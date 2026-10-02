Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

The primary purpose of the Allison Inquiry, chaired by Canadian Member of Parliament Dean Allison and broadcast live from Parliament Hill in Ottawa, was “listening to Canadian Covid-19 Vaccine Injured” people:

But a contender for the most extraordinary and important testimony — from Canada or indeed anywhere else — comes from detective Helen Grus:

Below is an annotated transcript of some of what she said under oath. The interviewer is lawyer Shawn Buckley.

Introduction

[Buckley] Our next witness… are you still Constable…? [Grus] Second class detective, as I like to say now… [Buckley] Oh yes… that’ll be part of the story… [Grus] Yes… [Buckley] Our next witness is Constable Helen Grus of the Ottawa Police Department... Can you share with us… obviously everyone already knows that you’re with the Ottawa Police Force… but can you share with us just a little bit of your history as a police officer? [Grus] Yes, I’ve been a police officer since 2003… I spent several years on patrol… catching speeders and responding to 911 calls. In 2007 I moved into a general investigative unit, where we investigate everything from shop theft to… attempted homicide. It’s a wide range of investigations… a lot of sudden deaths that we attend there, because we catch everything that’s not a homicide in our general investigations. In 2016 I was moved into the Sexual Assault Child Abuse Unit… SACA is the acronym… and I was there until 2022. And since 2022, I’ve been in the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit as a detective. [Buckley] You got moved out… but this unit that you moved into in [2016]… part of its responsibility would be investigating any unusual deaths, including baby deaths or infant deaths… [Grus] That’s correct… all sexual assaults and child abuse, and then all sudden unexplained… unexpected deaths in children under five years old… would come to our unit and we’d partner up with [a] homicide detective and investigate those cases. [Buckley] I think the important thing for people to understand is… it’s your specific job to look into things like baby deaths that are unexplained? [Grus] Absolutely… police look into every death that occurs outside a hospital… In SACA specifically… baby deaths… up… to five years old… [Buckley] These are our most vulnerable people and… it just seems to me that it makes sense to have a unit tasked to investigate unexplained baby deaths. If they’re in the hospital, there’s going to be a medical reason given so… any sudden… or unexplained death… a drowning, SIDS… whatever… you guys are investigating it to make sure that there’s nothing unusual happening…? [Grus] That’s correct.

An increase in unexpected deaths of babies

[Buckley] Okay. Now… covid hits… what happens…? Did you see any unusual pattern of infant death when covid hit… pre-vaccine? [Grus] No… the first time that… I was alert to anything out of [the] ordinary was in January 2022. Covid hit March 2020… the pandemic was called… moving forward… December 2020 is when the vaccines were approved in the world. I know in May 2021… NACI [the National Advisory Committee on Immunization] actually recommended the mRNA vaccinations to pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, stating they’re safe and effective… for mothers who are either pregnant or breastfeeding. And it was January 2022 when a colleague of mine in the SACA unit came to me with concerns, saying, “Helen, I don’t know what’s going on but there’s been a doubling or tripling of baby deaths in the last year.” And so we were concerned… not just I… but other officers… detectives in our unit. And a couple days later I had a town hall meeting with then police chief Peter Sloly.

Sloly resigned as police chief in 2022 in the context of protests against covid vaccine mandates:

Canada’s Federal Court later ruled that the government’s use of the Emergencies Act in 2022 to disperse truckers protesting the government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates violated several articles of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Here is what Peter Sloly is doing today:

Back to the Allison Inquiry…

[Grus] There were pending mandates at the Ottawa police service, because they had implemented a vaccination policy that… if you were not fully vaccinated by the end of January… or declared your status… you would be sent home on leave without pay [on] February 1st 2022 So we had a meeting a couple days after this colleague came to me and, that day, before going into this town hall meeting with the chief, I actually went into our records management system to query the data… to see if, in fact, we had a doubling or tripling of… unexpected baby deaths… Because that worried me… it’s a huge concern. Even one loss of a baby is tragic. So when I went to the system [I found that] we went… from two to three unexplained baby deaths [in normal times]… There’s a difference between “unexplained” [deaths] and the ones that end up being explained… as a choking or unexpected smothering when a parent is co-sleeping and they lay down on the baby accidentally… “Unexplained” baby deaths are the unexplained medical conditions where you put the baby to sleep in bed… [and he or she] doesn’t wake up So… going into this meeting, I queried the data… Seven cases came up [and] I was able to look into six of them… one of them was privatized… And… I went in there… made sure I was not counting a choking or a smothering or a drowning... and… I end up with this number of six confirmed cases. I thought, “Well, it is a doubling… [or] tripling… depending if you’re looking at two a year or three a year in the past.” And I brought that up… to the chief of police. And… our executive for health and safety was there as well… and… I said, “I’m not here to make conclusions, because I don’t know what causes babies to die at this time, but we have had an increase… [and] there’s one thing that has changed… the vaccination that came out last year…” But, again, I was very clear to say, “I don’t know if that’s what it is, but we need to flag this and keep track of it…”

Cases that were not concluded thoroughly

[Grus] Also… when I had gone into those records, I had seen that a couple of cases were not concluded thoroughly. When we investigate sudden unexpected deaths in infants, there’s what’s called a SUDI [Sudden Unexpected Death in Infancy] questionnaire in Ontario. It was put together with the coroner’s and pathologist’s office… there’s well over a hundred questions that we must ask during the course of this investigation. [And] some of the cases did not have that SUDI questionnaire completed. There’s one case that had been concluded within… 24 hours of the baby dying… so no autopsy results had been received. And that concerned me… I’ve been a detective since 2007. [Buckley] So let me just slow this down… because… you’d been in this unit since [2016]…. And I imagine that…for an investigation into an unexplained death of a baby… there was… a certain standard that you would see amongst all the officers in the unit that were doing this. Was there a change here in the level of investigation that was done…? [Grus] The policy remained. We were supposed to complete the SUDI questionnaires… I think it’s more potentially a lack of experience with some of the officers… but policy had not changed. The SUDI questionnaire was to be completed thoroughly by ourselves [the detectives] or the coroners, but the police have to ensure that that is done.

“I lost sleep… because something was wrong…”

[Grus] And, as I said, [in] the one case that was concluded… what struck me… there was an add-on to that… There [were] two of these baby cases… [and] through talk in the unit… I had found out that when… the babies were sent home healthy… the parents picked them up to feed them, and they collapsed and died in the parents’ arms. At that time, I had been a police officer for 19 years [and] I had never heard of that… as a police officer. In that career time that I had, it’s [in] those two weeks that I lost sleep… because something was wrong. I had told the chief of police on January 13th, 2022… I was sent home on leave without pay February 1st, 2022. And by February 4th, I was suspended for accessing RMS [the Records Management System] for personal reasons… allegedly… and for printing coroner reports. [Buckley] I just want to slow us down here. There’s really two things that are sticking out… as an investigator… that are not normal. First of all, there’s literally a doubling in the number that you would expect, in the Ottawa region, of babies that have died, and it’s unexplained. So we… already have an outlier, something that needs to be looked into. But then in two of those [cases]… the baby’s alive…. the parents have picked up the baby to feed… and basically, in the parents’ arms, the baby just dies… [Grus] And on top of that, upon speaking with the one detective… who had one of the cases… [and] I did speak with him a couple of times about that case… he explained that the baby had an enlarged heart. The autopsy found that that baby had an enlarged heart. And… I remember… it was January 17th that I tuned into… a Toronto public health webinar where Mr Dan Hartman spoke about his 17-year-old son, Sean Hartman, who had taken the Pfizer vaccine. And I don’t want to speak to too much, but… what’s significant… he had taken the Pfizer vaccine [in] August 2021 [and] had side effects. [And in] September 2021 the family found him deceased in his room. And upon autopsy… Sean had an enlarged heart… and that’s what caused his sudden death.

This two-minute trailer is worth watching:

“Rage and sadness…”

Sean’s Story is told here on the #Answers4Sean website:

I wonder how many people have subclinical injury from covid shots.

[Grus] So with this baby that was picked up, went limp and died… essentially sounds like a heart attack… [and] for a healthy baby to have a heart attack… again, it left me sleepless.

Suspended for doing her job

[Buckley] So… for your entire time [19 years] as a police officer, you hadn’t had two weeks like that… where you couldn’t sleep… because you are now… coming to the belief that babies are dying… and it may be connected to the covid vaccine. [Grus] It may be. It may not be… And to this day, I still stand [with my view] that there needs to be a thorough investigation. When we have [a] case… that was concluded within 24 hours… [with] no autopsy report being reviewed by the investigator… that concerned me… [Buckley] And you’re suspended for starting to look into it? [Grus] For… bringing up a concern to the chief of police, yes. [Buckley] So it’s your job to look into this. You’re actually on a unit that’s responsible for this. It’s a database that you’re free to access at any time… that’s why you have access… [Grus] It’s a police database that we use. We input the information for our colleagues to share amongst each other when we’re conducting investigations. So it’s our own service. It’s not a privacy breach when we access these records for the purpose of police business, which this was. I received a concern that there’s a doubling… tripling… [of numbers of babies dying and] there was a very significant change in how two babies died. And we’ve always been told, as police officers, “When you see something, you say something. If you see something suspicious, you speak up.” And I did that.

Disciplinary proceedings

[Grus] [What happened to me] sent a very strong message, especially during that time of covid, that if you say something that might implicate these vaccinations… even the hint of implicating them… you better not do that. Don’t go there. You might get suspended. [Buckley] You were actually subject to disciplinary proceedings… [Grus] That’s correct. While I was on suspension, I used that time to research… to dig in. And I had gathered some information because of the pending mandates. I wanted to know if these vaccinations are safe or not. I have children of my own. So do I give them or not…? I called my best friend, who happens to be an RN [Registered Nurse], to ask her advice. When I was on suspension, I started reading, and… by the time I was brought in for my professional standards compelled interview… I had 10 binders of information, or what police would call evidence. I had the Pfizer documents… whatever I could pull from [the] Public Health Agency of Canada… I had also pulled different Twitter videos [in which] our public health officials were telling everybody, including pregnant mothers and breastfeeding mothers, that these vaccines are safe and effective. Yet the Pfizer documents we had, in our own country here, showed that they had never been tested on pregnant or breastfeeding… mothers. There was no clinical data at that time.

But there was evidence in late 2020 (p21 here)/early 2021 (p45 here) that the vaccine lipid nanoparticles would be distributed all over the body, and that they would accumulate in the ovaries.

[Grus] So, as a police officer, I’m like, “How can you state that something’s safe and effective when you also know it’s never been tested…?” [Buckley] Years ago, after covid started, I was involved in [an] organization of lawyers and retired police officers...to start documenting evidence of potential crimes that were being committed during covid… so that the evidence wouldn’t disappear. And so we had to look into… what criminal code offences and other offences would apply… so we’d know what’s relevant. And it seems to me that… the public representations being made on things like pregnancy… that those were actually issues the police should have been investigating. How can public health officials be messaging one thing, which would be with the intention to cause certain behavior, when those public statements, that are meant to induce people to do things, are false? [Grus] That is what I brought forward… my chain of command changed… When I was suspended, I was reporting to the professional standards sergeant, and that’s why I brought… ten binders of evidence, stating, “I wasn’t conducting investigation at that time, but now that I’ve had a chance on suspension to read and really dig into this, it’s concerning. This should potentially be investigated.”

The offer of a plea deal, then a trial and a demotion

[Grus] Now, that was… May 12, 2022. [And] I was charged with discreditable conduct in July, 2022. I was actually offered a plea deal… just to plead guilty… and they had these bullet points on there. I would have essentially gotten a slap on the wrist. But what they were proposing as the statement of facts was not accurate. It was misleading. And I remember just saying, “I can’t sign this.” Then I’d be discreditable because this is not true. This is not what happened. [And] as a police officer, we have a duty to be honest, to have integrity, to speak truth. So I took it to trial. We had an over-five-week tribunal... [And] I just received my disposition, or penalty, a couple of weeks ago. [Buckley] Hence the second class detective, right? [Grus] Yes. I’ve been demoted for two years, which is a very significant penalty… from first class to second class. It’s the most severe penalty bar dismissal [for] a police officer. [Buckley] And it’ll also affect things like pension and that [sort of thing] going on, because it affects your earnings and it affects any ability to… basically climb the ladder going forward. [Grus] It has already… just while this tribunal was going on. It’s been over four and a half years while my career has been essentially stalled. But… I like to look at the positive. I’m blessed. I still have a job. I can still serve the citizens of Ottawa investigating robberies. But it has stalled movement in my career. And then it will do so for the next four years, because a demotion stays on record…

Helen Grus was found guilty of discreditable conduct in March 2025:

Here is a September 2025 update from former Toronto police sergeant Donald Best:

On Thursday September 4, 2025, the sentencing hearing for Ottawa Police Detective Helen Grus collapsed and was adjourned to an undetermined future date — probably well into 2026. The hearing adjourned when the prosecutor asked for time to study the approximately 1000 pages of case law, and affidavits filed in support of Grus. When Trials Officer Chris Renwick declared that he would not accept any medical evidence from defense, Grus’ lawyer Bath-Sheba van den Berg told Renwick: “(One affidavit) contains government records…that Manitoba (government officials) in July of 2021 raised a concern that there was an increase in spontaneous abortions after the administration of (these drugs on) pregnant and breastfeeding women,” “And that’s exactly what detective Grus was looking into. There shouldn’t even be a charge of discreditable conduct. There shouldn’t be a penalty… the tribunal is trying to conceal evidence of criminal negligence.” The longest, most expensive internal prosecution in Canadian police history will resume sometime in 2026.

And the outcome of the most expensive internal prosecution in Canadian police history? The demotion of the police detective who has pressed for an investigation into an unexpected cluster of baby deaths:

Helen Grus has been punished not for being a bad detective, but for being a good one. The “problem” is what she was investigating.

Still no investigation into the baby deaths?

[Buckley] One thing that I’m finding fascinating here is… I’m guessing that the Ottawa Police Department has still not investigated why there was a cluster of baby deaths at this time, including two where live babies just died in their parents’ arms. Are you aware of the Ottawa police department doing an investigation? [Grus] I can only speak to what I found out during the course of the four and a half year tribunal. We asked for several records. We were denied everything, and we were denied many requested disclosure records that we wanted… with my counsel. And so I really don’t know the answer to that question… whether any of the cases were reopened and thoroughly investigated… I don’t like to speculate. [Buckley] But as an outsider, I can speculate, and I find it very interesting… because your case became very public, because you weren’t willing to sign a form agreeing to facts that weren’t true… And there was a lot of publicity about your case. There’s a movie about your case… probably everyone in the gallery knows about your case.

That full-length documentary can be viewed via the Grus Justice Project website for Can$20 (~£10):

Here is a five-minute trailer:

Back to the Allison Inquiry…

A change in the law

[Buckley] The MPs probably don’t know about your case, but it was meant to be an example to other officers not to step out of line. And in fact, the response to a single officer, you, standing up and saying, “No, we should actually look into covid vaccines, has caused a change in the law. Can you share that with us? Because this is frightening to me as a citizen…” [Grus] On April 1st, 2024 there was a change… the Police Services Act is now the Community Police Services Act of Ontario. I don’t know… I’m not going to say it’s my case that triggered this because... this law was actually being drafted as far back as 2019, I believe, maybe even previous to that. But, prior to April 1st, 2024, [as] police officers, we [would] have discretion. We swear an oath to preserve life, protect the public, and to uphold the law. And so when we’re out and about in our police duties and we see a crime, if we see something, we say something, or we do something; we act. We don’t ask [for] instructions because we are guided by the law, by the Criminal Code of Canada and by-laws of the city and rules and regulations. And if we see somebody breaching that, we have the autonomy and the discretion to act. [Since] April 1st, 2024, under the Community Police Services Act, that has changed… we can still act immediately, but if we want to continue an investigation, we have to ask our supervisor permission… which could be very concerning. Again, I don’t want to speak to that. I’ll leave it [there]… you can all draw your own conclusions. [Buckley] Let me speak to that, because I do want to speak to that…. Just so that everyone understands… what Constable Grus is talking about… There’s… long-standing reasons for why police officers… individual officers… have the discretion to investigate whatever they want. In that way, we have rule of law, because it’s not politicized. Police officers in Canada tend to be very highly trained, and they have the discretion, and you [detective Grus] had the discretion, until April 21st, 2024… If you thought that maybe a crime was being committed, you could investigate it and you didn’t need to get permission. Now the entire Police Force of Ontario has become less efficient because we’ve added a layer… Now every officer has to spend the time going to a supervisor, and every supervisor has to make a decision. And if something is politically inconvenient, such as covid, they will nip any investigation in the bud. [Grus] What’s happened in the tribunal that just finally concluded, and is being appealed… does send a strong message to all police officers in Canada, because the case law that’s been set right now carries over. And I encourage people that to actually upload or download the March 25th, 2025 decision LINK, when I was actually found guilty, because the tribunal officer actually… linked it to the concerns of me even questioning this… the political ramifications of such an investigation… to be even considering that maybe the vaccinations caused harm to people… But again… it does send a strong message to all officers, because this case can be used in other police tribunals… [Buckley] Are you aware of any single investigation into crimes committed during covid by any police force? [Grus] I’m not aware of any. [Buckley] That’s interesting…

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The opening seconds of the documentary Silencing Detective Grus feature these words…

Incompetence or criminality will go to any length not to be exposed even at the cost of innocent infant lies

…from former New York police detective Frank Serpico…

…in reference to the Canadian government’s silencing of Helen Grus.

It is good to see her extraordinary story now slowly but surely becoming more widely known, and exposing the tip of the iceberg of covid era incompetence and criminality.

Constable Grus’ testimony at the Allison Inquiry does not end with her exchanges with Shawn Buckley. There is further discussion (from 23:58) with distinguished former police officer Glen Motz who is now an MP.

Among other things, Grus reveals (28:57) that:

I received an email from… my higher supervisor… to never discuss covid in the SACA office…

And states (34:53) that:

I see this [Inquiry] as a huge move forward… that we’re giving people their voices back to be able to speak and be heard… Who’s listening? Well, right now we see it’s a limited portion still, but by spreading the word and being kind about it… I’m a person of very strong faith. My faith in God is very strong, and I really lean to my faith in this. And I would say… not to compare myself to Jesus… but… what would Jesus do? And be kind… forgive… forgiveness is huge… so I forgive the officers that dislike me. I’m not angry with them. I would love to sit down at a table with them and communicate. I said that [on] day one when I was brought back off my suspension… in October 2022. I had a meeting with a couple of the executive, and I said, “Can we not just sit down at a table and talk?” [But] no… that was turned down.

I am reminded of some of God’s words to Ezekiel:

I looked for someone among them who would build up the wall and stand before me in the gap…

And of a couple of parts of Paul’s letter to the Ephesians:

Each of you must put off falsehood and speak truthfully to your neighbour… For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Live as children of light (for the fruit of the light consists in all goodness, righteousness and truth) and find out what pleases the Lord. Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them. It is shameful even to mention what the disobedient do in secret. But everything exposed by the light becomes visible — and everything that is illuminated becomes a light.

Related

Operation Talla in the UK:

This post, also featuring testimony at the Allison Inquiry:

And:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God; 2026 reflections here

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