Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this post…

…discussing the introduction of Rev Dr Jamie Franklin’s The Great Return…

And this one featuring the first three of the book’s six chapters — on History, Science and Aesthetics…

This article considers the book’s final three chapters — on Ethics and the Church.

Chapter 4. Ethics (I): The Myth of Moral Progress

The Myth of Moral Progress

Franklin begins Chapter 4 (p171) with a discussion of the phrase “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice…” which has recently been associated with former US president Barack Obama.

He explains that:

Shorn of its original context, the phrase appears to support what might be called a progressive, liberal view of history…

But points out that:

…the phrase was originally coined in 1853 by a clergyman, Theodore Parker, and is most commonly associated with Martin Luther King, Jr and the American civil rights movement. It was quoted [at the end of] his speech of 31 March 1968 at the National Cathedral, Washington DC, and is inseparable from the Christian context: We’re going to win our freedom because both the sacred heritage of our nation and the eternal will of the almighty God are embodied in our echoing demands... We shall overcome because the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice. We shall overcome because Carlyle is right — ‘No lie can live forever.’ We shall overcome because William Cullen Bryant is right — ‘Truth, crushed to earth, will rise again.’ We shall overcome because James Russell Lowell is right… Truth forever on the scaffold,

Wrong forever on the throne…

And behind the dim unknown stands God,

Within the shadow keeping watch above his own.

And that:

King’s rhetoric — here as always — is steeped in a Christian vision of the world: the reason that lies and injustice will not overcome ultimately is because God will bring his purposes about, regardless of how unlikely this might seem at any time. King… articulated a sophisticated theological view of historical progress that cautioned against both ‘superficial optimism’ and ‘crippling pessimism’. In this he was very clear about the limiting reality of sin and the inability of humanity to bring about the kingdom of God by itself in this age… [His] vision was far removed from a liberal political view that has not place for God in the progress of humanity, that ignores the reality of sin and that says we will inevitably bring about a heaven here on earth…

Franklin then summarises his own approach:

In place of the liberal progressive view of history, I would like to suggest something quite different, namely that our whole understanding of morality is really based upon Christianity, and that it doesn’t even make sense to talk about an ‘arc of the moral universe’ outside this context because, were we actually to confront the ‘morality’ of a pre-Christian or truly non-Christian civilisation, we would find it barbaric and cruel beyond imagination.

The Ethical Confusion of Our Time

He then turns to consider (p175) an idea from After Virtue in which the Scottish philosopher Alasdair MacIntyre asks us to:

…imagine a world in which the natural sciences such as chemistry, biology and physics suffer a terrible catastrophe. The knowledge of these disciplines, as well as their overarching frameworks, is lost to humanity almost completely. After this catastrophe, some enlightened people seek to revive the sciences even though they have largely forgotten what they are. Yet all they have is fragments of knowledge from the past…

And points out that:

The point of this story is that the language of morality is in the same state of disorder as the language of the natural sciences in the the fictional world described by MacIntyre. What we possess… are the fragments of a conceptual scheme, parts which now lack those contexts from which their significance derived. We possess indeed simulacra of morality, we continue to use many of its key expressions. But we have — very largely, if not entirely — lost our comprehension, both theoretical and practical, [of] morality.

And that:

If this is true, then at least a couple of things follow from it: …it will not be obvious to us that we do live in such a situation… the only way we might realise [it] is through an understanding of broader historical perspective. And… there will necessarily be great inconsistency in our shared moral discourse…

Franklin makes the case that:

MacIntyre’s parable has huge explanatory power. We do indeed live in a morally confused time. The issue is not simply that we lack the philosophical tools to resolve our ethical quandaries but that we are dispossessed of the conceptual framework for making any judgements about morality whatsoever. We might feel that certain things are right or wrong, but we have no way of justifying these feelings apart from simply insisting upon them in an increasingly indignant tone of voice… We are in a terrible mess and there is no consistency in public moral discourse, in the media, in political life or in the educational establishment. This is because there is no shared overarching moral framework to which we can refer that will help us evaluate ethical judgements. Each person is simply doing and saying what appears to be right in their own eyes. And this does not lead to consistency but to utter confusion.

I am reminded of the last verse of the Old Testament book of Judges, through which, as it happens, I have recently been reading:

In those days Israel had no king; everyone did as they saw fit.

And these verses from Proverbs…

Do not be wise in your own eyes; fear the Lord and shun evil. This will bring health to your body and nourishment to your bones.

…and Isaiah:

Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes and clever in their own sight.

And, in the context of recent years, I wonder if those verses have ever been more apt.

Drawing a parallel with MacIntyre’s parable, Franklin adds:

The overarching moral framework that we have lost came to us through Christianity… [and] that framework has been lost following the decline of Christianity and the advent of secularism. Now we retain ethical fragments from the Christian past, but we have lost the ability to put them together consistently. It is like a large puzzle that has been poured out on the floor with the frame taken away and the original picture removed. We may be able to to make some sense of it here and there, but we will never be able to put it back together again [without going back to the frame and original picture].

I do not recall seeing a better succinct description of what has happened in the Western world.

The Implication

Franklin’s central argument in the chapter (p179) is that:

…in many ways, we can already see the post-Christian moral landscape taking form in the Western world and… this provides us with a warning as to what may be coming next.

As he sees it:

Perhaps the most significant and profound aspect of morality that is fading from view is the conception of humanity and our place within God’s creation. We have forgotten the historical fact that Christianity gave us our understanding of the sacredness of every human being… an entirely new vision of what a human being is. We have absorbed the Christian view of humanity so deeply that we are not aware of its historical contingency and of how it differs from that of other cultures and religions. It is not and has not been obvious that every human being should be treated with fairness and justice... The only reason we have an intuition that we would be treated thus is because of Christianity. Now that Christianity is declining, we are seeing a new vision of humanity emerging. And that vision of humanity will prove to be a terrifying departure with catastrophic consequences.

I am reminded of the clip of Yuval Noah Harari — a professor in the Department of History at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and the author of popular science bestsellers such as Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind — featured at the end of this post:

Here is a transcript of what he says:

In the Industrial Revolution of the 19th Century, what humanity basically learned to produce was all kinds of stuff like textiles and shoes and weapons and vehicles. And this was enough for a very few countries, that underwent the revolution fast enough, to subjugate everybody else. What we are talking about now is like a second Industrial Revolution, but the product this time will not be textiles or machines or vehicles or even weapons. The product this time will be humans themselves. We are basically learning to produce bodies and minds. Bodies and minds are going to be the two main products of the next wave of all these changes. And if there is a gap between those that know [how] to produce bodies and minds and those that do not, then this is far greater than anything we saw before in history. And this time, if you are not part of the revolution fast enough, then you probably become extinct. Once you know how to produce bodies and brains minds… cheap labour in Africa or South Asia or wherever, it simply counts for nothing. …The biggest question, maybe in economics and politics, of the coming decades will be what to do with all these useless people. I don’t think we have an economic model for that. My best guess, which is just a guess, is that food will not be a problem. With that kind of technology, you will be able to produce enough food to feed everybody. The problem is more boredom and… what to do with them and how they will find some sense of meaning in life when they are basically meaningless, worthless. My best guess at present is a combination of drugs and computer games.

A new vision of humanity is indeed emerging.

The Christian Revolution

Franklin contends (p180) that:

…the simplest way to illustrate the uniqueness of the Christian outlook is to examine the world into which Christianity was born and to see the stark difference between the two.

And that:

If we do this, we can recognise quite clearly that the world we in habit — and to a great extent still value — was formed by Christianity.

Adding:

[This is not] a particularly controversial statement. It may contradict the Enlightenment fiction of the Christian ‘Dark Ages’, but it is nevertheless a straightforward historical argument that has been recounted by many writers, both popular and academic.

I am reminded of what Richard Dawkins, author of The God Delusion, has said about cultural Christianity:

I must say I was slightly horrified to hear that Ramadan is being promoted... I do think that we are culturally a Christian country. I call myself a cultural Christian. I’m not a believer, but there’s a distinction between being a believing Christian and being a cultural Christian… I love hymns and Christmas carols and I sort of feel at home in the Christian ethos. I feel that we are a Christian country… in that sense… It’s true that statistically the number of people who actually believe in Christianity is going down, and I’m happy with that. But I would not be happy if, for example, we lost all our cathedrals and our beautiful parish churches. I count myself a cultural Christian. I think it would matter… if we substituted any alternative religion. That would be truly dreadful…

Polytheism and Atheism

Franklin observes (p181) that, fundamentally:

…ethics is always downstream from theology… what we believe about the nature of reality at its deepest and most foundational level will determine how we orientate our lives and ultimately the kinds of ethical decisions we make.

And contends that, while:

…it has occasionally been said by certain atheists that monotheism is the cause of most of the world’s ills… it is in fact only monotheism that can ground any kind of absolute standard of morality at all…

He points out that:

Judaism and Christianity came to birth in polytheistic cultures in which there were no absolute standards of right or wrong.

And that:

…within the polytheistic framework, there are only regional and tribal standards of morality. There is no universal, transcendent ethic which applied to all people, at all times and in all places… no higher court of appeal that might condemn [e.g.] child sacrifice as wicked… …polytheism implies (either metaphorically or literally) that, at the foundation of reality, there is violence, chaos and war…. all of reality is born out of struggle, and struggle is simply the reality of the world.

And argues that, in contrast:

Regardless of our personal religious convictions, Western people are nevertheless shaped by the notion that there is an ultimate standard of right and wrong, and that, at the heart of reality, there is not violence, chaos and war but peace, love and joy. These convictions are indeed failing but they are nevertheless still present to a great degree.

He makes the case that:

A similar critique to that levelled at polytheism can be applied to atheism…

He quotes Jewish philosopher Yoram Hazony:

The atheist deciding what is true and right for himself becomes, in effect, one god among many others… From a biblical point of view, every atheist is just another small-time Pharaoh — a man who denies the existence of the one normative moral order and sees the world as composed of countless local standards of what is true and right. According to the biblical understanding, every atheist is a polytheist, and every polytheist is also an atheist. Atheism and polytheism are metaphysically indistinguishable, just as the moral relativism that follows from each of them is the same…

And argues that:

In a sense moral relativism is only the presenting issue of the atheistic viewpoint. For the atheist, just as much as for the polytheist, the universe is founded upon a play of competing forces — upon power, struggle and violence… …neither atheistic modernism nor atheistic postmodernism can offer us any ground either for a single, transcendent source of morality or for the belief that reality is at bottom good and peaceful.

And that, in contrast, in the Christian vision:

…there is a… God who is not only the lawgiver… but also the source of truth, goodness, beauty and Being itself. The reason that an action is good or evil is not because of some arbitrary obedience towards, or transgression of, a moral rule but because of its conformity [or otherwise] to the nature of God.

Adding:

This is where we must throw away all our anthropological conceptions… [God] is not like a man just writ large and more powerful. Rather he is reality itself, and all that exists is contained within the benevolent embrace of his eternal being. True virtue is a participation in the nature of God, a conforming of the human life to his goodness.

He goes on to explain the doctrine of the Trinity: God being made up of three ‘persons’ — Father, Son and Holy Spirit — and being within himself one ‘substance’ or ‘essence’. And points to that as a way of understanding reality that is profoundly joyful and filled with life and hope.

I am pleased to say that he steers clear of the bad analogies featured in this four-minute video (which is well worth watching):

Christian Humanism

Having discussed the doctrine of God, Franklin turns (p188) to Christianity’s conception of humanity. He contends that:

…[while] it is sometimes fashionable for modern people to believe that the [ancient] pagan world was essentially similar in its intellectual and cultural attitudes to our own post-Christian age… nothing could be further from the truth because it was Christianity that invented the understanding of the individual with which Western people are familiar.

And points out that:

Our intuition… that all human beings should be treated fairly and given appropriate levels of respect and care comes from Christianity.

He compares and contrasts the ancient world with the Christianity-influenced world that we live in today, starting with the concept of “patriarchy”:

The word ‘patriarchy’ has been co-opted by modern-day progressives who use it to refer to a world that gives greater advantages to men than it does to women and in which men hold women under their subjugation. But there is a fundamental difference between any kind of so-called patriarchy that might exist today and that of the pagan world… the patriarchy of the ancient world was not seen as an injustice that needed to be fixed but as a deeply embedded religious and cultural reality.

He points out that, in the ancient world:

The father’s power over life and death was not theoretical but literal…

He illustrates this with the attitude of the ancient family towards various practices, including abortion:

The debate in the ancient world concerned the husband’s right to make decisions about what happened to the woman and about what happened to his child… decisions [that] often led not only to the death of the child but also to the death of the woman…it was in the second century AD that legislation was laid down to criminalise abortion, but this was, again, exclusively to ensure the rights of the father not to be deprived of his offspring without his consent…

And makes the case that:

The widespread denunciation of abortion as an immoral practice in itself was a result of the spread of Christianity…

He also discusses the Greco-Roman practice of exposure:

… which consisted of a newborn baby being abandoned outdoors by his or her family to be taken as prey by the elements or wild beasts… [also] the decision of the father… [for reasons of] poverty, illegitimacy, religious superstitions… [or] physical deformities.

Adding that:

Children with the latter affliction were often drowned along with the more generally weak and healthy.

I am reminded of this section of June’s Updates post…

…featuring the recent UK Parliament’s vote to decriminalise abortion up until birth, and a 2012 article in the British Medical Journal entitled After-birth abortion: why should the baby live?

Following further similar discussion in relation to paedophilia, Franklin contends that:

…Christianity invented humanism… the idea that human beings have a unique place in the order of the cosmos, a place that is not dependent upon certain characteristics such as sex, age, class and race…

And that:

…in the Christian Church a vision of a new humanity was being brought to birth. The members of that new family were to treat each other with self-giving love and respect. When there were disagreements, they were required to repent, to ask for and to offer forgiveness, and to demonstrate personal humility… [all this being] predicated upon the idea that the atoning death of Jesus Christ [God in human form] had laid down a pattern of self-giving love that his disciples were to imitate in their relationship with one another…

He goes on to discuss the relationships between husbands and wives, children and parents, and slaves and masters. And repeatedly makes the point that:

…if, in the modern age, women or children are treated badly, if there has been racial prejudice or continues to be any form of slavery, then it is only Christianity that has made possible any critique of those societal imperfections in the first place. Without Christianity they would very likely be normal aspects of everyday human existence.

Adding that:

The reason such critiques exist at all is because of the radical new vision of humanity that was bequeathed to the world through Jesus Christ and the Christian religion.

Chapter 5. Ethics (II): Confused Ideas and Disturbing Trends

Confused Ideas

Franklin begins Chapter 5 by revisiting (p201) Alasdair MacIntyre’s After Virtue and the story of an imagined world that had rediscovered fragments of the sciences after a catastrophe in which the overall framework of science had been forgotten… [a] story to help us see what has happened with ethical discourse in the modern age.

He points out that:

We still argue passionately about what is right and wrong, and we still live as though right and wrong are indeed valid categories and yet, because we have lost the background knowledge that gave those terms meaning, we cannot really know if our judgements are valid or not.

He asks:

When we disagree on a moral judgement in the political or personal realm, what authority can we invoke to adjudicate between competing positions…?

And makes the case that, in our post-Christian world:

We now operate with a contradictory bricolage of ethical standards and presuppositions that are best thought of as a deviant form of Christian ethics, a kind of heretical departure from the faith that has, regardless of whether we know it or not, shaped us all.

Nihilism, Freedom and Individualism

Franklin points to some trends that we can observe, the first of which (p203) is a modern form of nihilism which he describes as:

…a kind of incoherent mixture of materialistic atheism and Christianity.

He goes on to discuss freedom, which he views as:

…a central concern of Christianity [from which] the whole concept of free will derives… thus [providing] the basis for modern individualism.

And makes the case that Christianity:

…understands freedom as the ability to achieve the purpose for which human beings were created: namely, eternal union with God.

And in that context argues that:

…the greatest impediment to true freedom is not a religious creed or a set of unchosen cultural obligations but sin, which is a deviation from God’s path for the human soul and which brings the individual will into the bondage of destructive and addictive habits of behaviour.

He contends that, while, in the modern outlook:

…to serve any will other than one’s own is the polar opposite of freedom…

…in the Christian view:

…it is precisely in serving God’s will that we can be freed from the tyrannous and sinful habits that enslave us.

Identity Politics and Wokeness

Franklin notes (p204) that:

In recent years, we have seen the emergence of a new form of moral and political ideology which is often called ‘wokeness’ and which is associated with the concept of identity politics and political correctness.

He comments that:

In the immediate historical context, wokeness has probably arisen because of an inherent flaw within the liberal political project. Liberalism offers as its two central values liberty and equality. But equality is notoriously hard to deliver in a world in which liberty is given to individuals of varying gifts, abilities and advantages. Therefore, these two values — liberty and equality — become pitched against each other in a kind of zero-sum game: if there is too much liberty, there cannot be equality. But conversely, if equality is forced upon people, it necessarily entails a confiscation of liberty…

He makes the case that:

The woke outlook derives from a frustration with the lack of equality that liberalism is able to offer.

And that:

The woke solution to the lack of equality is less freedom and more political and legal intervention…

He notes that:

Wokeness is, at least superficially, concerned with marginalised and oppressed people and it says that a just society promotes the well-being of the weak and the downtrodden.

And that:

…this is a concept derived from the Judeo-Chrstiain tradition, beginning with the liberation of the Jews from Pharaoh and culminating in the death of Christ himself on behalf of all.

But contends that:

…there are various components of the woke outlook that distort this Christian inheritance such that wokeness is really a kind of anti-Christianity.

He then goes on to describe how those components are:

…best understood as an updated form of the Marxist paradigm...

He argues that:

Wokeness… possesses a doctrine of sin which is quite different from that of Christianity. In the latter, sin is something that originates in the human heart. Sin is the responsibility of the individual person and is confronted through repentance in light of the atoning death of Christ on the cross. [But] in the woke outlook, sin is something not within the individual but out there in the unjust structures of society. [And] it is not dealt with through individual repentance but through political activism. Repentance is called for but only on the part of some — namely people who are any combination of white, heterosexual, able-bodied and male — and that this is not because of specific individual sins that these people have committed but because they belong to an oppressive class and because they have inherited that class’s subconscious predisposition towards racism, sexism, homophobia, and other types of discrimination.

He contends that:

Wokeness, like Marxism before it, is… a kind of bastardised version of Christianity.

And that:

Ultimately, wokeness is not reflective of a peaceful God who seeks to reconcile his wayward creatures to himself through the sacrifice of his Son but speaks more of the ontology of violence and the chaos of primeval flux: at the bottom of all reality is simply difference, struggle, the competing sway of the forces of life and death.

Climate Activism

Franklin then turns his attention (p209) to:

…one further ethical sensibility that is significant in the late modern Western world… the climate activist epitomised by Greta Thunberg and protest groups such as Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion.

Ah yes, Greta Thunberg and the “climate crisis”:

He contends that:

This outlook does share some commonality with wokeness because it also emphasises oppressed groups. In this case… those who are held to suffer disproportionately from the effects of climate change.

But, as he sees it:

The climate alarmism narrative is best understood as a reversal of the Judea-Christian idea of humanity as a mediator between the beasts of the field and the angelic realm heaven… [it] counters the Christian view by saying that humankind is not the crown of God’s creation [cf. Genesis 1:26-31] but a cancer upon the Earth which endangers its very existence…

He cites:

Figures such as David Attenborough and Stanley Johnson [saying] that there are too many human beings living on the Earth, and so the number of people must be reduced dramatically…

The “problem of global overpopulation” has been raised by plenty of prominent people. I wonder how much of a problem it actually is…

…and how those who think it is still a problem might go about addressing it…

Anyhow, for the record, here are articles featuring Attenborough and Johnson — from The Telegraph in 2013:

And the Express in 2018:

It appears that this is the interview mentioned (partial transcript below)

[Interviewer] In the 1970s… there was a huge movement to basically end growth… That was one of the prime areas of the… new environmentalist agenda which was, “We do not need growth. We should not have growth.” And there was a very active movement. That’s gone out of the window… [Johnson] That’s where I come from… If you said to me, “Who is right in the argument? The “no growth” people or the “let’s go for growth” people?” I would certainly say the “no growth” people. But I’d add as a corollary to that… you have to get population under control as well, because if you look at it in sheer economic terms, how can you sustain increases in per capita income at a time when you have rising population without rising economic growth? Whereas if you have a declining population, which is what I would aim for, then of course even a stable economic growth situation will give you increases in per capita income. So that’s where I stand… [Interviewer] Do you do have a sense of what the carrying capacity of Britain is, or of the world as a whole…? [Johnson] Well, Britain… I’d put it at 10 or 15 million [laughs]. I think that’d be absolutely fine… That would do us really splendidly… At a limit, 20-25 [million]… I think it’s complete nonsense that we are now confronted with an island of… would you believe it… 70 million people. I wrote a paper… I think it’s the only paper the Conservative party has ever published… and it was published as an Old Queen Street paper in June 1972…

And here is that Old Queen Street paper advertised on eBay, although it is “currently sold out”:

On the subject of writings about such things, I am also reminded of Johnson’s book The Virus, published in June 2020:

Astonishingly prescient… uncanny parallels…

And this 2007 article (abridged version below) from then Tory MP Boris Johnson — son of Stanley:

The primary challenge facing our species is the reproduction of our species itself… There are more than 211,000 people being added every day, and a population the size of Germany every year. As someone who has now been travelling around the world for decades, I see this change, and I feel it… You can see it as you fly over Mexico City, a vast checkerboard of smog-bound, low-rise dwellings stretching from one horizon to the other; and when you look down on what we are doing to the planet, you have a horrifying vision of habitations multiplying and replicating like bacilli in a Petri dish… There was a time, in the 1960s and 1970s, when people such as my father, Stanley, were becoming interested in demography, and the UN would hold giant conferences on the subject, and it was perfectly respectable to talk about saving the planet by reducing the growth in the number of human beings. But over the years, the argument changed, and certain words became taboo, and certain concepts became forbidden, and we have reached the stage where the very discussion of overall human fertility — global motherhood — has become more or less banned. We seem to have given up on population control… This is a straightforward question of population, and the eventual size of the human race. …Isn’t it time politicians stopped being so timid, and started talking about the real number one issue?

I wonder what someone in 2007 would have said if they’d been told that the author of the above piece would one day become Prime Minister only a matter of months before the reported emergence of the virus covid-19.

It’s also worth noting these words from Boris Johnson as a young man:

On the whole “elite” thing, I’m not actually against elites. I’m not against elitism. Every society we’ve ever known… every society open to our direct observation has been ruled by an elite. Communist Russia. Communist China. Everywhere is ruled by a very, very tight oligarchy.

Anyhow, back to The Great Return…

In the context of the climate alarmism narrative, and the notion that the Earth is overpopulated, Franklin contends that:

The subordination of the Christian religion to paganism could not be better embodied than in the display of the giant illuminated globe, Gaia, in Anglican cathedrals… It will of course be argued that Gaia is simply a celebration of the beauty of the Earth and does not need to be interpreted as a form of pagan idolatry. However, the name [Gaia] is literally the name of a pagan goddess who is the embodiment of the Earth, and through whose sexual union with Uranus, representing the sky, bore other races of demi-gods… Many will be inclined to see in this symbolism an overturning of the Christian humanist tradition and will be convinced that there is more to this than simply a harmless artistic installation…

Disturbing Trends

He argues (p213) that:

If what has been said so far is true and the ethical inheritance of the Western world derives from Christianity and is still, to some extent dependent on it, the it follows logically and inevitable that, as Christianity declines, this ethical inheritance will disappear.

And that:

We are heading towards a post-Christian age in which the moral framework of Christianity simply will not apply… mankind will no longer be seen as specially created by God and exalted above the beast. He will be no longer the bearer of the image of God and therefore owed compassion and justice. Rather he will be simply another animal. And his species will be viewed as a plague upon the Earth. He will not have the right to life. He will not have the right not to be removed from this Earth when he becomes an inconvenience or a detriment to it. He will not have the right to fair and equal treatment… food or running water… [or indeed] anything because rights will be understood to be fictional concepts conjured up by government and international courts which can be changed at their behest.

He thus contends that:

The post-Christian age will be therefore the post-human age. And it has already begun.

And goes on to illustrate the point with reference to several topical topics.

Abortion

Franklin begins with a recognition that abortion is a very painful and difficult subject. He then makes the case (p214) that:

…the widespread practice and acceptance of abortion is indicative of a culture that has lost touch with the Christian understanding of humanity as made in the image of God…

Adding that:

…this is not to marginalise the very real hardship that women can face when they find themselves unexpectedly pregnant. The point here is that abortion is an industry that is a component of the systematic exploitation of women, and is thus not liberating or healing for them or anyone else involved…

He points out that:

The abortion debate in the West is usually framed between the right to life for the child and the right to choose for the woman.

But that:

This is ultimately a futile dialectic which misses the crucial point… because rights are ultimately arbitrary unless they are grounded in a transcendent and therefore religious worldview.

And adds:

If [rights] are not thus grounded, they can be confiscated easily by those with ostensibly greater rights. The real question in the debate concerns the sacredness of humanity: are humans made in the image of God… or are we… just like the other animals, if not worse, because we are, quite literally, a plague on the planet?

He contends that

Globalised abortion coheres with [the depopulation] agenda [and] constitutes an industrialise form of eugenics on an enormous scale.

And points out, shockingly, that:

…the campaign group Don’t Screen Us Out note that, in the UK, 90 per cent of babies found by pre-natal scans to have Down syndrome are aborted. They also campaign against the blatantly eugenicist law that extends the [at the time of his writing] twenty-four-week time limit for abortion for children who have Down syndrome, cleft lip and club foot to the point of birth… which means that a fully formed child of nine months or even older can be legally murdered even a few minutes before birth if he or she is unlucky enough to be found with a slightly rotated foot.

From the NHS website:

Club foot… is where a baby is born with a foot or feet that turn in and under. Early treatment should correct it.

Euthanasia

Franklin points out (p219) that:

The post-human culture of death is not only manifested in the abortion industry but is becoming increasingly prevalent in the practice of, and support for, euthanasia.

He contends that:

…for all [the] arguments in favour of mercy killings, the reality is far more disturbing. The true story is not about Western modernity discovering the exercise of compassion in the state-sponsored killing of the terminally ill but about the manifestation of a post-Christian culture of death directed towards the most vulnerable and the least convenient.

He draws a distinction between:

…the Christian world, the world that imagined the concepts of orphanages and hospitals…

And:

…in the same hospitals, another world [that] has emerged… the post-Christian world of death for the innocent and the vulnerable…

He also notes that:

It is often said that the main argument against euthanasia is that of the slippery slope: once you allow for euthanasia in the most extreme cases, it will inevitably be broadened to include cases which are increasingly less exreme…

But points out that:

While the slippery slope argument can be attested to empirically by plentiful evidence [such as that from Canada which he cites], it must nevertheless be added that the slippery slope is not the fundamental issue. The issue is, rather, the inherent sanctity of the human person. Once we have rejected that notion, it makes perfect sense that we might start to euthanise the terminally ill and suffering. And that puts us in the same world in which it makes perfect sense to euthanise other types of people also. After all, it is surely discriminatory to deny euthanasia to some people on the grounds of age or because their suffering is not imminently terminal. And why should euthanasia be restricted to those with physical illnesses…?

I am reminded of this post on assisted suicide…

And the “Funding Death” section of the June Updates post:

Child Pornography, Sex Trafficking and Pederasty

Franklin contends (p224), with good reason, that:

The logic of the culture of death always concerns children. Abortion is, of course, about the termination of children. And the rationale of euthanasia finds its culmination in the state-sponsored killing of children. The cult of climate activism insists that humanity is a cancer upon the planet and implies that the propagation of children is simply to spread the disease.

That notion is long way from God’s command to “Be fruitful and increase in number” in the opening chapter of the Bible.

He then turns to discuss more topics that plainly concern children: child pornography, sex trafficking and pederasty.

He notes that:

…Christianity did away with the social acceptability of pederasty and paedophilia which was socially common in the Greco-Roman world…

But that the tide has recently been moving the other way, citing:

…a petition to the Assemblée National [in France, signed by Michel Foucault among others] in 1977 calling for the decriminalisation of acts of ‘consensual’ sexual relations between adults and children… …[a letter to Le Monde the same year] with sixty-seven signatories including Jean-Paul Sartre, Roland Barthes, Jacques Derrida and Simone de Beauvoir… demanding legislation that would entitle adults to have sex with minors. This was in protest to the jailing of three men for sex offences against children aged twelve and thirteen.

He points out:

the increasingly common use of the term ‘minor attracted person’

Here is the result of a search for the term on GoogleTrends:

I wonder if the peak in 2018 is connected with this TEDx talk which was later taken down:

Back to Franklin, who also points out:

…the ire of the corporate media in the US and the UK… directed towards the release of the film Sound of Freedom. This was ostensibly because the film depicted the beliefs of ‘conspiracy theorists’ who say that child trafficking and sex slavery is widely practised among the US elite. In fact, Sound of Freedom is based on the real-life special agent Tim Ballard, who spent sixteen years working to identify and release children who had been abducted and forced into sex slavery.

He notes that:

To speak of this trend heading somewhere darker is to be in danger of missing the point. It has already arrived at a point of absolute darkness: the mass enslavement, rape and exploitation of infants, the silence and cover-up of the elites, the widespread engagement with child pornography, and the forced prostitution of children…

I was aware of the above, but I don’t recall hearing anything any mention of it at the church that I attend.

Post-Christian patriarchy

As Franklin points out (p227):

The killing and abuse of children is inextricably linked with the abuse and subjugation of women.

He notes that:

This is one of the the saddest ironies of the pro-choice movement. For, in arguing in the name of feminism for the rights of women to kill their own children through abortion, women who support this view are in effect arguing for their own inevitable submersion into a post-Christian patriarchy. They do not recognise that the logic protecting the lives of the unborn is the very one that confers to women the same social status as that of men.

He cites journalist and author Louise Perry, whose rise to prominence as a young author has been remarkable, and perhaps no coincidence.

He goes on to describe “women’s liberation” as:

…a deception that is predicated upon the idea that anybody can make decisions about sexual conduct in isolation of the social factors that undoubtedly affect them…

And points out that:

In any single abortion, there are numerous familial, financial and social factors involved, both in terms of the decision to have an abortion, and in terms of the consequences that follow afterwards… It is not only the mother and her baby who are affected by abortion, but the mother and father’s family and friends also.

And that:

There is also a more general, cumulative social impact… which is less tangible but nevertheless real and far-reaching. It arrives in the sense that the life of the unborn is less valuable and proceeds to the implication that the life of children and vulnerable people in general is also less valuable.

More generally, he makes the case that:

The culture of porn and casual sex does not promote virulent, attractive, responsible, strong young men but a generation of males who are trapped in permanent physical and psychological immaturity.

And points out that:

In the past, a young man had to prove himself worthy of a woman’s love through having a good job, maintaining his physical appearance, developing social skills, and thus demonstrating a capacity to take responsibility for her and her future offspring. Only after the man had proved his worth and committed his whole life to the woman in marriage would the act of marital union be consummated. In today’s world, men have to do none of this. They simply pressurise young women into casual sex upon pain of insult and ostracisation.

He goes on to discuss transgender ideology:

Some of the claims surrounding transgenderism illustrate where the post-Christian patriarchal ideology is heading… the inclusions of women’s spaces of men who claim to be women…

And gives various disturbing examples from women’s sport, followed by an example of a male sex offender placed in a women’s prison who:

…sexually assaulted two of the women prisoners.

He comments that:

Pushed to its most logical extreme, the transgender ideology will mean the complete erasure of women from public spaces and the total subjugation of women to male lusts.

I am reminded of the way in which the BBC has pushed transgender issues in recent years:

Recognising This

In the final section of the chapter (p238), Franklin returns to where he began:

The moral arc of the universe does not bend towards justice. Moral progress is a myth that is frequently invoked in Western culture to disguise a most disturbing fact: namely that we have no shared moral framework but are borrowing fragments of older belief systems and living off their intellectual capital.

And adds that:

Once people stop believing in the Christian view in the broadest sense, it will only be a matter of time before they realise that there is no longer any binding reason to retain inconvenient moral hangovers that also derive from Christianity.

He points out that:

…the UK faces the fact that, by 2025, for the first time in recorded history, more people will die than are born here. And yet, immigration to the UK will continue, mostly from Islamic and other non-Western cultures.

In the context of falling birth rates in many Western countries, he points out that:

If these trends continue, it is a certainty that Western culture will be eclipsed by cultures that have stable and growing rates of reproduction… This is a statistical inevitability… indicative of the fact that our culture is not only one of death but one of non-life.

And goes on to contend that:

The alternative is a return — a real return — to Christianity, whether that is in terms of fully fledged belief or in support of the religion as a necessity to civilisational survival.

But, he warns:

…support alone is not enough. To have a Christian civilisation, there must be many who genuinely believe that it is true and live as though it is.

Chapter 6. The Church: Defence and Offence

Where We Are Now

In the final chapter (p243) of The Great Return, Franklin focuses on the Church:

…because, ultimately, the Church is the only human institution (albeit divinely graced and inspired) that can hold out against the onslaught which is in all likelihood coming upon humanity… the coming darkness.

But before he gets to the Church, he addresses the darkness:

As the Christian religion fades, so do its benefits. We cannot have the fruit without the root… we have been propagandised into believing that the modern world is a break from the darkness of the Christian past, an escape from Christianity. This is the polar opposite of the truth, however, because the Western world is dependent upon Christianity for almost everything it values…

He returns to the theme of the prospect of:

…the declining birth rate in post-Christian countries… coupled with high levels of immigration [which] will inevitably (from a statistical perspective) result in the replacement of those Westernised populations with non-Westernised populations and could result in these nations becoming Islamic both culturally and politically.

He points out that:

This scenario has been imagined in some detail by the contemporary novelist Michel Houllebecq, whose 2015 novel Submission portrays an Islamic party winning the 2022 French presidential election with the help of the Socialist Party. Upon election the Islamic party immediately implement Sharia law which involves, among other things, the wearing of the hijab in public for all women, the Islamification of all educational establishments including universities, and the introduction of polygamy…

And notes that:

Far from being an ‘Islamophobic’ novel as it was called by the (real) French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, Submission suggests that Western people, particularly Western men, might actually enjoy living under Sharia law and becoming Muslims more than they do living as isolated, porn-addicted loners in a socially atomised liberal democracy.

Franklin then cites a formerly atheistic thinker, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, who became a Christian because:

…she believed that only Christianity could provide a substantive defence against the three major threats that she saw gathering against Western civilisation… …great-power authoritarianism and expansionism [from China and Russia]; the rise of global Islamism, which threatens to mobilise a vast population against the West; the viral spread of woke ideology, which is eating into the moral fibre of the next generation.

He essentially agrees about Islam and woke ideology, and acknowledges that Ali might be right about China and Russia. But he contends that:

…it seems to me that a far more insidious and serious threat is posed by globalist forces within Western democracies themselves that clearly desire to subvert those democracies…

I am reminded of Agenda 2030, which is still on the UK government website:

And the “Fabians at work” section of the June Updates post.

He points out that, while:

Ali says that the only thing that can unite the West now is ‘the legacy of our Judea-Christian tradition’… almost everything she mentions in that regard was either ignored during the Covid shutdown, or altogether opposed… That legacy consists of an elaborate set of ideas and institutions designed to safeguard human life, freedom and dignity — from the nation state and the rule of law to the institutions of science, health and learning… all sorts of apparently secular freedoms — of the market, of conscious and of the press — find their roots in Christianity. The globalist forces pushing Covid shutdowns could not have been more opposed in spirit to this legacy…

For context, according to the UK’s Office for National Statistics, the first covid lockdown was announced after two months during which the number of people dying had been at or below normal levels:

Despite covid having reportedly been circulating in the UK since the end of January…

Franklin goes on to contend that:

As a result of… globalist manipulations, all the benefits bequeathed to us by Christianity… are under threat: freedom of the individual, the nation state, the rule of law, freedom of the market, freedom of the press, freedom of conscience, and (real) science itself included. If the globalist technocracy becomes ascendent then the citizens of the West could face a bleak future of totalitarian control and surveillance.

He warns that:

It may be that liberal democracies have the power to resist this globalist technocracy, but, like the threat to liberalism from Islam, a globalist technocracy only needs to establish a foothold. Once that is done, democratic privileges can simply be confiscated permanently. This is one of the essential flaws in pluralistic political visions: once a non-pluralistic faction is allowed to take over then it can simply assume absolute power, never to offer the possibility of return.

The Coming of the Antichrist

Franklin then turns away (p252) from politics:

One of the most emphatic points I want to make is that genuine belief is needed and not just a principled implementation of Christian values in the political and social spheres.

He points to:

…the scriptural symbolism of the Antichrist, and how this concept is becoming ever more relevant as events progress. To put it in a concise form, the Christian Scriptures seem to speak both of a spirit of Antichrist that manifests itself throughout human history and a literal figure who will appear at the very end of time.

He cites Jesus’ warning to his closest disciples — Peter, James, John and Andrew — in Mark 13:5-6:

Jesus said to them: ‘Watch out that no one deceives you. Many will come in my name, claiming, “I am he,” and will deceive many.

And says:

…the Antichrist and antichrists through history will not come openly proclaiming their wickedness. But they will claim to be doing good. In their most extreme form, they will claim a kind of messianic status. They will claim to be able to deliver the world from all affliction. Indeed, this is what the word ‘Antichrist’ literally means: not ‘against Christ’ but ‘another Christ’ — an alternative to the real thing.

I am reminded of the apostle Paul’s words in 2 Corinthians 11:14-15:

Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light. It is not surprising, then, if his servants also masquerade as servants of righteousness.

Franklin also notes that:

[Jesus] Christ… predicts that these false Christs will perform great signs and wonders and will lead astray both non-believers and believers (Mark 13:22). They will exert a very great power over people’s minds… via a combination of an appealing ideology and a seemingly miraculous power.

I am reminded of the comments of another Rev Dr, William Philip, featured here in this post:

I wonder how many Christians would seriously entertain the idea that they might be among those deceived — perhaps even to the extent they might not recognise the deception when it happened.

Franklin goes on to cite:

…three fictionalised modern accounts of the final days of humanity [that] help us… understand how the spirit of the Antichrist is manifesting itself in our days.

In that context, he goes on to point to how churches and cathedrals have displayed what he calls:

…pantheistic installations of images of the Earth and the moon… [where there is] it seems an almost scrupulous effort… not to mention their status as creatures of God… their presence… justified by humanitarian concerns… the objects [being] continually and specifically linked with environmentalism and climate change… [see earlier]

He then goes on to give similar examples in relation to:

…the LGBT ‘Pride’ flag which as been installed across churches in the Western world…

And:

…[the] transformation [of churches] into centres dedicated to the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine.

I am reminded of this article re Sunderland Minster in the UK…

…which is hardly an isolated example.

And also this section…

…of this post:

Franklin comments that:

The spirit of the Antichrist manifests itself in the name of the good of humanity. It tells us that God is irrelevant and that what is of the most critical importance is the alleviation of human need and suffering. Sometimes it does this by implication, as when the words ‘God’ and ‘Jesus Christ’ are underemphasised or simply unused. At other times, it is implied by those involved drawing an equivalence between Christianity and other religions, and by saying that all religions (and worldview that are not religions) agree on the basic tenets of ethical reality: that we should do good to one another, that we should strive to safeguard our common home, and so on…

And points out:

At the very least… the Covid situation has given us an indication of the kind of technocratic, globalist and totalitarian society that many at the elite level of power would like to create. When vaccine passports were introduced in many countries, it seemed for a moment as though a precursor to the mark of the beast, mentioned in the book of Revelation [see Revelation 13:11-18], was on trial.

As I noted here in this God over government post…

…in the UK in 2021, Durham Cathedral demanded “Covid passes” for Christmas services:

And in the US, Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York, formerly led by renowned pastor and author Tim Keller, was reported as segregating congregation members based on covid vaccine status (although Keller maintained that “the restrictions were imposed by landlords”).

Franklin adds:

If a final mark of the beast ever arises, it seems plausible that it may indeed emerge along these sorts of lines.

The Church: A Community of Defence and Offence

Franklin contends (p260) that:

If my analysis is correct then the path that the Christian Church must follow is abundantly clear. It must divorce itself, absolutely and without ambiguity, from the false religion of secular humanitarianism and from allowing Christianity to be diluted to the equivalent status of ‘all faiths and none’.

He points out that:

The Christian Church, when it is functioning properly, is a community of both defence and offence. It is defensive in the sense that it must defend certain ideas, beliefs and practices that are integral to its identity. And it is offensive in a double sense. The first is that it proposes an entire worldview that often has radical implications for the individual, for culture and society… it is by far the most influential belief system that the world has ever known. But there is a second sense in which the Christian Church is offensive and that is, quite simply, that it often causes offence, on both an individual and a societal level… because Christianity is, and always has been, a worldview that is so universal and radical that it inevitably puts itself on a pathway to confrontation with the worldview of other religions and philosophies. There is no getting away from this: in order to produce a world that is leavened by the truth and beauty of the Christian gospel, other worldviews must be challenged and, to a great extent, set aside.

I guess he may have in mind e.g. 2 Corinthians 2:14-16, where the apostle Paul writes:

But thanks be to God, who always leads us as captives in Christ’s triumphal procession and uses us to spread the aroma of the knowledge of him everywhere. For we are to God the pleasing aroma of Christ among those who are being saved and those who are perishing. To the one we are an aroma that brings death; to the other, an aroma that brings life…

He then expands on the themes of defence and offence.

Defence

He contends that (p262):

What the Church must defend… put simply… relates to the question of God and humanity. First, there is a God to whom human beings owe their allegiance and worship…

He cites Romans 1:22-23 in which the apostle Paul:

…argues perceptively that, when we deny the existence of God and do not worship him as we should, we transfer our ultimate devotion to something else…

And points to:

The distinction between God and the things that he has made [that is] arguably the one overarching theme of the whole of the Christian Bible, from… Genesis… to… Revelation… Whereas God is self-sufficient and is reliant upon nothing at all for his existence, the creation is upheld at every moment by the power of God. Whereas God is timeless and eternal, the creation came into existence at a certain point and endures through time. Whereas God transcends space… the creation exists in space and individual creatures only occupy one place at each moment.

He points out that:

…[this is not] some kind of trivial theological abstraction. The notion that God created the universe and rules over it is an affront to every tyrant who has ever lived…

And that:

The existence of God relates most intimately to the doctrine of humanity… perhaps the most influential legacy of the Judeo-Christian tradition is the notion that… all human beings… are made in the image of God… [and that] from this simple yet tectonic conviction there has developed the entire Western civilisational project.

He points to the idea of:

…the Christian Church as a family, with each member given a role to play. Men and women are no longer objects of fear, lust or abuse but now, being made holy and subjugating their base instincts to the power of God, are brothers and sisters in Christ. Young men and women become sons and daughters of those who are older and can benefit from their wisdom, protection and provision. The elderly are not despised, rejected and outcast as they have become in the present Western world, but they are valued for their experience [and wisdom].

And he again pushes back against woke ideology and the culture of death described previously, making the case that:

The Church… is a community of defence: it is a defence against all thought of killing, of subjugating, of diminishing, or discarding the image of God as it manifests itself in humanity. This is the only place in which all are truly welcome, whether slave or free, Jew or Greek, black or white, young or old, healthy of sick, rich or poor, male or female.

Offence

He then elaborates (p267) on the two senses of “offence”.

He points out that:

As we move away from the Christian era, the Church is finding itself in a situation in which it has something genuinely different to offer.

And that:

It makes the biggest mistake of all when it seeks to conform itself to its new surroundings such that it is indistinguishable from them.

He cites:

…the bowing of the knee to the new religion of ‘Science’, epitomised in the mistaken reaction of the Church of England hierarchy to the outbreak of the Covid virus in the early months of 2020…

And elaborates on the harm — past and ongoing — caused by covid era decisions.

In that context, he points to the way in which:

…[the] tangible community [of the Church] gives to us not only the warmth of human contact but the opportunity to experience the reality of aesthetic beauty and holiness…

But emphasises that:

…[while] the church must gather to worship… it must find also the ability to care for its members and for the world more broadly.

And he acknowledges that while he has:

…written much about the need to defend the concept of humanity in the abstract… the Church is the place at which the rubber must meet the road… the Christian Church should not only speak but… also do, and [that] at times this will be sacrificial.

Remembering the Dream

Franklin then turns (p273) to ponder what life would look like if The Great Return that he advocates came to pass, but acknowledges that:

The question is so difficult to answer not least because, when we look back at the great medieval civilisation brought about by Christianity, it is exactly that: a civilisation… built up during many centuries… through the endeavour, skill, artistry, courage, sacrifice and vision of generations…

He adds that:

…there is a sense in which a genuine return is impossible. We cannot go back behind modernity and restore the conditions that were present before it any more than a person can return to their mother’s womb and be born a second time (John 3:4)…

But he does contend that:

…if we were to return in a significant way to God, we would find beauty, goodness and truth restored to our world as a result.

Beauty

In terms of beauty, he cites (p276):

…the Neo-Gothic revival of the nineteenth century, spearheaded by such eccentric but nevertheless deeply Chrsitian practitioners as Augustus Pugin… [whose] most famous building is London’s Houses of Parliament…

Goodness

In terms of goodness, he speculates (p279) that:

Perhaps a renewal of Christianity could simply entail a renewal of politics because the outlook of so many individual politicians would be different…

But he contends that:

…there is a deeper intellectual work that needs to be done: we need to undersand that the secular liberal, multicultural outlook that we have imbibed is a thoroughly religious project that is leading us to total societal breakdown…

He concedes that:

…nobody is suggesting a simple return to the days of King Alfred and Anglo-Saxon England…

And that:

We must accept that many religions and alternative outlooks exists alongside Christianity in Western nations…

He makes the case that:

A return to Christianity… would mean that other religions and their adherents would need to be treated with respect and fairness. But this respect and fairness would not mean that our laws and customs would be shaped by other religions and perspectives alternative to Christianity.

On the ethical front, he contends that:

…a return to Christianity would involve a retrieval of the notion that we have a transcendent end, which is to be transformed into the likeness of God and to live with him for ever…

In the context of the increasingly widespread practice of euthanasia, he comments that the above is:

…crucial to our understanding of the ubiquitous human experiencee of suffering and is the only justification for it: namely that suffering is permitted by God and can be redemptive in so far as it can be accepted humbly as a purification of the soul as it makes progress towards God on the pilgrimage of life. Seen in this way, the suffering of individuals, particularly as they approach death, is not pointless and undignified but has the capacity to be sacred and noble. It is the duty of other people not simply to kill those who, in terrible ways, suffer, but to care for them and suffer alongside them… This vision must be preferred to the ugly, utilitarian expediency of the culture of death as it manifests itself in the increasingly widespread practice of euthanasia.

And in the context of abortion he says that:

…a return to Christianity would mean a pulling back from the slide towards the practice of abortion… [protecting] unborn children through laws safeguarding their well-being, while also providing a charitable and compassionate infrastructure which could help women who find themselves pregnant in dire circumstances…

Linked with the above, he also advocates:

…the reintroduction of respect for, and promotion of, the traditional family unit.

And contends that a true return to the faith would also see:

…many more [adult] children caring for their own parents into old age and as they approach death.

Truth

I was pleased to see that Franklin contends (p282) that:

Truth is an end in itself. It is worth knowing about things and living in congruence with what is true, with what is objectively the case. Because of the advent of postmodern thought, we are gradually abandoning the notion that the world is something that must be accepted as objectively ‘out there’ and replacing it with the idea that we create reality with our own subjective feelings and imagination.

He adds that:

This shift in outlook creates the conditions in which ideologies such as transgenderism can take hold…

And points out that:

…the truth possesses a higher authority than all the rulers of the Earth, no matter how resourceful or powerful.

He cites:

…the political dissident and writer Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s rallying cry, ‘One word of truth shall outweigh the whole world.’

And says that:

If we were truly to return [to Christianity], we would recover from the nightmare of postmodern relativism in a post-truth world. We would again arm ourselves against the despotism and caprice of rulers who cannot resist the temptation to tell us that two and two equals five. We would be able to tell them that it does not because the Truth is a higher authority than all others. And this because the Truth is another name for the ultimate reality behind all things, who is God himself.

I am reminded of John 14:6:

Jesus answered, ‘I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.

Franklin adds that:

In saying this, we are also talking about a return to reason… the ‘scientific’ worldview that has apparently replaced Christianity is actually a horrible deviation from the Christian legacy that first promoted reason and science. Given that our adoption of moral relativism and our embrace of the culture of death, it is only to be expected that science itself would be co-opted by these forces and pressed into their service.

And points to us being told that:

…it is a ‘scientific’ belief to accept that men can be turned into women and vice versa…

And that:

…the widespread response to Covid-19 was a triumph of science, even though all the available evidence tells us that it was a generational disaster…

To address the problem of:

…science… as a tool of irrationality for the purposes of cultural expediency…

He argues that:

…science must take its place within a broader, overarching reality…

And points out that:

…the view of reality in which science came to be born was Christianity and it is only Christianity, with its monotheistic framework and its unique understanding of reason, that can provide the appropriate theoretical canopy for a rational, scientific enquiry into the workings of the natural world.

As such, he contends that:

A return to Christianity would mean that the various branches of science could take their place within that broader framework and would guard against the idea that ‘science’ is somehow that framework.

Conclusion: Two Paths

In the last section of the book, Franklin concedes (p287) that:

Reality is complicated, and things are never as simple as to say that one of two very well-defined and specific futures lies in store for a civilisation.

But contends that:

…it is nevertheless the case that the West faces a choice. We can abandon the relatively recent societal experiment with godless, post-human secularism and recognise the disaster that it has brought upon us… Or we can continue upon the path we’re taking, with its trajectories that are becoming ever clearer and more horrifying with each passing year.

And adds that:

…we will face the consequences that result either way. As the book of Deuteronomy says [see e.g. Deuteronomy 30:11-20], life and death are set before us. Blessing and curse. The choice is ours.

He answers the question of…

…what we might do if we are concerned by all this?

…by saying:

The first and obvious answer is to be a Christian and to commit oneself to this way of life, to be part of the Christian Church and to be a sanctifying presence within it.

The phrase “sanctifying presence” intrigues me. Not least because of the dilemma in which Christians sometimes find themselves as to whether to stick with their current church — with all its faults — or to leave. Which in turn reminds me of whole churches facing a similar dilemma e.g. in relation whether to remain part of the Church of England.

But in any case, Franklin goes on to raise another point, namely that:

There may be an issue here… for those who are… concerned about the decline of Western culture and who understand the link with the decline of Christianity, but who nevertheless find it hard to commit to the Christian religion personally…

And accepts that:

This is a logically feasible position — after all, the fact that Christianity has acted as a bulwark against the darkness does not necessarily make it true.

He suggests that:

…people who find themselves in such a position take a generally supportive approach… not necessarily to the Christian religion but to the broad metaphysical picture… the trancendental ends of Beauty, Goodness and Truth.

And adds that:

Concern for one’s civilisation may be a way to begin… a journey towards faith.

More broadly, he makes the case that:

Beyond this, as the culture declines, it may be that the Christian Church finds itself in a position in which it must be much more intentional in creating a parallel culture to that of the world. This will be even more expedient if the mark of the beast is introduced in any form, as it could lock Christians out of the economic systems of the world. Therefore, schools, universities, hospitals, businesses, theatres, libraries and many other cultural institutions will need to be pioneered from a specifically Christian perspective…

And he concludes by reminding us that:

Wherever we find ourselves in the days to come, regardless of what darkness the world may descent into, the light of Christ will not be put out. It may seem for a time all too faltering and fading. In one great swathe of the world, embers only may remain. But to those who look upon this age with the eyes of faith, we must always remember that the true authority is not a president, a prime minister, a globalist corporation or the Antichrist himself. The true King of kings is Jesus Christ. He lives. And his light will continue to shine, even in the midst of this present gloaming. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it. (John 1:5)

I appreciate that this has been an unusually long post. But, in short, I very much recommend The Great Return, not least as a particularly suitable book for Christians who can discern at least some of the disturbing trends in society, but who are only just beginning to make connections between them.

Related:

Share

Dear Church Leaders homepage

Some posts can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem