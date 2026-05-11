Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This post features the two remaining sections of this podcast with Tom Nelson and diagnostic pathologist Dr Clare Craig, author of Spiked: A shot in the dark.

Both parts relate to the erosion of medical ethics, which is why I have put them together. The first part, starting at 18:34, comes in the context of the discussion in relation to the paper The Lancet featured in this post:

The erosion of medical ethics

[Nelson] …the stakes are so high… it’s people living and dying over this, right? [Craig] Yes… and actually beyond living and dying… if you can go beyond that as something more serious… there is a risk to… the ethical framework that we are living under… I have children, and I hope to have grandchildren, and I care about the future… I also care greatly about now… but the problem we’ve got is this switch in how we consider… ethics at a societal level. Since the Nuremberg code… which came out of the Nuremberg trials… that was the first time it was written down that people should be protected from medicine… the idea that you needed any kind of protection wasn’t really a thing until then. And when it was written down then it was very specifically about medical experimentation, because that was the issue at hand. And we were taught about this at medical school… I’m not sure that people always are anymore… And maybe it doesn’t matter because things have moved on…

The ten points of the Nuremberg Code can be viewed here:

Here is the first point (emphasis added):

1. The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment. The duty and responsibility for ascertaining the quality of the consent rests upon each individual who initiates, directs or engages in the experiment. It is a personal duty and responsibility which may not be delegated to another with impunity.

Back to the podcast…

[Craig[ In 1964… the World Medical Association group… nothing to do with the WHO… [the WMA] are a group representing all of the different medical associations… the American Medical Association… Australian Medical Association… basically… doctors’ unions… they’re not anything more than that… But they got together and said, “Look, we have a problem, because the only ethical code we’re working to is Nuremberg. And that feels like it was designed to stop really evil doctors doing really evil things. And actually we need something for day-to-day use about… what the ethics of medicine should be.” So they got together and they wrote down how it should work, and… the wording by 1975 was that individual rights [need] protecting over the needs of science and society. So you’ve got there in that line the protection of the individual over any kind of medical research… that’s your Nuremberg bit… and society.

Here is the original Declaration of Helsinki 1964:

[Craig] Now the “and society” bit is a public health line. That’s what that means… [The doctors] knew there was a risk to the individual from a public health “greater good” ideology. And so they said, “No, the individual must be protected.” And they were right to say that, because if you live in a society where every individual is protected then you live in a society that’s protected. That’s how it works. It flows from that idea. If you live in a society where the needs of the greater good are put above the needs of the individual, then in that very term “greater good” you have inherent sacrifice... And you have moved to a utilitarian ethical system. And we know about utilitarian ethical systems, because we’ve seen [how they] play out politically in communist countries and in fascist countries. And it’s not a good thing. And it is a thing we need to be protected from. Now… concerningly, [the] declaration of Helsinki has continued to evolve. And over time the words “science” and “society” got changed… They’re still clear that the individual needs protection… but now it’s from the… needs of research… they dropped the society bit… And they’ve added in a line about [how] this is true even in emergencies. [And that] sounds [like] quite a good line. But the thing is that, if you don’t say that, it means this is true all of the time and forever this is true. If you add in “it’s true even in emergencies” then someone can come along and say, “Yes, but they didn’t think about this emergency did they?” And then… you actually let in a chink of light. And so if you watch how the wording has changed for that… among the doctors… you can see how the thinking of the medical profession has drifted… They are not utilitarian in that Declaration of Helsinki yet, but it’s headed in that direction… [and is] pointed slightly more towards it… The thing is that public health as a… body of knowledge… and their ethos… is a utilitarian one. And it always has been. And this is not the only time when that’s a problem. One of the problems we have in the UK… I don’t know what it’s like in the States… public health has always been a specialty that has not been well-rewarded. And so doctors tended not to want to go into it. So a lot of the day-to-day work before 2020 was things like managing environmental health… vaccines were a huge part of it… of their day-to-day [work]... And they would trace food poisoning episodes… that kind thing. And so what had happened over time is that doctors chose not to do it, and other people were stepping in. So a lot of our public health officials… not at the top… but at lower rungs… are not qualified doctors. And that means they’ve not had any ethical training along these lines… at all. That I think is an enormous problem… Within the medical profession more broadly we’ve also got a huge problem here of importing doctors who haven’t had that same ethical training. And if you’re importing doctors from other cultures, where it might be more utilitarian, then I think that needs to be addressed. You can’t just import doctors without addressing our ethical framework and what it means to be a part of this society that we live in.

On a related note — in terms of what it means to be a part of this society that we live in — and following the further discussion featured in these posts…

…in the “any other business” section at the end of the podcast (from 56:20), Dr Craig briefly highlights a legal case in which she is involved:

[Craig] I’m involved in [a] European Human Rights case… There’s a Finnish man called Mika Vauhkala, who, at the age of 41, was unvaccinated and hadn’t paid for his €200 PCR test. And on 10th December [2021] he entered a chain cafe and ordered a coffee and a croissant and was denied them. [This case] has worked its way through the Finnish courts… through all the different layers… and his case is now going to be heard at the European Court of Human Rights [EHCR]. And I’m doing a witness statement for him. I do think it is a really important case, and I think the fundamental point is… what kind of society are we? What are the medical ethics? Are we going to stay in a system that protects the individual? Because… as a 41-year-old… healthy man, he was not at risk from covid, and his choice to not be vaccinated with a vaccine that had demonstrated safety issues by the 10th December 2021… actually… the people who were charged with the rollout of it had admitted that it couldn’t work and that it didn’t work… and yet he was being forced to have this medical procedure that late on in the day. So I think it is an important case, and I just really hope that the judge realises the importance of it and… draws a line around why we have these declarations of human rights, and how they can’t just be thrown in the bin when it’s politically convenient.

More details are available here:

And here — including Dr Craig’s testimony at these links (parts 1 and 2 respectively):

I noted with interest section 138:

138. The applicant, a practising Christian since 1994, bases his objection on sincere and consistent convictions drawn from the Bible (1 Corinthians 6:19–20: ‘Do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit who is in you, whom you have received from God, and that you do not belong to yourselves? For you were bought at a price. Therefore glorify God in your body”; see also Genesis 1:27: “God created man in his own image”, implying the sacred and inviolable nature of the human body, and Leviticus 19:28 on the prohibition of unnecessary bodily modifications). These convictions lead him to refuse Covid-19 vaccines, which he perceives as potentially harmful (cardiovascular and neurological risks confirmed by Dr Malhotra) or as altering the human genome, in violation of the biblical principle of preserving the temple of the Holy Spirit.

In summary:

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