In this short post in January…

I wrote:

It seems to me that, in the UK at least, many Christians, and particularly church leaders, take the view that we can broadly trust the Establishment…

And I made the case that:

…in the context of 1 John 5:19b — “the whole world is under the control of the evil one” — …we should, at the very least, be slow to trust the Establishment…

I noted:

This is not to deny that God is ultimately sovereign, or to say that any institution is as bad as it could possibly be…

But argued that:

…if the world is, as the Bible says, under the control of the evil one — the “father of lies” and the “deceiver of the whole world” — we should surely expect to find lying and deceitfulness in every realm. By which I mean crafty, diabolical, “wolf in sheep’s clothing”-type mendacity and deception…

And added:

I thus find it hard to reconcile what the Bible says with the notion that we can broadly trust e.g. our government, our media and our public health bodies…

There are of course plenty of other areas in which a case might be made that the whole world is under the control of the evil one, and not least the music industry.

To my mind, this was laid bare during the covid era when most musicians, including those previously marketed as “anti-establishment”, bought into the covid era propaganda wholesale.

I cannot think of a better summary of this than the video for the song Ain’t No Rock and Roll by Five Times August…

…though Ariana Grande surely deserves a special mention for No Lockdowns Anymore (featuring James Corden):

There were some exceptions — Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Right Said Fred and UB40’s Matt Hoy spring to mind — and here too things are not as bad as they could possibly be. But the general picture is surely consistent with 1 John 5:19.

Stepping back, I am reminded of a 2023 interview with Shane Lynch of Boyzone, part of which (from 20:09) is transcribed below:

[Lynch] The [music] industry is destructive… Let me take it straight to God… and straight to the world as a spiritual world. We have the Holy Spirit that guides us and protects us in the name of Christ, but the spirits… multiple and plural… the demonic side of the music industry… is very real too… That’s how I came to God, through understanding the demonic side. I think the industry has a way of just taking control of you in many self-destruct scenarios. I was certainly interested in being mysterious. It gave me a character. It gave me some substance that I could hold on to. And… why I portrayed myself in those ways, I don’t know. Maybe I was trying to prove something out of a boy-band scenario perhaps… but also it intrigued me… the darker side of the world… ouija boards… seances… all that kind of spiritual… tarot card reading… all that kind of stuff really got a hold of me. And interestingly, that all came from our very first album launch, which you would… look at very innocently, because it was… a Halloween party in a big mansion. But… super-demonic… for this young kid it’s bit of fun… all the record company… and all the journalists are there, and here we go… But when I look at the way the industry has the ruling over music… now of course not all music is bad… by all means… it’s not… but the majority of it there is to take you away from Christ… 100%... take you away from Christ. [Interviewer] In terms of the lyrics? Is that what you mean? Or do you mean the industry itself… people… the big players in the industry…? [Lynch] Both lyrically and… big players… both… I have been in rooms at the top of the top in which albums are prayed over demonically… Music is prayed over demonically… that goes out to the world… out to the radio stations… out to the public . And when you see that stuff and know that stuff, it’s frightening… [Interviewer] What do you mean by that… prayed over demonically? [Lynch] Rituals… ceremonies… everything… to give light to the devil… to Satan. It’s a satanic music industry. That’s the majority of what it is… [Interviewer] Do you mean figuratively, or do you mean literally…? [Lynch] Literally, yes… [Interviewer] And can you share what those albums were? Were they your albums? [Lynch] No, they weren’t our albums… they were not Boyzone albums… That’s what I mean by not every music is that… but it was on the stepping stone to that… you’re going back to 1993… into the 2000s… and then if you look at what the music is today… Sam Smith… Doja Cat… Beyonce… They are so demonic it’s unbelievable. It’s in front of us…

Here is Sam Smith at the 2023 Grammy awards:

Quite a contrast with these pictures taken during the 12 months after he won the BBC’s Sound of 2014…

…and perhaps even more striking than some of his other outfits:

I wonder why he dresses so very differently these days…

As to Doja Cat, her Paint The Town Red official video has apparently been viewed almost 400 million times on YouTube:

A transcript of the whole of Shane Lynch’s interview can be found here.

I am reminded of some of the most mainstream artists of recent years. Not least Katy Perry who appeared rather inorganically and essentially from nowhere in 2008 with the worldwide hit I Kissed a Girl which topped the charts in 20 countries.

Here is Perry’s performance of Dark Horse at the 2014 Grammy awards:

It’s worth looking carefully at the backdrop.

The YouTube video for that same song has more than 4 billion views and features some striking imagery and lyrics:

Quite a contrast to the cover of Prism, the album from which Dark Horse is taken…

…and indeed to the image of Perry portrayed on her previous two multi-platinum albums One of the Boys and Teenage Dream:

She has sold around 150 million units worldwide, just behind the likes of Coldplay and Billy Joel, and just ahead of Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, U2 and Abba.

More recently, the even-bigger-selling Taylor Swift has been promoted relentlessly by the media in one way or another:

But here she is in 2018 on stage at the MetLife Stadium — the home of the New York Giants — in Rutherford, New Jersey:

And here is a snapshot (0:21) from her video for Karma, released in 2023:

Make of that what you will.

Related

These testimonies:

And these other articles:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem