severity of the situation was being exaggerated.

Quite. Publicly available data from the UK government’s Office for National Statistics shows that, before the nation was ordered into an unprecedented lockdown, the number of people dying was at or below normal levels.

He continues:

There was a reluctance at the level of national government and international governance to take a more optimistic outlook. It appeared that these bodies rushed to imprison hundreds of millions of people in their homes — that perhaps they even wanted to do it. And, even stranger, that many people desired to be locked away…

Any lingering doubts I had about the above were confirmed when lockdown was again imposed in 2021 when it was quite clear that there was no genuine public health emergency.

Franklin goes on (p17) to describe how:

I sensed that something was badly wrong. And I was not alone. Across the nation and across the world millions of people began to believe that they were being manipulated and lied to, that faceless elements in the structure of national and international governance were twisting this situation for their own ends to the detriment of humanity as a whole. This was merely an instinct at first, but it became a much clearer reality as information because more available and the fallout from this disaster more apparent… It seemed to many that our governments had chosen to attack their people, to isolate them, to control them, to take away their God-given liberty and to impoverish them financially and emotionally, perhaps so that they would be more docile and easily manipulated.

I was another of those people who, while prior to 2020 was inclined to trust the authorities, fairly quickly realised that — for whatever reason — we were being lied to. And it wasn’t just something I suspected. I knew enough to know that we were deliberately being deceived, not least in terms of how testing was being conducted.

Franklin continues:

Millions of people were profoundly shaken, and they sensed not just a moral but a spiritual darkness. At first, sceptics of the narrative seemed few in number… But I knew at least a few other people who had the same reaction as I did… [And] as time went on, more people became sceptical… I was working as a curate at the time… I did not live in the parish in which I worked and my young family and I were quite isolated. Like many people, I had a sense that I wanted to do something about the situation. So, along with a like-minded curate friend, I started a podcast… Irreverend: Faith and Current Affairs. We really had no expectations as to what would happen next. But the first messages and emails started coming in from week one. As we became better known and the audience grew, we sensed that we were tapping into something significant.

He goes on to describe (p18) how:

The Church of England, along with every other major Christian denomination in Britain… acquiesced to the Covid orthodoxy… [and went even] further in closing down all of its church buildings… …what was said was in effect a parroting of the government’s messages: propagandist slogans, carefully constructed, alliterative rhetorical maxims designed for effective memorisation and repetitions. In some videos, the Archbishop of Canterbury and other bishops were literally repeating these slogans verbatim, sighing as though exasperated at the need to remind their recalcitrant clergy…

I sensed at least some of this at the church I attend. We certainly didn’t “just stick to preaching the gospel” during the covid era.

And when the time came, Archbishop Welby played a prominent role — along with other Church of England bishops and church leaders from across various denominations and organisation — in the relentless pushing of the so-called covid vaccines:

As something of an aside here, it is surely the case that, at least in some sense, God was actually behind what happened in 2020. For not even a sparrow will fall to the ground without God’s say-so. We can thus say that, at least on one level, God closed the churches in 2020 — or that, at the very least, God allowed the churches to be closed. And again in 2021. And, at some stage, there will surely need to be some discussion about why that might have happened.

To me, one of the most extraordinary things of the past few years has been the testimony of the likes of diagnostic pathologist Clare Craig and former medical physicist Christine Padgham, who came to faith in the context of the dark days of 2020 and 2021:

And I find it no less extraordinary that the leaders at the church that I attend, whose stated objective is to proclaim the gospel, show so little interest in the remarkable conversion experiences of such people, and the notion that perhaps God has been trying — and still is trying — to tell us something:

The Great Return

In the final section of his introduction, Franklin returns to his main thesis:

Our civilisation is changing to its great detriment because it has abandoned collective and (largely speaking) individual belief in Christianity. If we want to avert a full-scale civilisational crisis then we must return to both. It is by no means evident to me that the crisis is avoidable at this point but the great return of which I speak is the only option.

And adds:

This theme can be applied to various important and broad topics such as history, science, aesthetics, ethics...

He then expands briefly on each of these topics, setting the scene for the rest of the book.

On history, he contends (p24) that:

The modern Western story bears very little resemblance to the historical record… and is based upon a mythical view of the spontaneous emergence of the contemporary world… the modern world did not invent itself but rather sprung directly out of the Christian medieval age that preceded it…

On science (p25):

…belief in ‘science’ [often] constitutes the intellectual justification for the modern secular outlook, a justification that is simply nonsensical when examined closely. The view that modern science can give us a comprehensive picture of reality is flawed in multiple ways. One of the most basic problems with it is that it relies upon Christianity for its metaphysical backdrop and cannot possibly justify its own assumption of an ordered and explicable universe… Nor can a materialistic view explain the fundamental problem of Being: why does anything exist at all?… Because the modern atheistic and materialist scientific project is founded on… assumptions and incoherent beliefs, it must guard itself by enforcing dogmatic presuppositions…

On aesthetics (p26):

One of the great downfalls of the materialistic worldview is that it jettisons the aesthetic realm and denies people access to transcendence… [it] cannot give an account of art or beauty that does not diminish them to the point of emptiness…

On ethics:

…because science has been exalted to such heights, we are left with a serious problem in the domain of ethics. We assume that science can answer every question. And yet science provides no ethical principles at all… modernity cannot justify its own dearly held assumptions such as belief in the dignity and equal value of individual human beings…

That last paragraph makes a really important point, which is developed at length later in the book.

Franklin also contends (p27) that several aspects of what he describes as “ethical drift” are linked with the re-emergence of Marxism in various forms, not least woke ideologies. And he makes the case (p28) that:

…liberalism’s two central values… freedom and equality… contradict one another because freedom necessarily entails inequality and equality necessarily entails restriction.

As Franklin sees it (p29):

The disastrous political trends that we witness before us are… the direct result of our jettisoning of the Christian past… the only way that we can counter these trends it to revive a Christian political vision that was common prior to the turn to secular liberalism during the twentieth century. This would emphasise, among other things, empirical wisdom from the past, national religion including respect for and knowledge of the bible, the nation state as the guardian of a particular land and culture, limited executive power, individual freedom, and equality before the law. The alternatives to this vision are being played out before our eyes. And the consequences are disastrous. If this is the return that is to be sought in political life, then we must seek a similar one within the Church itself. The Church must rediscover its confidence in Christianity as the pervasive influence that has shaped out civilisation for millennia… we must… rediscover our orthodox and intellectually robust theological tradition…

Which, I presume, includes thinking carefully for ourselves — and about more than just “gospel issues”.

I am reminded of Proverbs 18:17:

The one who states his case first seems right, until the other comes and examines him.

And Proverbs 27:17:

As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.

And I would be inclined to add that we must rediscover the courage to tell the truth about — or at least to push back on — what is going on in the world at large. Even when to do so is unfashionable, unpopular and unwelcome. The ministry of Jesus springs particularly to mind, and also that of Jeremiah.

These words, from the final section of the introduction, encapsulate Franklin’s position:

Strange as it might seem, orthodox Christianity is the key to renewal: by placing science in its proper metaphysical context and purging it of both dogmatic materialism and pretensions to political power; by grounding ethics in both a vision of the transcendent good and a Christian anthropology that insists on the dignity of all human beings made in the image of God; and by grounding our political vision upon a similar Christian sensibility… The great return of which I speak is necessary to reverse the course of recent developments, and it holds out great hope: that we can recover, and that a new and better world can emerge as a result.

I have read the rest of The Great Return, and I recommend it, particularly to those who are not as yet convinced of the gravity of the situation that we face.

In forthcoming posts, I plan to discuss some of the themes of the book’s six chapters.

