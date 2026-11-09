Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this post…

…I recommend this 15-minute presentation from Dr Liz Evans of the UK Medical Freedom Alliance discussing the global agenda to “fortify” natural foods with synthetic additives.

An annotated transcript is below. For those who have seen my previous articles, I have highlighted the new information in bold. Most of that material comes in the latter part of this post, under the section heading A global agenda.

Context

A dubious mandate

In case you aren’t aware, the UK recently have mandated the fortification of flour with folic acid… In November 2024, an amendment to the 1998 bread and flour was quietly introduced by statutory instrument placing a legal requirement on millers and flour producers to add folic acid to non-wholemeal wheat flour. This was signed off by Daniel Zeichner [Labour MP for Cambridge] who is a Minister of State for DEFRA, but there was no parliamentary debate and no full scientific impact assessment. Many people are unaware that in the UK white flour has been fortified with calcium carbonate or chalk since 1941, and with iron, thiamin and niacin since the 1950s. This is ironic considering that, in 1757, Parliament passed the Making of Bread Act specifically to protect public health by banning additives like chalk and punishing those who adulterated flour.

That 1757 Making of Bread Act, passed in the reign of George II, apparently “aimed to protect the making of bread and punish those that adulterated it, for the purposes of protecting public health. It was introduced after a report accused bakers of using alum, chalk and powdered bones to keep bread white.”

These days, there is no shortage of natural bioavailable sources of additives. Iron comes from e.g. red meat, beans, chickpeas, nuts and dried fruit; niacin (vitamin B3) from meat, fish, wheat flour (the natural sort) and eggs; and thiamin (vitamin B1) from peas, fresh fruit such as bananas and oranges, nuts, and wholegrain breads (again, the natural sort).

Here is the list of the additives mandated in white flour from [next month]. And note that the folic acid being added to your flour is not folate, or vitamin B9, but is a synthetic oxidized version of folate called pteroylmonoglutamic acid, which the body must convert into folate to use [see later].

This BBC headline from November 2024 states the government’s justification for the policy: to prevent 200 neural tube defect cases a year… NTDs… translating into around 28 fewer live births with spina bifida or anencephaly… [the] number 200 [being] derived from observational studies, computer modelling, and one risk of high-risk pregnant women with a previous NTD who were taking high doses of folic acid. It’s worth mentioning here that… even the WHO admit… …that low folate concentrations cannot explain all cases of NTDs and… that there’s no threshold for folate levels that prevent NTDs… So this [claimed] cause and effect link between folate and deficiency and NTDs is certainly not the whole story.

Folic acid: not a vitamin but a different lab-made chemical

[For context…] the important differences between folic acid and natural methyl folate. [Here is a] helpful image from the Seeking Health website: On the left, natural folate, vitamin [B9], is an essential bioavailable nutrient found in whole foods. It’s got a critical role in making new cells, including healthy red blood cells… in producing DNA and RNA… and in breaking down [the amino acid] homocysteine of which high levels are linked with heart disease and stroke… and we cannot live without natural folate.

As noted on the same webpage, “folate is the natural form of vitamin B9 found in leafy greens, liver, eggs, and legumes — foods humans have eaten for over 300,000 years. The name comes from the Latin word folium, meaning “leaf,” because that’s where it belongs: in food.”

Synthetic folic acid [on the right in the previous snapshot] however behaves entirely differently in the human body. It’s an oxidized unmethylated form of folate and must go through a slow four-step process to even be converted into methyl folate… This 2023 infographic from DSM Firmenich… one of the largest producers and suppliers of folic acid to the global food industry… [shows how] they are promoting a premium alternative to folic acid called Metafolin®… But the detail in [that] infographic highlights major issues with [the] folic acid products. Firstly, it shows [also on the left below] the complex pathway required to convert synthetic folic acid into the active natural L-methylfolate… [and secondly] astonishingly then admits [bottom right below] that up to 75% of people in the world may not be able to convert folic acid… …which I thought was quite an astonishing admission from a folic acid manufacturer.

And then there is the acknowledgement that “L-Methylfolate is the predominant source of folate in breastmilk”.

Here is the webpage for Metafolin®:

Bioavailable.

Folic acid and health risks

Unmetabolised or unconverted folic acid in the bloodstream can persist for several hours, and it’s worse in people with a slow MTHFR enzyme genetic variant which is present [in] up to 40% the UK population. In the US, fortification has been mandatory for 30 years and many people also take folic acid supplements. And this concerning study published in 2014 found unmetabolised folic acid in the blood of over 95% of Americans: This unmetabolised folic acid can cause widespread harm. It blocks key brain receptors, preventing essential folate uptake to the central nervous system. It also masks B12 deficiency which can lead to irreversible neurological damage. It fuels cell division with studies suggesting an increased risk of cancer including bowel and prostate cancers. And other side effects reported are headaches, anxiety and sleep and digestive issues. And so you may wonder how this [UK] mandate came about…

How did we get here?

How the mandate came about

In July 2002, the Food Standards Agency had first of all advised health ministers not to mandate the fortification of flour with folic acid, following a review by the Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition (SACN), because they concluded that high intakes of folic acid could mask symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency in older adults. And then… three years later in 2005 [also via the previous link], the SACN bizarrely published another review, this time recommending fortification despite the known risk to the elderly. The SACN continued to push for mandatory fortification despite this 2017 report which admitted that around 0.5% of the population were already exceeding the upper safe limit... that measures would be needed to monitor folic acid intakes and blood levels… and that evidence on folic acid and prostate and bowel cancer risk remained inconclusive with further research required. So… not very reassuring. In 2019 the government ran a [12-week] public consultation on fortification [of flour with folic acid]. This was presumably not widely publicised because only around 1,400 responses were received, of which only 53% supported fortification… not exactly a ringing public endorsement. Notably, there’s been no debate in Parliament on this topic since 2018, although the House of Lords did debate the proposed changes in 2024… [a session] in which Baroness Merron, the Parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department of Health and Social Care, expressed her excitement that the UK would be the first [European] country to mandate folic acid.

Oman was apparently the first country “to achieve national scale fortification of flour” with folic acid.

As it happens, the British Royal Family recently hosted Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman at Windsor Castle on a State Visit to the UK, the first such visit for more than 40 years.

I can see why caption competitions were invented.

And… Baroness Merron… went on to reassure Lords who raised safety concerns that “safety is paramount”:

Which is an odd thing to say when there are some obvious red flags, and there has never been a trial designed to determine the safety of folic acid at any dose, let alone one specifically focused on fortification doses.

Ethical issues

Mass medication of people who cannot possibly benefit

The [UK] mandate comes into full effect… in December 2026 and the only exceptions allowed are wholewheat flour, flour produced by small mills, and flour produced to make Communion wafers, matzos [eaten during the Jewish Passover festival], gluten or starch.

Maybe the authorities anticipated complaints in relation to Communion wafers and matzos being adulterated with a synthetic chemical?

The mandate not only violates informed consent but will severely restrict consumer choice [because] white flour is in so many products. Even if you make your own bread using unfortified wholemeal flour, when eating out, or buying food to go, you will be hard-pressed to avoid ingesting folic acid.

And many foods in supermarkets also contain folic acid, as illustrated e.g. in this article:

The HART co-chair Dr Clare Craig has done a huge amount of work [in relation to folic acid] and I would recommend the HART Substack to read her in-depth research if you’re interested…

This post has a great summary of the issues and links to various related articles:

The government are seeking to benefit one small group but will inevitably cause harm to another much larger group who, to add insult to injury, don’t stand to benefit in any way. Fortification is using a sledgehammer to crack a nut. The only people who can benefit from additional folic acid are women in early pregnancy who make up less than 2% of the population. Yet the whole population of 70 million men, women, and children are being treated… 70 million people forced to ingest a synthetic drug through a staple food that none of the men, post-menopausal women, children, or babies can benefit from at all. And for decades, women have been advised to take folic acid supplements before and during pregnancy. It’s a standard part of antenatal care. The government claims this misses the half of pregnancies which are “unplanned”. But surely the answer can’t be to medicate the whole population to target this tiny cohort…

Especially when, again, there is no long-term safety data on the effects of ongoing medication with folic acid — which NICE classifies as a drug:

Concerns for vulnerable groups, including children

In addition, mass medication through fortification gives no control over the dose an individual receives. And it’s self-evident that individual doses will vary widely depending on the amount of fortified flour consumed. Worryingly, children may ingest the most folic acid as they are high consumers of other fortified foods such as breakfast cereals. [The British Association of Dieticians’ website] shows the UK’s daily folic recommendations for different cohorts: You’ll see there’s no RDA [recommended daily amount] for babies or children under 11 years, but presumably it’s lower than for adults. And it states that long-term intake… from fortified food and supplements should be under 1 milligram per day for adults and lower for children. But how on earth can that be measured or adhered to in practice? In addition, the exposure to folic acid will be lifelong despite no safety studies into the effects of long-term folic acid on health. The policy also fails to consider individual genetic and nutritional variations in folic acid processing. There’s strong evidence that some people are much more at risk of serious side-effects and toxicity from folic acid than others. Indeed, the NHS warns certain groups of people not to take folic acid supplements at all, including people with cancer [or] vitamin B12 deficiency or pernicious anaemia or a coronary stent or taking several medications and supplements. So, this is a lot of people for whom folic acid is not advised… And even the claimed benefit to the developing foetus is questionable. The Hungarian study cited to support the claim that folic acid reduces NTDs compared outcomes for pregnant women treated with a multivitamin including folic acid with a control group treated only with trace minerals. The headline result found six NTDs in the control group and none in the multivitamin folic acid group. Yet a more detailed results table [at the previous link], which only actually appeared in the final report published two years later, tells another story. If you look closely, you’ll see every category of foetal death was higher in the group treated with multivitamin plus folic acid, with 70 more foetal deaths in the multivitamin folic acid group. So when you adjust for total pregnancies, this works out to nine foetal deaths for every one NTD birth prevented.

A global agenda

So who’s behind the global push to adulterate flour with synthetic and toxic chemicals masquerading as essential nutrients? The Food Fortification Initiative are a key player pushing fortification globally. When they were founded in 2002, only 38 countries mandated fortification. 25 years on, 86 countries now mandate the fortification of wheat flour and/or other grains. The map of countries [that] have mandated fortification is very interesting: The UK are the only country in [Western] Europe who adulterate their grains. The US is the most prolific fortifier of many grains, whereas Russia, China, India, and much of Africa have kept their grains pure. I’m sure it won’t surprise [those watching/reading] that the WHO is keen on fortification, along with the World Bank and other key players. And the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition — or GAIN — seems to be the vehicle to bring national and supranational stakeholders together in public private partnerships to push this fortification agenda. GAIN is a nonprofit foundation based in Geneva, launched in 2002 at the UN. And of course, the Gates Foundation is right behind GAIN and has invested heavily in it. [And] the Gates Foundation is GAIN’s single largest philanthropic funder, putting in well over a hundred million dollars so far [keep scrolling at that link…]

The Gates Foundation is the same organisation that gives tens of millions of dollars in grants to The Guardian, The Telegraph and BBC Media Action.

This incredible October 2020 policy document shows that GAIN, along with the food fortification initiative and others… even identified the covid crisis as a golden opportunity to fast-track fortification policies and even to advertise fortified foods in covid public health communications:

“Everything is connected to everything else”?

Pushing back

The UK’s [flour] fortification mandate means it will be extremely difficult to avoid ingesting folic acid if you don’t want to. And it sets a dangerous precedent for future governments to seek to mass medicate the public through food. So, what can we do to stop this? There is some good news. [In early October this] government petition… passed the 100,000 signatures required to be considered for a parliamentary debate:

The petition passed 100,000 signatures on 8th October.

Addition of folic acid to flour becomes mandatory on 13th December.

On 5th November, it was announced that Parliament will debate the petition on 14th December.

It’s such an important issue to push back on and it’s great to see the public getting behind it… Many organisations, including… the UK Medical Freedom Alliance, are running campaigns to raise public awareness and get this amendment repealed. And we’re currently encouraging people to write to their MP ahead of any debate to inform them of the issues. You can find a link to a helpful template letter produced by HART here on the UKMFA website along with other resources.

There is also the useful website WriteToThem:

I have simply asked my MP to ask the government to address at least the top three points here:

I wonder if I will get a reply.

Related:

More broadly:

Plus this talk from Dr Liz Evans in relation to the covid era:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God; 2026 reflections here

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem