Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This recent statement from Australian Jayden Beale is well worth a look. He discusses the remarkable story behind his four-year legal challenge to the Queensland government’s covid vaccination mandates:

An annotated transcript is below.

Introduction

This is really my first time ever speaking [publicly] about this case… I’ve spoken… to a small church congregation once or twice, but I’ve had to keep it private for a particular reason which I’ll explain… I was trying to figure out how to introduce myself. The best way to explain who I am is… I’m a fairly junior legal professional who works in a legal office for the Queensland government… who simultaneously runs the largest human rights case against the Queensland government… So 9-to-5… I represent the state, and then after 5pm I go against the state… It’s not a quick backstory. My first ever job out of law school was in the government’s prosecution office as a law clerk… then I went into private law in a personal injury firm, and then I went back into government. And so all of this has coalesced… I’ll just quickly give you a [brief] bird’s eye view of this case and why it’s important.

A bird’s eye view

This is a human rights case. It’s an anti-discrimination human rights case against the government’s decision to mandate covid-19 pharmaceutical products they call vaccines… which were still being tested in clinical trials… onto the entire state population, down to kids as young as 16. From my assessment and the assessment of other legal colleagues, all the other [related] cases in the world have been employment cases. From my understanding there’s not a single case in the world [like this one]… There might be one or two… maybe happening in [private] but we’re not aware of any other case in the world that is proceeding to a trial on whether it was lawful to mandate drugs onto the entire general populace… So this is really a once-in-a-lifetime.. once-in-a-century… if not more… opportunity to test [in court] whether that’s lawful… If this case does not proceed… if anyone knows anything about legal standing, you can’t just go back in time and bring another case… you can’t bring a case randomly ten years later… If this case does not proceed to trial… and it now is proceeding to trial after enormous effort… it is the only chance the public has on getting justice for that type of mandate... And it’s probably the reason why I’ve maintained my conviction in the case… because if I step away, there’s nothing left. There’s been some employment cases… they’ve come and gone and some have won and some have lost… most have lost, but this case [really matters] because it affects everyone. And just to give you one last piece of context, the effect of the mandate was… if a 16-year-old kid needed to study for a high school exam at a public library [while] unvaccinated, the consequence was… that kid [could potentially be] liable to six months imprisonment if he was caught inside the library unvaccinated… This is what the government had said as the rules of the mandates. A 16-year-old… could have been put in jail… alongside hardened criminals for being unvaccinated… It’s an absolute shame.

I started this case as… a junior law clerk who had really no idea on these areas of law… in my high school legal colleague friend’s basement. We had to figure out how to do this. He was the only one who would talk to me… Once friends found out that I was going up against the government as an “anti-vaxxer” I basically lost about 70% of my friends… and, to be honest, I don’t necessarily regret it. I’d rather have people who support me than people who pretend to support me in my life… Just finishing off that bird’s eye view… I’ve gone on… over four years with the help of some very supportive people, who have been assisting me [as someone] with no money, who found out about my cause… and I’ve built a human rights case where we’ve filed 13 expert reports from some of the most senior, experienced, renowned experts… in the world. I’ve started on my own with no support, no money, no understanding of the area of law… [and we] have filed [perhaps] the largest human rights case in the world [with] reports from people such as Professor of Medicine Wendy Hoy… Professor of Immunology Robert Clancy… [both members] of the Order of Australia… Professor Angus Dalgleish, one of the top professors of oncology and… immunology... Professor Ian Brighthope, one of the most experienced nutritional medicine experts… Dr Philip Altman, one of the most experienced TGA… drug regulatory affairs consultants… and two scientists from the Institute for Molecular Bioscience at the University of Queensland… People like Gerry Brady… helped put me in touch with these people [and others]…

How the case began

I [want to say more] about how I started this case and how it’s gone [so far] because the story of that should give everyone an indication of how it is so hard to go against the system… But you can succeed, and we are succeeding… it just takes a lot of work and assistance, perhaps not just from people but also from above. I was born in 1990… in Melbourne. My parents moved to Brisbane, Ipswich, soon after my birth. [After] I finished high school… my interests were really just soccer and music... My dad was an engineer and he enrolled me into engineering… and I did two years of engineering at the University of Queensland. And [then] I stopped, because I said to a friend… at the end of an exam… “I feel like this society is going to fall apart before I have the chance to build anything interesting”. And wasn’t that a prediction? [laughter] I didn’t know [that] the whole covid madness and tyranny was going to ultimately come… but I think I made the right decision [to leave engineering]… I then joined a punk rock band and played… music for a year. And then I said, “You know what, I’d better get my life together.” And I started a law and criminology degree… and… I completed that and did all my training… and [in] my last year I got… probably the best job you can get as a law student… at the Office for the Director of Public Prosecution as a law clerk… and the law clerks would go into the court with the prosecutors and do… big trials… rape trials… murders… So I was thrust right into the legal system… and it was a great job… for experience. And… that was the same year that the Queensland government implemented the Human Rights Act. They passed the first ever Human Rights Act in the state. And there’s not much human rights legislation in Australia at all… so… strangely… in 2019 [I] had one of the first ever briefings on our Human Rights Act, and I was there in the courts in the first ever real-world… applications of the Human Rights Act… in the same year that covid-19 was controversially released into the world. And it’s that same Human Rights Act that has allowed this case to proceed and has allowed me to build the biggest legal case… in my opinion… in recent decades against the government. So, it’s a strange coincidence there… And so when covid-19 came about and they started to do [vaccine] mandates, I had a really close knowledge of the Act, and I knew this was never going to hold up. And… I’ll [return] to this, but the government has refused to disclose any evidence justifying the mandates… for four years. And so I think they [also] know that this was never going to hold up… I then moved into a personal injury firm to get some [more] experience. And that’s when the covid-19 vaccine mandates hit… in December 2021. Prior to that, I had no real interest in covid-19 and covid-19 vaccines. I’m a Christian. I don’t get vaccines and I don’t… take [many] pharmaceutical products at all… because I believe I’ve got a duty to glorify God with my body and not [to] the government or others… I believe God’s given me a pretty good body. So I’m happy to keep it as is for the most part.

I would be interested to hear Jayden Beale in conversation with a pro-vaccine Christian. That said, the more I learn, the wiser his position looks to me.

For anyone new to these issues, I recommend watching or reading through this recent presentation from civil rights lawyer Aaron Siri:

But the other part of this case is… all the other human rights which are important to us… the right to life, the right to not be subject to medical experimentation, the right to not be subject to medical treatment without our consent… and I’ll get to medical experimentation shortly… which is going to be a big part of this case. But I didn’t really have… fanatical views about covid-19.

“I’m going to take on the government…”

What happened is that a high school friend and… legal colleague called me and said, “Jayden, are you getting vaccinated [against covid]?” And I said, “No.” And he said, “Well, you’re about to be banned from almost every building and venue and business in the state.” And I said, “You’re joking.” And he goes, “What are you going to do?” And I said, “Well, I’m not going to get vaccinated.” And he said, “Well then, are you just going to what… live as a hermit?” And I said, “No, I’m going to walk into the court next week and I’m going to take on the government.” [applause] And he said, “How are you going to do that?” And I said, “I don’t know.” I had worked in criminal law at that point and I [had] just started working in personal injury law… I was specialising in institutional abuse law as a senior paralegal and law clerk… moving into a lawyer position. I was still quite junior [but] a lot of our cases were against the government, so I’d had a taste for going against the government at that point. But to get this case into court I had to know everything about administrative law and the Judicial Review Act. [And] I had never even touched it… or barely studied it in uni. [And] I had one week to prepare my knowledge on that whole area of law and that whole act… And it was up until 45 minutes prior to the hearing that we… me and my friend… were still figuring out what the law was… It was on the day the mandate started… 17th December 2021… I had to walk in to one of the most senior judges on the Supreme Court… who started off by saying, “Mr Beale, you don’t understand this area of law.” And… the decision was to reject my exemption application from the mandates on religious grounds… (I later expanded the case to make a [much larger] human rights case against the whole mandates in full…) He said, “Mr Beale this is not a reviewable decision.” The government barrister said, “Mr Beale [is] just a law clerk. He’s self-represented. He doesn’t know what he’s doing.” They both teamed up against me. I then was given ten minutes to talk. And when I finished, the whole room was silent. The judge’s associate in front of me had her jaw down to the ground. And the judge just looked at me, perplexed, turned to the government barrister… (I think it was Mr McMillan at that point) [and said], “Mr McMillan, any counter-argument ?” And Mr McMillan [said], “No.” And then the judge said, “I think Mr Beale is correct, and I’ll list the matter for trial.” And if I didn’t win that hearing… it’s called an applications hearing… this case would never have proceeded… The point of that is not to brag… [but] to say [that] this case began not through big law firms and the top counsels… This was just a law clerk, self-represented, who had a few days to research the law. And he was able to convince one of the most experienced Supreme Court judges that the case had merit to proceed pursuant to law. And so I won that hearing… quite an extraordinary moment…

I am reminded of the case of the self-represented Dr William Bay, also in Australia:

Four striking conversations

Leading up to that, I was with a partner at the time who’s gone on to give a statement in this case. I [had only recently] met her and we’d been dating for about a month, and so I had to disclose to her that [I was] going to self-represent myself against the government… against the covid-19 vaccine mandates. And she goes, “It’s interesting you say that, because I’ve been having severe chest pains ever since my covid vaccine…” (three days after her vaccine). And I said, “You’re joking… why didn’t you tell me?” And she said, “I didn’t want to… bother you.” And I said,“Okay, well… that’s interesting…” and we talked about medical treatment and stuff. I then called my friend at my previous office at the Director of Public Prosecutions, and I said, “Jake, I’m going against the government for the vaccine mandates. Should I be doing this?” And he goes, “Well, it’s interesting you say that. I’ve been on a heart monitor ever since my vaccine.” And I said, “You’re joking.” He goes, “Yes, they call it irregular heartbeat… something like that.”

This testimony of Guernsey heart specialist Dr Dean Patterson springs to mind:

Anyway, I then called my other good mate from high school and I said, “I’m going to the Supreme Court next week against these covid vaccine mandates...” And he goes, “Oh, that’s interesting. I now have extremely high blood pressure right after my covid vaccine. I said, “You’re joking.” This was a string of three individuals… my partner and my two friends. I hadn’t spoken to anyone in between that. It was conversation, conversation, conversation… three vaccine injuries. I said [to myself], “This [is] so bizarre…” (This is rewinding a bit… [to] before that application hearing…) “Before I go to that hearing, I’m going to talk to my doctor…” So, I called a local GP at Oxley Medical Centre… and I said… “I’m thinking about getting a covid vaccine.” I wasn’t… [but] I… wanted to hear his views. I [continued]… “Can you tell me…?” He then starts yelling at me over the phone and I’m like… “Whoa, whoa, whoa. Why are you yelling at me?” This is a real conversation, by the way… [And] he goes, “Stop, stop... I am not talking about the covid vaccines.” And I said, “Er, okay. Well, that’s the purpose of my call.” He goes, “If you want to talk to someone about the covid vaccines, you need to go elsewhere.” And I said to him, “Listen… this might sound a bit weird. I work in the legal profession. I understand doctor-patient privilege.” [And] I said, “Knowing that this is private, can you tell me why you’re talking like this to me?” And he goes, “I shouldn’t be telling you this, but I’m being dragged before a magistrate next week. The government’s trying to take my medical licence because I recommended that a 50-year-old woman not get a covid vaccine because she had some co-morbidities.” And he had no idea what the covid vaccine would do to those co-morbidities. And I said… “That’s ridiculous.” And I hung up the phone and I took a deep breath, and I said [to myself], “This is a string of four conversations in a row...”

And then the last thing that happened is… I drove to the Gold Coast with my partner to have a nice day at the beach, and I got caught up in a three-hour march [laughter] against vaccine mandates [applause]. [Until] that point the media had painted all these people who are against vaccine mandates as nut-jobs… anti-vaxxers… wackos… [but]… I wound down my window, and I said to this lovely couple, “What are you marching for?” And they said, “Against covid vaccine mandates.” And I just remember looking at these people and… going, “These are the most normal-looking… [normal-]sounding people… I’ve ever met.” And I said to myself, “Everything is wrong here. My partner’s injured. My two best friends are injured. My local GP is being dragged before a magistrate. Normal, regular people are marching through the streets… something is definitely big here.” And I say that… because at that point I didn’t really have [much] knowledge of covid-19 and the problems with the vaccines… and how covid-19 came about. But I went on to find out…

Six failed attempts at dismissal

I started in the Supreme Court. I ended up fighting the government over… disclosure. The government refused to disclose to me all the material… any material that the government relied upon to give their mandates. We went on this big fight of disclosure. They asked me if I wanted to go to trial. I said, “I’m not going to trial without disclosure.” They said, “Well, okay… you’ve missed your chance to have a trial. You’re going to have to change jurisdictions.” At that point, I had one expert, just a sociologist, and if I had… gone to trial, I probably would have lost the case. And… the government said, “Well, we’ve finished the mandates now. You arguably shouldn’t be here.” And I said, “Okay, I’ll go down to the anti-discrimination tribunal...” And they said, “Okay… off you go.” And I went down there and, instead of [having] the sociologist [as an expert], I ended up filing 13 expert reports from the top medical doctors and scientists in the country. The government thought I was going to go away, but I ended up filing [perhaps] the biggest case in history against the government. And ever since then, the government has been flailing, wailing, and desperately doing everything they can to get this case out of court. The government has applied to have my case dismissed six different times… on six different occasions… in six different ways. I’ve been working in the legal profession now for six years… I’ve never ever heard of a case where one party has tried to have the other party’s case dismissed six different times. It’s [perhaps] never happened [before]. And it just goes to show [that] the government is willing to break all norms to not defend this decision… to mandate and subject the entire general populace down to the age of 16 with scientific and… more particularly… medical experimentation. We have 13 experts who are ready to go, who have filed all their reports… and a trial will come early next year [that] will say the Queensland government subjected the entire general population to medical experimentation with drugs that had a known risk of death… for a disease… where the median age of death was 85.5 according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The government experimented onto the public for a disease which has a lower mortality rate than influenza. Just so you know… the evidence we presented in our case is that… for influenza… the case fatality ratio was 0.34 [per 100 cases]. For covid-19, it’s 0.17… almost half [that] of influenza. And according to the government, that justified experimenting… [on] the entire public with drugs that were still being tested in their original clinical trials… still in Phase III… which means they’re definitionally still in an experimental and developmental phase.

The government experimented on all of us

The government experimented on all of us. And perhaps most of us in this room [who declined the covid vaccine] avoided that experimentation but suffered significant consequence because of it. But the government did that in such flimsy circumstances… [And] our political leaders on all sides… not the minor parties that are coming through… but your political establishment on both sides of the aisle… believes that it is lawful and reasonable to subject the entire populace down to the age of 16 with medical experimentation, which is the most irrefutable violation of the most one of the most fundamental human rights… because it connects with the right to life as well. And if you disagreed with that, you were either subject to the risk of [being] put into prison for six months, or you were just removed from public and social life for an indefinite period of time. And I want to say one last thing [in relation to that]… When I was driving here, I was trying to remember what had happened during that period. [By the way] there’s something… everyone should understand... When government does something wrong… ([and] I work for government… [so] I’ve got some justification to say these things…) the question is not… how they’ll scale it back next time. The question is what will they do worse next time… That’s an inevitable fact… the law of inertia, one could say.

Queensland’s Wellcamp facility

[And] in 2022 the Queensland government had built a camp called the Wellcamp [facility]… out at Toowoomba… after the vaccines had been implemented… and rolled out… administered and mandated. This was a quarantine camp to be operational in 2022…

Here is an ABC News article from the time, describing the opening of the Wellcamp facility in February 2022:

The Wellcamp quarantine facility is set to house unvaccinated travellers, international students, seasonal workers and mariners.

The name Wellcamp reminds me of a certain novel by George Orwell.

What type of people were going to be going into these camps…? The government said it was a quarantine camp, despite the fact that at that point about 80% of people or more were vaccinated. So who would they be quarantining…? The government’s public health policy at the time was called “80% and beyond”. [Our government’s] media team said the point of the vaccine mandates was to allow vaccinated people to return to life as normal… and the unvaccinated people were… not to return to life as normal. Well, the vaccinated people had returned to life as normal. [And] if they had an infection… it doesn’t seem plausible that the government was going to then forcefully remove vaccinated people from the community and put [them] into [the Wellcamp]… [And] in my opinion, it is only logical to realise that… quarantine camps were set up to forcefully remove unvaccinated people from the community… ship them into those camps as a way to punish them and degrade them… to belittle their humanity so that they either get vaccinated and comply, or just feel so much shame… who knows what would happen? And by the way, one of the government’s arguments… is going to be that they wanted to reduce strain on the public health system [laughter]. Yes… [by going] on to mandate a completely novel experimental gene technology on the entire populace… how does that make sense? But if the goal was to not put strain on the public health system… unvaccinated people who had an infection… if they were still in the community… they would be able to drive to the hospital and… [according] to the government’s argument… put strain on the public health system. They wouldn’t have been able to do that in the Wellcamp facility [though]… [and] arguably one of the goals was probably just to send them off there… to potentially die… the really sick ones. I’m not going to take that any further, but that was a strategy that was being put in place that just never happened… maybe they started to realise that [it] would be a bad idea… But it was an idea and they spent… I think… $100… or 200 million on the camps [“more than $220 million” according to this ABC News article]. So you can’t say that it was a [mere] “thought bubble” and they weren’t going to do it. [And] if they were willing to do that… [and if] people from the community don’t start to advocate for a moral culture again, imagine what [might happen] if the government is going to do something worse… that’s quite scary.

Especially with so many powerful and influential telling us that “the next pandemic” is not far away…

And when people are asked to isolate not on the basis of symptoms but merely a positive result from a dubious PCR test…

I am reminded of this section of this post…

…particularly the “Howard Springs Quarantine Facility” near Darwin, “originally built to house 3000 workers employed on a gas project”…

Howard Springs Quarantine Facility, near Darwin, Australia ( Google Maps )

…and the personal account of Australian Hayley Hodgson, then 26, who moved to Darwin from Melbourne to escape the ongoing lockdowns, only to find herself locked up in a 2000-capacity covid internment camp without even having the virus:

Back to Beale…

Building the case

So to defend against that, I’ve built… what we believe is the biggest case in the world against the mandating of experimental drugs. I haven’t been able to do it alone. I started alone. I’ve had some very… passionate people who have come to my aid… including all the people who have donated to me… I haven’t been able to do this without some key legal representation… and donations have helped support me there. How I was able to connect with 13 experts was not just on my own… Gerry Brady here… found out I was doing this case on my own [and he] helped connect me with a lot of experts. [He] is a retired doctor [who] started the first ever biotech company in Australia, I believe… very well-connected [and] he’s been invaluable. A couple of high school friends who [became] lawyers… found out about what I was doing. So, they’ve been a little private legal team. But despite all of that, we’ve been doing this without a law firm, without a funding stream, without press… coverage. And we’ve defeated six applications against government to dismiss the case. And we’ve filed 13 expert reports from mainstream institutions [whereas] the government has filed absolutely none. The government has not given any indication about whether they’re going to have any expert [present] when this case goes to trial next year. We believe there’s a high likelihood [that] this case will be a human rights and religious freedom anti-discrimination case against covid-19 vaccine mandates where 13 members of the scientific and medical community will be against the government’s zero experts. How the government thinks that they’re going to win that… [I suppose] there’s still the chance of corruption… But I had a human rights lawyer from Western Australia fly down in… I think… 2023… She flew down to meet me in Brisbane and have dinner with me, and she said, “Jayden, how are you still in court?” And I said, “Good point… I don’t know… why do you ask?” And she goes, “Because every other case has been thrown out of court, and yours is proceeding.” And I said, “Okay… that’s interesting, but the one case that’s proceeding is the biggest case in the world.” So, what an opportunity… These 13 experts will come in and say the government subjected the entire populace to medical experimentation. One of our experts has said that this is likely a crime against humanity. We’ve put all the allegations to [the government]. We’re not hiding away from anything. We have a publication from the TGA which says drugs and medicines in the provisional approval stage have unconfirmed safety. That is an almost an exact quote from the Australian Federal Drug Regulator. And we have all of our experts coming in to say [that] you can’t say that these [so-called vaccines] were safe. [The] Federal Drug Regulator says they have unconfirmed safety. Only once they have full registration is their safety confirmed [and then only] to some extent. The whole paradigm, the whole narrative and really the whole religion of covid-19 is premised on… lies… In my opinion, all it’s going to take is just some credible, intelligent people to walk in, including respected scientists and medical doctors, to… break that mould. In 2022… 2023… I don’t think we could have done it. In 2026… 2027… there’s far less captivation now regarding the covid-19 topic [and] I think it’s going to be quite difficult to rule against 13 scientists And so I think this is going to be the case where we can possibly start to think that we have some chance of achieving some sort of good and justice. The system is still… broken but we can fight… and I think this case will be an example where the public can fight and… win, and I’m hoping to achieve that…

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What has already happened

I [also] want to tell you what we’ve achieved in the meantime. In 2024, I sent a letter to Queensland Health saying that the Chief Health Officer, John Gerrard, has either lied to his lawyers, or the lawyers have lied to the court, and that the lawyers have likely fabricated evidence into the factual record… because I had an affidavit from John Gerrard when I was in the Supreme Court, and I saw all of his evidence, and I noted that new documents were pleaded into the record. I put those allegations to Queensland Health by way of two letters in 2024. A lawyer for Queensland Health got back to me and said, “Dear Mr Beale… We note your allegations. We’ll get back to you on the 8th November 2024.” [And] on 7th November 2024, my legal colleague called me and said, “Check the news…” [And on 8th November was the headline…] “Chief Health Officer of Queensland, John Gerrard, announces shock resignation”.

Here is a headline from the time:

And here is the official Queensland government announcement:

I then called the Department of Health the following year, and asked for the contact details for… two lawyers… [And I was told] that those two lawyers are no longer in their systems… with contacts. And then after that… the entire case was briefed to an entirely new legal office at Crown Law, where they said they had no idea why they… had to start afresh on the matter… I [think our actions] likely [resulted in] the Chief Health Officer [being] forced to resign… that’s… my opinion… and the entire legal team removed… at [the] Queensland [Department of] Health. One other thing that happened recently was that, in our sixth application to dismiss, which we just won… (and this is really the reason why I’m speaking… because I believe we’ve had such success now that it’s about time to start telling people what is happening…) [there] was an argument by [the government] which said [that] a Christian cannot rely upon the Bible as the basis for their belief… which is one of the most absurd and idiotic things that one could ever say. And then they said the government should have no obligation to file any evidence to defend a human rights violation… in this case a covid-19 vaccine mandate. [And] those arguments were completely and utterly rejected by the tribunal. In fact… the government barrister was mocked. I think someone was chuckling in the audience. But after that application to dismiss was defeated, QCAT… the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal… handed down a decision confirming that we had won against… [the] final application. [And] the next day the Queensland government announced that the Governor of Queensland’s contract is no longer being extended… [And] she is one of the key witnesses in this case because she devised the first vaccine mandate… In my opinion, we’ve already gotten extremely senior and key individuals out of government, and I think that is a testimony to the success of this case so far… [And] I think that much more is going to come. Now I don’t say that because I’m petty. I say that because the decision to mandate drugs on the public is the worst decision that has ever happened in this country… the most ridiculous thing one could ever do. I just don’t know how you can wake up in the morning and say… “Let’s just mandate a drug still in clinical trials on the entire general public…” [for a disease that] everyone is mostly fine in dealing with. And so it is necessary for the functioning of this state that those people are gone… and [now at least some of them] are gone… I wish them the best as a matter of formality, but I think when this case is done there’s going to be much more to come... I think the success won’t stop at a win in this case. I think we can do a lot of good…

I wonder where the idea of mandates for Australians during the covid era originated.

I am reminded of Article 6 of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights (2005), which states that:

Any preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic medical intervention is only to be carried out with the prior, free and informed consent of the person concerned, based on adequate information. The consent should, where appropriate, be express and may be withdrawn by the person concerned at any time and for any reason without disadvantage or prejudice.

We need a return to that sort of properly informed consent, which is especially important in the context of the declaration of a public health emergency.

One last thing

[One] last thing… During covid… [in] the most controversial period… 2021… 2022… the courts were absolutely set up against me. I’ve had a very senior barrister tell me that a judge was more than likely put in place to make sure that I didn’t get any disclosure. [And] we believe the current tribunal is dealing with that same issue… they’re trying to not give disclosure. However… [last] Friday they finally ordered that the government has to file its evidence [by] 17th August. But the judge that was put in place against me is now retired… The judge that helped support that same judge is now retired… The Chief Health Officer is no longer in power… I believe the Governor has now been removed [and] I believe a lot of key lawyers have been removed… [While] the system is 100% set up against you… it’s controlled by people. [And] it’s the people that matter… [The people involved determine] whether the system works [for good] and whether it doesn’t. [So while] the system still has problems [the situation is analogous to how the police behave]... A police officer can pull you over and act completely honourably… Or they can give you an unlawful arrest and throw you in jail and… cause you to have the worst night of your life. It’s [the] people [involved] that matter. So I would not be pessimistic… waking up every day and feeling like there’s no hope, because… you just have to keep fighting… keep being honest, determined, competent, intelligent… and I think you can defeat the people that are put up against you… [And] I think we can figure out a path forward on how to make sure these things never happen again. You just have to work every day to build a moral culture… an honest culture, so that the people who go into government are people who are honest, people who are competent… intelligent… rational. [And] I think we’re removing the incompetent people and the immoral people… and hopefully we can replace them with more moral people. That’s the way to do it… While the other bigger problems are being fixed… that’s a path forward.

I find it difficult to have that degree of optimism, especially in the context of the current situation in the UK. But I hope I am wrong on that. And maybe, if enough people are willing to speak up and be involved, it could happen.

And… I wanted to… finish on that note… What matters is your relationships with people… doing stuff like this… not avoiding… a certain conversation you should have with people… being courageous… It’s… courage that allowed this case to go forward. If I didn’t have courage and… if I wasn’t honest, I would never have run this case. So don’t be too distracted… [with the idea that] you’ve got to defeat the system or the government… If you can continuously promote values like honesty, integrity, courage… courage is so important… if you can constantly instil those values in the culture, you might be able to have a government… filled with honest and courageous people. Even though I’m taking on the government… what everyone here does every day is so important. We have to get back to having an honest culture… where we speak the truth. And… if we do that… someone like me won’t have to go to such extraordinary lengths against the government… Other than that… I didn’t really have this speech prepared… I just wanted to tell you all… what’s going on behind the scenes. And that’s where we’re at. We have a very good shot at winning this case… in my opinion, it’s going to be irrefutable… the arguments that we’re going to present. And so I hope that gives you some hope. To anyone who has supported me, sent me an email or a text message… or donated, it’s not wasted…. Some days I’m working till 4am doing this case… and then starting work at 8am… And we’ve built this [case] to be in a very good position, and I think it might have the effect of changing the world… Once one case wins somewhere… where it’s accepted that the drugs are experimental… where it’s accepted that the drugs had the risk of killing people for a low mortality risk disease… once that is accepted somewhere in a court of law, people will be able to use that… take note of that… and then start asking questions everywhere else… And I think [this] will go on to have significant ramifications in defending our freedoms and our human rights.

One to watch… although probably not in the mainstream media…

A related article by Prof Ian Brighthope, who is an expert witness in the case, can be found here.

Related

Re informed consent:

Re “Australia’s most honest church covid review”:

Re the Church’s response to the covid era:

And this article, my first on this Substack:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem