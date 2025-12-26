Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I came across the story of Franca Viola a while ago. And now seemed like a good time to share it, not least because of the date, but also in the context of another article I have been writing which is scheduled for publication early in the New Year.

Sixty years ago, on Boxing Day in 1965, an armed gang abducted a 17-year-old Italian girl from her home in a planned raid. The leader of the group had been stalking and intimidating her and her family for some time, with the intention of pressurising her into marrying him. At the time, the law was on his side, and the culture was such that, if she refused, it would be seen by society as shameful.

But Franca Viola said No.

Franca Viola

Her story is told in e.g. this 22-minute podcast and this short article.

And also this book…

And this film…

An abridged version is below, followed by some reflections.

Franca Viola was born in Sicily in 1948. Her father, Bernardo Ferra was a farmer, and her mother, Vita, a housewife. In 1963, at the age of 15, Franca got engaged to a local man, Filippo Melodia, who was 23. Her parents initially approved, until they discovered that he was the nephew of a member of the local mafia, and had become involved in crime.

The engagement was broken off, and Melodia was off the scene for a while, but two years later, during which time Franca had got engaged to another man, he returned, and sought to resume the relationship. When Franca turned down his repeated advances, Melodia turned on her father and her new fiancé. His stalking and intimidation culminated with a raid on Franca’s family home on 26th December, 1965.

Melodia and an armed gang beat her mother Vita and abducted Franca and her eight-year-old brother Mariano, who did all he could to protect his sister. Mariano was released, but Franca was held captive for more than a week — into the New Year. During that time, Melodia raped her and denied her food and water with a view to pressurising her into “reparatory marriage”.

At the time in Italy, sexual violence was not taken seriously. Rapists were legally protected and the crime was viewed as one of public morality where the rapist could marry the victim and avoid prosecution — hence “reparatory marriage”. And women who did not acquiesce were seen by society as being “without honour”.

While some of the police were embedded with local mafia families, some were willing to pursue Melodia. They asked Franca’s father Bernardo to appear interested should Melodia get in touch with him. And this led to Franca being located and liberated, and her abductors arrested.

Franca Viola being interviewed by police

At the time, rape victims were expected to do what women had always done: to marry their assailants or to live as societal outcasts with little prospect of marriage. But Franca Viola said No. Resolute and defiant, and with her father’s support — which was far from usual at the time — she refused to marry Melodia. Moreover, she did something that was without precedent in Italy: she sued her attacker for kidnap and rape.

Franca Viola

It may sound extraordinary now, but this was the first time that a woman had publicly refused reparatory marriage. It was a dangerous thing to do, especially in Sicily where mafia influence was strong. Members of Franca’s family were reportedly menaced, ostracised, and persecuted. And the family’s farmhouse and vineyard were set on fire. For a time their name became synonymous with dishonour. But Franca — and her family — did not back down.

Franca Viola and her parents, Bernardo and Vita

The trial had a high profile across Italy, as the law that protected rapists and punished victims came under scrutiny. The prosecution tried to portray Melodia as a man in love, and Franca’s father as tyrannical. The defence portrayed Bernardo as honourable in going to the authorities rather than taking revenge himself. The nation was divided as details of the court case emerged. In wider society, some supported Franca’s courage, while others condemned her for bringing “shame” on herself and her family.

Filippo Melodia and some of his accomplices

Melodia was eventually convinced and sentenced to 11 years in prison. Seven of his accomplices also went to jail. Franca Viola had made history by becoming the first Italian woman to successfully prosecute her attacker. And there began a wider cultural shift. She met Italy’s president and the Pope.

At first, Franca was still rejected by many of her peers. She was regarded as courageous, and even morally righteous, but still tainted and — to some — unmarriageable. But in 1968, she married Giuseppe Ruisi, a childhood friend who had stood by her throughout. They went on to have three children, two sons and one daughter.

Newspaper headlines from the time

And society began to change, albeit slowly. In the year after Melodia’s trial, at least four more Sicilian women refused reparatory marriage proposals. A legal and cultural precedent was set, and the tide was turning. But the law was not changed until 1981 when the Italian Parliament abolished the “rehabilitating marriage” law. At last, rapists could no longer escape justice by marrying their victims. And it wasn’t until 1996 that Italian law was changed to make sexual violence a crime against a person rather than against public morality.

Franca Viola, a 17-year-old girl from Sicily helped change the law of an entire nation. She has not sought fame. She lives quietly with her family. She rarely gives interviews. She wanted to stop injustice, and she stood firm in saying No.

While history doesn’t repeat, it often rhymes. And the story of Franca Viola saying No reminds me of other things that have happened in the last sixty years, not least the activities of those that the UK government euphemistically calls “grooming gangs”.

I wonder how independent the inquiry will actually be. And whether it will be taking evidence from the likes of Raja Miah:

More broadly, I am struck by various themes from Franca Viola’s story, particularly in the context of the past few years:

Not least:

injustice and suffering

the lack of compassion

the culture of silence

the role of powerful vested interests

intimidation and fear

society turning a blind eye

those with a public voice failing to speak out

It is amazing what a difference one determined and courageous individual saying No can make. It did of course help that, in the case of Franca Viola, the media were willing to report on the her case. And that there were some police willing to pursue justice. And that the courts gave her a fair hearing.

I am reminded of the behaviour of the BBC-led Trusted News Initiative:

And of the police:

And of a recent tribunal upholding a decision not to make public a set of anonymised covid vaccine data that has already been handed to pharmaceutical companies:

Looking back to the case of Franca Viola, I wonder what the attitude of Italian church leaders was prior to 1966, and how many spoke out publicly about reparatory marriage. And whether Bible-believing Christians would have defended the status quo by pointing to passages such as Romans 13 and 1 Peter 2.

I wonder too how history will judge the response of the UK church in the context of more recent history, not least that in relation to the “grooming gangs”.

The world needs more people like Franca Viola. And more people with a public voice supporting them.

