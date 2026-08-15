Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This is the seventh in a series of nine posts reflecting on Revealing Faith, a book I wrote in 2018 to consider how people come to faith in Jesus Christ.

As I discussed in the post on the first chapter, I wrote Revealing Faith essentially to answer what I refer to as Question 1:

Question 1: Why, given that — from my perspective at least — we have remarkably good evidence for faith in Jesus Christ, do more people not believe his message?

And I am writing this series of nine posts, based on the nine chapters of Revealing Faith, to answer the related Question 2:

Question 2: Why, given that — from my perspective at least — we have good evidence that we are being extensively deceived about many things, do more people not believe that such deception is happening?

The format of each post is as follows:

The text that I wrote in 2018

[followed by]

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comments in bold between two dividers, with the +++ heading to distinguish the 2026 comments from what I originally wrote

Chapter 7: A matter of choice

In Part (i) of this book we saw that there is a strong case to be made that the evidence for faith in Jesus Christ is remarkably good. But if the evidence for faith in Jesus Christ is so impressive, it is reasonable to ask why more people do not believe. One reason could be that the evidence is not necessarily considered carefully. But another, more fundamental reason is that the evidence is not necessarily the main thing.

In Part (ii) we considered aspects of God’s revelation. In Chapter 4 we considered the manner of God’s revelation through his Word, his Son and his Spirit. In Chapter 5 we considered aspects of the nature of God’s revelation. We saw that revelation comes as a gift from God through faith in Jesus Christ, and that it comes to those willing to receive it. And in Chapter 6 we considered the battle for God’s revelation that impinges on the hearts and minds of every human being.

In Part (ii) we saw elements of how our response to God affects his revelation to us. In Part (iii) we shall discuss this in more detail, beginning with the nature of choice.

7A. The nature of choice

In Part (ii) we have seen how there is rather more to God’s revelation than meets the eye. We have also begun to consider how there is rather more to our response than it appears. We might naturally assume that it is an individual’s free choice as to how to respond to God’s revelation. The reality is that things are more complicated.

God’s choice and our choice

God in control

The consistent testimony of God’s revelation to us is that he is in control of everything, that he has always been so, and that he always will be. This is not easy to understand but it is a recurrent theme throughout the Bible.

In the Old Testament, Solomon says that “the king’s heart is in the hand of the Lord; he directs it like a watercourse wherever he pleases” (Proverbs 21:1). More generally, “many are the plans in a man’s heart, but it is [God’s] purpose that prevails” (Proverbs 19:21, cf. Proverbs 20:24). According to God’s revelation, he is in control of the hearts and minds of individuals. And he is in control from a perspective that transcends time. For example, David says that “all the days ordained for me were written in [God’s] book before one of them came to be” (Psalm 139:16, cf. Jeremiah 1:4-5).

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I find those words of David particularly sobering in the context of recent years.

In the New Testament, Paul writes similarly that “from one man [God] made every nation of men, that they should inhabit the whole earth; and he determined the times set for them and the exact places where they should live” (Acts 17:26). This is consistent with Jesus’ teaching that not even a sparrow “will fall to the ground apart from the will of [God]” (Matthew 10:29). In relation to Christians specifically, we read that God chose his people “before the creation of the world to be holy and blameless in his sight” and “in love he predestined [them] to be adopted as his sons through Jesus Christ, in accordance with his pleasure and will” (Ephesians 1:4-5, cf. John 1:13, Acts 13:48). According to God’s revelation, people’s names are written – or not – “in the book of life belonging to the Lamb that was slain from the creation of the world” (Revelation 13:8, cf. Revelation 17:8).

In seeking to understand what it means for God to be in control, it is important to remember that in many respects God is not like us. As we noted in Chapter 2, our natural inclination is think of God as something like a bigger and better version of ourselves. Such a view is at best highly misleading and at worst idolatrous. God is unlike anything or anyone else. He is uncreated. He knows everything about everything. His power is beyond our comprehension. While it is true that we are made in God’s image, this does not mean that we can make God in our image.

We should not assume that our Creator thinks or acts like we do. Again, God says through Isaiah, “my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways… As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts” (Isaiah 55:8-9 again). God transcends time and space. The ways in which he makes decisions are not like the ways in which we make decisions. And the ways in which he makes things happen are not like the ways in which we make things happen.

Freedom to choose

On one level, given the above, it might appear that we have no choice as to what we do or say or even think. And yet on another level it appears that we are free to do and say and think as we choose. On one level, it appears that we have no influence over whether we become Christians or not. And yet on another level it seems that we do have the choice as to how we respond to God. This is consistent with what we experience, and it is consistent with Scripture.

In the Old Testament for example, God’s people had a choice as to whether they would “carefully follow all his commands” or not (Deuteronomy 28:1,15). Later on we read that Joshua invites the people of Israel to “choose for [themselves] this day whom [they] will serve” and that they “[choose] to serve the Lord” (Joshua 24:14-22, cf. Deuteronomy 30:19, Proverbs 1:29, Isaiah 66:4)

In the New Testament we read that “Whoever believes in the Son has eternallife, but whoever rejects the Son will not see life, for God's wrath remains on him”(John 3:36). It appears that we can choose whether or not to believe. We are invited to repent, a theme to which we shall return in Chapter 9, but we are not compelled to do so. It appears that we are free to “[choose] to do the will of God” (John 7:17).

Resolving the tension

It seems that God has somehow chosen his people from before the beginning of time, and yet he has in some way ordained the world so that those people choose to be his people. It appears that God’s choice is inextricably linked with our own choice.

There seems to be at least an element of paradox here. Such questions are difficult to fathom, not least because we time-bound creatures cannot understand God’s eternal perspective, at least in this life. That said, this does not necessarily mean there is an inherent contradiction. As we discussed in Chapter 2, there are descriptions of both scientific and theological reality that have to be held in tension.

But whatever we think that we can or cannot understand concerning God’s choice and our choice, it is important not to get bogged down. In particular, we should not overlook something that is both fundamental and relatively straightforward to understand: I can choose to seek God, and I can ask him to choose me. And God will respond. “Ask,” says Jesus, “and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened” (Matthew 7:7-8, cf. Deuteronomy 4:29).

The hardening of the heart

The account of Moses and Pharaoh in the Old Testament (Exodus 1-14) provides some intriguing insights into the relationship between God’s choice and the choice of human beings. God’s people Israel are in slavery in Egypt (Exodus 1:1-14). They are being brutally oppressed by Pharaoh who, as Egypt’s ruler, is among the most powerful people in the world. God hears his people’s cry for help (Exodus 2:23-25), and he sends Moses to ask Pharaoh to let them go (Exodus 5:1).

On one level it might seem that it is Pharaoh’s choice as to whether he lets God’s people go. For example, Pharaoh is described as hardening his own heart (Exodus 9:34). And yet on another level, God is repeatedly described as hardening Pharaoh’s heart (e.g. Exodus 4:21, Exodus 7:3). We might thus reasonably ask what is going on here. Who is responsible for hardening Pharaoh’s heart? Puzzling and paradoxical though it may be, it seems that the answer is both God and Pharaoh.

This is a theme that can be found throughout the Bible. On the one hand, people harden their own hearts. In practice this is inextricably linked to a refusal to listen to what God is saying. For example, the Old Testament prophet Zechariah speaks of people who “refused to pay attention; stubbornly they turned their backs and stopped up their ears. They made their hearts as hard as flint... [they] would not listen [to God’s words]” (Zechariah 7:11-12, cf. e.g. Proverbs 28:14).

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Those words from Zechariah — “But they refused to pay attention; stubbornly they turned their backs and covered their ears. They made their hearts as hard as flint and would not listen…” — remind me of my own church leaders in recent times, as noted e.g. here:

I am reminded of the notion of wilful blindness.

And yet on the other hand, there are passages that speak of God hardening people’s hearts. We saw this in the discussion of the parable of the sower in the last chapter. Jesus cites the book of Isaiah where God says through his prophet, “Go and tell this people: ‘Be ever hearing, but never understanding; be ever seeing, but never perceiving.’ Make the heart of this people calloused…” (Isaiah 6:9-10, emphasis added). Elsewhere, Isaiah asks God, “Why, O Lord, do you make us wander from your ways and harden our hearts so we do not revere you?” (Isaiah 63:17).

Such passages fit with what we discussed earlier concerning God’s choice, and they give something of a clue as to how God’s choice and our choice fit together. While the state of human hearts is ultimately in God’s hands, it is not independent of human behaviour. It appears that God works through human actions and decisions to achieve his purposes. On one level, we determine the state of our hearts, but on another level the state of our hearts is determined by God. This is not easy for our finite minds to understand, but here too there is no inherent contradiction. From one perspective, God is hardening people’s hearts; from another perspective he is consolidating and confirming the choices that people have made to harden their hearts.

7B. Choice and relationship with God

As we have seen, the nature of choice is rather more complex than it might appear. We cannot operate independently of our Creator. As we make choices, God is confirming us in those choices. And those choices have a profound effect on our relationship with him. As we noted in Chapter 1, our rebellion against God leads inevitably to death and to our permanent separation from our Creator who is the source of all goodness.

Our sin separates us from God

We hide and God hides

In our rebellion against God we are inclined to hide from him. This is not new. In the third chapter of the Bible we read that after Adam and Eve disobeyed God’s command, they “hid from [him] among the trees of the garden” (Genesis 3:8).

In the case of Adam and Eve, God calls to them and questions them about their sin (Genesis 3:9ff). But as we try to hide, God does not usually confront us directly. His response is often to hide his face from us. In the Old Testament, God foretells the rebellion of his people and says, “I will become angry with them and forsake them; I will hide my face from them, and they will be destroyed. And I will certainly hide my face in that day because of all their wickedness in turning to other gods” (Deuteronomy 31:17-18). And so it comes to pass. Israel’s idolatry is a recurrent theme of the Old Testament. And in the book of Isaiah we read these words addressed to God’s people: “your iniquities have separated you from your God; your sins have hidden his face from you” (Isaiah 59:2).

We saw in Chapter 5 that in general there are times when God conceals rather than reveals. Sometimes though, God’s face is hidden as a direct result of sin. This is a natural consequence of God’s holiness and our sinfulness. If we hide our faces from God, God hides his face from us. And as a result, we may cease to call on God at all. For example, Isaiah says to God: “No one calls on your name or strives to lay hold of you; for you have hidden your face from us and have given us over to our sins” (Isaiah 64:7).

We stop listening and God stops listening

In our rebellion against God we are disinclined to listen to what he has to say. This too is not new. “Who will listen to me?” says God through the Old Testament prophet Jeremiah. “Their ears are closed so they cannot hear. The word of the Lord is offensive to them; they find no pleasure in it” (Jeremiah 6:10).

But as we stop listening, God does not usually speak louder or force us to listen to what he has to say. His response is often to stop listening to us. Again speaking through Jeremiah, God says to those who have followed other gods, “I will bring on them a disaster they cannot escape. Although they cry out to me, I will not listen to them” (Jeremiah 11:11).

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I wonder to what extent Jeremiah would say something similar today, particularly in relation to idolatry. I cannot help but think back to the worship of health authorities, science, and the vaccines of the covid era.

I am reminded of this post on prayer from last October…

…subtitled Your sins have hidden his face from you, so that he will not hear.

God even goes so far as to instruct his prophet: “Do not pray for the well-being of this people. Although they fast, I will not listen to their cry; though they offer burnt offerings and grain offerings, I will not accept them. Instead, I will destroy them with the sword, famine and plague” (Jeremiah 14:11-12, cf. Jeremiah 7:16, Micah 3:4). It is not religion that God wants, with people who “honour [him] with their lips, but [whose] hearts are far from [him]” (Isaiah 29:13, cf. Matthew 15:8). Instead God says, “These are the ones I look on with favour: those who are humble and contrite in spirit, and who tremble at my word” (Isaiah 66:2 again).

There comes a point when God will not even hear the prayers of his rebellious people. “When I called, they did not listen; so when they called, I would notlisten,” says God through Zechariah (Zechariah 7:13, cf. Isaiah 1:15). If we do not listen when God is speaking to us, God may not listen when we want to speak to him. He may even withdraw his word altogether. Through the prophet Amos, God warned of a time when he would “send a famine through the land – not a famine of food or a thirst for water, but a famine of hearing the words of the Lord. People will stagger from sea to sea and wander from north to east, searching for the word of the Lord, but they will not find it” (Amos 8:11-12, cf. Proverbs 1:24-28).

Our sin threatens to separate us from God permanently

In our rebellion against God we reject him. We are inclined to hide from him. We are disinclined to listen to what he has to say. We seek to live as if he is not there.

Ignoring a problem does not make it go away though, and the inevitable consequences of our sin remain.

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This applies in so many ways.

I am reminded of the notion of “keeping short accounts with God”…

As Paul warns the Galatian Christians, “Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows” (Galatians 6:7). Our sin threatens to separate us from God permanently. As Hosea puts it, “Their deeds do not permit them to return to their God… they do not acknowledge the Lord… [so] when they go with their flocks and herds to seek the Lord, they will not find him; he has withdrawn himself from them” (Hosea 5:4-6). There may come a point when we are inclined to seek God but it is too late. In the face of sin, he may withdraw not only his word but himself. At the time of the Old Testament prophet Ezekiel, we read that, in the context of the idolatry of God’s people, “the glory of the Lord departed from over the threshold of the temple” (Ezekiel 10:18). The logical consequence of human sin is that the holy God departs.

We see echoes of this during Jesus’ ministry. After “the Pharisees and Sadducees [come] to Jesus and [test] him by asking him to show them a sign from heaven,” he replies: “When evening comes, you say, ‘It will be fair weather, for the sky is red,’ and in the morning, ‘Today it will be stormy, for the sky is red and overcast.’ You know how to interpret the appearance of the sky, but you cannot interpret the signs of the times. A wicked and adulterous generation looks for a sign, but none will be given it except the sign of Jonah.” And then the man who is God departs: “Jesus then left them and went away” (Matthew 16:1-4, cf. Mark 6:11). Having already been given signs, these Pharisees and Sadducees are told by Jesus that they will not be given any other sign but his resurrection (the “sign of Jonah” that we discussed in Chapter 1). And knowing what is in the hearts of his listeners, Jesus then leaves them. This is highly symbolic. God does not intervene. Instead, he leaves. This may seem almost inconsequential. But the reality is that God’s departure is a terrible sign of judgement. For when we rebel against God, he does not necessarily engage with us. As we have seen repeatedly, he lets us have the consequences of our actions. If we reject God, God rejects us. Our relationship with him is broken. If we insist on turning away from God, he does not force us to turn back to him. If we refuse to say to God, “your will be done”, he will reluctantly say to us, “your will be done”. And this, ultimately, is the road to hell.

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7C. Choice and behaviour

Our sin affects our actions

As we have seen repeatedly, there is a dynamic relationship between human choice and God’s response. We have discussed this in relation to the hardening of the heart and our relationship with God. Something similar can be said concerning sin more generally.

In the Old Testament for example, God’s people worshipped an idol in the form of a golden calf (cf. Exodus 32:1ff). They turned away from God, thus violating the second of the Ten Commandments. And in response, “God turned away from them and gave them over to the worship of the sun, moon and stars” (Acts 7:41-42, cf. Amos 5:25-27). The wisdom literature of the Old Testament speaks similarly of God’s people who despite being “brought… up out of Egypt… would not listen to [him]… [and] would not submit to [him].” And so God “gave them over to their stubborn hearts to follow their own devices” (Psalm 81:11-12, cf. Proverbs 1:29-31). As people turn away from God, God turns away from them and gives them over to sinful behaviour.

In the New Testament the apostle Paul writes similarly (Romans 1:18ff) in terms of people rejecting God and then God “giving them over” to sinful behaviour. We may note three particular strands of his argument.

Firstly, human beings are in rebellion against their Creator. Paul writes that “although they knew God, they neither glorified him as God nor gave thanks to him, but their thinking became futile and their foolish hearts were darkened. Although they claimed to be wise, they became fools and exchanged the glory of the immortal God for images made to look like a mortal human being and birds and animals and reptiles” (Romans 1:21-23). Despite knowing at least something of God through the general revelation of creation (cf. Romans 1:19-20 and the discussion in Chapter 4), we attempt to live our lives without reference to him. At the core of this rebellion against God is our wilful displacement of his rightful place in the affections of our hearts. We might, perhaps with some justification, be inclined to think of modern-day idolatry as rather more sophisticated than that of the ancient world. But the essence and the effects of our worship of today’s “created things” (Romans 1:25) are much the same.

Secondly, the Creator God is justifiably angry at the rebellion of his creatures.Paul writes of how “the wrath of God is being revealed from heaven against all the godlessness and wickedness of people, who suppress the truth by their wickedness” (Romans 1:18). The wrath – or anger – that the apostle attributes to God here is quite unlike most human anger. God’s wrath is his proper, settled and righteous response to sin.

Thirdly, God responds to the rebellion of human beings by giving them over to sinful behaviour. Paul writes of how God repeatedly “gave [people] over” to further rebellion – to “sexual immorality”, to “shameful lusts” and to a “depraved mind” (Romans 1:24ff, cf. Isaiah 64:7). And the apostle’s conclusion is that those who are in rebellion against God “do what ought not to be done. They have become filled with every kind of wickedness, evil, greed and depravity. They are full of envy, murder, strife, deceit and malice. They are gossips, slanderers, God-haters, insolent, arrogant and boastful; they invent ways of doing evil; they disobey their parents; they have no understanding, no fidelity, no love, no mercy” (Romans 1:29-31).

On reading these verses, our inclination may be to nod in approval at Paul’s condemnation of such behaviour. We would not be alone in thinking along such lines (cf. e.g. Luke 18:9-14). Indeed this appears to be the reaction that Paul anticipates among at least some of his readers. For the apostle goes on (Romans 2:1ff) to make it clear that those who would point the finger at others are missingthe point. The problem of sin is universal: “there is no one righteous, not even one” (Romans 3:10, cf. Psalm 14:3). This is not to say that everyone who rejects God behaves in exactly the same way. Paul’s list above is addressed to human beings collectively. But it is to say that rebellion against God affects the behaviour of each and every one of us.

It is useful here to make a distinction between “sin” – which we may think of as rebellion against God, and “sins” – the sinful acts that result from that rebellion. While we may think that we can act independently of God, the reality is that our sins are at least in part the result of God’s judgement on our sin. As Jesus puts it, “everyone who sins is a slave to sin” (John 8:34). Contrary to what we might expect, God’s usual response to our rebellion is not to put a stop to it. A thunderbolt from heaven (or equivalent) is very much the exception rather than the rule. Instead God confirms people in their choice to reject him. Our character and our destiny are shaped by each and every decision we make in all aspects of our lives. As people turn away from their Creator, he turns away from them and gives them over to the consequences of their sin.

Our sin affects our attitude

So far in this chapter we have considered sin in terms of behaviour. But while there are many passages in the Bible that speak of sin in this way, there are others where sin is portrayed as something rather less tangible. This is evident from as early as Genesis 4:7 – the first time that the word “sin” occurs in the Bible – where God warns Cain that “sin is crouching at your door; it desires to have you, but you must master it.”

In the New Testament, Paul writes similarly that “sin… produced in me every kind of covetous desire… sin… deceived me… and put me to death” (Romans 7:8,11, cf. Genesis 3:13, Galatians 5:17). He goes on to use the phrase “sin living in me” repeatedly (Romans 7:17-20). And while there is more to the identity of “me” in these verses than meets the eye – see e.g. John Stott, The Message of Romans, p205ff – it is plain that there is more to sin than mere human behaviour.

It is important to recognise sin’s deceptive nature, especially in the context of the spiritual battle that we considered in the previous chapter. Sin is so adept at deceiving us that we can be duped into thinking that it does not deceive. In the context of the earlier discussion on the state of the sinful human heart it should thus not surprise us that “the heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure” (Jeremiah 17:9). Our sinful hearts are prone to become “hardened by sin’s deceitfulness” (Hebrews 3:13).

One of the ways in which sin deceives us is by desensitising us to its own seriousness. This may show itself in very different forms.

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I found re-reading this section particularly sobering. Not least because I have come to realise that, as a society, we are becoming desensitised to all sorts of things.

And I was reminded not only of wilful blindness, but of wilful blindness to wilful blindness.

One of the ways in which sin deceives us is by desensitising us to its own seriousness. This may show itself in very different forms.

(a) In some cases it is very obvious that people are desensitised to sin. There are those who are overtly proud of their sinful behaviour, even to the point of celebrating it. In the Old Testament the prophet Jeremiah says of some such people: “Are they ashamed of their detestable conduct? No, they have no shame at all; they do not even know how to blush” (Jeremiah 6:15). In the New Testament, Paul writes similarly of people who “are darkened in their understanding and separated from the life of God because of the ignorance that is in them due to the hardening of their hearts. Having lost all sensitivity, they have given themselves over to sensuality so as to indulge in every kind of impurity” (Ephesians 4:18-19, emphasis added).

The process of desensitisation has some similarities to that of the hardening of the heart that we discussed earlier. We noted earlier that as people turn away from God, he turns away from them and gives them over to sinful behaviour. But this is not all. For as God gives people over to sinful behaviour, they become desensitised to sin and in turn give themselves over to sinful behaviour. The process resembles a downward spiral.

(b) In many other cases it is rather less obvious that people are desensitised to sin. As we noted earlier, there are those who are quick to condemn sinful behaviour. Such people may be seen as law-abiding citizens and upstanding members of the community. They may be members or leaders of religious groups, including Christian churches. But it is those of us who are quick to see sinful behaviour in others who are perhaps in most danger (cf. e.g. Matthew 7:1-5). For “if we claim to be without sin, we deceive ourselves and the truth is not in us” (1 John 1:8). It is salutary to remember that Jesus reserved some of his harshest words for the teachers of the law and the Pharisees (Matthew 23:13ff). These people were respected pillars of the religious establishment who studied Scripture. And yet according to Jesus they were thoroughly desensitised to their own sin: “Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites!” he says. “You shut the door of the kingdom of heaven in people’s faces. You yourselves do not enter, nor will you let those enter who are trying to… You clean the outside of the cup and dish, but inside they are full of greed and self-indulgence. Blind Pharisee! First clean the inside of the cup and dish, and then the outside also will be clean… You are like whitewashed tombs, which look beautiful on the outside but on the inside are full of the bones of the dead and everything unclean. In the same way, on the outside you appear to people as righteous but on the inside you are full of hypocrisy and wickedness.”

The result of desensitisation here may appear very different to that described in (a) above, but the process of desensitisation is much the same. As God gives people over to sinful behaviour, they become desensitised to sin and in turn give themselves over to further sinful behaviour – in this case becoming entrenched in their self-righteousness and hypocrisy.

Whether we would count ourselves among the first group (a) or the second group (b) above, or somewhere in between, the reality is that one way or another our sin affects our attitude to sin. Our rebellion against God affects the way that we view that rebellion. And indifference to our sin – whatever our outward appearance – is at least in part the result of God’s judgement on that sin.

Sin deceives us by desensitising us to its seriousness. Left unchecked, our sinful behaviour becomes acceptable to us, perhaps when once it was not. But the deception does not end there. It is not only that we become desensitised to the seriousness of sin. We also become desensitised to the desensitising nature of sin. We become indifferent to our indifference. A parallel may be drawn with a ringing alarm bell that is initially ignored and then goes increasingly unnoticed as background noise.

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