A government-funded automated AI tool, already being used at scale, that can flatten the advertising revenue of any content platform that produces ‘adversarial’ content
Not least in the context of last summer’s teaching and discussion on artificial intelligence, I watched with interest a video report (below) from Freddie Sayers, Editor-in-Chief & CEO of UnHerd, re the “Global Disinformation Index” and associated issues.
For context, here is UnHerd’s mission statement:
And here is Freddie Sayers with his recent video report, essentially describing a government-funded automated AI tool, already being used at scale, that can flatten the advertising revenue of any content platform that produces ‘adversarial’ content:
A recent article from the Thinking Coalition discussing related themes:
Some of the material discussed in this video will be considered in forthcoming posts on how Christians might engage with the UK government’s policy paper Agenda 2030 (website) (pdf):
