Further to previous posts featuring testimonies of people coming to faith in the context of the covid era, this post features US doctor Andrew Zywiec talking about his experience:

Below is a transcript from 15:13-22:20 along with additional comments here and there.

As it happens, that section also includes a reference to doctor in the UK who describes a similar experience.

[Zywiec] We’re in this really secular place… or just straight demonic place… I believe that there’s a lot of demonic agendas because nothing else makes any sense. Why are they sacrificing babies…? That’s a historically faith-based thing… Baal, Molek [sometimes rendered Molech or Moloch]… Why?

The above comments come in the context of some previous discussion on abortion, and they prompted me to look up related Bible passages — some of which can be found in this footnote. I wonder what the likes of Jeremiah would have to say to Christians today.

I am reminded of this recent post…

…and of God’s perspective:

Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him. Like arrows in the hands of a warrior are children born in one’s youth. Blessed is the man whose quiver is full of them.

There are six things the Lord hates, seven that are detestable to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood…

[Zywiec] Why is there all of this child mutilation and… governments involved in large-scale trafficking? There’s all these… evils that are being peeled away… and being shown to the public right now.

I am reminded of this extraordinary clip of Robert F Kennedy Jr (from 0:08-0:38, transcript below) that I featured in last May’s Updates post:

We have ended HHS [the United States Department of Health and Human Services, of which RFK Jr is Secretary] as the… principal vector in this country for child trafficking. During the Biden administration, HHS became a collaborator in child trafficking for sex and for slavery. We have ended that, and we are very aggressively going out and trying to find these children… 300,000 children that were lost by the Biden administration…

[Zywiec] There’s one side where it’s people that are committing evil… they know that there is another realm of reality... And then there’s the people that are completely secularized, which in the US… it’s amazing… just in 30 years… what’s happened. I would say 30 years ago in the United States, the vast majority of people were [at least nominally] Christian, even if they didn’t know why… they believed in God… most people went to church… you try to do better every single day… Now… that culture is completely lost. And… you’re seeing that erupt in the United States big time, right? You’re seeing the white Christian nationalist movement… which interestingly enough is repetitive historically… [Doc Malik] The guy that I was speaking to on the phone just before I started the podcast… his name is Karam…

This is something of a diversion, but I hope a worthwhile one…

For context, Karam, a doctor in the UK, tells his story here in this podcast (which is only available to paying subscribers):

He describes regaining his faith in the context of the covid era. Here is a short excerpt from 22:20:

I’ve really only just come back to my faith in the last… I actually remember the moment where I regained my faith… it was October 2021… It was related to the coronavirus pandemic. I remember there was a politician in Australia called Dan Andrews. And he was the principal of... the Melbourne district… and… wider areas… [the state of Victoria]… and I remember there was a video from him, and he said something along the lines of: “We want to create a vaccinated economy where you can only participate if you’ve taken your vaccines.”

Here is the clip of Dan Andrews to which I assume Karam is referring:

To protect the health system we’re going to lock out people who are not vaccinated and can be… If you’re making the choice not to get vaccinated then you’re making the wrong choice… And for safety’s sake and… back to that point about how much work our nurses have to do as this becomes absolutely a pandemic of the unvaccinated… and we open everything up… it’s not going to be safe for people who are not vaccinated to be roaming around the place spreading the virus… that’s what they’ll be doing. So there’s every reason every reason to get vaccinated… and there are appointments available and there’ll be even more appointments available throughout September, October, November… Let’s get to those thresholds as fast as we possibly can. But yes, there’s going to be a vaccinated economy… and you get to participate in that if you are vaccinated… not right now because of course there’s many more people who want to get vaccinated than we actually can get through the system. But we’re going to get to a point where everybody who can get vaccinated will have been offered the chance to do so, and we are not going to have a situation… at least not in Victoria… where we lock the whole place down to protect people who won’t protect themselves. Please go and get vaccinated. There’s 11,000 AZ [AstraZeneca] appointments available this week… 2,000 Pfizer appointments available this week… We’ll have more to say with those additional stocks coming in from overseas, but I want to run that down to zero so there are no more AstraZeneca appointments… hopefully very soon … and we can order more and we can keep pushing that…

I wonder what was going through Andrews’ mind as he said those words.

He resigned two years later, in September 2023. I wonder how much money he made during the covid era.

Back to Karam…

I wasn’t the greatest scholar… as a youth… of the Bible and things, but I did remember reading something in the book of Revelation… that they’d let no man buy or sell unless they had… the mark of the beast or the, or the number of the beast…

Here is Revelation 13:15-17:

The second beast was given power to give breath to the image of the first beast, so that the image could speak and cause all who refused to worship the image to be killed. It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads, so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name.

I am reminded of this cartoon from the covid era:

And this post describing what was happening in 2021:

Karam again…

I was just a bit uncomfortable when I heard [Dan Andrews]. And I thought, “Well, that’s… a bit of an eerie prediction.” And that didn’t... turn… me into a Christian… but what it did do… [it] got me reading the Bible again. And then when I started reading the Bible again I started to reconnect with my faith… things just started to make sense… I realised I’d never properly read it before… I started to read… and see what I was missing and… started attending church…

Now back to the main podcast.

[Doc Malik] And Karam is a British doctor, but… his background is Iraqi Christian… Orthodox Christian. And literally a few minutes before I hung up with him, he was saying, “Ahmad, the war today is against Christianity. I’m telling you right now, everywhere around the world you look, we’re the number one target. They’re coming for Christians. I guess you… share that view…? [Zywiec] I absolutely do… and I would actually say that that I think… it’s always been against Christians. And… I wouldn’t have said this just several years ago… I was raised in the Roman Catholic church. We went to church every Sunday [but] I never made my confirmation because I had questions that… didn’t have good answers. I saw issues with the Bible story of Genesis and the miracles and the flood… and all of these things that are in the biblical text… I just said, “Yeah, none of that makes a lot of sense to me… I’m going to go study science, and I’m going to go figure all this out. And then I became… an agnostic scientist for the next 20 years or so, where… [I] was believing that there’s greater things out there but it would be exceptionally challenging for us to find proof of those things or to understand those things [if] they are out there… So I… put it in the back of my mind, and just tried to live as moral as a life as I can… and base that on… Christian values. It wasn’t until… everything happened with covid that I actually… found my roots and found my foundations… I thought I had a good handle on the world… I had learned… a lot of the greater evils of the world. I was in the military when I was young. I joined the infantry at 18. I saw what was happening there pretty early on. I started seeing the evil ways that the world works [when I was] pretty young, and I thought I had a good handle on these things... But when covid happened… and then when I found out about the transgenderism… it was the transgenderism thing that really… shattered my worldview because I just couldn’t make sense of how anybody could do something like that… how anybody could be mutilating children, let alone in a hospital system… doctors... And when I say it shattered my worldview… I was so blown away by it.

I am reminded of this post…

…and particularly this section in which I noted that there is also a growing industry that presumably profits from young people confused about their sexuality:

The love of money is indeed a root of many kinds of evil. And for transgender surgery the amount of money involved in the US is substantially larger than that in the UK.

[Zywiec] And the only way that I could make sense of this was… actual evil. I couldn’t rationalize it or justify it or figure it out… With covid… you can look at it in terms of… depopulation or… totalitarian control… or biochemical warfare. You can frame it in a lot of different ways, and you can kind of make sense of it from the human perspective… about how these things happen. But… [in relation to transgenderism] I had my moment where… I really realized… there’s nothing here except deep and profound insidious darkness. And that pushed me back into faith… it really shoved me back into faith. And I saw things from a very, very different [perspective] after that. And I would say that… the war on Christianity has been the war on truth… Because what do we believe as Christians? We believe that Jesus Christ is the way, the truth and the life… that God himself came down in human form to teach people how to live. And [that] he was the physical embodiment of love and mercy and truth. And if you look around the world, what is persecuted the most of all things on this planet… it’s truth… purely truth… is persecuted more than anything else. And right now I think that… you’re really seeing the attack on Christianity from every single angle possible. I know it’s definitely here in the United States. It’s definitely there in the UK. It’s definitely… if you’re following what’s happening in Nigeria… And those things have been happening around the world for a long time… So yes, I would share that view. That’s the thing that they want to destroy… And… one of the other reasons… history is very repetitive… we should learn from it… those who don’t learn from it are doomed to repeat it. And here we are again… If you look at pre-World War I… World War I… up to World War II, if you look at… Lenin and Stalin… they killed [millions of] Christians. And why did they have to attack the Christians first? Because the Christians can’t be manipulated. The Christians won’t follow political figures or idols or anything like that. The Christians are going to stay true to their faith and they’re more difficult to control. So you have to wipe out the Christians first. If you’re going to try and wipe out truth, that’s the first party that you attack.

I find myself wondering if Christians were harder to manipulate in the era of Lenin and Stalin than they are today.

I found rest of the conversation (AI transcript available here) well worth the time. Highlights for me included Dr Zywiec’s maxim that “there is never a wrong time to do right, and never a right time to do wrong”; and his response when asked for tangible steps about what people can do to reclaim their freedom and their health and to keep tyranny at bay (1:14:06-1:18:07):

Something I’m working on is developing a parallel medical system in the US. Everybody can fight from their own position. I’m a physician and a scientist… so I can work in medicine and I can work on natural health and I can work with people in that regard. That being said, everybody has something that they’re good at. Everybody has their own skills… People need to start getting locally involved. That’s one of the biggest things. Everybody thinks that things happen top down. “We need to elect a new president…” “We need to elect a new senator…” “We need a new governor…” No. Stop. Stop the madness. Start working on your own communities. Elect new people to your school board. Run for your school board. Sit on your city council. Start affecting change in a real meaningful way in your life. Local is the biggest thing. Change is effected from the ground up, not from the top down. So that would be the first thing.

I am reminded of this recent post:

The next thing is… start taking control of everything in your life. Health is an easy one, to be completely honest. If people ate… I already know I’m going to get blowback for this… “it’s too expensive…” “it’s too hard…” “we don’t have time…” [but] you will make time for the things that are important… and health is important. It’s one of the most important things that you’re going to have. Spiritual health and physical health are both exceptionally important. So, first and foremost, for your health, start eating… natural food. Start getting actual exercise. Get your feet in the dirt and get your face in the sun. These are very basic things that… if people did them… 99% of people will get a lot better just from doing the very basics… everybody needs to eat fruit and vegetables, eat natural meats, get some exercise and so forth… get good sleep. Now for the mental health… there are medical things you can do for mental health… there’s ketogenic diets and… all sorts of other things you can manipulate to get better. But get involved in your community. Have a sense of community. Get involved with good, loving, kind people around you… and go and do things for others. It’s really interesting… You can’t help but feel a sense of purpose and joy when you’re doing things for other people. It’s just the truth. When you’re doing things for yourself… it always feels like a rat race… get the next car… get the next things… I need to buy this… It feels good for a second to get something new, but it always feels like a rat race… But when you’re doing things for other people, you actually develop really true joy… true pleasure. So I’d say get involved in your community in many ways. These are things that I feel… have been completely lost. And… to go back to the very beginning… stay in prayer and… do connect to God. It’s meaningful. It’s important. It does help. It keeps you on the straight and narrow. And it allows you to not be afraid… to not have fear of all these things… not just fear of the things that are happening and anxiety about what’s happening in the world… because there’s so much madness happening right now… But… [with connection to God] there is no anxiety about the [ultimate] outcome. All you can do… is what you do. That’s it. You can’t control anybody else’s actions. You can talk to people. You can try to convince people to do things. But the best way to lead is to lead by an example and go out and start doing the things that you stand for. Start speaking out and being courageous about the things that you want to be strong and courageous about. There’s enough things and enough topics for enough people to go around. So those would be the really basic things. I don’t think it needs to be more complex than that, to be honest.

