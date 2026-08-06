RIP Trevor Moore, five years on
The US comedian who died in 2021 after an 'accidental fall' from his second-floor balcony
Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)
Trevor Moore was an American comedian, writer, director and musician, perhaps best known as the co-founder of the sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U’ Know:
In the 2010s he put out several musical comedy albums:
And latterly he hosted the eponymous The Trevor Moore Show podcast:
This three-minute sketch from the mid-2010s is among his most watched, with 870,000+ views at the time of writing:
[Media company employee 1] Trevor, we really liked the last album.
[Media company employee 2] I mean we really, really liked it.
[Media company employee 1] We loved it. And have decided to give you a TV special to go along with the next one… How does that make you feel?
[Moore] That’s great. I’m so excited.
[Media company employee 2] So are we. So are we.
[Media company employee 1] We are so excited. Now, there’s just a couple little official things we have to get out of the way.
[Moore] Okay…
[Media company employee 2] Since we’re an international media company, you’re going to have to meet with the higher-ups and go over some stuff. Is that all right?
[Moore] Sure.
[Media company employee 2] Great. Well, then why don’t you just show him down the hall?
[Media company employee 1] No problem. Trevor, follow me.
[Moore] Whoa. This is a cool office. I like the little fire things over there and everything…
[Illuminati 1] Hi. We’re the Illuminati.
[Moore] Hi.
[Illuminati 2] Hello. So we heard about your big special. We are very excited.
[Moore] Yeah, thanks. Me too.
[Illuminati 1] Yeah, but before you can do a special on a major cable network, we’re going to need you to sign some things.
[Moore] Okay. Sounds good.
[Illuminati 2] We’re also going to need you to swear a blood oath to us and our cause. And if you violate this oath, we’re going to murder you and everyone that you love.
[Moore] Got it. Great.
[Illuminati 3] You’ll also need to pledge your soul to Baphomet. He’s this god that we all worship.
[Moore] Okay. He looks pretty cool. He’s like a crazy goat-man kind of thing.
[Illuminati 1] Now, we will need you to include some of our messaging in your program.
[Moore] Oh, okay. So you mean like there’s going to be a commercial sponsor or something?
[Illuminati 1] No, no, no… Nothing tacky like that. No. We just want you to have some, you know, self-destructive themes. You know, we use a lot of hip-hop artists to glorify violence and drugs, pop stars to push materialism, country acts to instil suspicion of education…
[Moore] Oh, okay. That sounds cool.
[Illuminati 3] We’ll also need to film you in a lewd act with a minor to use as blackmail if you ever think of telling anyone about anything that happened here today.
[Moore] Now, could I self-tape that? Or is that something that you’d want me to shoot here?
[Illuminati 3] We’d like you to do that here.
[Illuminati 1] Finally, we’re going to need a suicide note in your own handwriting, just in case things get crazy.
[Moore] I actually might have an old one on me. I’m sort of a pack rat.
[Illuminati 3] I think we’re good. Trevor, do you have any questions for us?
[Moore] Um, yeah. Who killed Kennedy?
[Illuminati 3] A French sniper, but it was set up by Lyndon Johnson.
[Moore] Right. Sorry. That was a stupid question. Are aliens real?
[Illuminati 2] Aliens are real.
[Moore] What are they like?
[Illuminati 2] Some are very cool. Some are kind of sh1tty. We’re pretty tight with the sh1tty ones.
[Illuminati 1] Anything else? Anything at all? Uh, yeah.
[Moore] I forgot my federal ID number. Is it okay if I just leave that blank?
[Illuminati 1] Yeah, we can fill that in.
[Moore] Great. I think that’s it for me.
[Illuminati 3] Trevor, we’re all looking forward to working with you.
[Moore] Yeah, me too.
[Illuminati 2] And remember, just have fun with this thing.
[Illuminati 1] But don’t ever cross us, because if you do, well, we’ve implanted a small explosive device in your heart.
I wonder what inspired Trevor Moore to write and perform that sketch.
Anyhow, it was reported in August 2021, five years ago this week, that Moore had “died ‘in a tragic accident’”:
And, more than four months later, the cause of death was revealed. Apparently he had “had an ‘accidental fall’” from a second-floor balcony in his home:
Make of that what you will.
Related?
This comedian, who died shortly after appearing in the film One by One:
And this scientist, who won the Nobel Prize for the invention of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique:
As it happens, Kary Mullis also died on 7th August — but in 2019, a matter of months before the covid era.
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