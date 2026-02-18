Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

If you haven’t read The Fate of Empires, I recommend it:

It is not a long book. And its 25 pages are available to read online here:

The author Sir John Glubb served in France and Belgium in the First World War from 1915. He was wounded three times and awarded the Military Cross.

In 1920 he volunteered for service in Iraq, as a regular officer, but in 1926 resigned his commission and accepted an administrative post under the Iraq Government. In 1930, he signed a contract to serve the government of Transjordan (now Jordan). From 1939 to 1956 he commanded the famous Jordan Arab Legion — essentially the Jordanian Army. After his retirement he published 17 books, chiefly on the Middle East. He lectured widely in Britain, the United States and Europe.

Writing in the 1970s, Glubb contends that empires generally rise and fall over a period of around ten generations, ~ 250 years. And that the pattern has been remarkably consistent throughout the ages under widely differing conditions of climate, culture and religion.

He gives plenty of examples by way of illustration, including these:

He concludes the book with this summary, which is surely worth pondering in the context of the world today:

We do not learn from history because our studies are brief and prejudiced.

In a surprising manner, 250 years emerges as the average length of national greatness.

This average has not varied for 3,000 years. Does it represent ten generations?

The stages of the rise and fall of great nations seem to be: The Age of Pioneers (outburst) The Age of Conquests The Age of Commerce The Age of Affluence The Age of Intellect The Age of Decadence

Decadence is marked by: Defensiveness Pessimism Materialism Frivolity An influx of foreigners The Welfare State A weakening of religion

Decadence is due to: Too long a period of wealth and power Selfishness Love of money The loss of a sense of duty

The life histories of great states are amazingly similar, and are due to internal factors.

Their falls are diverse, because they are largely the result of external causes.

History should be taught as the history of the human race, though of course with emphasis on the history of the student’s own country.

2026 marks 250 years since the US Declaration of Independence. I wonder how history will eventually judge the American Empire.

I am reminded of e.g. these charts from Ray Dalio, who founded Bridgewater, which became the largest hedge fund in the world:

I wonder what the next 250 years will bring…

