I find the words of Proverbs 31:8-9 striking:

Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.

And those verses were on my mind as I began to put together this post to raise awareness of the Rape Gang Inquiry organised by Rupert Lowe, the MP for Yarmouth, who sits as an independent.

First, some context…

Lord Pearson in 2018

Here is a 2018 clip from Lord Pearson, along with the official Parliamentary transcript

From Hansard, October 2018:

…there appear to have been upwards of 250,000 young white girls raped…

Parliament in 2025

Here is what happened in Parliament just over a year ago:

“Grooming gangs”. Not rape gangs.

The words of the Trusted News Initiative.

The Rape Gang Inquiry

Here is a snapshot from the Rape Gang Inquiry website:

The text is written by Rupert Lowe.

I was so frustrated with the lack of action on the rape gangs and Labour’s failure to establish a national investigation, I crowdfunded over £600k to start our own independent inquiry…

A recent statement

And here is a recent statement from Rupert Lowe following the recent survivor hearings:

Today marks the end of the survivor participation for our rape gang inquiry hearings. I simply have no words that describe the bravery and courage of these women who have come forward. No words. What they have been through is indescribable. It has been a life-changing experience for me. I never thought such evil was possible. Never. Not here, in Britain. In our towns, in our communities. It is pure evil. These men are so utterly depraved. If it were up to me, thousands of them would receive the death penalty. To do what they did, on such an industrial scale, to innocent young girls — many of whom were already in such an incredibly vulnerable place? There is no redemption possible. The world is a better place without them in it. I started this inquiry because so many others failed. Speaking honestly, I did not understand how deep this evil is rooted in our society. Police, politicians, council officials, the NHS, social workers, children’s homes — it is everywhere. IS everywhere. Not was. IS. Meeting these women, and men, listening to how severely they were failed by those tasked to protect them? My views have changed forever. I knew it was bad. I never knew how bad it was. Every single one who has come forward is a hero in my view. The courage and grace in how they have conducted themselves is unlike anything I have seen in my life. All because they don’t want others to suffer the same fate. That is an extraordinary sacrifice. They could have just moved on with their lives. Tried to forget. But no, they chose to do this. I am in awe of all of them. Our hearings will finish tomorrow, following the contribution of three more expert witnesses. Then the next stage begins. We will produce a report, and then we will seek to put people in prison. There are FAR more testimonies and evidence to release - this will keep coming and coming and coming. Even with a media blackout, we have reached tens of millions. We have made real progress. And following such immense demand, we will reopen the portal so that more women can tell their stories. This is just the beginning. Politicians from all parties have failed these girls, again and again and again. I do not intend to join that list. To everyone who donated, thank you. To our team, thank you. And especially to the survivors, thank you. I believe that together we can start to make Britain understand what is happening, and then finally do something about it.

Grave concern

As if the above were not disturbing enough, Lowe has recently put down this Early Day Motion on Rape gang overseas trafficking…

…which has so far been signed by 11 of the 650 or so members of Parliament:

That this House expresses grave concern at evidence presented during recent independent hearings into organised child sexual exploitation indicating that a number of women and girls may have been trafficked overseas to Pakistan and elsewhere by those responsible for their abuse; notes that the Rape Gang Inquiry has received multiple witness statements alleging that victims were deliberately targeted to be removed from the United Kingdom in order to maintain control, prevent disclosure and obstruct investigation; recognises that such allegations, if proven, would constitute serious offences including human trafficking and modern slavery; further recognises the profound safeguarding failures that would be implied if victims were able to be taken abroad without effective intervention by public authorities; and calls on the Government to initiate, as a matter of urgency, a full and properly resourced national investigation into the alleged overseas trafficking of victims connected to organised sexual exploitation.

I used writetothem.com to urge my MP to join the list of signatories.

Selected witness statements from the Rape Gang Inquiry

Below are some of the statements from witnesses at the Rape Gang Inquiry X account. They are harrowing to read. But I sense that it is only when more people appreciate some of what has actually gone on that momentum will build for justice.

Overview

Authorities

Children’s homes

The police

Trafficking overseas

Psychological abuse

Physical abuse and torture

It’s still going on…

Two final posts

From Raja Miah, who has been courageous in campaigning for justice:

And Rupert Lowe:

We need more independent MPs. And mainstream media outlets that report on this sort of thing.

And more people in public life heeding Proverbs 31:

Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.

