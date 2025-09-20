Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

…which is fairly short and well worth reading if you haven’t seen it before, I featured Dr Naomi Wolf who is a former political consultant who worked for US President Clinton’s administration in the 1990s.

The article features Wolf’s answer to a question asked in the context of the then-recent Boston Marathon Bombing, in which she said — among other things — the following:

I believe that a law has been passed in the United States that… makes it legal to propagandize American citizens [brief discussion and confirmation from someone in the audience]. So what this means is — and… as a journalist… to say these words… I can’t tell you with what a heavy heart I say them — we’ve entered an era in which it is not crazy to assess news events to see if they’re real or not real… in the United States as well as overseas. And in fact it’s kind of crazy not to. [Applause]

That was in 2014.

It appears that the law to which she was referring is the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012:

When looking for more information on the above, I was somewhat surprised to see the number of articles from “fact checking” websites.

But these days I can’t see a “fact check” without thinking of the covid era when “fact checkers” were reassuring us of the safety and effectiveness of the novel technology covid injections which plainly had no long-term safety data. (Although maybe in the US those “fact checks” were considered legal propaganda?)

Anyhow, I was reminded of what Naomi Wolf said when I saw this recent post from US Congressman Thomas Massie who, as someone who has served as a Judge Executive, and who in July introduced a PREP Repeal Act to End “Medical Malpractice Martial Law”, looks to me like a better bet:

And Massie states that the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act “repealed the prohibition that kept the U.S. government from using propaganda on U.S. citizens”.

I think it is reasonable to work on the assumption is that if the US government passed this law, they intended to make use of it.

