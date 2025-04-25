Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Some years ago, I started to write a book about the relationship between science and Christianity.

But as I began to put material together, I soon realised that, in order to discuss how science relates to the Christian faith, it is necessary to have at least something of an understanding of the Christian faith looks like. And so my attention turned to writing what eventually became The Big Reveal.

The book about science and faith remains in draft form, and may eventually see the light of day, perhaps as a series of Substack articles. But meanwhile, I thought it worth publishing this post, which is essentially a draft of one of the chapters. I hope some may find it useful.

In the beginning (I)

Structure, genre and context

Of all the books of the Bible, Genesis is one of the most misunderstood. Because of its centrality to the issues that we shall be discussing, we shall begin by looking briefly at some relevant background information.

The book of Genesis is structured in the form of a prologue followed by eleven sections. Each section begins “This is the account of…” (NIV) or, more literally, “These are the generations of…” (ESV). In this chapter, we shall be concerned mainly with the prologue (Genesis 1:1-2:3) and the first of the eleven sections (Genesis 2:4-4:26).

An appreciation of literary genre is important for interpreting any literature, and it is particularly important in the case of the Bible. The documents that comprise the Bible are diverse in kind. Some are essentially history, albeit of a particular type; others are letters; others feature poetry; etc. But none of these documents contain scientific literature as we know it today. That particular genre is only a few hundred years old, while even the most recent parts of the Bible were written around 2,000 years ago.

A careful consideration of literary genre is especially important for the early chapters of Genesis. As we shall see, there is a good case to be made that this part of the Bible should not be read too literally, and that the rationale for this comes from the actual text.

An appreciation of context is also important for interpreting any literature, and this too is particularly important in the case of the Bible. Genesis, which begins “in the beginning” (Genesis 1:1), is unique among the Bible books; it self-evidently does not have a context in quite the same way that, for example, one of Paul’s letters does. Yet at the time the source material for Genesis was written, there was a context for it. There is good evidence to suggest that it was written with other “creation stories” in mind.

It appears that the opening chapters of Genesis were written in part to refute contemporary ideas about creation. As Gordon Wenham notes, the way in which God is presented in Genesis is “a rejection of the [then] common notion that matter pre-existed the gods’ work of creation”. And the “concept of man… is markedly different from standard Near Eastern mythology” (Genesis 1-15, World Biblical Commentary, p37).

When we read the Bible, we naturally approach it with certain questions in mind. But the questions to which we find answers are often different. In Genesis, the answers come in the context of other ancient creation stories. Like the rest of the Bible, the Genesis accounts were written to people at a particular time and place in history as well as to people throughout subsequent generations. And as such, we do not find much by way of answers that relate to science.

The six “days” of creation

In the early chapters of Genesis we find two complementary passages on creation:

(a) the Genesis prologue (Genesis 1:1-2:3)

(b) the opening part of the first of the main sections (Genesis 2:4-25).

The prologue provides an overview of creation. As can be seen from the table below, the passage is carefully structured. In particular, we may note the parallels between days 1 and 4, days 2 and 5, and days 3 and 6.

The Bible that we read in English is a translation from the original language. Because of this, features of the original text are often lost. Genesis 1 is a particularly striking example of this.

The structure of the Genesis prologue that we see in the table above is even clearer in the original Hebrew, which contains various literary devices that are not necessarily evident in translation. For example, in the Hebrew text of Genesis 1 there are several occurrences of the number seven, which is often used as the number of completeness and perfection in the Bible. Some of these, such as the seven “days” of creation, are hard to miss. Others are much less obvious. In the original Hebrew for example, the first sentence (Genesis 1:1) contains seven words, and the second sentence (Genesis 1:2) contains 2 x 7 = 14 words. Furthermore, the words for “heaven” and “earth” appear 3 x 7 = 21 times, and the word for “God” appears 5 x 7 = 35 times. The phrases “And it was so” and “God saw that it was good” also appear 7 times. It seems unlikely that this has all happened by accident.

These and other literary devices are consistent with a figurative rather than an over-literal reading of the text. The fact that it is not until the fourth “day” that God appoints the sun “to mark seasons and days and years” should also give us pause for thought. Regarding the nature of the six days of Genesis 1, Gordon Wenham comments that “...at best, all language about God is analogical. Words used to describe him and his acts must inevitably be human words, but they do not have quite the same meaning when applied to him as when they refer to men. In speaking of God as father, we do not assign him all the attributes of human fatherhood. Similarly, in speaking of his creating the world in six days, we do not identify his mode of creation with human creativity nor need we assume his week’s work was necessarily accomplished in 144 hours” (Genesis 1-15, World Biblical Commentary, p39).

Moreover, the prologue is followed immediately by the introduction to the first of Genesis’ main sections (see below). This literally reads, “These are the generations of the heavens and the earth when they were created, in the day the Lord God made the earth and the heavens” (Genesis 2:4, English Standard Version, my italics). The fact that this passage speaks of one “day” of creation whereas the prologue has six “days” of creation is also consistent with a figurative rather than an over-literal reading of the text. The six days of Genesis 1 are but one of several literary devices used by the writer to emphasise the ordered and purposeful nature of God’s creation. And the pattern of the Genesis prologue — including the seventh day — is foundational to the whole Bible story (cf. e.g. Exodus 20:8-11, Psalm 95:7-11, Hebrews 4:1-11, Revelation 14:13).

In the beginning (II)

The first of Genesis’ main sections tells us more about creation. Like the prologue, the text can be considered as having a well-defined structure. We shall focus here on Genesis 2:4-3:24:

As with the prologue, it is important to bear in mind structure, genre and context. Taken as a unit, Genesis 2:4-3:24 has the symmetrical ABCDC’B’A’ form as shown in the left-hand column. And the text is written in a vivid and memorable way, borrowing imagery from other writings of the time.

Perhaps the most striking element of Genesis 2:4-3:24 is the talking serpent. If we accept that with God “all things are possible” (Matthew 19:26), we should exercise caution in saying that the serpent is definitely figurative. Yet at the same time we may note that the book of Revelation — a part of the Bible full of graphic imagery and symbolism (cf. e.g. Revelation 4:1-8) — speaks of “that ancient serpent called the devil, or Satan, who leads the world astray” (Revelation 12:9). But in any case it surely matters less whether the serpent is real, and rather more what the serpent (real or not) is described as saying.

Similar comments can be applied to the “tree of life” and, by implication, to the “tree of the knowledge of good and evil” (Genesis 2:9-17; Revelation 2:7, Revelation 22:1-19). We may note too that the phrase “tree of life” is used several times in the book of Proverbs (Proverbs 3:18, Proverbs 11:30, Proverbs 13:12, Proverbs 15:4), and that in each case a non-literal meaning is intended.

That said, it is important to observe that a figurative literary device can be a legitimate and effective way to convey actual truth. In the Old Testament this is evident e.g. from the prophet Nathan’s rebuke to David (2 Samuel 12). In the New Testament this is particularly apparent in the parables told by Jesus. We may note too that a figurative reading of Genesis does not necessarily preclude Adam and Eve from being historical figures. Nor does it render Satan — or God — any less real.

The message of Genesis 1-3

The early chapters of Genesis do not address scientific questions concerning the mechanism of creation. We may reasonably ponder how it would have served God’s purposes to describe creation in scientific terms — some of which might be incomprehensible even to the best scientific brains of today — to an audience who were scientifically illiterate. Such an explanation would have been incongruous at the very least.

What is rather more surprising is that some fairly obvious other questions are left unanswered, especially in relation to Genesis 3. We are not told where evil originated, for example. Nor are we given a reason as to why God chose to let Adam and Eve near the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. If at least some aspects of the Genesis 3 account are figurative, maybe such questions are inappropriate. But in any case, God has not given us answers to these questions. And while we can seek to discern the mechanism of creation through the scientific study of the natural world, answers to questions such as the origin of evil look set to remain elusive, at least this side of eternity. If we find it frustrating that God has not disclosed more of the answers to such questions, we are not alone. But God has told us what he has told us, and — whether we like it or not — he invites us to respond to him on that basis.

While the opening chapters of Genesis leave some questions unanswered, they have plenty to say concerning God, the world and his people. And what we find stands in stark contrast to other creation stories. There is much more that could be said here, but for the purposes of this chapter, let us consider briefly some of what we learn merely from Genesis 1:

Firstly, we learn about the character of God as the creator of the universe. He thus transcends both space and time. He is without peer or competitor. His creation is answerable to him; in no way does it rival him. God is so powerful that merely his word is sufficient to bring the world into being. He is the source of life. Moreover, God is not only the creator but the law-giver. He names the sky and the land and the seas. He appoints the sun and the moon — “two great lights” (Genesis 1:16) rather than two great gods — to govern the day and the night. And he appoints the people he has made to rule over his world (Genesis 1:28).

Secondly, we learn that the world that God has made reflects its creator. It is orderly, habitable, and intrinsically good. And at least some of these characteristics can been still be seen despite the consequences of the sin that is exemplified in Genesis 3.

Thirdly, we learn that people are the pinnacle of the created order. It was only after God had created human beings that he pronounced “all that he had made” to be not merely good but “very good” (Genesis 1:31, emphasis added). According to Genesis 1:27, “God created man [i.e. human beings] in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.” The phrase “image of God” is often misunderstood and sometimes grossly misrepresented. We tend to think of an image in terms of something visual. But the image of God — who is “unseen” (Matthew 6:6) — necessarily relates to character rather than appearance. As human beings, our natural inclination is to make God in our image, and to think of him as something like a bigger and better version of ourselves. But this is a topsy-turvy way of thinking. The image of God concerns people resembling God — at least to some degree — rather than God resembling people. It does not follow that if people have a given characteristic, God necessarily also has it. And in any case, the image of God in human beings has been deeply affected by the effects of sin.

Finally, it is worth emphasising again that the conclusions reached above are based only on the text of the Bible. And that such conclusions are not new; they could have been drawn 3,000 years ago.

