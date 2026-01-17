Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to the widely-reported passing of Scott Adams, creator of the Dilbert comic strip…

…I thought it worth sharing the message he left before he died in which he stated, “I accept Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior”.

His ex-wife Shelly Miles shared it in this livestream after his death. A transcript is below, followed by his gracious admission in relation to covid vaccines that went viral almost three years ago, and then three of my favourite Dilbert cartoons.

If you are reading this, things did not go well for me. I have a few things to say before I go. My body failed before my brain. I am of sound mind as I write this, January 1st, 2026. If you wondered about any of my choices for my estate, or anything else, please know I am free of any coercion or inappropriate influence of any sort. I promise. Next, many of my Christian friends asked me to find Jesus before I go. I’m not a believer, but I have to admit the risk-reward calculation for doing so looks attractive to me. So, here I go: I accept Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior, and I look forward to spending an eternity with him. The part about me not being a believer should be quickly resolved if I wake up in heaven. I won’t need any more convincing than that. And I hope I am still qualified for entry. With your permission, I’d like to explain my life. For the first part of my life, I was focused on making myself a worthy husband and parent as a way to find meaning. That worked. But marriages don’t always last forever, and mine eventually ended in a highly amicable way. I am grateful for those years and for the people I came to call my family. Once the marriage unwound, I needed a new focus… a new meaning. And so I donated myself to the world, literally speaking the words out loud in my otherwise silent home. From that point on, I looked for ways I could add the most to people’s lives, one way or another. That marked the start of my evolution from Dilbert cartoonist to an author of what I hoped would be useful books. By then, I believe I had enough life lessons that I could start passing them on. I continued making Dilbert comics, of course. As luck would have it, I’m a good writer. My [first] book in the “useful” genre was How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big. The book turned out to be a huge success, often imitated, and influencing a wide variety of people. I still hear every day how much the book changed lives. My plan to be useful was working. I followed up with my book Win Bigly that trained an army of citizens how to be more persuasive, which they correctly saw as a minor super power. I know the book changed lives because I hear it often. You’ll probably never know the impact the book had on the world, but I know. And it pleases me, while giving me a sense of meaning that is impossible to describe. My next book, Loserthink, tried to teach people how to think better, especially if they were displaying their thinking on social media. That one didn’t put much of a dent in the universe, but I tried. Finally, my book Reframe Your Brain taught readers how to program their own thoughts to make their personal and professional lives better. I was surprised and delighted at how much positive impact the book is having. I also started podcasting a live show called Coffee with Scott Adams, dedicated to helping people think about the world and their lives in a more productive way. I didn’t plan it this way, but it ended up helping lots of lonely people find a community that made them feel less lonely. Again, that had great meaning for me. I had an amazing life. I gave it everything I had. If you got any benefits from my work, I’m asking you to pay it forward as best you can. That is the legacy I want. Be useful. And please know I loved you all to the very end. Scott Adams

Scott Adams’s life was not without controversy, but I remember being struck by his gracious acknowledgement in relation to covid vaccines which went viral in January 2023:

Having said as clearly as possible that the anti-vax people seem to be the winners… I want you to hear that clearly… the anti-vax people appear to be the winners. The anti-vaxxers clearly are the winners at this point, and I think it will probably stay that way. And I don’t want to put any shade on that whatsoever. They came out the best. They have the winning position. The unvaccinated have a current advantage because they feel better. The thing they’re not worrying about is what I have to worry about… The anti-vaxxers I think were really just distrustful of big companies and big government. That’s never wrong. It’s never wrong to distrust government. It’s never wrong to distrust big companies. So if you just took the position, “Let’s just distrust everything the government did, well you won. You won. You won completely. I did not end up in the right place. Agree? You would all agree with that, right? I did not end up in the right place. The right place would be natural immunity… no vaccination. You should take victory, and I should take defeat. We can agree on that, right? That my position is now the weakest, and your position has gone from the weakest to the strongest… we can just say that’s true. The people who didn’t get vaxxed are absolutely in the winning position. You win. You win. You are the winners. You are the winners. Let me say that part with no ambiguity. You won. You won. All of my fancy analytics got me to a bad place. All of your heuristics — “Don’t trust these guys… it’s obvious” — totally worked.

I have heard almost nothing like what Adams says from anyone I know. And I did try and warn a lot of people — friends, family, neighbours, fellow church members, church leaders, former work colleagues etc.

For the record, from my perspective there was a lot more to my own scepticism that merely not trusting the authorities. One of the most obvious early signs to me that something was very wrong was the way that people were being pressured to take a covid vaccine even if they had had the virus (and thus natural immunity). And then they pushed the novel technology shots on children who were at close-to-zero risk from the disease…

It seems fitting to finish with three of my favourite Dilbert cartoons — one featuring some of the main characters, and the other two featuring the more occasional Loud Howard and Topper:

