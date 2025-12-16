Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

…I thought it worth sharing two perspectives from the event in relation to how to push back against digital ID.

But before that, it may be helpful to draw a distinction between digital identification and digital identity.

As Phil Wiseman of Oracle Films helpfully points out:

Digital IDENTIFICATION is the digitised equivalent of physical identification — anything which you currently use to identify yourself; such as a passport, driver’s license, bank card, utility bill etc.

He notes that:

This is what most people seem to think of when they think of ‘Digital ID’. It’s hard to see anything explicitly wrong with this idea. And that’s why I believe many are confused by the uproar and the massive pushback against ‘Digital ID’ initiatives.

And that, in contrast:

Digital IDENTITY is the sum of those identifiers that exists in the form of data about you. It’s your digital footprint. Currently this largely exists in silos in fragmented public and private sector databases. Again, nothing explicitly wrong with this idea, provided people understand the terms and conditions of the products they’re using and have provided fully informed consent for their data to be utilised for their respective, stated purposes. Though I’d wager most have not.

He then points to the perils of digital identity:

The inherent danger with Digital IDENTITY however, and the stated direction of travel, is the desire to introduce interoperability between these datasets on a global scale. Such an environment is what’s formally referred to as DIGITAL PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE. According to the principles of DPI, your digital footprint, also referred to as your ‘Digital Twin’ will be updated every single time you interact in society at any noteworthy level; be that using public services, filing taxes, making financial transactions, browsing the internet, posting on social media etc. Any human action for which the exchange of data is required will facilitate the collection and profiling of said data – tethering it to your digital twin as a permanent record. This is not speculation. This is what Digital Public Infrastructure is designed to enable.

And poses some pertinent questions:

What happens when your digital identifier isn’t a physical app or a card but a biometric such as a fingerprint or facial recognition scan? What does opt-out look like at that point?

What happens when cash is eliminated, along with any analogue off-ramp from this closed digital environment?

What happens when such vast troves of data are inevitably surveilled by AI and enforcement mechanisms are introduced?

He invites people to consider the implications of digital ID:

Carbon allowances, social credit scores, vaccine mandates... the potential for social control is quite literally endless. These enforcement mechanisms could be imposed centrally, automatically, at scale. Add to that the fact that such systems are currently demonstrably insecure and offer a goldmine to would-be hackers.

And in summary, he concludes:

You are being coerced to onboard to a system loaded with immense personal risk, for which your consent is not required going forwards and if you refuse to participate, you will be penalised. Does that sound familiar? And yes, you could make the case that national governments of today have no intention of utilising such a system for these purposes. I disagree, but you could make that case. What of the fact that these administrations have shown they are not beholden to the public but rather to public-private-partnerships? And what can be said at this point about the ethos of future administrations? This architecture has been constructed from disparate foundations to established, global technological standards which will allow all parts to snap together into a functional digital panopticon as soon as popular demand is substantial enough. Call me a paranoid conspiracy theorist if you like. At current pace, this system will be kicking your front door in long before I’m insulted by such a label.

The notion of oligarchy — “government by the few, and especially despotic power exercised by a small and privileged group for corrupt or selfish purposes” — is hardly new.

In case of doubt, it is digital identity — digital ID for short — with which this post is concerned.

The first of the two perspectives at the Together event comes from investigative journalist Andrew Orlowski (background here) (4:26:15):

In January this year, I was contacted by a whistleblower, a senior… Grade 6 civil servant [“a very senior management role who provides expert advice and is accountable for delivery of a programme of works”]. And he had an astonishing story to tell. It was backed up with mountains of evidence including private group chats from his managers… the senior leadership team. The project he was working on was a huge one. The name on the ticket internally is digital identity, but you’ll probably know it as One Login.

In the next five minutes… I’m going to explain what it is… [and] also what I think is the real realistic way to stop it. In April 2021, Michael Gove announced that he was scrapping the UK’s digital identity system. It may surprise you that we had one at that point — it was called Gov Verify, although it had actually been dead for years. [And Gove] was going to replace it with something quite modest-sounding, a single sign-in project called One Login. Now, this would sign you into every service… pensions, HMRC, those… one-off things like power of attorney… everything except the NHS. And he gave it to the same people who had failed with Verify, the government digital service at the Cabinet Office. And later that year, [One Login] receives £400 million and the government says, “Go on… off you go.” So my whistleblower arrives… one year in… and he’s there to set up an information assurance team, which is one of those bland jargon-sounding things. Think of it as a cross between auditing and cyber security. And he finds complete chaos on this project. Thousands of logins at the highest level, sysadmin [System Administrator] level… [which is] like “god-mode” in a game… are being made by people who don’t have the right security clearance. They have full access. [And] you only need two sysadmins covering each other’s tracks to hide almost anything in a system. Parts of it are being written in Romania, which even the top management doesn’t seem to know… under contract to Deloitte. And they… still can’t lock down the workstations, which makes it incredibly vulnerable. You’re not supposed to have your own personal Gmail… Outlook email… Yahoo… on something where critical data is being handled. He complains to the management and they get very aggressive. He complains to the Cabinet Office and they’re not interested. So he invokes… a whistleblowers’ charter called the Public Interest Disclosure Act… [And then] the election happens [in July 2024]. The management [then] react in a very disturbing way. They sideline the entire team. They bring in a new person who reports directly to them… [and] anyone who’s finding security problems in One Login is sidelined. Come April this year, my stories on this start to disappear. And DSIT’s reaction [DSIT = Department for Science, Innovation and Technology]… the government’s reaction is: “Don’t pay any attention. This is historic material. It happened two or three years ago. Everything’s fine now.” And then we find out [that] in March, just a few days before, there has been a red team exercise. Now, this is a kind of stress test where you hire friendly hackers to try and penetrate the system essentially. You don’t tell them that that you’re coming, which is actually what One Login wanted… “Can you tell us when these mystery hackers are going to try and hack our system…?” And [the friendly hackers] found two things. They could [take] control of the system… the Amazon Web Services infrastructure… And they [could take] control of the code repositories… without being detected. Since then, there [have] been questions asked in Parliament. But what it means for you is that you may be completely exposed to identity fraud. And identity fraud wrecks people’s lives. Your face appears on someone else’s ID. Their face appears on yours. Your house isn’t yours anymore… And it’s extremely difficult to get your identity back. This is a piece of… critical national infrastructure that’s being written by amateurs who regard criticism as a threat. Trump scrapped funding for government digital identity projects in June citing security reasons. It’s a single point of failure and a single point of attack. You may be wondering what the digital ID that the Blair people [with a lot of influence in the Starmer government] have advanced is… Well, it’s actually quite a cynical con-job… They [essentially] said, “I know… we’re going to take a piece of software infrastructure from here. We’re going to build an app on top of it — that’s the gov wallet. And we’re going to try and introduce what will become a mandatory ID system eventually.” Parts of it were [described as] mandatory in the announcement. And I think it shows how the Starmer government works. It doesn’t expect the package. I think any reasonable government… first it would have [said], “This is full of security holes. We can’t use this.” But they con themselves, and they con ministers… They use polls very selectively to say… “If this could fix immigration… would you like it?”

An illustration of the way polling can be manipulated — something which is hardly new — can be see here in an episode of Yes, Prime Minister:

And of course there’s always the question of how participants are selected in the first place.

I get sent polls from… there’s a thriving private identity sector, which is very pissed off because the government promised it wouldn’t be the 800-pound elephant trampling on it, and then it changed its mind… People are very worried about identity fraud and they don’t trust the government to keep their identity safe. And why should they? I think there’s a path to stopping this through… what we now know about One Login… There are… 380 Labour MPs and I think… 250 of them… [may] demand a security inspection, a freeze of the One Login system. The beauty of this is that they don’t even need to vote against the government. Many of them are expecting to be unemployed in three or four years anyway. This is a chance for them to look good for their constituents… And why should they [push digital ID]? It wasn’t in the manifesto. Why should they go to die on the particular hill of digital identity…? And I think that’s… possible… The way you talk to people… something Phil mentions often… is really important. And… if you can stick to security… there are many things… it’s not entirely about control, but it’s about competence. And there’s really no reason for everybody in this room to be opted into a system which makes us less safe.

The second perspective comes from Phil Booth who in the early 2000s was running a campaign called NO2ID in the context of the Blair government’s push for identity cards.

NO2ID is now focused on digital ID:

Here (from 4:34:43) is Booth’s speech from the Together event:

No2ID fought and helped to defeat Tony Blair’s last attempt to introduce Home Office-controlled ID cards and a national identity register. That was 20 years ago. We also at the same time… tackled what we call parts of the database state. I’ve continued to do that in and around the NHS and in our rest of government work with things like what we call the monster factory that has been created around the systems of universal credit. In all this that I’m about to say… and when referring to government I think it’s important to make the division between “big-G” Government and “small-g” government. Big-G is those people who are elected to run our country. Small G is the civil service, organised into departments that in theory at least exist to deliver the policies of whichever big-G government is temporarily in power. They could be described another way — as the unelected, largely unaccountable to the public, bureaucracy of the state. And if, like me, you saw Yes Minister when you were a little younger, you’ll know [about] Sir Humphrey…

A running theme…

Further to the previous clip, here are five more classic lessons from Sir Humphrey — from Yes, Prime Minister:

The third one (from 5:30-9:05) is particularly good.

These departments do not, however, act as a single unit. They each follow their own agendas. They are each subject to their own influences. And they frequently fight with each other for power within Whitehall and over the workings of all of our lives. Government’s power over the population is to a large extent, in this information age, enabled by numbers or identifiers that government issues to each person who is resident in the UK. For example, your National Insurance number or your unique taxpayer reference, your NHS number, and your passport or driving licence number if you have it. It also does this by official records, the pieces of information they hold about you, some of which might be associated with one of those numbers. But others, like your birth record at the General Register Office, are held in registers that previously were on paper, but in recent decades are on digital databases. Each of these numbers, as they are named, has a specific purpose… sometimes several... But — and it’s important to remember this — in the UK, unlike many other countries, we do not have a single universal mandatory ID. We fought that fight before. We’re going to fight it again, and we’re going to win. This single universal mandatory ID number… every part of government can use it to do things to — and sometimes for — us, based on what they think they know about you. In other words, that’s what they have recorded, often incorrectly, in their various databases, and often apply according to a set of imperfect, inconsistent, and often impenetrable rules. We all know why this is so dangerous and frustrating. After all, government is pretty bad at databases… and the information it holds and the errors it makes have caused — and continue to cause — harm and distress to millions of people in their lives in all sorts of way. This is also in large part because the government assumes its systems are perfect. As Andrew [Orlowski] has pointed out, that’s just not true. They also assume that the data they hold is 100% correct all of the time, which is again not true. And it tends to treat people who access services and the support that they’re entitled to… which is paid for by their taxes… as if they’re fraudsters or scroungers. So while… this government… any government may try to present a single universal mandatory ID as “joining things up” for “your convenience” and “greater control over your data”… you can see, in fact, that it is for their convenience and their control.

For their convenience and their control.

I am reminded of this short post on ChurchSuite…

…which I do still plan to follow up at some stage…

I note that the part of the ChurchSuite website which previously described “assigning barcodes to children”…

…is no longer active:

But I am mindful of the theme of Clare Craig’s talk at the Together event:

You can also hopefully see that national digital ID — as currently conceived by the Starmer government and small-g government behind it… and the Blair government in exile — is going to supercharge these sorts of human harms and… stresses that we’re already encountering. Last time, the ID card was based on a physical card with a chip in it and a national identity register containing 52 categories of data about everyone, including biometrics — that’s fingerprints and your face… and almost all of the other numbers assigned to people. We did manage to keep the NHS number out that time. When, after a six-year battle last time, the coalition [of Conservative and Liberal Democrats in 2010] came in, the first thing they did was to repeal the Identity Cards Act and to physically destroy the hard drives of the National Identity Register and the data they held. These things are that dangerous. This time, the government’s in a bit of a mess. Starmer announced a policy handed to him by the Tony Blair Institute, which some of you will have read: the Britcard proposal. And it met with immediate widespread opposition and some ridicule.

At the time of writing, this petition — Do not introduce Digital ID cards — apparently has almost three million signatures:

They are currently… having a rethink, again using the Blair playbook… using the machinery of government change to bring strategic responsibility for the national digital identity program into [the] Cabinet Office. And that’s now trying to decide between between possible options… Over the last week or so, because they promised to be inclusive, one minister has floated the idea, again, of issuing physical ID cards. But the core ID will be digital. Because they want a new number, or identifier, and they want to make it mandatory, they are going to have to pass at least some primary legislation. The architecture they intend to use has been under development for several years… and it’s currently split between several departments and bodies: DSIT [the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology] which has government digital service, something called the digital identity and attributes trust framework… and something called the Office for Digital Identities & Attributes... And then there is the Home Office, again, which controls the right-to-work and the right-to-rent credentials and checks that they are going to use to force people onto this new ID system. It will work like this: people will be required to use a single way to sign into government that’s currently called One Login. That’s being imposed on company directors… I’m very glad to see that Together is calling for a non-One Login way to do this, because that’s vital… [and] that One Login gets you something called a gov.uk account with which directors will deal with Companies House. This gov.uk account, which is online, will over time become the Gov UK wallet... a thing that medConfidential has been calling the Black App since 2021.

More details on the Together Don’t force Company Directors into Digital ID campaign can be found here:

And here is the medConfidential website:

This is government code that government will require more and more people to run on their smartphone. And every time you use your ID, or a credential, to prove something about you that’s stored in this wallet, the code will dial home to the digital identity register, and it will record that use, thereby creating a lifelong record… a detailed dossier on every person and their interactions with the government (central or local), public services, and anything else you happen to use your ID for. There are some other options which [we] can probably get to in the chat… but basically, whatever they choose, the intended end result is still the same: a new single universal mandatory ID… a government controlled login, a wallet on your phone, and a national digital identity register to track everyone throughout their life.

At the Together Event, the above speeches were followed by a long discussion starting at 4:44:06.

In relation to digital ID, two things which I have been trying to do are:

Raise awareness of the danger

Use cash wherever practicable — which in and of itself often affords an opportunity to talk about related issues

As to the bigger picture in relation to the UK, I set out some thoughts in this post:

TL;DR: the main danger in relation to digital ID might actually come from a Farage-led government.

Finally, I am reminded of a conversation with an older and wiser work colleague at the time when the Blair government was pushing ID cards. He mentioned this song…

…which encapsulated the key issues in relation to ID cards.

The music is fittingly punchy, and the lyrics are no less relevant in the context of the spectre of digital ID:

If you’ve done nothing wrong you’ve got nothing to fear

If you’ve something to hide you shouldn’t even be here Long live us, the persuaded we

Integral, collectively

To the whole project, it’s brand new

Conceived solely to protect you One world… one reason

Unchanging… one season If you’ve done nothing wrong, you’ve got nothing to fear

If you’ve something to hide, you shouldn’t even be here

You’ve had your chance; now we’ve got the mandate

If you’ve changed your mind, I’m afraid it’s too late We’re concerned… you’re a threat

You’re not integral to the project Sterile… immaculate… rational… perfect Everyone has their own number

In the system that we operate under

We’re moving to a situation

Where your lives exist as information One world… one life… one chance… one reason

All under one sky… unchanging… one season

