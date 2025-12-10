Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

In a roundabout way, the article below, which I started writing several weeks ago, reminds me of yesterday’s post on Google censorship.

In 2017, which marked 500 years since the Protestant Reformation, I had the privilege of going to see A Monk’s Tale, subtitled Relics, Revolt and Reformation, and described here in Christianity Today as “the Reformation musical comedy you didn’t know you needed”:

Yes, it’s the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation, which began, symbolically at least, with Martin Luther and his legendary 95 theses. Since such a landmark only comes around once, it’s certainly got Protestants excited. Luther’s even found new life as a smash-hit Playmobil figurine, proof that you never really know what history will make of you. So why not bring Luther to the comedy-musical genre? It might not seem an obvious move, but A Monk’s Tale writer/director James Cary’s ambition is more than vindicated. The show leaps to the challenge with infectious wit, gusto and charm. Far from a drag, this lean, 59-minute production lights up and burns along faster than a heretic at the stake — but has a happier ending. It’s a three-person play, simply staged, where stars Anna Newcome, Anna Nicholson and Cameron Potts each shine with charisma in their ever-shifting roles. Their comic timing is sharp, they’re abuzz with generous energy and crucially, seem to be really enjoying themselves… Taking inspiration from Horrible Histories, the show balances sharp entertainment with thoughtful education. It’s open to novices and church outsiders, making the complex simple while casting out old myths and caricatures. Amid the punny gags there’s worthy reflection on theology too, shedding light on the conflict that continues to divide the Church…

The writer/director James Cary, has a degree in theology, and is known for TV comedies such as Miranda and Citizen Khan:

The one-minute trailer for A Monk’s Tale can still be viewed on YouTube:

I am not quite sure what prompted me to do so, but I recently dug out the CD that I bought after seeing the show in 2017, and appreciated anew highlights such as The Relics Song, which, providentially, seems to have appeared on YouTube recently:

“A cracking song” according to James Cary, and I find it hard to disagree. The lyrics in particular are something to behold.

But I was perhaps most struck by a part of A Monk’s Tale titled The Printing Press, to which I now listen with quite a different perspective from that which I had in 2017.

Here is the script:

[Actor 1] There’s always been disagreement. It’s just… before Luther, ideas travelled more slowly. [Actor 2] Take Jan Hus. He was a priest in Prague a hundred years earlier who criticised the clergy and indulgences and the fact that there were three popes at the same time all claiming to be infallible… [Actor 3] But how is he...? [Actor 2] That’s a whole other show… [Actor 1] The church worked out a really good way of stopping Jan Hus’ ideas from spreading. [Actor 3] What? [Actor 2] They burned him. [Actor 3] Oh. [Actor 1] But also, Luther had access to something that Wycliffe and Hus did not. [Actor 3] Oh, was it the internet? [Actor 1] Sort of. The internet of the 15th century. The printing press. And by 1517 it was making a huge difference. Suddenly everyone had access to the printed word and pamphlets, and it changed everything…

There follows a sketch:

[Monk/lecturer] Honestly, the youth of today… [Fellow monk 1] Tough lecture, brother? [Lecturer] The attention span of students these days. There I was delivering my lecture on Aristotelian logic. Half the class were looking down, glued to their pamphlets. I confiscated a load of them: Julius exclusus by Erasmus, Ship of Fools by Brandt, A Sermon on Indulgences and Grace by Luther… [Fellow monk 2] Oh, have you got a copy of the 95 Theses there? I love funny lists. 95 reasons why you shouldn’t buy an indulgence… Classic! [Monk/lecturer] He’s just trivialising the whole doctrine of indulgences. There’s so much more to be said. You can’t do nuance with these pamphlets. [Fellow monk 1] Surely it’s good to have freedom of expression, though? [Monk/lecturer] Firstly, no it isn’t. Teach heresy and you die. And secondly, people just end up reading pamphlets from people they already agree with. So it ends up just being a massive echo cloister. [Fellow monk 1] It can happen. Did you see the election of Charles V coming? I didn’t. [NB this was 2017…] [Monk/lecturer] Nope. I had my money on Francis I. [Fellow monk 1] You see, you’re out of touch… metropolitan elite… [Fellow monk 2] I like pamphlets. Some of them are written by clergy I haven’t seen since seminary. It’s nice to see what people are up to. [Monk/lecturer] Well, you’d still be in touch with them if they were real friends. Anyway, this is all fake and self-promotion. [Fellow monk 1] True. Did you see that one by Brother Quentin? Went to Rome and got a woodcut of himself and Pope Leo X. [Monk/lecturer] If it’s not that, it’s just boring stuff. I saw a picture of a plate of sausages the other day. I mean, who wants to see pictures of your lunch? [Fellow monk 1] Fair, but thanks to pamphlets and posters it’s now much easier to find out about things. [Fellow monk 2] Yes, I would have missed that whole witch trial in Magdeburg. It was amazing. Did you see it? [Monk/lecturer] Yes, I watched the first couple, but I just couldn’t get into it. [Fellow monk 2] Oh, you should have given it time. Bit of a slow burn, but then it was raining… [Monk/lecturer] Yes, well, I blame that idiot who started up this whole revolutionary business. What was it… Mark… Gutterberg…? [Fellow monk 1] Johannes Gutenberg. [Monk/lecturer] Whatever. Why did he invent the stupid printing press? [Fellow monk 1] He thought it would help him meet girls. [Monk/lecturer] Ridiculous. [Fellow monk 2] But, be fair, his invention means we can have printed books. [Monk/lecturer] Printed books? What’s wrong with an illuminated manuscript? If you want a copy of a book, you just get a monk to copy it out for you by hand. Only takes a couple of years. What’s the rush? [Fellow monk 1] You might die of plague…? [Monk/lecturer] In which case you didn’t need the book anyway. [Fellow monk 2] What if it was the Bible? [Monk/lecturer] Then you ask a priest. He’ll tell you what it says. I mean, if I asked you, “What does it say in the book of, say, Jeremiah… chapter 17…” you’d know… [Fellow monk 2] Yeah, sure… definitely… [Monk/lecturer] All up here… Anyway, if you’ll excuse me, I have to go and hear a confession. [Fellow monk 2] Oh, not Brother Martin again… [Monk/lecturer] No, he’s stopped coming. Seems to have had a bit of a breakthrough, actually. [Fellow monk 2] Hang on. This pamphlet says something’s going viral. [Fellow monk 1] What is it? [Fellow monk 2] The pox. [Monk/lecturer] I think I’m going down with something [coughs] [Fellow monk 2] Finished? [Fellow monk 1] Yes.

In summary:

[Fellow monk 2] And so Martin Luther’s ideas spread like wildfire, thanks to the printing press.

Food for thought…

In 2017, I did appreciate something of how the internet was revolutionising the spread of ideas, but I am not sure how I would have reacted if someone had somehow told me what lay in store for us in the coming years.

New CDs of A Monk’s Tale are still apparently available here on eBay:

And details of James Cary’s latest project — God, the Bible and Everything, “a brand new live one-man evangelistic comedy show” — can be found here:

