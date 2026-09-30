Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to the Folic acid section of yesterday’s Updates post, and articles such as this one…

…I thought it worth sharing a transcript of this recent interview with Dr Clare Craig, along with occasional snapshots and links:

Dr Craig is Chair of the Health Advice and Recovery Team (HART), and she has been leading the way in raising awareness in relation to the health risks associated with folic acid. This discussion provides an accessible introduction to anyone new to the topic, and a useful overview and update to those already familiar with it. The context is how Ireland will be affected by the UK government’s decision to mandate the addition of folic acid to most flour. The interviewer is Eddie Hobbs.

[Interviewer] Can I just ask you first… for those that don’t understand folic acid… which included me until I had to do the research to prepare for this… why folic acid is such a focus and what’s its purpose? [Dr Craig] Yes, of course. As doctors we were told a simple, happy story, which was that women who don’t have enough folate in their diet should take folic acid to replace that folate, and that [that] would prevent their babies having a defect called a neural tube defect. The neural tube is what forms the spinal cord, up to the brain. And if it doesn’t fold properly in the very early weeks of [pregnancy] then you can get a problem like spina bifida at one end, and at the other end you can have problems with brain formation. So the story… was… very simple and [we were told that] the animal models supported it and other research supported it… that if there’s not enough folate in brain cells then you get these problems. And… they thought, “Well, if we give folic acid, that increases folate stores… it must solve the problem.” And there were some trials done… five altogether. Four of them were in women who were at high risk because they’d previously had a baby with a neural tube defect. And they gave these women frankly huge doses of folic acid, which was acting like a drug, and which did reduce their risk of having a second affected baby. But they only ever did one trial on ordinary women… at a dose that was more reasonable. It was still higher than what they recommend [now]… but more reasonable. And that one trial had quite different findings. And I think that the success from that trial was really a bit of an illusion. But that’s the story I was told at medical school. [And it’s] a story that meant I took folic acid myself when I was pregnant for my four children. And it’s a simple story. There’s a nutrient missing and you take this [tablet] and it replaces the nutrient. And it makes people better, and it makes doctors feel like heroes. [Interviewer] Folate then… for those of us that didn’t understand this… naturally occurs in certain foods, doesn’t it? Particularly greens…? [Dr Craig] Folate, yes. Folate [as distinct from folic acid] is vitamin B9, yes. And it’s in leafy greens. The word “folate” comes from the same root as foliage. But you also get [folate] in liver, and a bit in eggs and dairy and other foods. [And] folate [is] really essential to every single cell in the body. It [provides a component of] what you make your DNA and your RNA from. It’s how you switch genes on and off. It’s really fundamental to every single cell. And so the body treats it as an incredibly precious commodity and recycles it and doesn’t let it disappear. So, actually, you don’t lose very much [folate] every day [and] you don’t need very much every day in order to replace those losses and to top up the stores. But the amount we’re told that we need has been inflated over the years, especially when industry got involved… And so we’ve got to a point where… the [amount] that they claim you need every day is now so high that it’s almost impossible to achieve from a normal diet. The industry has… created a requirement for it. [Interviewer] But the folic acid that we’re talking about, which is now going to be mandated in [Ireland] through the UK flour… because we don’t have a big milling industry any longer… that is synthetic folic acid, which means that it’s laboratory created…? [Dr Craig] That’s right. Synthetic folic acid [has a similar looking chemical structure] but it’s not the same…

The website fauxlate.org has more details:

[Dr Craig] And what that means [is] the chemical… can sit on a shelf for months and it’ll be the same. It’s really stable [which] makes it cheap to produce [and] cheap to use. But humans are terrible at turning this chemical into something the body can use. [Whereas] rats [which] were used to do all the safety work… are really good at it… And it wasn’t until 2009 that [scientists] properly measured [this]. [And they found that] humans are [much] slower at processing folic acid than folate. It’s a huge difference, and it also varies enormously between individuals. But essentially, we can’t process it. And when you can’t process it, you end up with a bottleneck and a backlog of unmetabolised folic acid which circulates in the blood. And there’s a whole medical literature about the problems of that unmetabolised folic acid. But the thing is that, because rats (and mice as well) can just whip through it in comparison, they don’t get that backlog. So you can’t do the animal research to show exactly what the problems [are] with [humans] being exposed to it. [Interviewer] What is the issue with unmetabolised folic acid… because we’re going to be dosed with this through our food chain… We won’t know that we have unmetabolised folic acid in our systems…? [Dr Craig] I could go into the details of the biochemistry, but I think a big picture view is better. And the big picture view is that the UK NHS advises that certain people avoid folic acid because it’s not safe for them.

Here is the NHS advice:

[Dr Craig] [For] people who have got cancer… folic acid can fuel growth of that cancer, so they shouldn’t take it. [For] people who have a vitamin B12 deficiency… it hides the anaemia that [that B12 deficiency] causes, and then that means that people don’t realise quite how low the B12 has got. And then the [lack of] B12 can end up causing permanent neurological damage. And [for] people who have got heart stents... it can narrow the stents or even block the stents more rapidly than otherwise. So those are the three big picture stories. [Additionally] on cancer there’s also really very strong evidence from a whole series of trials that, if you’re exposed to less than a thousand micrograms a day… a milligram a day… then there is a 20% increased risk of developing cancers from scratch. If you’re exposed to higher doses, that signal isn’t there. But it’s the lower doses that we’re going to be exposing people to. So that lower-dose signal matters. And the other problem with vitamin B12 deficiency is that it’s common, and it’s when you haven’t been diagnosed that you [are at] the most risk of that happening. So everybody’s at risk because… all of us could have a cancer and not know about it, or could develop a cancer… or could have B12 deficiency and just not know it yet.

[Interviewer] Yes, I’ll come back to cancer… [but] folic acid allegedly… or folate… certainly has the effect of helping the development of what I would call the spinal cord… from the brain to the tail… and making sure that it’s properly done. But all that work takes place within the first couple of weeks in a foetus, and so there’s only a two- or three-week window when this… is supposed to happen… So I… just ran the numbers and I said, “Well, what numbers in Ireland does that represent… taking the UK numbers and just transposing them into Ireland… And I was coming out with maybe 10 or 11 babies a year. But when you mention cancer… [the number of] people who have recovered from cancer or have cancer currently in Ireland runs into a couple of hundred thousand. So it just seems to me that… we’re looking at dosing the entire population with folic acid in order to create this potential benefit for a number of women that may or may not have children born with this problem… but that those same women today can take folic acid voluntarily… if they’re trying to get pregnant… So I’m saying, “Well what are we doing dosing the entire population, especially with the potential impacts… and we’ll get to… hiding [vitamin] B12… I can talk about that personally… stents and cancer… [but] it just makes no sense to me, just on the basis of logic... [Dr Craig] Yes, there is a huge ethical issue here, whereby the [only] people who have any chance of benefit are the women who are pregnant that year… But the millions and millions of people who are not pregnant… and have no possibility of being pregnant… cannot possibly benefit. So you’re going to expose millions of people who cannot possibly benefit in order [maybe] to benefit a much, much smaller proportion of the population… I think the reason that we’ve ended up in this situation is that folic acid is treated as food, not as a drug. And if you think [something is] food, then you’re like, “Well, I’m just feeding people.” [And] what harm comes from feeding people what has been labelled as a vitamin? And the fact [folic acid is] called a vitamin is where the real crux of the problem comes. It’s described as a vitamin when it should not be, because [folic acid] is not the same as folate. It is [a] synthetic… oxidized [molecule related to folic acid] and the body struggles to handle it… and it causes all sorts of adverse reactions. [And] because it’s presented as a food, the assumption is [that] it can do no harm even when we know it does [do] harm. But the body of knowledge that’s developed about the harm that it causes has [largely] arisen after the point at which the public health authorities declared it a public good. And once it’s been described as a public good, even though this mounting literature has accumulated [in relation to the] harms, nobody is really able to have a chink in the armour about what public health declares. So there’s this really odd situation we’ve got currently, where the health service [NHS] is saying, “Be careful.” And the other arm of government is saying, “We’re putting it in the flour.” Do you not talk to each other?! It’s an extraordinary contradiction…

[Interviewer] There’s echoes here… I don’t want to get into the whole covid thing… but there’s echoes of it… the actual establishment is more concerned about preserving reputations than… the scientific method… And they’re more interested in what I call the science of spectacle… the spectacle of putting [folic acid] into the food chain because it’s good, and it’s going to solve so many problems. And then those that are more interested in scientific method [are] saying, “Well, actually there’s potential problems here…” As I understand [it]… B12 deficiency… is very common… A lot of people… have it and don’t know they have it, and sometimes, if it’s not… found early you could end up with very severe problems at the extreme end… I was found with that… I have to get [vitamin B12] injections every year as a consequence of that, because my system isn’t absorbing it properly. But when I don’t… my energy levels go down through the floor and I get fuzzy-headed… it’s a very significant issue… And it’s very common in the population… [Dr Craig] It’s very common… 20% of over-65-year-olds… 6% of the rest of us… more common in vegans… it’s common and… massively under-diagnosed. [Interviewer] And [stepping back]… in 2008 there was an attempt to dose the Irish population with folic acid through flour, and that was abandoned because of concerns at the time about the potential impact of it being a cancer accelerant. (They’re my words, by the way; they’re not medical words.) And here we are in 2026, and I’m scratching my head saying… “What science has changed over the intervening period?” I know politics has changed, because we’ve seen that with covid, but... I’m looking around saying, “Where is the scientific change here?” and nobody seems to be able to answer that question. [Dr Criag] There isn’t an answer to that question… it was in the 1990s that they started talking about fortifying flour, and the US began in 1998 to do it… That [issue] is constantly being raised… “because America did it”… and [adding folic acid to food has] been rejected, and rejected for good reason. And, over the course of time, the evidence for why it should be rejected has just got stronger and stronger… And yet, suddenly, we’re doing it [in the UK] and you guys [in Ireland] are talking about doing it, and the WHO have it as one of their sustainable development goals… to fortify the flour. So there’s a top-down element to this, but there is also [a] bottom-up element. The people who have been campaigning to have this happen all through that time… they’ve got the upper hand at the moment, and they think they’re saving babies… That’s an enormous motivator, and they [do] honestly think they’re saving babies. It’s a very simple approach that they’re taking, as I described at the beginning… [and] they think it’s a good thing. They think that that will be their legacy… that they helped save babies… And when you have people, which we do… in… every country, sat on committees… for recommended daily amounts… We have committees that decide what goes in the flour… and nutritional things… and we have committees of public health that decide what public health interventions to do. So there’s a whole load of careers which are based on sitting around a table talking about what to put into food. And… if you pay people to have those conversations, day in, day out, you’re going to end up with recommendations to put things into the food… And we don’t have committees whose job it is to try and keep stuff out of the food.

And putting additives into food makes money.

According to the Folic Acid Industry Research Report 2026…

The global folic acid market, valued at $1.11 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a CAGR [compound annual growth rate] of around 6%, reaching $1.57 billion by 2030.

“If you add a little to a little and do this often, soon the little will become great.”

[Dr Craig] And so… if you look, over time, in the UK, we’ve had [additives] put into flour for… decades… since [WWII]. And over time the dosage… goes up and up… the other [additives are being increased as] folic acid [is added to the schedule]. But when the expert committees say, “Actually, we’ve got this wrong. There was never evidence for putting any of this stuff in [and] it should all come out”, they get ignored. It’s like a ratchet… always going in one direction. And the problem with this folic acid is that it’s not a food. It is a drug. And once you’ve put a drug into the food and that’s passed legislation [as in the case of folic acid]… that’s a red line that’s been crossed… [and] they could put the dosage up… they could add another one. [And] it’s too late then. You’re mass-medicating the population, and the precedent has been set to do that. [Interviewer] But it seems to me to be entirely reckless if that’s the case, because like a lot of women who want to get pregnant know that folic acid is a very important supplement to be taking… and take it during the period. It’s those that have an unplanned-for pregnancy [who] may not have taken it... But what you’re saying, if I’m reading it correctly… there’s no absolute scientific evidence at all that this [is] going to have the desired effect. And there could be other issues at play. So what are those other issues that could be causing the rise and fall in… NTD [neural tube defects]? [Dr Craig] Absolutely… the argument that they make is that the majority of neural tube defects are in mothers who… hadn’t taken the folic acid [in pregnancy]. [And] the argument they make is that you can’t capture them all [unless you put folic acid into the food supply]. But when you go back and look through medical history, and you read about what happened over the decades in this area, the story is far more complicated and far more interesting than the simple one that I was sold. There have been questions around different toxins and their role, [and] around heavy metals and their role. There was a paper that came out [earlier] this year which showed that there’s a role for retinoic acid, which comes from vitamin A… and [that] that’s… directly acting on the neural tube. So the story that it’s… one in, one out… you have your folate [and] you’re sorted… is just not true. Folate plays a number of different roles, and those roles can be impacted by other things. [Interviewer] Does that include mercury? [Dr Craig] Mercury and arsenic are the two big ones… manganese as well… but mercury and arsenic are the ones that I think [have] the strongest evidence base. People who’ve got arsenic in the water or [who are] exposed through coal fires with raw coal which hasn’t been processed properly… you can measure [arsenic] in their toenails… [In] women in Bangladesh, they measured the arsenic levels in toenails, which doesn’t tell you the arsenic exposure in those critical weeks… eight months later [was when] they took toenail clippings... it was not a great measure… but nevertheless, they showed that women who had arsenic that was in the lower half had an increasing risk depending on the dose, and [that] folic acid could prevent that problem. But once it got to a tipping point when the arsenic levels were high enough, folic acid couldn’t play a role anymore. So that is a situation where you’ve got a toxin that’s causing the problem, and folic acid can prevent it up to a point, but it runs out of its ability to do that when you hit a certain level. And… that makes sense… One of the problems is that one of the key roles of folate in development is to methylate the genes, which is where you attach a methyl group [small chemical building block] to genes chemically, and it helps turn genes on and off… it’s like the conductor [in the orchestral sense] of the cell. And heavy metals like arsenic and mercury… they just destroy that methyl pool when the body’s trying to get rid of them… So even if you’ve got plenty of folate on board… if [the methyl store is] just being consumed by getting rid of these heavy metals, then you’re going to end up with a neural tube defect. But all of these toxins and heavy metals and other causes have just… been brushed aside, because it was decided in the 90s that the cause was folate deficiency… despite the fact nobody has ever shown [that it is] a group of women who have a deficiency in their diet who are the ones having these problems. And even women with the highest levels of folate in the population still have a risk… [Interviewer] The other issue I wanted to ask you about was that, as I understand it, British millers producing flour are not required to dose it with folic acid if they’re exporting. Now, that being the case, then the Irish food producers… can actually request flour on that basis. But they’re not going to be incentivized to do that unless the government require clear branding… which says “this contains… synthetic folic acid” and “this doesn’t”… so that at least consumers have a choice… But at the moment the Irish establishment is going towards following Britain and just endorsing [folic acid] into the food supply because… well, I could speculate as to why… but the very fact that it is being done next door is often enough for the people that we have over here to just go and do it instead of actually stopping and saying, “Hold on a second. What are we doing here? This makes no sense on any rational basis…” [Dr Craig] If [folic acid] really was a food… [or] if the UK were really putting in some food into the flour… some extra bran… or something like that, there would be no issue at all. The point is [folic acid is] a drug, and your committees have decided that it’s not a good idea to put it in. And if they’re saying it’s not a good idea to put it in, you can’t start mass-medicating your population on the quiet… [The authorities] either have to get the committee to change their mind, or… they have to do something [against the committee’s recommendation and explain why you are doing that]… They can’t just allow mass medication of the population because the manufacturers are wanting to do it to keep things cheap and easy. You can’t just say, “Well, it’s the manufacturers’ choice” when your committees have said it’s not a safe thing to do. Having said that, there [are lots] of products where manufacturers are just adding [folic acid]. Breakfast cereals is a classic one, but it’s also in things like Marmite, and this is just absolutely ridiculous because Marmite was part of the way the anaemia of pregnancy was first diagnosed! [A] female doctor used Marmite as a treatment and showed she could reverse the anaemia because of the folate that was in Marmite… because Marmite is packed full of natural folates. And now the company making it are adding… loads of folic acid into a product that’s full of natural folate… completely insane. And then [they are] saying, “Oh, it’s fortified.” Why would you do that…?! [Interviewer] From what I’m listening to, as well as from my research into this, there are forces at play here other than the scientific method. Again, it’s this problem… reputational capital, because… it’s already been announced… and people are still in place. We have a medical establishment here in Ireland, and I’m talking specifically here about the Irish Medical Council for example… its behaviour [towards] GPs that actually did apply the scientific method during covid is absolutely appalling… and the way they steamrollered across evidence is appalling. And so it comes as no surprise to me to find that the medical profession has got the message [that] the first question is, “Can I actually say anything about this without affecting my career?” and not “What’s the scientific evidence?” — which should be the first question…

I am reminded of Irish GPs Billy Ralph and Marcus de Brun:

[Dr Craig] We have a big problem there… and I can say it from the heart because I’m in this situation… As a doctor, if folic acid gets mentioned, it’s this wonder drug that’s meant to save babies… and… if you’re going to be the one criticising it, you’re going to look like you hate babies, and people are going to accuse you of hating people with spina bifida, or something ridiculous like that, because you’re speaking out. And furthermore, you’re going against a public health diktat, which makes you “dangerous” just by definition… [And] so, of course, doctors don’t [generally] say anything. Then on the other side, we’ve got our MPs… and people have been writing to their MPs about this problem, because they’re concerned [about folic acid in flour]… and they’re sharing their responses with me. And the responses have a theme. The MPs are going back to their old covid-esque style of saying, “Well, I can’t disagree with the experts. The experts have told me this, and I have to trust the experts.” Now the thing is that, in any other subject area… if it [were] about housing… [or] education, the MPs would not be saying that. [And] their role is to question and challenge experts. That’s what [MPs] are there for. And [with] education, they’re very happy to stick their oar in and say they know best, and they’ll tell teachers what to do. But [when] it’s something scientific or medical, they feel somehow under-prepared and under-educated in that topic, and too scared to actually do the work and the reading required to get their heads around it… It’s really not that difficult, but they won’t do the work, because they would rather just defer to [some] experts without listening to all the experts… [and they would rather take notice of] only the experts that are toeing the government line. [Interviewer] But if you were talking to them openly today… to those politicians that might be listening to this for the first time, and didn’t realise any of this… because most of the public are unaware of the conversation we’re now having… what would you say to them in simple plain English terms to explain what’s going on…? [Dr Craig] The first absolutely key thing is that folic acid is not a vitamin. It is a drug. It fulfils all the definitions of a drug. It interacts with other drugs. It has drug effects within the body. It has limits on what can be prescribed over the counter. It’s got a patient information leaflet. It fulfils all the requirements of a drug.

Here is folic acid on the “drugs” section of the UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence website (https://bnf.nice.org.uk/drugs/folic-acid/):

[Dr Craig] [And so] putting [folic acid] into food is mass-medicating the entire population. And that is an ethical red line that should never be crossed. You do not do that. You do not want your legacy as an MP to be, “Well, I was one of the ones that voted to start introducing drugs into our food supply.” That’s just an outrageous thing to do, regardless of the benefit. Even if you really believe it could have a benefit, that is not something that’s acceptable to do. [Interviewer] I think that’s very well put. And… how do you see this unfolding… just knowing the politicisation of science as we’ve seen it since covid… now affecting this area again… how do you see it playing out? [Dr Craig] I think it really depends on what happens on the ground… if people start talking about this with their families and their friends… if, every time you go into a restaurant, you tell the… waitressing staff that you are allergic to folic acid, so you can’t have folic acid… and explain it’s in the flour… And so they go and talk about it in the kitchen, and they talk about it with their friends and family. That’s what we have to do to get people to understand that this is happening. And once they’ve understood it’s happening, then there will be more pressure on MPs. But the MPs are not leaders in our countries. They are followers, and they wait for the public to force their hands before they’ll do anything. So that’s what needs to happen. We need to be shouting about this really, really loudly because otherwise we’re just going to get trampled over. [Interviewer] We have the additional problem here that what we call Coimisiún na Meán (CNM)… [Ireland’s media regulator]… it is now funding directly the commercial media in Ireland… all of them… by substantial sums of money… So the actual Fourth Estate that we’re relying on to stand up and talk about this stuff… it’s… shall we say… incentivised to look the other way. So there isn’t… at the moment… any champions emerging… [Dr Craig] I completely agree… and it’s very frustrating that the media won’t talk about it... But the thing is that the media… are finding it hard to talk about the benefit as well, because actually you only have to scratch the surface on this topic to realise what a fraud it is. So they don’t talk about it at all. [But at least] then we don’t have this problem that there’s this huge barrage of propaganda about it, because there isn’t. So if you can talk to people about it… they’re not going to be propagandised out of what you’re saying to them. [Interviewer] I don’t want to put you too much on the spot now, but… just to bring it down to brass tacks… For those of us that have friends that have recovered from cancer, or are suffering from cancer… and you look at this issue… and let’s just move forward several months and now it’s dosed… it’s all over the food supply system in Ireland through flour... As a non-medical person, if I was advising or just chatting to a friend of mine with cancer… what should I be saying to him or her? I would explain the problems… that if you’ve got too much folate on board with cancer… it’s known to drive cell growth… it makes tumours bigger… it’s a really bad thing to have… And, first of all, tell them to avoid voluntary exposure, because you’ll be surprised how many people don’t know this, and they’re taking supplements with [folic acid] in, or they’re eating breakfast cereals and [getting] exposure already… before any kind of mandate. And then say that this mandate is on the horizon, and they need to be… asking their GP what they should be doing… [not least] to wake the GPs up. They should [also] be talking to the hospitals and maybe writing to hospital managers about how they’re going to produce food for them for when they are in-patients in hospitals. And they should be writing to their MPs and explaining to the MPs that… it’s not fair on them [as cancer patients], right? It’s not fair on these millions of people who’ve got cancer to be force-fed a drug that’s bad for them.

The petition

Here is the UK Parliament and UK Government petition, which needs 100,000 signatures in order for the issues to be “considered for debate in Parliament”:

It takes only a minute or so to sign.

The HART website

And here are the latest folic acid-related articles from HART:

Related

Also:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God; 2026 reflections here

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem