Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Around this time last year I put out this series of posts…

I found it sobering to look back through them while putting together this post in advance of this year’s Remembrance Sunday. And I was again struck by how little I have ever heard — either in church or in the mainstream media — that dissents from the version of history that I was taught at school.

I do not, for example, recall any mention of the role of the US corporation IBM in the Holocaust:

Or indeed much about Project Paperclip, sometimes known as Operation Paperclip, a “US government program that sponsored the post-World War II immigration of German and Austrian scientists and technicians to the United States in order to exploit their knowledge for military and industrial purposes”:

And it is only in recent years that I have begun to understand the extent to which former Nazis went on to hold prominent positions in post-war Europe. I was aware of Kurt Waldheim, who served two terms as UN Secretary-General, before being elected President of Austria in 1986:

But it is only since the covid era that I have learned of the likes of Walter Scheel, who served in the Luftwaffe and later became President of West Germany in the 1970s. And Karl Carstens, a Nazi Party member who served in an army anti-aircraft unit in World War II, and who succeeded Scheel as President.

And I don’t doubt that there is much more that we have not been told, and/or that has been covered up.

As to prominent figures of recent years, even the “fact checkers” don’t deny that Eugen Schwab, father of WEF Founder and Chairman of Klaus Schwab, was the director of mechanical engineering company Escher, Wyss & Cie that contributed to the Nazi war effort.

And as noted in this section of September’s Updates post, Alice Weidel, the co-chairwoman of “opposition” “far-right” German political party AfD (Alternative for Germany) is apparently the grand-daughter of a prominent Nazi judge:

But among the more concerning developments of recent months has been, to my mind at least, the increase in the talk of the prospect of war with Russia:

I was intrigued to see this among the top-rated replies:

A particularly pertinent point, apparently from a book review that Orwell wrote in 1937.

It is now almost two and a half years since the outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak floated the idea of conscription. But in recent weeks, there has been a flurry of mainstream media articles on the subject:

At the time of writing, UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting — who as Health Secretary received plenty of money from vested interests — is warning that “Britain must be ready for war within 1,000 days”:

And the War in Ukraine section of the BBC News website has well over 20 articles from the last week alone:

At the current rate, the total for October is set to exceed 100:

It’s hard to believe that the UK mainstream media used to put out articles like this one:

In 2022 the tone was rather different, even in the same newspaper:

Bob Moran’s cartoon World Stage has aged well:

For politicians whose economic policies are faltering, whose populations are waking up to how the world works, and whose families have never been touched by the horrors of military conflict, maybe there is some appeal in the prospect of war.

For the military-industrial complex, some of whose lobbyists are in powerful positions of influence, not least as prominent contributors to the media, there is certainly incentive aplenty. This is hardly new. As American military hero Smedley Butler wrote in 1935:

War is a racket. It always has been. It is possibly the oldest, easily the most profitable, surely the most vicious.

But perhaps one of the most effective ways for the rest of us to push back against the push for war is to be more open about the reality of what has happened in the past. And maybe one of the most opportune times to do this is around Remembrance Day.

Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God. (Matthew 5:9)

Related:

And, more generally:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God; 2026 reflections here

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem