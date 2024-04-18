Dear Church Leaders

Not least in the context of last summer’s teaching and discussion on artificial intelligence, I watched with interest a video report (below) from Freddie Sayers, Editor-in-Chief & CEO of UnHerd, re the “Global Disinformation Index” and associated issues.

For context, here is UnHerd’s mission statement:

And here is Freddie Sayers with his recent video report, essentially describing a government-funded automated AI tool, already being used at scale, that can flatten the advertising revenue of any content platform that produces ‘adversarial’ content:

Another link can be found here, not least in case the above video is removed from YouTube.

A version with subtitles (readable at higher playback speed) can be found here.

A recent article from the Thinking Coalition discussing related themes:

Some of the material discussed in this video will be considered in forthcoming posts on how Christians might engage with the UK government’s policy paper Agenda 2030 (website) (pdf):