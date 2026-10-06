Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

One of the reasons I started this Substack is that the platform offered a way to share articles with supporting information. Much of my early output was geared towards being able to send a single article to people I was contacting, rather than a lengthy email with lots of links.

I started posting articles in the context of the covid era, and particularly the lack of engagement of the leaders at St Albert’s, the large city centre church that I attend. Little did I think then that I would still be here now around 500 articles later!

Anyhow, for anyone interested in my current thinking, and how things have been going at St Albert’s, this post provides something of a flavour. It is a very lightly edited version of my considered response to a talk on guidance at St Albert’s in July. Additional information and context can be found in the footnotes.

Dear [local church leaders (and several others)]

I appreciated [the] talk on guidance in July, in which I found plenty of wisdom

I also have some questions (below)

Yours still in the spirit of Ephesians 4:25…

1. Seeking and receiving advice

1a. [In] the talk, [the speaker, one of the senior staff, who has spoken regularly at the annual Keswick Convention] spoke of Bible-shaped priorities, and pointed out that the Bible tells us to seek the advice of others. “So helpful” he said, before quoting Proverbs 15:22: “Plans fail for lack of counsel. But with many advisers they succeed.”

I share those sentiments. But what happens when a church leadership operates to screen out advice that challenges the received wisdom of the time, and to ignore counsel that is inconvenient for any of various reasons?

1b. [The speaker] then stated that, “It’s just a universal rule of life that it is very sensible to try out your ideas on other people. Pick their brains. They will have, inevitably, a bit of a different perspective from yours, and you can learn from them. ‘Listen to advice [Proverbs 19:20] and accept discipline. And in the end you’ll be counted among the wise.’”

I guess most people would agree with the wisdom of listening to advice. But what happens when those offering advice disagree? Should not a wise leader gather together people with different perspectives for an open conversation and a careful consideration of the evidence?

As to the advice that I have offered since 2021, has it not aged well? It is on the record, and open to the most-credentialed people at [St Albert’s] for critique. And yet the [St Albert’s] church leadership has been and, it seems, still is unwilling to engage with the issues I raise, even when they relate directly to interpretation of the Bible.

I noted with interest [the occasional preacher’s] first point in last Sunday’s talk on Abraham’s dialogue with God in Genesis 18:

God is just, and does not ignore evil; God is merciful, and willing to listen.

1c. [The speaker] then pointed out that it is a humbling thing, but also a godly thing, to ask for advice.

I guess most Christians would agree with that.

But… what should I make of the response to the advice that I have given? I write as someone who, for many years at [St Albert’s] prior to 2020, offered relatively little by way of counsel, but who was actually unusually well-placed to offer input during 2021 and 2022. And while I was not asked for advice, I felt it would be morally wrong not to speak up. Particularly in the context of the biblical instructions to speak the truth (cf. Ephesians 4:25) and to speak up for those who cannot speak up for themselves (cf. Proverbs 31:8-9).

I wonder what [God, who does not ignore evil and is willing to listen] would say to us all in the context of the ongoing refusal to engage... the quarantining of my emails... and my being told that “we are instructing people not to read anything you write”? I wonder what he would say to the originator(s) of those extraordinary policies; and to those who perpetuate them.

[One of the two deputy churchwardens] has still not told me who he meant by “we” [when he said to me that] “we are instructing people not to read anything you write”.

And neither [the other deputy churchwarden] nor [one of the two churchwardens] has responded (in any way) to what I wrote [specifically to them] in March:

...have you been discouraged from communicating with me? If so, by whom? And with what motive? If not, why not talk? Or at least signal your willingness to do so?

Their silence (and that of others) speaks volumes...

[The speaker] then spoke of “people who will be the best kind of advisers” being “the candid, kind, wise, praying friends shaped by the word of God”.

In terms of assessing “people who will be the best kind of advisers”, where does telling the truth rank? Especially when that truth is unfashionable and unpopular and runs contrary to the views of those who are influential and credentialed.

As to being shaped by the word of God, maybe there is an assumption that that automatically applies to those at a… church like [St Albert’s]. But I really do wonder to what extent the views of the [St Albert’s] church leadership — and indeed the congregation generally — are actually shaped by Scripture.

1 John 5:19b again springs to mind. The text states that “the whole world is under the control of the evil one”. But it seems to me that the position of our church leadership is essentially that we should not speak about the institutions of the world in this way at all, and that we should broadly trust e.g. the government, the public health authorities and the media. It is almost as if we have some form of additional unspoken creed: “I believe in the integrity of the democratic process and the UK system of government... I believe in the wisdom and goodness of the public health authorities... I believe in the truth of the BBC News...”

To my mind, the problem is not so much that people make mistakes and errors of judgement. It is how they respond when challenged. And perhaps the most striking thing to me here is that, when I raise issues like those in relation to 1 John 5:19b, I am essentially met with stonewalling. Moreover, something similar has happened with my reasonable questions about the interpretation of passages such as Romans 13:1-7 and 1 Peter 2:13-17.

In his talk on guidance [the speaker] then spoke of aspiring to be “the kind of person whose mind has been renewed so that we can be a good friend to others and give godly advice”.

It is of course a worthy aspiration that he described. But I really do wonder how much interest most Christians — and particularly church leaders — actually have in the renewal of their minds. I wonder too about the extent to which Jesus would say that the advice of the [St Albert’s] leadership (on various matters) is actually godly. And what he might say to us about people being wise in their own eyes and clever in their own sight.

I would still be interested to hear from any of the staff or wardens (past or present) of any of the things on which their “mind has been renewed” in recent years.

2. Prayer

Much more briefly...

[The speaker] went on to state that prayer is absolutely essential.

I don’t disagree with that.

But I find myself thinking: When did I last hear someone at a [St Albert’s] service pray that we might discern good from evil, or that we might discern truth from lies in the media?

3. Diversity

Also fairly briefly...

In the question time, [the speaker] said that, “When we’re taking corporate decisions, a little bit of diversity in the people who give us advice amongst godly people can be quite helpful... from different backgrounds and that kind of thing. One of the nice things about our church council is that it’s a variety of people from different backgrounds on there. And that’s good for our patterns of thought, I think.”

Those comments reminded me that, in practice these days, “diversity” often implies more a range of certain characteristics and backgrounds and less by way of variation in how we view the world. And I wonder to what extent that also applies in the context of the [St Albert’s] church council.

As Christians, we do of course share much in terms of worldview, and that is good and proper. But, as far as I can tell, “minority reports” are less than welcome, especially when they challenge the cherished (and arguably unbiblical) belief that we should trust the institutions of the world. I find this somewhat ironic given that history generally and the Bible in particular teach us that it is the minority view that often ultimately prevails.

Related

The articles linked in the main body of this post.

Also:

And:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God; 2026 reflections here

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem