Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

It occurs to me that some of Rick Mayall’s words, spoken not long before he died unexpectedly in 2014, could be considered as another notable pre-2020 warning, albeit one of a rather different nature to those featured here:

In June 2014, Rik Mayall — star of The Young Ones, Blackadder and The New Statesman — died unexpectedly aged 56.

Here is a newspaper report from the time:

His wife, Barbara Robbin, who is understood to have found him dead, said she did not know how he had died. Speaking outside the couple’s home in Barnes, south-west London, Ms Robbin said: “We don’t know yet what happened. He had a strong heart, so I don’t think it was a heart attack. But we just don’t know until the coroner’s report.”

According to Wikipedia, which in my experience is generally fairly reliable if there are no financial or other conflicts of interest involved, Mayall’s final movie role was in the film One by One released in 2014:

Here is a two-minute trailer:

Curiously, I couldn’t find a Wikipedia page on One by One, which might be considered somewhat odd, given some of the things that Wikipedia does have pages on.

To get more of a flavour of the film, I recommend this nine-minute YouTube montage (transcript below, not least in case the video is removed from YouTube):

Dion: I don’t understand. How can you all be so calm and cool about this? Jeff(?): We’ve all been waiting for it to happen… just didn’t know how it was going to rear its ugly head. Dion: What? Ernest (played by Mayall): The New World Order. Jeff: Population reduction. Dion: Is that what you and Lily were filming? John: Yeah Dion: Tell me John: There’s no going back from this deal. Everything will change for you once you know. Dion: Tell me John: I believe we are enslaved in a society where we will not be free to think or feel or do anything other than consume. Slaves for work… to buy things beyond our means. Living in fear of terrorism. I believe this is to blindside us. To trick us into a situation where they — the powers-that-be — will wipe us out, kill most of us, kill all of us here. They are going to reduce the population. Ernest: There will be a global population reduction until there are only 500 million people left. Dion: How would they reduce the population? We’re not stupid. Ernest: Hitler said, “the bigger the lie the more the people will believe it.” John: I think it will be done Hitler-style. The armed forces are going to kill us. They’ll follow orders. It’s what they’ve been trained to do. They’re being taught to be racists. The army are already killing people in other countries. People in power are using fear to fuel the racism. How long before they use this racism to make soldiers turn on their own? Innocent people… living in a police state. Jeff: It’s already begun. Controlling and monitoring the movement of individuals within the society. Putting chips in passports. ID cards. CCTV. Ernest: They’re using this orchestrated ruse to convince the public to accept Big Brother-type controls. And then they will intentionally reduce the mass of the world’s population. Mass genocide. On a scale never seen before. There are a mass of ways they could introduce population slaughter. More staged events. Orchestrated and manoeuvred conflicts. And the use of bioengineered diseases. Vaccines… it could come in vaccines. Women are being encouraged to get sterilised. What if they’re using cervical cancer jabs? It can be done in a barbaric fashion using draconian methods. And this global holocaust will probably come out from under the flag of the UN. Lily: You can almost imagine us being frog-marched away from our homes in a martial law kind of way. And no-one bats an eyelid. Ernest: In order to stabilise world population, they need — or want — to dispose of six and a half billion people. It’s a horrible thing to say, but isn’t it just as bad not to say it? Lily [weeping]: How can they, John? Dion: It’s [bullsh*t]. It’s got to be. Jeff: Why? Dion: Because that would make my whole life a lie… … Ernest: Play building blocks with me. Dion: What? John: Ernest? Ernest: Please Dion, just one game… Dion: One game [They play… the tower of blocks falls] Ernest: How did it fall? Dion: How did it fall? Forwards? Ernest: Why? Dion: Well it’s about balance. You take it out one side. The balance is off. It topples over, and gravity pulls it down. Ernest: Every time? Dion: Yeah Ernest: Are you certain? Dion: Yeah Ernest: Now, when we play this, we pull out blocks from all over the structure because we don’t want to be responsible for it falling over. Am I correct? Dion: Yeah Ernest: What happens if we only pull out blocks from one side? Dion: Same thing Ernest: Please demonstrate… [Dion demonstrates… the tower of blocks falls over to one side] Ernest: So… they fall over… Dion: Yeah Ernest: Not down Dion: No. Ernest, what’s your point? Ernest: With any kind of building blocks, when you pull out the blocks from the side, it falls over at that point. Well then, explain to me how, when an aeroplane was flown into one of the Twin Towers on September the 11th, that building collapsed in on itself. What about the other tower? Scientifically, mathematically — or blockily — those buildings should have fallen over, not inwards. I mean… I will concede to the idea that by some sort of miracle one of those towers could have collapsed in on itself. But both of them? I’m afraid I doubted that the moment I watched it happen live. It is unconceivable that those planes brought those buildings down. John: But watch a controlled demolition… It looks the same. Ernest: If a picture says a thousand words then our eyes can see a thousand lies… See it to believe it… Dion: Who would… How could… Who did that? Why would they? Ernest: Fear [which reminds me Tony Benn’s comments discussed in this post] John: 9/11, like 7/7, was pure fear. Nothing more. Ernest: September 11th 2001 was a ruse, a show, a charade that even a child could identify. Dion: Bullsh*t… no f*cking way… no way… Ernest: Dion, you need to understand… John [interrupting]: Not from us she doesn’t. She’s got to do it herself. Ernest: Pardon? John: She’s got to do it herself. She’s got to look… research… make an educated judgment. We can’t do that for her. Right? Dion: Right John: Here’s a laptop. On this bookcase there are hundreds of books you can read. Here. And this is the address for the British Library, home of every book in the country. And… the address of a smaller bookshop. They can tell you about workshops and seminars you can go to. We’ve shown you the door. It’s up to you to open it. I’d say “slowly, slowly catch a monkey,” but… they want to reduce the population by about 95%. I’m not sure you can afford to be “slowly, slowly”. Are you? … [In the context of armed forces arriving] Dion (voiceover): For most this is nothing more than a story, a diversion from the outside world. Within some of you a feeling is starting to stir. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, what culture you’re from, what colour your skin is, what god you believe in, or if you believe in a god at all. You will be affected. The cracks are beginning to show. Maybe you choose to ignore it. Maybe you don’t know how to face it. Or maybe you think you’re alone in this. For most this is nothing more than a story, a diversion from the outside world. But within some of you a feeling is starting to stir. It’s time to stand up with eyes open, ears down to the ground. A change is long overdue. So wake up! Question everything. Are you awake? Dion (to camera): Wake up! Now!

Which I think I would have thought somewhat crazy had I seen it in 2014…

Last year, in the absence of an available DVD on Amazon, I found (and watched) the whole of One by One at this link. For some reason that link has since been blocked, but the film can, at the time of writing, be viewed here on Rumble:

Returning to the subject of Mayall’s unexpected death in 2014, here is a 40-second clip of him speaking not long before he died (transcript below):

…Viewers, you don’t know who the cameraman is. You don’t know why you’re being made to see these things. Nor do I. You’re seeing me. I can’t even see you. I may be dead by the time you watch this. Very possibly are. You don’t know who’s the man who’s making things he wants you to see. Destroy your television sets now! You must listen to no orders! That’s all I can tell you at this point in humanity.

Hmm.

I wonder what he would make of some of the events of the past few years. And what he would say now, if he were alive today.

