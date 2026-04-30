Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Not least in advance of a forthcoming post, I thought it worth highlighting the testimony of Brenda McDowell, a US mother of triplets. Of all the stories I have heard in relation to vaccines, this one is surely among the saddest and most striking.

Every day in our life was a party. Every single day they were holding hands and smiling and laughing and looking at each other… engaging in each other…

And we brought them in at 9 months and 4 days… We were doing one vaccine at a time, and [on] June 25th 2007 we brought them in for the pneumococcal shot… one shot…

My daughter still has mark on her leg from the shot. She was the first one to get it. And she screamed and never really stopped screaming after that. But we continued. We didn’t know. We did the boys as well. By noon, Claire shut completely off… our daughter shut off first. It was as if she was blind and deaf… complete failure to thrive… from super, super, happy, smiley girl… she had full-blown eye contact… she was super lovely. And she shut right down. And all she did at that moment was stare at the ceiling fan. So that was at noon. We had the shot at 10am.

2 o’clock… we watched Richie shut off. All his raspberry blowing and “Mama, Dada” and the furniture walking… they just shut off. All the giggles, all the smiles… again, failure to thrive. They lost all their reflexes. I’m an educational audiologist. I actually did the test for the stapedial reflex… a little muscle in the middle ear… just to see if a muscle they can’t control was still working. And it didn’t. The stapedial reflect dampens sound so your ears don’t hurt from a really loud sound. And both of them had no stapedial reflex. They stopped blinking, stopped yawning, stopped coughing, stopped sneezing. You could go towards their eyes and… nothing would faze them. They lost their startle reflex. I threw a telephone book on the floor behind them. And no startle… nobody even looked to see what it was.

So that was 2 o’clock… we watched Richie shut down. And I couldn’t breathe. But… there we go… The worst is when we saw the final one shut down. Robbie looked like he was hit by a bus… from that moment on [he] had a stunned look on his face. If you asked or said his name, he still acted deaf and acted like he couldn’t hear, although they did have normal hearing… I had it all tested. He lost his happiness. This is his first year picture… first birthday… three months after the shot.

They were no longer engaged in anything or anyone. They lost their smiles. They just were in their own little separate worlds. They never held hands again. They never looked at each other again.

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Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

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