Further to these posts from September, in the context of inconsistencies in the Lucy Connolly narrative, the push for digital ID, and the rise of Reform in the UK…

…I noted with interest the recent defection of Nadhim Zahawi:

To my mind, this defection — along with others, note least that of Robert Jenrick — seems consistent with an establishment push towards a Reform government, as discussed in those autumn posts. And, according to this Telegraph article, it would appear that Zahawi and Jenrick are being lined up as potential Foreign Secretary and Chancellor respectively.

The spate of recent defections comes in the context of a downturn for Reform in polls over the past few months:

And I will return to the subject of polling in due course…

The early years

Nadhim Zahawi was born in 1967 and grew up in Iraq, in Baghdad. His family fled to the UK in the 1970s as Saddam Hussein rose to power, and he graduated with a degree in chemical engineering from University College London in the late 1980s.

It appears that Zahawi then went into business in a field completely unrelated to chemical engineering, and that things did not go well, at least at first. According to this article:

A Nuneaton clothes manufacturer went bust in the late 1990s under the part ownership of Mr Zahawi despite investments by Lord [Jeffrey] Archer… disastrous business dealings under Allen (Hinckley) Ltd left his then partner, local businessman Kevin Higgs, facing bankruptcy. His 13-year-old business collapsed with multi-million pound debts. About 100 jobs were lost in Nuneaton and Hinckley… The relationship between Higgs, Zahawi and Archer ended in acrimony and a Sunday Times article by leading investigative reporter Nick Fielding in November, 1999…

For context:

Allen (Hinckley) Ltd was set up as a partnership in licensed clothing between London-based Mr Zahawi and Mr Higgs, after the pair had met through business dealings. The factory of associated company RA Higgs (Ray Allen) Ltd in Tuttle Hill, Nuneaton, and a Hinckley factory, specialised in clothing with brand names including Warner Brothers, World Cup '98 and Teletubbies. Mr Zahawi directed sales from a London office. With business slow, Mr Zahawi persuaded Lord Archer — who friends had previously introduced to him over a campaign for the Kurds in Iraq — to invest a six-figure sum. Archer reportedly later claimed the deal made him £2m after a contract was secured with Warner Brothers to make kids’ clothing.

That campaign for the Kurds in Iraq was “Simple Truth”, established to help Kurdish victims of the Gulf War. The involvement of Jeffrey Archer is discussed in this 2001 article in The Guardian…

…which states, among other things, that:

[Archer] employed two Kurdish aides, Broosk Saib and Nadhim Zahawi, whom he controversially dubbed “Lemon Kurd and Bean Kurd.”

In 1994, Archer helped campaign for Zahawi’s election to Wandsworth Council in south London. Zahawi served there as a councillor until 2006. Meanwhile, at the 1997 general election, he stood as the Conservative candidate for Erith and Thamesmead, and came second with 20% of the vote. In 1998 he was involved in Jeffrey Archer’s unsuccessful campaign to become Mayor of London.

But after the collapse of Allen (Hinckley) Ltd around the same time, a failure that Zahawi is quite open about, things improved dramatically. Following a role as European Marketing Director for Smith & Brooks Ltd, “the leading supplier of licensed children’s merchandise for Mattel’s Barbie, Disney and BBC Children’s properties”, he co-founded YouGov in 2000, as I noted in this 2024 post…

And of course it is not only the questions which affect the outcome of polls. The choice of participants is also important.

Anyhow, YouGov was floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2005, and Zahawi was named Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young in 2008.

2010-2014

Zahawi’s political star was also rising. In 2010 he was selected as the Conservative prospective parliamentary candidate for Stratford-on-Avon, a seat which had been held by the Tories since John Profumo — the central character in one of the UK’s most spectacular sex scandals of the 20th century — had won it more than 50 years earlier. Unsurprisingly, Zahawi triumphed at the general election held a few months later, after which David Cameron became Prime Minister.

The following year saw the publication of Masters of Nothing, a book that Zahawi co-wrote with Matt Hancock — who would go on to be the covid era Health Secretary — in the context of the 2008 financial crisis:

In 2013 Zahawi made headlines for several reasons, not least the admission that taxpayers paid the power bill for his stables:

There was also the revelation that in 2011 he had used a “company in low-tax Gibraltar as a lender to buy an estate and riding stables now worth £1 million in Upper Tysoe, near Stratford-upon-Avon”:

And around the same time — in October 2013 — he was promoted to the Number 10 Policy Unit.

2015-2019

In the run-up to the next election, in 2015, it appears that Zahawi was no friend of Nigel Farage:

Several months later, following he his re-election as MP for Stratford-upon-Avon, Zahawi joined oil firm Gulf Keystone in a part-time role as chief strategy officer:

According to this article in the Financial Times:

Gulf Keystone was paying Zahawi £29,643 a month by the time he stepped back from the role in 2017. In total, including a £285,000 leaving bonus, he earned at least £1.3mn.

That is quite a substantial supplement to his salary as an MP, which would have been around £75,000 at the time. Indeed according to this report from Business Insider in 2017, Zahawi was, based on income, the second richest MP in Britain, behind Geoffrey Cox, who made £650,000+ from working as a barrister:

In that same year, The Guardian reported that Zahawi had “spent more than £25 million” buying property around London, for both personal and commercial use:

According to that article, he commented at the time:

My first priority, before anything else, is my constituency work and I would never, or have never, let anything get in the way of this.

There seems to be little doubt that, after a shaky start, Zahawi has done very well in business. But he doesn’t strike me as remotely anti-establishment. In 2019, it was revealed here…

…that he, along with Old Etonian Rory Stewart:

…did not declare his chairmanship of transatlantic body ‘Le Cercle’ despite also sitting on several related Commons select committees:

Le Cercle was apparently:

…described by former Conservative minister Alan Clark in his diaries as “a right-wing think (or rather thought) tank, funded by the CIA…”

I wonder how much of the above is mentioned in Zahawi’s recent memoir The Boy from Baghdad…

…an Observer Book of the Week.

The top promotional quote is from Rory Stewart, Zahawi’s fellow former chair of Le Cercle. And the next one is from Jeffrey Archer, Zahawi’s business partner from the 1990s (a former deputy chairman of the Conservative party who in 2001 was jailed for four years for perjury and perverting the course of justice at a 1987 libel trial).

The covid era

But it is Zahawi’s behaviour during the covid era that concerns me most.

Consider for example this article in The Times in 2021:

Here is the full title:

Hmm. A “visit from the persuaders”.

When that article was published, Zahawi was Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Business and Industry, and he had been given additional responsibility as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, covid era Prime Minister Boris Johnson seemed to look on him favourably. In the September 2021 cabinet reshuffle, Zahawi was promoted to the cabinet as Education Secretary. And shortly afterwards he wrote this article in The Telegraph (which is also available on the UK government’s The Education Hub blog):

An extract:

We need to use all the tools we have to ensure that every child is in school and fulfilling their potential. Vaccination is key to achieving this… …being vaccinated is a good thing, for you and for those around you. It makes you less likely to catch the virus, less likely to pass it on, and far less likely to get seriously ill. …the wonders of science have allowed us to regain control of our lives through life-saving vaccines…

I wonder what he was actually thinking when he wrote those words (assuming that he did actually write them).

But in any case, Zahawi was surely a strong contender for the government minister with the biggest role in pushing the mRNA injections on children:

Here he is in an interview on Good Morning Britain on 14th September:

I wonder if Zahawi was involved in the shutting down of the UK government’s Moral and Ethical Advisory Group after it tried to intervene in relation to mRNA injections for children, as discussed in this section of this post:

He was certainly involved in promoting covid vaccine passports:

February: “no plans”

April: “looking at options”

September: “to be introduced”

That is surely a classic example of the “deny, discuss, deploy” strategy used by those in authority to introduce controversial measures. Delivered by someone with plenty of experience in marketing.

Despite — or perhaps because of — the above, Zahawi was handsomely rewarded once more. In July 2022, in the dying days of the Johnson government, he became the Chancellor of the Exchequer after the resignation of Rishi Sunak. At the time, he (Zahawi) was only the second holder of that office never to deliver a budget.

He subsequently held a post in the short-lived Truss government, and was then appointed as Chairman of the Conservative Party when Sunak became Prime Minister. But early in 2023 the Financial Times reported that:

At the weekend, a Zahawi ally admitted that he had paid a penalty to HM Revenue & Customs, as part of a total settlement of £5mn for unpaid taxes. Sunak, who enlisted Zahawi to prepare the Conservatives for an election next year, has instead ordered an ethics inquiry into his tax affairs and faces huge pressure to sack his party chief.

And a few days later, the boy from Baghdad was sacked:

In summary

I wonder what Danny Kruger, who I featured in this post…

…makes of the recent defections and the current direction of travel.

I find it hard to avoid the conclusion that, in the context of waning support for Reform in the polls, there seems to be a push to reassemble something resembling a group of prominent Boris Johnson supporters under the Reform banner. But their track records speak for themselves, and such people are not — in my view at least — what “Britain needs”.

Moreover, I am beginning to wonder whether one of the recent defectors might be being lined up to succeed Nigel Farage. Perhaps Robert “not motivated by personal ambition” Jenrick, who ran Kemi Badenoch close in the 2024 Tory leadership election? I would not be surprised if we saw changes sooner rather than later. I somehow doubt that our invisible governors want to see a hung parliament.

As to Zahawi, I found something he said at the first Reform press conference after his defection particularly indicative. He was responding to a journalist who asked a question about covid vaccines and cancer. And he said:

That was a really stupid question, right. And it doesn’t even deserve an answer. So try again next time.

Let’s see how those comments age…

