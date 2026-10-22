Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

On Tuesday, Baroness Hallett made this statement on Module 6 of the UK Covid Inquiry:

It begins:

Today [20th October 2026] I publish the sixth Report of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry into the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the adult social care sector. Many millions of people across the UK receive adult social care. This includes older people, people with dementia and people living with physical and learning disabilities. For them and the people who dedicate themselves to providing their care, the pandemic totally disrupted their daily lives and had a devastating impact. That impact was particularly acute for the half a million or so people living in our care homes. The known vulnerability of residents meant there was a pressing and obvious need to prevent the virus from entering and spreading through their homes. But it did enter, and with tragic consequences. Between March 2020 and July 2022, there were more than 43,000 recorded deaths involving Covid-19 in care homes. Bereaved families have been left grief-stricken. Previous Inquiry reports set out in stark terms how the lack of pre-pandemic planning across the UK led to a lack of testing capacity and chronic shortages of personal protective equipment, or PPE. Today’s report sets out how these shortages, combined with major policy decisions, created an environment in care settings in which the virus could spread like wildfire.

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In this post I will present some relevant context, and then ask several questions in relation to the above.

Context

What happened before 23rd March 2020

Here are the UK government’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) numbers for deaths before 23rd March 2020, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the nation to stay at home in response to what we were told was an unprecedented public health crisis:

And here is an alternative way of viewing the % deviation from the 5-year average:

According to newspaper reports, covid was in circulation from the end of January. But the draconian covid restrictions were not announced until more than seven weeks later. Life carried on much as usual through February and into March. And the number of elderly and vulnerable people dying was around normal levels for the time of year. A deviation of 0-10% from the 5-year average either way is nothing out of the ordinary.

These are the official figures. And it does not require any great expertise to go to the ONS website and check out the numbers. Most journalists are more than capable of reporting on this. Any member of Parliament — in the Commons or the Lords — could speak out about it. As could any of various public health officials. Or indeed any of the many academic experts who appeared on the airwaves in 2020 to fuel the covid fearmongering. But for one reason or another, the vast majority of our journalists, politicians, public health officials and academic experts are staying quiet about what was actually happening before the Prime Minister’s announcement on 23rd March. As is Baroness Hallett.

What happened after 23rd March 2020

In contrast, here are the ONS figures for deaths after 23rd March 2020, when the response to what we were told was an unprecedented public health crisis began in earnest:

And here is an alternative way of viewing the extraordinary % deviation from the 5-year average:

From the middle of week 13, when the covid response began, the number of elderly and vulnerable people dying then skyrocketed to record levels.

It is often assumed that many of the excess deaths were due to covid. But covid, we were told, had been circulating since the end of January. And in the seven subsequent weeks, when people were behaving much as usual, the number of people dying had remained around normal levels. So it would be very odd, to say the least, if covid had been the cause of the tens of thousands of excess deaths in April and May.

Again, these are the official figures. And the inconvenient truth is that deaths in the elderly and the vulnerable increased only after the “covid response” began. When people panicked. When people were terrified by their governments in the context of “the perceived level of personal threat [needing] to be increased”. When people were told essentially, “Don’t come into hospital if you can help it.”

And when “covid guidelines” were adopted, including Do Not Resuscitate orders, the administration of end-of-life drugs such as midazolam, and the denial of antibiotics. For those “testing positive for covid” with a fraudulently-conducted test where, in the words of its Nobel Prize-winning inventor who died unexpectedly in August 2019, “if you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody”.

The contrast could hardly be more stark:

And I find it difficult to reconcile the official government figures with the notion that there was anything out of the ordinary happening in those early months of 2020, let alone a novel and deadly respiratory virus circulating.

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Questions

In the light of the above, I have a few questions for Baroness Hallett:

[Hallett] Today [Tuesday 20th October 2026] I publish the sixth Report of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry into the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the adult social care sector. Many millions of people across the UK receive adult social care. This includes older people, people with dementia and people living with physical and learning disabilities. For them and the people who dedicate themselves to providing their care, the pandemic totally disrupted their daily lives and had a devastating impact.

To what extent was it “the pandemic” that “totally disrupted their daily lives and had a devastating impact”? And to what extent was it the response to “the pandemic”?

If there had been no change at all in public health policy on March 23rd, why do you think that the pattern of deaths in late March and April would have been much different from that in February and the first three weeks of March? After all, covid had been circulating since the end of January.

[Hallett] That impact was particularly acute for the half a million or so people living in our care homes. The known vulnerability of residents meant there was a pressing and obvious need to prevent the virus from entering and spreading through their homes. But it did enter, and with tragic consequences.

It is now well-established that covid spreads through the air. So how could we ever “prevent the virus from entering and spreading through [care] homes”?

The 2024 NHS report Framework for managing the response to pandemic diseases notes that “it will not be possible to halt the spread of a new pandemic virus, and it would be a waste of public health resources and capacity to attempt to do so”.

Do you agree with that statement? And if not, why not?

[Hallett] Between March 2020 and July 2022, there were more than 43,000 recorded deaths involving Covid-19 in care homes.

The choice of the word “involving” here is an interesting one. How many of those “43,000 recorded deaths involving Covid-19” do you think would have been recorded as “covid deaths” in the absence of PCR testing?

[Hallett] Bereaved families have been left grief stricken. Previous Inquiry reports set out in stark terms how the lack of pre-pandemic planning across the UK led to a lack of testing capacity and chronic shortages of personal protective equipment, or PPE. Today’s report sets out how these shortages, combined with major policy decisions, created an environment in care settings in which the virus could spread like wildfire.

Why did the virus, which spreads through the air, not “spread like wildfire” and cause substantially more deaths than usual between the end of January and March 23rd?

Related

And more generally:

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