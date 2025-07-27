Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this article…

…featuring the introduction to Rev Dr Jamie Franklin’s The Great Return, in this post I will discuss the first three of the book’s six chapters — on History, Science and Aesthetics — which provide important context for understanding the current state of the world.

Chapter 1. History: The Myth of Enlightenment

The Secular Myth Itself

Franklin begins (p31) with what he calls the founding myth of secular modernity which:

…tells us a story in which science and reason displaced religion, by which is meant, more specifically, Christianity. That displacement, so we are told, created the conditions for the civilised and prosperous world we know to day. The benefits we enjoy — technology, medicine, education, democratic political systems, and so on — are the result of the shift away from a religious worldview and towards a scientific and rational one.

And he contends that:

This secular myth, in its essentials, is false… a shoddy and ironically pseudo-religious basis on which to build the intellectual fabric of a civilisation.

Adapting the words of Socrates, who proclaimed, “The unexamined life is not worth living”, Franklin says, instead:

The unexamined history is not worth believing.

The Power of the Secular Myth

Franklin contends (p42) that:

The secular myth is powerful largely because it is simple. It is a movement from darkness to light, from irrationality to rationality, from ignorance to knowledge, from useless revelation to fruitful reason, from religion to science, from slavery to freedom, from arbitrary violence to toleration and decency… But the myth is also powerful because it tells us that we are living at the highest point in human history when so much has been discovered, so much has been gained. Not only are we greater than what went before but we are far greater. We are told that we invented ourselves out of the mess of ignorance that preceded us.

And he recognises that:

There is, undoubtedly, a powerful psychological pull in believing such a story. Sometimes it is very difficult to disentangle our desire to believe something from the evidence of its truth or falsity and that [myth] is certainly a good example.

Two Serious Problems with the Secular Myth

He then points (p43) to two serious problems with the secular myth:

First, the myth is based on historical inaccuracies. And, second, the myth ignores to the point of criminality the astonishing achievements of the Middle Ages and the continuity these achievements have with the modern period.

And turns to discuss both of those myths in more detail.

The Secular Myth is Historically Inaccurate

According to Franklin (p43):

Within the broader story of the triumph of reason and science over Christianity, there is a litany of lesser and greater legends that exemplify the supposed conflict. Some of these are well known, others less so but still influential. These stories are either totally false or so misleading that they might well be.

He then gives an informative overview of:

what actually happened in relation to Galileo

the supposed belief that the earth was flat

the lesser-known notion that Hypatia was killed by a Christian mob

what actually happened to the Great Library of Alexandria

the idea that the Church opposed autopsy, pain relief in childbirth and inoculation

opposition to Darwin

wars of religion

The Modern World Unfairly Denigrates the Christian Middle Ages

On p61, Franklin writes:

I have already commented on the ‘shape’ of the secular myth. Its view of the past is that the modern Enlightenment period arose out of a ‘Dark Age’ which was itself an eclipse of the age of relative progress that preceded it… For this myth to make sense, therefore, the Dark Ages must be just that: an age of intellectual, social and scientific stagnation in which no significant human achievements were advanced, and, indeed, in which civilisation moved backward instead of forward.

But he contends that:

…this aspect of the mythical narrative has fallen out of favour and most modern scholarship refrains from using the term ‘Dark ‘Ages’ because it is so obviously polemical and erroneous.

And moreover:

There are countless examples of scientific achievement and societal progress that come to us from the so-called Dark Ages..

Adding that:

We see in these examples that there was continuity between the (more helpfully described) Middle Ages and the modern period, not complete change.

He then goes on to give various examples of science and reason in the Middle Ages.

Science in the Middle Ages

Franklin quotes (p62) US sociologist of religion Rodney Stark who contends that:

Just as there were no Dark Ages, there was no Scientific Revolution. Rather, the notion of a Scientific Revolution was invented to discredit the Medieval Church by claiming that science burst forth in full bloom (thus owing no debts to prior Scholastic scholars) only when a weakened Christianity could no longer suppress it. But… the great scientific achievements of the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries were produced by a group of scholars notable for their piety, who were based in Christian universities, and whose brilliant achievements were carefully built upon an invaluable legacy of centuries of brilliant Scholastic scholarship.

He then discusses the role of figures such as Nicolaus Copernicus, William of Ockham, and Johannes Kepler.

He acknowledges (p65) that:

It is not as though science in the Middle Ages was exactly the same as what it was to become in the modern period or today. Nor were there ‘scientists’ as such, the term being invented in the nineteenth century to describe an emerging professional class who dedicated their time to the subject and its sub-disciplines. Nor did the medieval world have internationally recognised qualifications, standardised methodologies or laboratory conditions. But, as the historian of science Seb Falk argues: …science today did evolve from knowledge-gathering activities stretching back to the Middle Ages and much earlier, and those activities investigated natural phenomena very similar to what scientists investigate today. Medieval people sought to build understanding of why things in nature behave as they do and used their understanding to make future predictions.

Reason in the Middle Ages

Franklin then turns to one particular basic idea underlying what he sees as the mythical Enlightenment narrative (p67) — the notion that faith is opposed to reason:

Faith claims to reveal but reason investigates and thinks and discovers. Faith is a kind of blind trust in God to tell us something about reality. Reason is the proactive use of a faculty of humans to test assertions and hypotheses. To illustrate this, the two ages are often pitted against each other as the age of faith against the age of reason.

He contends that:

Once again, there is only the tiniest grain of truth in this antithesis; it is, in the main, another catastrophically misleading travesty. For not only were the Christian Middle Ages not opposed to reason, but it is actually the case that our modern understanding of reason and its application were invented in the late Middle Ages, developing from about the eleventh century onwards.

And goes on to elaborate on that point before concluding that:

Reason as we understand the term today is really an ancestor of reason as it was developed in the Christian medieval Europe.

He acknowledges that:

It is true that reason today is secularised — and many may see this as an improvement — but it is nevertheless a travesty of the historical record to suggest that the modern age invented reason in contrast to the irrational approach of the Christian age that preceded it.

Moreover, he contends that:

The modern age took reason from Christianity and, as I argue in various ways in this book, it is in fact the modern age that is now descending into irrationality as it takes leave of its rational Christian presuppositions.

Underrated Areas of Medieval Achievement

On p72, he writes:

…the medieval period was not a time of intellectual and social stagnation, technological backwardness, and low standards in sanitation… the medieval period passed on to us significant achievements in areas such as science, education, law, literature and other arts such as music, architecture, farming technology, and military and industrial technology.

He adds that:

Many historians have made the point that, in contrast to the myth of the burning of the Library of Alexandria, it was in fact Christian monks of the Middle Ages who preserved the literature of Greek and Roman antiquity through the painstaking and laborious copying of manuscripts… the achievement of Christian monasteries in this regard is of immense significance for the Western world, for it was through the preservation of learning that the Christian medieval synthesis and subsequent Renaissance rediscovery of ancient humanism was made possible.

He also points out that:

…slavery, though ubiquitous at the time at the fall of the Roman empire, had disappeared almost entirely by the time of the High Middle Ages, only to be revived once again in early modernity, at the onset of the secular nation state and concurrently with the ostensible discovery of science and the invention of the civilised world.

And that history shows that slavery died out:

…because of the Christian idea that human beings are made in the image of God and possess their own moral agency which should be respected.

I am reminded of how the apostle Paul condemns slave traders in 1 Timothy 1:9-11.

Where the Secular Myth Came From

As to where the secular myth originated, Franklin contends (p77) that:

The mythical Enlightenment narrative came not from the seventeenth century (the ostensible starting date of the Scientific Revolution), but from the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. In other words, this narrative is a backwards projection of anti-Christian, Enlightenment beliefs onto the seventeenth century.

Adding that:

Almost none of the Enlightenment thinkers was a scientist; rather they were historians, philosophers and literary types.

He cites Edward Gibbon (1737-94) who wrote The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire as perhaps the most significant, but also names Voltaire (1694-1778), David Hume (1711-76) and Jean-Jacques Rousseau (1712-78) as influential people who:

…tended to portray the seventeenth century as a time of growing scepticism about religious belief in the face of scientific and cultural advance.

But, as Franklin sees it:

…one of the strangest things about the Enlightenment take on the seventeenth century is that it claims as its heroes those who in fact held the very Christian beliefs its proponents were attacking.

He notes that:

The scientists and thinkers who these later writers claim as proto-secular revolutionaries were, in fact, mostly either conventional or devout Christians.

He cites the likes of Copernicus, Robert Boyle, Isaac Newton, Johannes Kepler, and points to an analysis by Rodney Stark which concludes that:

…60 per cent of those scientists could be classified as devout religious believers, with 25 per cent of them being clergymen. And 38 per cent could be classified as conventional believers, while just 2 per cent could be classified as sceptical of religious belief.

And with that 2 per cent actually constituting only one person, Edmund Halley, who was rejected for a professorship at Oxford because of his so-called ‘atheism’.

He thus argues that:

It was not, therefore, the great scientists of the very early modern period who invented the myth of the Enlightenment but pamphleteers, political theorists, philosophers, and historians of the eighteenth century who used the scientific achievements of others as a vehicle for their own anti-Christian agenda. They were the ones who invented this myth… …[which] was then popularised to a huge extent by two extremely influential Victorian authors who have been largely forgotten today: John Mark Draper… and Andrew Dickson White… [who] brought to the wider public… the idea that there is a contradiction between a scientific view of the world and a Christian one… Many of the myths surrounding the relationship of science and Christianity were either invented or elaborated on by these two men.

Conclusion: The Secular Myth is a Christian Heresy

In the last section of the opening chapter, Franklin notes (p79) that:

One of the central ironies of the myth of [the] Enlightenment is that it is a fundamentally Christian story.

Adding that:

This might sound surprising since it is told to justify a materialist or atheistic worldview but it is nevertheless true.

In order to back up this claim, he cites the context of the Protestant Reformation of the sixteenth century, noting that:

Justification by faith was one of the two main planks of the Reformation. The other was the translation of the Scripture into the vernacular… These motifs were like two curtains drawn back to allow sunlight into a dark room. Through the translation of the Scriptures, the common folk could investigate for themselves the truths of the Christian religion and could verify whether the Roman Church was teaching and practising the truth… Through simple faith in Jesus, through adherence to the word of God, they could live the Christian life, liberated from ignorance and bondage. The watchword of the Reformation was post tenebras, lux! — ‘after darkness, light!’

Which, as Franklin points out, is a paraphrase of Jerome’s rendering of Job 17:12, the English Standard Version translation of which is: “‘The light,’ they say, ‘is near to the darkness.’”

He adds:

If the Reformation cast the Roman Catholic Church as the darkness, it was the Judeo-Christian Scriptures that had first identified the darkness as the enemy.

And he goes on to note (p83) that:

There is… a striking similarity between certain forms of extreme Protestantism, influenced by the Reformation, and Enlightenment atheism. They are both individualist and anti-authoritarian, insisting that human beings do not need institutions and authorities to mediate truth as they can access it for themselves…

He concludes (p84):

The point here is simple: the idea of progress as we see it in the myth of Enlightenment is taken from Christianity. Then central difference is that it replaces God with man and puts all the pressure upon the latter to bring about ‘heaven’ for himself.

Adding that:

Without Christianity, it does seem rather a strange thing to believe: that mankind is inevitably advancing towards a utopian state, and that not only his technological but also his critical and moral faculties are gradually improving. Thus, the story of the Enlightenment myth itself is a kind of theft, an infringement of the intellectual copyright of Christianity, derived from, and dependent upon, the very story that it claims to reject.

And:

The myth is false in every important way and the anti-Christian history it claims to support is deeply misleading. There were no ‘Dark Ages’. The so-called ‘Scientific Revolution’ was simply a continuation of the utilisation of reason and science that began centuries before. Christians discovered these endeavours and the modern world takes credit for them. Because of this, the modern world believes that it does not need to invoke the supernatural to make sense of the natural world and human existence…

Chapter 2. Science: Why It Can’t Replace Christianity

I particular like the quotation at the start of the chapter:

‘Ah, it is the fault of our science that it wants to explain all; and if it explain not, then it says there is nothing to explain.’ (Bram Stoker, Dracula)

Picking up on previous themes, Franklin begins by pointing out (p87) that:

Just as the use of reason did not suddenly appear in Western Europe in the seventeenth century, neither did modern science emerge out of a conflict with medieval Christianity… Rather, science was the product of medieval Christianity. And this is not a coincidence because it was Christianity with its belief in a rational creator of all things that provided the metaphysical backdrop for the emergence of science… the idea that Christianity put a break [brake?] upon scientific endeavour couldn’t be more wrong: it created the conditions and appetite for ‘science’ in the first place. [Emphasis added]

In contrast to the “science versus religion” narrative, he promises:

I will offer a better understanding of the relationship between science and Christianity. This is not a history of the ‘discovery’ of science and the throwing-off of an oppressive religious hierarchy that sought to limit its domain. Rather, the true history shows that science was birthed within the Christian world but eventually came to view itself as a rival and superior religious worldview to Christianity. [Emphasis added]

Noting that science:

…hid this fact cleverly by framing itself as an anti-religious outlook…

And that:

…because science is now revered as the great revealer of all mysteries, like many religions it has become dogmatic and defensive while its intellectual citadels are patrolled by its high priests who permit certain thoughts and not others. Even worse, those high priests and cardinals have allowed the entire enterprise to become a vessel of corruption: the scientific establishment has been captured by the politically powerful and has been turned towards their frequently nefarious ends…

I find that latter point particularly compelling in the context of recent years.

Science as Science and Science as Religion

Franklin then turns to the definition of science, noting (p91) that:

…the definition of science is not absolutely clear. But most people mean by ‘science’ something that concerns hypothesis, experiment, data and public verifiability.

He then compares and contrasts scientific and religious or metaphysical accounts of the world:

The difference is that scientific accounts deal with aspects of the physical world: biologists study organisms, chemists study chemicals, physicists study laws of nature, and so on. Religious and metaphysical accounts may touch on areas that are related to some of these but they are not fundamentally about them. The religious or metaphysical question is about developing a comprehensive account of the nature of reality.

Noting that:

[Whereas] scientific knowledge changes as time goes on… religion and metaphysics, in contrast, seek a more comprehensive and stable view of how things are in their totality.

And that:

It doesn’t matter how many scientific experiments you do or how successful they are, they will never add up to a comprehensive picture of reality in themselves.

Quite.

The Modern ‘Social Imaginary’

He asks (p92):

How is it that many people believe that science can deliver to us answers to all the mysteries of existence? How did we come to live in a world in which science has become the dominant religious paradigm?

And notes that:

It is clearly not the case that each individual person weighs up all the arguments in a completely rational way and decides that, on the basis of the evidence, science is true and religion is false, that there is no God and that science will tell us everything about the nature of reality.

Instead, he argues:

What really happens is that we are conditioned to see the world in a certain way and this is largely because of intellectual and societal factors that shift and change over long periods of time. Those factors are transmitted to us through our parents, education, advertising, government, arts, the media, and through a whole host of other features of what we broadly call ‘culture’.

Adding that:

The majority of people have only a very dimly held understanding of how conditioned they really are.

I am reminded of this post…

…and particularly these two sections that discuss how the professional-managerial class (of which I am a part) is especially susceptible to such conditioning…

…which runs much deeper than I previously thought, and perhaps rather deeper than I currently think.

It is no secret that media programming has been going on for at least a hundred years:

And it has got more and more sophisticated, to the extent that many people barely recognise the extent to which they are being conditioned.

For anyone new to this sort of thing, this post is a good place to start:

From Cosmos to Universe

Franklin goes on to provide an overview of how things have changed in the last 500 years or so. He notes (p95) that:

The modern period has undergone a significant shift which now sees God (if he exists at all) not as sustaining creation and being present within it at every moment and in every molecule but as a kind of craftsman who created the universe and now stands at a distance from it. The early modern philosopher William Paley invented a story that spoke of God as a watchmaker, which is very much the image that the modern world has adopted: if there is a God, he created the universe much like a watchmaker creates a watch. He set up its parts and made it tick but now it operates independently of him.

He likens the classical view of God’s relationship with the world — ‘participation’ — to a singer singing a song:

The song is dependent at every moment upon the life, breath and sustaining power of the singer. The moment the singer stops singing the song, the song is over. The song is ‘living’ therefore because it is animated by the life of the singer. This is a good way of understanding the relationship of God to the cosmos in the imagination of the medieval period [when songs could not be recorded and replayed]: the cosmos was like a song sung by God that was dependent at every moment and in every place for its existence.

And notes (p96) that:

There is thus an enormous chasm between the conceptional world of the Middle Ages and that of the present time.

He then turns to consider the reasons for the shift in worldview, and whether those reasons were sound. And he traces the shift to what he calls two seismic events of great importance:

The Protestant Reformation of the sixteenth century

The mechanistic revolution of the seventeenth century

From Method to Metaphysics (I): The Reformation

Franklin points out (p97) the massive influence of the Protestant Reformation, which was:

…a hugely successful and influential endeavour in so far as millions of people and scores of nations became Protestant.

Noting that:

Because medieval society was a Christian society, what happened in the Church necessarily had a huge influence upon everything else.

He points particularly to a change in the way people thought about God:

The older view was that God was the power animating everything that existed and he himself was self-existent. ‘Self-existence’ means that God’s existence is part of his essence. That is, God could not not exist and, therefore, existence is part of who he is… The newer idea of God that came in through the Reformation encouraged people to think of God as a bit more like the things that he had made… Eventually, God began to be thought of as a very large and very powerful man of some sort, perhaps one who could be located in some deep region of space… This idea was the seed of, and eventually led to… deism — the belief that God created the universe and set it running but that he himself is entirely disconnected from it… From deism it was not a large leap to get to modern atheism and secularism. For the deist conception is similar to William Paley’s watchmaker: [God] is the one who set the universe running but can be conceived as independent from it. Nature is like a machine that runs itself. The deist says about this machine that God made it and started it off. The atheist goes one step further and simply says that there is no need to believe such a thing: we can observe that the universe is like a machine that runs itself — why, then, do we need to believe in a celestial being that began the whole thing in the first place?

This of course stands in stark contrast to Scriptures such as Matthew 10:29 — “Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground outside your Father’s care”; and Hebrews 1:3 — “The Son is the radiance of God’s glory and the exact representation of his being, sustaining all things by his powerful word.”

As Franklin puts it:

In the old [biblical] view, [God] does not simply start the universe but sustains it, like the singer singing a song. That is why he cannot be dismissed as unnecessary to it.

From Method to Metaphysics (II): The Mechanistic Revolution

He then turns to the other massive revolution, arguing (p100) that:

What really happened [in the seventeenth century] was not a ‘scientific’ revolution but a mechanistic one.

And that:

This was the truly significant change… seeing the world not as a cosmos animated by the power of God but as a machine animated by the lifeless forces of nature. [Emphasis added]

Which caused:

First, the shift in… seeing the world as God’s creation to seeing the world as a machine that functions according to the power of nature and therefore as apt to be exploited for the benefit of humanity and to its own detriment… [Second], the rejection of… [the idea that] nature has a purpose or a goal towards which it is directed… people began to see the world [as being] without purpose, without a goal, without a final meaning towards which things are called.

Franklin contends that the so-called ‘scientific’ view of the world is based upon:

…a self-congratulatory historical narrative that seeks to blacken the name of Christianity and to arrogate to itself the achievements of medieval Christendom while claiming that it was Christendom that opposed their development.

And adds that:

Once we recognise the falsity of this narrative, we can identify what really happened, which is that a very powerful method for learning about the world turned into a comprehensive metaphysic [or worldview] that sought to explain absolutely everything about the nature of the reality.

In order to explain why that shift is not justified, he turns to examine the limitations of science.

The Limitations of Science: Science Cannot Explain Everything

Franklin states openly (p105) that:

My argument here is very simple and unoriginal: science is a methodology, and to suggest that it can [explain everything] is to make a fundamental category error. But this error has been made repeatedly, and on such a wide scale, that it has actually come to characterise Western thought to an extraordinary degree.

He points out that, while most scientists would never dream of making grandiose and inflated claims about their discipline:

Many prominent atheistic public scientists and non-scientists do…

And he revisits the notion of:

…how unsophisticated highly trained scientists can be when speaking beyond the boundaries of their own subject.

Following several examples of the above, he points out that:

To suggest that [science] can deliver up a final and concrete understanding of reality is to misunderstand the nature of science itself… the proper domain of science is far more limited.

The Difference Between Beings and Being Itself

He then discusses (p108) the difference between beings and being itself, and points to a perennial question in the philosophy of religion:

Why is there something rather than nothing? This is not a question about how things came to be in their present form but about why anything exists at all.

As he points out:

That question — of why the entire order of reality exists — cannot be answered by even a comprehensive account of the chain of physical events in time or by a comprehensive description of the way the world is at this precise moment in all of its chemical, biological and physical complexity.

Adding that:

Even if such an account were possible, it would be a complete irrelevance to the question of why something exists rather than nothing…

While science can tell us things about how things work, it has little to say about why they — or we — are here.

The Limits of Evolution

In particular, Franklin points out (p114) that:

…evolution is not relevant to the question of Being. This is not to disparage the subject, but it is to say that evolution can only describe things which already exist.

And that this is something that:

…well-known evolutionary atheists such as Richard Dawkins seem incapable of grasping… even if we could explain literally everything about the natural world, the question of Being would still remain. Evolution has nothing whatsoever to say about it.

He goes on to ask:

Given that evolution has a proper domain within the study of nature, why has it taken on a quasi-religious status in the minds of many?

And argues that:

It must concern the antagonistic narrative described in the first chapter: science in general has been pitted against Christianity to offer a rival account of reality, as an alternative religion. Evolution is seen as a central actor in that conflict, perhaps the most important…

He goes on to describe (p117) what he sees as:

…a psychological phenomenon. Evolution is thought to be such a powerful tool for understanding biological life that some who encounter it become convinced that every other mystery of existence is solvable [along the same lines]. Again, this is really to mistake a theory that concerns the development of biological life for a doorway that leads to the elucidation of all of reality. There are, of course, many evolutionary biologists who would make no such outlandish claims for its explanatory power. But those scientists tend not to write bestselling polemical tracts against religion…

I am reminded of this article I posted on the creation accounts in Genesis, discussing some of what those passages do and do not say:

Science and Ethics

Having spoken about science having little to say about metaphysics — the branch of philosophy that examines the nature of reality — Franklin turns to:

…ethics and morality, where science again has no ultimate authority.

To explain his point (p118), he cites:

…comments made in 2015 by Liberal Democrat Tim Farron, then leader of the party. Farron had been quoted as saying in 2007… that ‘abortion is wrong’. When confronted with this statement [in 2015]… Farron made the following rejoinder: ‘I am pro-choice. I believe that abortion should be safe and legal and that the limit should be set by science.’

He points out that:

It is not entirely clear what Farron meant by the limit being set by science, but what such statement cannot mean, if it is to make sense, is that science can somehow tell us when it is ethical or not to have an abortion… If there are ethical values, then they are clearly not part of the natural world in the same way that a chemical or biological organism is…

And that, more fundamentally:

…what we do with [scientific] information is an ethical question and not a scientific one.

In any case, we should be cautious at taking what is presented as scientific information at face value. As Franklin points out in the footnotes on p120:

…even the so-called scientific pronouncements that were characteristic of the Covid era were more pseudo-scientific than the real thing. Computer modelling, for example, does not meet the criteria for genuine scientific endeavour…

The Imaginative Poverty of Scientism

In the context of the previous discussion, Franklin writes (p122) that:

Two fundamental questions… are completely outside the realm of scientific enquiry: why anything at all exists and how human beings should live.

He goes on to contend that:

…if we truly commit ourselves to the belief that science can explain everything about the world, then it must follow that all human experiences — including apparent encounters with good, evil, beauty, love and meaningful choice — are entirely reducible to physical description…

And that ultimately:

…we must be honest and say that scientism [the uncritical application of science to inappropriate fields of study or investigation] will inevitably reduce those who consistently hold to it to a meaningless and empty, emotionally and spiritually impoverished existence… because it cuts so sharply and terribly against the grain of reality.

The Consequences of Treating Science as a Religion: Dogmatism and Corruption

In the final section of Chapter 2, Franklin revisits the notion (p125) that:

…science itself has developed features common to religion. It has done so in the form of a narrow dogmatism that rules out certain possibilities prior to examination.

And points out that:

…owing to our conditioning in the materialist mindset, the dogmatic features of the modern scientific worldview are largely hidden from us.

In particular, he notes that:

The materialist worldview is founded upon various assumptions that are not themselves based on scientific evidence or any kind of rational basis. They are enforced by the academic and scientific community with a comparable zeal to that of any religious inquisition. Those who question these views are, at best, denied prestigious positions or research funding, or, at worse, treated as heretics and pariahs.

He cites the example of Cambridge botanist and philosopher Rupert Sheldrake, — author of The Science Delusion (Science Set Free in the US) — who lays out some of the assumptions of the “scientific worldview”:

And asks:

Are these ideas really as obviously true as we’ve been led to believe?

He goes on to discuss the role of science (some would say “$cience”) in the context of the covid era, and points out that:

…the global response to Covid-19 was somewhat less than rational in the main.

And he concludes the chapter with this overview:

In the modern age, science has been invoked as a replacement religion for Christianity. In this role, it is a failure simply because the domains of science and religion are different. There may be overlap at certain points but, fundamentally, science concerns itself with phenomena that exist in the natural world, and it cannot be pushed to give a comprehensive account of all reality. It cannot give us an answer as to why the universe exists. It cannot help us to understand ethics or the good life. And ultimately, the most important things in our lives — the things that we really live for such as beauty, goodness and truth — are not reducible to the language of science. We have told ourselves a story about the way science emerged in contrast to Christianity and liberated us from it. The truth is that science emerged from within Christianity and came to set itself up as a covert, rival religion, a religion that claims too much for itself and, like other religions often do, has become in many ways closed-minded, politicised and corrupted.

I am reminded of this post that illustrates how “science” of the covid era bore more than a passing resemblance to a form of religion:

Chapter 3. Aesthetics: Why Secularism Cannot Ground Transcendence

In Chapter 3, Franklin turns his attention (p135) to his:

…claim… that a materialist view of the world cannot help us to understand or embrace aesthetic experience… [and] cuts us off from the possibility of achieving transcendence.

Where ‘transcendence’ refers to:

…the ability of the mind or the soul to conceive of, and perhaps commune with, something higher, or beyond, the bare material reality of sense perception.

And ‘aesthetic experience’ means:

…our subjective experience of the world: how the world presents itself to us as either pretty or ugly, good or bad, painful or pleasurable…

He contends that:

The metaphysical framework that undergirds modern thought has no way of understanding beauty without critically and fundamentally undermining it… According to the materialist paradigm, the arts are not a portal to truth, beauty and goodness… romantic and familial love and friendship are merely the results of chemicals firing in our brains, the broader biological context for which is produced by the evolutionary process… nature only ‘speaks’ to us because we are programmed by our genetics to be drawn or repelled to certain aspects of it…

And:

Because we have no real account of beauty, we inevitably relegate it to a secondary consideration. And if we don’t do that then we intentionally undermine it by creating art and living conditions that purposefully contradict aesthetic conventions such that we end up producing ugly things that ultimately create ugly people and ugly societies.

He argues that:

…this phenomenon found its most perfect expression to date in the Western world’s response to the Covid-19 virus. In the UK, sectors of society were literally subdivided into ‘essential’ and ‘non-essential’… Whatever the words… actually meant, it was absolutely clear that considerations of aesthetic beauty and spiritual life did not meet the cut. The arts suffered catastrophically and gathered worship was prohibited…

He adds in the footnote that:

Even though a legal exemption had been made that allowed both clergy and laity to enter churches to pray, the archbishops banned both groups from doing so… a decision that they took independently from legal considerations.

And that even though it was permitted:

…for clergy to broadcast acts of worship from their churches [p4 here]:

…this had been unilaterally ruled out by the archbishops.

For context, here are the figures from the UK’s Office for National Statistics for the two previous months, showing that the number of people dying was at or below normal levels:

Despite covid having reportedly been circulating in the UK since the end of January…

The excess deaths came only after the “covid measures” were introduced…

Franklin contends that:

…there is simply an enormous chasm between our experience of the world and what we have been conditioned to believe about it. We live in a confused dichotomy in which we act as though aesthetic experiences are deeply meaningful and significant while believing that they are nothing but the offshoot of the evolutionary process and entirely reducible to the terms of material causation: nothing but chemcial, nothing but synapses, and so on…

Vertical versus Horizontal Life

He goes on to draw a distinction (p140) between:

…what we might call ‘vertical life’, which is an experience of being in the world that orientates human beings ‘upwards’ towards the transcendent realm…

And:

…‘horizontal [life]’… [in which] people are orientated towards immanent concerns as opposed to transcendent ones… [e.g.] the desired to receive a good education… or the desire to be married and to have children… [or] having multiple pleasurable experiences through sexual relationships, social life, alcohol or recreational drugs.

He points out that:

The policitical and educational spheres are largely set up to facilitate the achievement of these goals which are really seen to be the highest ends of life.

While:

Religious concerns are either folded into these immanent, horizontal goals or treated as weird outliers which really have no relevance to the modern world and the people who live within it.

He recognises that:

In many ways, it is easy to see the advantages of this way of looking at things: on the surface, it eases the pressure somewhat such that one is never in the position that Martin Luther found himself: terrified of God… One is therefore free to achieve the ends that one decides are right for oneself. And these may be [on the face of it] extremely wholesome ends like some of those just mentioned…

But points out that:

…there are enormous downsides too… [what] Charles Taylor describes as existential ‘flatness’… we experience life — at least to some degree — as stiflingly immanent, and we feel ourselves somehow unnaturally rooted to the ground, crushed or cramped in our souls… [Such] flatness can be felt in the everyday: the pleasures of hedonistic pursuits wane and more intense experiences are sought to replace them… [Or] flatness might just be the sense that the repeated cycle of going to work in a bland office… diminishes the soul and leaves one wondering what one’s life could or should have been…

He adds too that:

Aesthetic ugliness and indifference to beauty contribute to the sense of flatness…

Aesthetics and Horizontal Life

But, as Franklin goes on to point out (p145):

Even in the secular world, flatness is not all there is. On the other end of the spectrum there is ‘fullness’… the feeling of being in the right place… oriented properly towards our fellow human beings, to the environment in which we live, and to the spiritual realm..

And that:

Between flatness and fullness there is a middle space which can be inhibited by religious believers or by secular people but in different ways… the common factor [being] that the middle space gives us a sense that life is reasonably meaningful, bearable and, broadly speaking, not too bad… For the secular person, the sense of meaning that characterises the middle space is often obtained through general human goods such as a stable and happy marriage or relationship, family life, a fulfilling vocation or an attempt to make a general contribution to the well-being of humanity. For the believer, however, the significance is found not so much in these things in themselves but in their relationship to God and eternity… …the main difference between the believer and the secular person is that the believer maintains that he is, at least in a partial way, connected to the source of fullness, namely God himself. This is often found in explicit religious experience, which, as it were, ‘fills up’ the believer, putting him in contact with the divine and lifting him out of the mundane experience of life… it is essential to the believer that he maintain this point of contact, at least occasionally, because if he does not then the sense of connection with the divine will gradually fade away

Making Sense of Fullness

He goes on to discuss (p147) various ways to approach this apparent desire for fullness. One of which…

…is simply to dismiss or ignore it [and to say that] life in the middle state is all there is and to imagine that there is something else is inevitably going to spoil whatever goodness we might find in it.

And he describes Nietzsche’s critique of Christianity along these lines.

But as Franklin points out:

Try as we might to resist, it really does seem as though people are inclined to look for some deeper meaning in life, especially within what I have been calling aesthetic experience — points of contact with extreme physical or visual beauty; encounters with beauty in nature and the arts; significant moments around birth and death.

Subtler Languages (I): The Arts, Sports and Alternative Spiritualities

That said, Franklin acknowledges (p151) that:

…an agreement that bare materialism is simply insufficient to give an account of the most important and significant experiences of our lives… hardly commits us to the Christian worldview or indeed to any traditional religious outlook…

And he goes on to discuss:

‘Subtler languages’… a phrase that describes the way many people cope with the need for transcendence in a secular age…

He cites the arts, music, and football. And then goes on to highlight:

…the rise of interest in new age beliefs, neopaganism and more explicit forms of occultism…

And satanism, as featured in this 2023 BBC News article:

Subtler Languages (II): Jordan Peterson and Self-Improvement

He then turns to the subject of self-improvement which has (p158):

…the capacity to give to the individual a sense of undeniable, almost god-like, power… like a secularised form of the notion of sanctification, which concerns growth in holiness over the course of a human life.

And cites the rise to prominence of Canadian psychologist and intellectual Jordan Peterson.

I have listened to a couple of Peterson’s books, and watched some of his videos, but I am reminded of what I said here in this post:

I’m less convinced about certain others though, irrespective of what they say about their spiritual journeys: I don’t recall seeing Russell Brand pushing back very hard at the height of the covid era. And Jordan Peterson’s advice in 2021 was to “suspend judgement for six months” and “get the damned vaccine”.

But that said, and, as Franklin notes:

There is huge anecdotal evidence that many people — particularly young men — have found in Peterson a so-called ‘gateway drug’ to traditional, orthodox forms of Christianity…

The Tragedy of the Secular

In the next section (p165), Franklin borrows the language of C. S. Lewis, who:

…in his autobiography Surprised by Joy, spoke of the sense of profound contradiction that he discovered in his thinking while he was an atheist…

And particularly:

…his discovery that his philosophy of knowledge sat very much at odds with his way of inhabiting the world: ‘We had been, in the technical sense of the term, “realists”; that is, we accepted as rock-bottom reality the universe revealed by the senses.’ That is, Lewis believed that the material world was the ultimate and only reality…

He notes that:

Lewis came to understand that this philosophy of knowledge did not sit well with almost everything he truly believed about what was most important to him [as] a scholar and a teacher of English literature…

And that:

Lewis came to see… that he would have to [change his view] if he were going to have a consistent worldview: either material reality is all there is and judgements about literary quality, aesthetic beauty and moral judgement are merely subjective preferences, or there are true standards of goodness, truth and beauty by which aesthetic and moral judgements can be made.

He adds that:

…if the latter is the case, then it necessarily follows that there is a deeper reality to this world than the material realm, that something undergirds it, that there are not only physical laws but also spiritual, moral and aesthetic ones. Lewis’s atheism could not survive such an observation.

The Dreaming Spires of Oxford

In the final section of Chapter 3 (p166), Franklin cites the architecture of the university city of Oxford (where he studied) as an example of how:

…the rejection of Christianity [leads to] the loss of its transcendent aesthetic… [and] descent into ugliness and irrationality…

As he sees it:

There could be no greater and more obvious picture of the superiority of the Christian worldview to that of the modern post-Christian world. Loss of the truth bleeds not only into the relativisation of the good but also into the rejection of the beautiful and the embrace of ugliness… There is an inevitable link between what we believe about the ultimate nature of reality and the kind of world we produce for ourselves to live in…

Bodleian Library, Oxford

He concludes:

Once again, the only thing that can bring us back is to re-embrace the Christian worldview that produced the only part of our world that we really want to hold on to. …this is true not only for the aesthetic but also for the moral dimension [which is the subject of the next chapter]…

In a follow-up post, I plan to discuss the second three of the book’s six chapters — on Ethics and the Church.

Related:

Dear Church Leaders homepage

Some posts can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem