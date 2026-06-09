Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to yesterday’s post…

…this article features an informative recent conversation between Dr Liz Evans and Dr Clare Craig in relation to the UK government’s decision to put synthetic folic acid into flour.

A transcript is below, with links and comments here and there.

The video is also available on YouTube.

A change in the law

[Dr Evans] Let’s dive into the fortification of flour with folic acid… In case people aren’t aware, there’s been a recent change in the law that will affect many staple food products made with flour. I looked on the Food Standards Agency [FSA] website… which says: “In the UK, non-wholemeal wheat flour is currently fortified by law with calcium, iron, niacin and thiamine.” I did not know that.

It is apparently mandatory to add calcium carbonate — essentially chalk — to flour. As far as I can tell, this started during World War II, when wartime rationing meant a lack of calcium in the diet. Details can be found in The Bread and Flour Regulations 1998.

But: “Under new requirements, non-wholemeal wheat flour will also be fortified with folic acid by law from December 2026.” And they “expect some products to contain flour fortified with folic acid from Autumn 2025.” So we’re already in the middle of this. Clare, can you fill us in on the background to this and the claimed rationale for this new law? [Dr Craig] The background in some ways goes back to the First World War, when people were worried about nutrition… people were hungry and starving. And so a decision was made to add all those other things… calcium, niacin [vitamin B3], thiamin [vitamin B1]… into flour, which was only shortly after the 1875 Food and Drugs Act had said that nothing should go into flour… that flour should be pure. [Yet] within decades it was already being overturned. And there was a UK nutrition board report in the 1980s which was very, very thorough, and set out quite clearly that the [addition of] niacin, thiamin and calcium was not evidence-based and should be removed from the flour… [the “fortification” was probably doing more harm than good. Yet since then the dosages have only gone up. So that sets the background in terms of this idea that things can be put into flour despite legislation once upon a time saying the opposite.

Here is that 1980s report, titled Nutritional Aspects of Bread and Flour:

Synthetic folic acid versus natural folate

[Dr Craig] Folic acid is a story that’s old as well. When people were trying to figure out what vitamins there were in foods, a woman managed to get out of spinach [something] that our bodies require, and she called it folic acid. But what we’d call it now would be folate, because there’s now a clear distinction linguistically between the natural folates that you find in food, which are methyl folates, and folic acid which is a synthetic product with a long shelf life that’s very stable and which our bodies just don’t handle very well. Folates… we can eat, and if it’s from a meat or a cheese or egg source, then it’s immediately bioavailable and our cells can use it. And all of our cells need it all the time, because it’s what our cells use to switch genes on and off and to make RNA and to make DNA. So it’s absolutely fundamental to life. But… folic acid… is a synthetic product… [and] when we take that, it takes hours and hours… to make it into something that our body can use, because our enzymes are very, very slow at processing it. And the [research] that was done to say [that folic acid] was going to work and be safe was done in rats, and rats have really efficient enzymes in this particular instance. So it wasn’t a clever way of measuring it. And while those hours are passing and we’ve got this synthetic product [folic acid] circulating around our blood, there are consequences… which are negative. Ultimately it gets made into folate and ultimately it will replenish your folate stores. But you don’t really want that time period when it’s a synthetic product that’s circulating around [your] blood.

The “methyl” part of the 5-methyl-tetrahydrofolate chemical structure is indicated by the arrow. This small structural change, which also involves the adjacent 6-membered ring (hence “tetrahydro”), makes a big difference.

Folic acid and pregnant women

[Dr Evans] Okay, so we’ve got the key difference between what we need naturally… folate… and then… folic acid, which is what they have recommended to pregnant women for many years…? [Dr Craig] That’s interesting as well because, actually, the research on pregnant women and needing [folates] to prevent… a neural tube defect, which is either spinal bifida or, in a much rarer worst-case-scenario, no development of the brain at all… that research was from the late 1980s… early 1990s… But women were already being encouraged to take [folic acid] in pregnancy prior to that. So there was already a culture of taking it… before the research had actually said anything. And the first research… that pushed people down that pathway… was very convincing research that showed… in animals… if you starve brain cells of folates you get neural tube defects. So the principle is that therefore we might want to give lots of folic acid that might help… [and] there is some logic there. It’s just that until you understand this problem with the enzyme… which is something that’s only recently been understood… [And] you also have to understand one key point, which is that the synthetic product [folic acid] that’s circulating for those several hours binds really strongly to the receptor in the brain that you need to get [normal folate] into the brain… So [the synthetic folic acid is] effectively blocking that receptor, so you can’t get your normal folate in. So for those few hours, you are starving cells [of folate]… you’re doing the opposite of what you said you’d do… They did five randomised controlled trials to see if [folic acid] helped in pregnancy. Four of them were [in] women at high risk given very high dosages... it was basically medicinal. And so [that’s] a different situation. If you’re going to give very high doses, you overwhelm the enzyme, and you just push everything right through. There are circumstances in medicine where you would treat a folate deficiency with high doses of this synthetic drug [folic acid] and it’s the right thing to do [in such cases]. But we’re talking about healthy people [where] it’s a different story… [And] the fifth trial was on healthy women on a dosage that is now recommended, so it’s meaningful. Except that the treatment group were given [the folic acid] with a multivitamin, and the placebo group were given weird stuff like manganese and trace elements and things that you think… well, that’s not particularly benign either. But leaving that aside, they showed in this trial zero neural tube defects in the treatment group and six in the other group. So it looks quite convincing. It was a Hungarian group, and they published it, and suddenly they [made the] mainstream news overnight, which I’m sure was very exciting for them. And the public health people cottoned on to this and thought, “That’s it. We’ve got the data we need. We can go for this. We’ve got something in our careers that’s going to make a difference.” [And] you don’t always get that, so they got very excited as well. And within a very short period of time, very powerful public health people have made [folic acid] into a holy cow… and were saying things like it would be unethical to do any more trials. So it immediately shut everything down after this one trial. Then, within months of that transformation of attitude, the same Hungarian group looked at the safety data. And when they looked at the safety data they saw that there were nine babies who died for every neural tube defect prevented, and they themselves said, “This is probably a survivorship problem. We haven’t saved them. We’ve killed them [in the womb]. That’s why they’re not there anymore [and not born with neural tube defects]. It’s because they’ve been killed.” And so they tried their best to highlight this, but after the public health people had said, “No more research… it’s unethical”, there wasn’t much else [the Hungarian group] could do. And they just kept following up the cohort and publishing again and again on safety aspects… like significantly more atopic dermatitis [eczema] at two years, and otitis media [inflammation or infection of the middle ear] at six years, and all sorts of statistically significant findings that the treatment group had in the way of harm at every point of follow-up. There were more deaths, but it was only the initial one that was statistically significant, because children thankfully don’t die very much… so they’re small numbers. [And the Hungarian scientists] spent their careers trying to highlight [that the effects of folic acid were not what people were being told], but public health had bought into the idea. The CDC did an important study where they tried to show, on a population level, after they had put it into flour in 1998, what impact that had. And… data in the US is difficult, because it’s not all joined up… They managed to get data on live births with spina bifida, and they published [a] graph which shows an apparent decline in the period of voluntary fortification in cereals… and then it sort of plateaus when they mandated the fortification… and it stays plateaued and low. [And] they claimed that [the] drop in the 1990s was [due to] the folic acid intervention. But the thing is that that period… coincided with a time when ultrasound diagnostics was improving massively, so pregnant women were able to [have] spina bifida [diagnosed] very early on in pregnancy and were aborting [their] babies. The European data has collated the terminations as well as the live births. And you see… exactly the same shape to the live births. But once you add in the terminations, it’s a completely flat line. So… horribly… the [outcome of the] randomised controlled trials… [was] dependent on dead children. And the observational data is also dependent on dead children.

For further details, see this article:

Follow the money

[Dr Evans] That’s terrifying. So this period of time when the Hungarian group were basically… trying to raise the alarm, [when was] that…? [Dr Craig] It was still in the 1990s… early 2000s… [Dr Evans] Who is actually producing the folic acid? Is this an industry which is making money? [Dr Craig] Yes. I don’t think it’s massive money like… that [made from lucrative new] drugs… but the thing is… when you’re doing it at scale and it’s cheap to produce, it’s still a money-making thing.

According to the Folic Acid Industry Research Report 2026…

The global folic acid market, valued at $1.11 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6%, reaching $1.57 billion by 2030.

“If you add a little to a little and do this often, soon the little will become great.”

[Dr Craig] And the recommended daily allowance amount that you need to eat is a really interesting story… People had assumed you needed about 100 micrograms [of folic acid] a day, but [the authorities] knew they’d… plucked that number out of thin air. So in the 1980s the US government said, “Okay, let’s actually fund the research and figure out what we do need.” And so they did the research by working out what the losses were. [And it transpired that] you lose… every day… about 100 micrograms, so [that figure] was a brilliant guess… it was bang on. And [while] our body is incredible at holding onto [folate] and recycling it because it’s so precious… we do lose about 100 micrograms a day… If you’re a vegan, and you’re having it from vegetable sources, you need 200 [micrograms] because your body has to… process it before it’s usable… but that’s so easy… a cup of orange juice or an orange… that’s enough for the day so… on any diet you will have enough folate to sustain life. [But a few years after that, in the early 1990s] a new government report was commissioned by the US… [and] this time industry was involved… There were a number of different companies. [And] one of them was Roche… they produced [folic acid]… and they managed to persuade… people… [And] [the recommended dose] went from 100 to 200 and then 200 to 400... And then [with] the 400 figure, that 400 gets put into a 30 gram serving of breakfast cereal, and that 400 is [also] put into 100 grams of flour when the fortification happens… and it’s put into a pregnancy supplement… So a pregnant woman who has a pregnancy supplement and then a bowl of breakfast cereal and a sandwich for lunch and then a pasta or a pizza supper will be getting [maybe] 1200 a day. [Dr Evans] That… reminds me of the… fluoridation of water… where you have people whose water is fluoridated, but then if they’re also taking a fluoride supplement… using fluoride toothpaste… fluoride mouthwash… swallowing their toothpaste… suddenly what should be a baseline low dose turns into a huge dose and it’s toxic… [And this] sounds like the same sort of story… And this is the problem with mass medication of people unknowingly, through something that is a staple like flour or water or breakfast cereal. [Dr Craig] Yes, absolutely. And… the industry, by creating this number 400, they’ve created a situation where it’s impossible to get it from a normal diet… [and] they can demand it gets put into everybody’s food because you couldn’t otherwise get enough. The heart of this problem is that recommended daily allowance.

Folic acid in pregnancy

[Dr Craig] And the next question of course… as a woman… I’d want to know… how much [folic acid] do you need to make a baby? I did the maths on that with some help from AI… because it’s quite difficult… to figure out what you need to grow a whole baby and the placenta and the blood and breast and uterus that go with it… over the course of nine months… you need two milligrams [i.e. 2,000 micrograms] of folic acid [in total]… it’s actually tiny… [Dr Evans] Whereas… they’re advising that you start taking it three months beforehand at 400 micrograms every single day… and then we’re not even taking into account what they’re getting through their diets… [Dr Craig] And then and to add to that… pregnant women lose less [folate] in their urine, so you probably don’t need to take anything… you probably just lose just exactly the right amount… [Dr Evans] So we’re beautifully designed to actually adjust and adapt to a different situation, pregnancy, to make sure that our baby gets enough folate… [Dr Craig] Yes. [Dr Evans] Why couldn’t they have added folate [rather than folic acid]? [Dr Craig] That’s a great question. And there was a fair answer. Methyl folate, which is what… you get out of spinach or whatever, isn’t very stable. And that means that it’s expensive to produce as a supplement compared to folic acid [which is] dirt cheap to make. But it also means you never really know what dosage you’ve got [with methyl folate] because it’s partly degraded… so it becomes much more… guesswork… [so] just have the spinach…

The scheduled change in UK law

[Dr Evans] With all of this background, having… voluntarily… fortified various foods… and [having had for years the recommendation to have] pregnant women on folic acid… what is the rationale behind a change in UK law? Can you explain what… the Food Standards Agency is saying… It’s going to be mandatory in white flour… from the end of this year… but they’ve already started doing it? What was their rationale? [Dr Craig] The law is going to be mandated in all white flour, imported white flour [and] organic white flour. It is already in a lot of wholemeal products. It’s already in gluten-free products… not all of them, but it’s crept into some of them. It’s already in things like organic sausages from Waitrose, because flour gets into a lot of our food in processing. And the rationale is public health… The trouble is, as a country, like most Western countries, we employ a whole load of people to talk about nutrition of the population [within the] Food and Agriculture [government] department. We employ a whole load of people to talk about this kind of topic under public health. And… literally… their job is to talk about this endlessly. And if you say to people… please can you talk about what we should or shouldn’t put in the flour… endlessly… you’re going to have stuff put in the flour, aren’t you? This… is a destination that you’re headed for if that’s what you pay people to do for a living. And Chris Whitty has taken this decision… and he’s taken it on the basis of… there’s a certain amount of international pressure on this topic, because a number of public health bodies have claimed success… but in the ways that I’ve described it’s not genuine success… If you dig into it a little bit you realise it’s just… not true. But superficially, they’re claiming that they are saving lives, and we look like we’re not saving lives. And so he wants to be part of saving lives. But the point is that since the Americans put [folic acid] in [flour], we have stood our ground and said, “No... this is not a safe thing to do.” We know there are problems with this drug. We’re not going to do it. The French would never do this. And the Italians would never do this. And I think it’s interesting that… whilst we were in Europe [politically], we were protected from this, and [now] we’re not anymore. And that actually… the mindset of our food people is probably closer to America than to Europe.

Unnecessary risks

[Dr Evans] I think I read somewhere… about 60 countries have now mandated this, but particularly places like Australia, Canada, New Zealand, America… the Anglosphere… But Europe… not keen… [Dr Craig] No. I don’t think they’d ever touch their food like this. Chile has done it as well… again, they’ve claimed that it worked, but when you look at the levels of folate in the blood across the population… there was never a population who were deficient… [And now] the number of people who have got a folate level that was anything like people used to have is tiny... So [they] have medicated an entire population to have levels of folate stores that are not physiological. And we don’t know why some people have low folate stores and some people have high folate stores. It’s very simplistic to say, “This is food… you eat it, and if you don’t need [the folic acid it contains] it will go away.” It’s not going away, and we don’t know… why the body might choose to have low folate stores at some points… for whatever reason… infectious reasons… menstrual cycle reasons… whatever the reasons are.

Hubris in public health.

History doesn’t repeat, but it often rhymes…

[Dr Craig] [And] to pretend we can understand that and we can medicate a whole population and make it all better… is incredibly naive… I told you about the brain receptor, but there are two other receptors for folates. One is folate receptor beta, which has an immune function. It’s on macrophages. It’s seen in rheumatoid arthritis. And one is folate receptor gamma, which is weird. It’s not attached to a cell. It circulates in the blood. Nobody knows what it does. And… literally… we’re about to give a drug to the whole population, knowing it will bind to something in the body that we are clueless about… [Dr Evans] It’s really interesting hearing you describe it as a drug, which of course it is, because… the way it’s sold to the public is as a nutrient… as something natural that’s in food anyway… [and] what could possibly be wrong with that… I think people would have a very different reaction if they were told, “We’re going to add a drug to all food… we’re going to mass-medicate you for your own good”… We know that everybody’s different… we’ve got different genotypes… phenotypes… different metabolic susceptibilities or problems… or even different levels of nutrients in our own bodies compared to somebody else. And so we will all react differently to this. Are you now concerned for certain people who are going to be vulnerable to the risks… rather than everyone? What are the key risks… of rolling this out to the whole population… not just to babies, but to children and to adults? [Dr Craig] The first thing I’ll tell you is that the NHS website used to list all the risks. It stopped [listing] a couple in the last couple of weeks…

On the left is the NHS advice until recently, and on the right is the NHS advice at the time of writing:

The change appears to have been made in early May.

[Dr Craig] What [the NHS website] used to say was [that]… anyone with cancer… anyone with a vitamin B12 deficiency (which is under-diagnosed as it is… [and taking folic acid] can hide vitamin B12 [deficiency]… so it gets under-treated and can end up looking like dementia, and you end up undiagnosed in [a care home]…)… [kidney] problems… anyone with a stent… This is a… huge number of people. And then on top of that, 40% of the population have something called an MTHFR mutation. This is another enzyme [MTHFR stands for methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase] that’s in the folate processing pathway. The first enzyme you have to get through… all of us have a very slow enzyme, and we get this… backlog problem. But for 40% of us, the next stage is also incredibly slow. So those people are particularly vulnerable. And that gene mutation tends to group with people that look like you and me, actually… fair skin, blonde hair… asthma, eczema, hay fever, family groupings… Those people tend to be the ones that have that MTHFR mutation.

[Dr Craig] And so it’s interesting that when they found problems in the children who’d been… exposed [to folic acid] as foetuses… that those babies ended up with things like atopic dermatitis and eczema… it was all part of that family of disease… [Dr Evans] Which of course is so much more common now than it would have been 100 years ago when no one was adding folic acid to anything… [Dr Craig] It’s so much more common now than it was even when we were children. [Dr Evans] There is obviously a multifactorial [context with other possible] environmental causes of this, but it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that [giving pregnant women synthetic folic acid] has played quite a major role in… driving rates up…? [Dr Craig] I think [people have the MTHFR mutation] will have more trouble processing this… they’re more susceptible, it seems, to the pathological side of the drug. And there’s… an awful lot of people who are in that category. And then there’s all the other people [with cancer, stents etc.] [And] it’s not easy to avoid white flour, and it’s crazy that people should be being asked to… for what is a tiny subgroup of the population. Playing devil’s advocate, part of the reason that public health want it in the flour, rather than just as a supplement, is that the women that end up with a baby with spina bifida… the vast majority had no risk factors. So it’s not like you can just target women who are at high risk and ensure that they’re taking supplements… not that I think that would be helping… [Dr Evans] But you can’t say that neural tube defects are only from a lack of folate. There may be other causes to that as well…? [Dr Craig] I think the evidence that [neural tube defects are due to] a folate deficiency is actually quite strong. But… why they are susceptible to a folate deficiency is a broader question. And it’s about more than just what’s in the bloodstream. It’s about how the cells are getting it in. For example, there are people who’ve got antibodies to that receptor that lets folate into the brain… an autoimmune disease… if you’re a mother with antibodies to that receptor, then you are more at risk as well… It’s all about getting folate into the cells, but when you’re a developing baby, having great folate stores each day is not the measure. The measure is what’s in the brain cells every moment of every hour, because it’s a very active process… growing a brain.

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Changes to the advice to pregnant women?

[Dr Evans] Is there going to be any change to the advice to pregnant women to take a supplement [of folic acid] now that they’re going to be mandating [it] in the flour, or are they… going to add insult to injury and… up the dose again? [Dr Craig] I can imagine what they’re going to do, but I won’t anticipate it. [Let’s] give them an opportunity to say, “Don’t take supplements”. But they’ve already messed up with that, because the advice only ever was to take supplements in the lead-up to pregnancy and for the first trimester, not for the second and third trimester. But because pregnancy supplements is a massive industry, and because of mass marketing, a lot of pregnant women take them throughout their pregnancy, which is not a good idea to be doing at all. But public health have not gone out and said, “Stop doing that.” They’ve just let it carry on and let industry make money out of it.

Here is a description of a recently published Maternal Nutrition Supplement Market Report:

Maternal Nutrition Supplement market size has reached to $11.86 billion in 2025

Expected to grow to $16.98 billion in 2030…

Informed consent and avoiding flour containing folic acid

[Dr Evans] Also, public health haven’t gone out to seek informed consent from people. I haven’t seen this all over the newspapers… announced that [the addition of folic acid to flour] is a new intervention… a mass medication of the public. You will be getting folic acid in ways you wouldn’t have done a couple of years ago [and] you might want to decide whether that’s going to be for you or not. So this is the whole ethical issue… the mass medication, a one-size-fits-all approach to a population, which is so risky for individuals who can end up getting massive doses… because there’s no control over the dose for any individual. If someone only [food made with white flour] for breakfast, lunch and dinner, they’re going to get a massive dose compared to somebody who basically doesn’t… [someone with a] protein-rich diet [who] avoids carbs… [Dr Craig] Absolutely. There has been no public discussion. There’s been no reporting in the newspapers. People just don’t know that it’s happening. When [this legislation] was first introduced… a lot of the organic flour producers were quite upset about… because it didn’t feel right to them that they should have to put a chemical into organic flour. And they got together and did what they could to oppose it, but they were just smashed down. And I think a lot of these organic flour producers aren’t really clear on the science [and] why should they be…? So I think they just felt they were powerless to stop something that was meant to be for the greater good. [Dr Evans] Having listened to this… if people are concerned… is there anything they can actually do to avoid flour fortified with folic acid. What advice have you got? I’m sure there must be ways around it. Are there flours that you can get which don’t have any [folic acid] in, or won’t have any in after the full mandate comes in? [Dr Craig] The first thing I would say is… write your MP. We’re going to have a petition. It’s not been approved yet, but we’re doing a Parliamentary petition to say “ban this”… And please talk to people about it, because people need to understand [the situation] so that they can oppose it…

WriteToThem is a useful website for this:

And this Parliamentary petition set up at the end of last year has recently passed the 10,000 mark, but is still a long way from the 100,000 required for it to be considered for debate:

[Dr Craig] The second thing is… there are still some companies… I don’t know if they’ve been deliberately slow… [that have] not yet put it into the bread. We get Tesco Tiger bread… and it’s still not in there. And… there are wholemeal products…Warburton’s is fine for wholemeal… Moving forward, because I don’t think that’s always going to be the case… small mills that just mill a very small volume of flour don’t have to add [folic acid]. Some of them are adding it… [and] the trouble is that… if you’ve been presented [with] this thing being for good, then [you might say] “Why don’t we join in too?” [Dr Evans] You jump on the bandwagon… it’s the latest cool thing to do. Is it… on the labels? Presumably they do have to label…? [Dr Craig] That’s why they’ve been given this long lead-in time. They’ve been told, “It’s coming. You have to all be doing it by December. We’re giving you… a year to get the labelling up and the processes ready.” And they’re all going at their own pace towards doing that. So yes, legally, if it’s in the flour, it has to be on the label. [Dr Evans] And wholemeal flour at the moment is exempt…? [Dr Craig] [Yes], but I found plenty of wholemeal products where it’s in there, which is crazy. It’s costing the manufacturer money to put it in.

The benefits of whole foods

[Dr Craig] The whole niacin… thiamin… calcium story… [re the requirement to add those things to flour] is because the niacin and thiamin are in the husk of the wheat that you get in wholemeal flour. And so they said, “Well, if we’re going to remove the husk for white flour, we should put some of the nutrients back in.” That was the argument. But we sometimes find that they add [those things] to wholemeal [flour] as well.

I am reminded of how, when polished white rice became popular in Japan, many more people were afflicted with the disease beriberi.

White rice; milled rice; unpolished brown rice

Thiamin, commonly known as vitamin B1, is found in the husks of rice.

[Dr Evans] Yes. And… it makes you realise that it is the whole food that we need to eat. We need to avoid these ultra-processed foods. And… probably… people are better off seeking out wholemeal products… ideally ones that haven’t had… folic acid added. [Dr Craig] I agree with you there… as a basic principle. But… we should be free to have treats and white flour is in a lot of different kinds of treats. And… I think it’s so wrong that [this mass medication of white flour] is happening, and that people don’t know it’s happening, and that people at particular risk don’t even know it’s happening.

And finally…

[Dr Evans] I was a co-sponsor on your petition… [four weeks ago]… so why have they not approved it yet? It [seems] a long time…? [Dr Craig] Well, I didn’t know if it was a long time or not… [but] Amanda Hunter said [that] for her assisted dying bill petition, it took six weeks. So I’m just going to be patient…

The new petition went live yesterday, only a matter of hours before the final edit of this article:

[Dr Evans] Is there anything else you think the public should know about folic acid and flour fortification, or have… we covered everything…? [Dr Craig] I would say that the reason that we haven’t introduced [folic acid into flour] since the Americans did… was because there was a risk of colorectal polyps… it could cause cancer… [and] it doubles the risk of prostate cancer… [Also] you can see in the American data a very steady drop in infant mortality year on year… until [folic acid] goes in the flour and [the trend] deviates… and way more babies are dying… It’s really awful every which way you look at it. And it’s just very, very sad that… always… public health want to be the heroes doing some kind of greater-good mass population treatment. And they never seem to be cautious enough about harm. And that when the harm isn’t necessarily easy to measure, they ignore it rather than playing the cautious role that they ought to.

As Dr Craig points out, even if the claims in relation to folic acid preventing neural tube defects were true, the fact is that the vast majority have no possibility of benefit — only risk:

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