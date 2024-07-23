Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

A short update re Substack plans for the next few months…

I plan to continue posting fairly regularly during the school summer holidays, but not so frequently as during May and June.

In the longer term, I have plenty in the pipeline, covering at least as broad a range of topics as previously.

One of my overarching aims in writing is to try and alert people to the many facets of what is going on, and ultimately to how they relate to the biblical picture. To that end, I plan to put together several related “big picture” articles for publication during autumn.

I am conscious that some posts are due a follow-up at some stage. In reverse order:

A Cultural Revolution? Where the plan is for a follow-up in the next month or so, featuring comment on the full Stakeholder Communism documentary, which I think provides really useful context for understanding recent events

Reflections on fear and Behavioural insights Where, in the context of both the above posts, I intend to consider the subject of compliance

Physicians, heal yourselves (part 1) Where I have been — and still am — inclined to wait until more people are aware of the extent of covid vaccine harms before commenting further

ChurchSuite (part 1*) For which the follow-up will I think make more sense in the context of the “big picture” articles mentioned earlier

All 70+ previous articles can be viewed under the Archive tab (scroll down to find the earlier ones):

Dear Church Leaders homepage (or via Substack, or e.g. DuckDuckGo, but not Google for some reason)

The Big Reveal — Christianity carefully considered (which can also be found via Substack, or e.g. DuckDuckGo, but not Google)