Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This is the sixth in a series of posts reflecting on Revealing Faith, a book I wrote in 2018 to consider how people come to faith in Jesus Christ.

As I discussed in the post on the first chapter, I wrote Revealing Faith essentially to answer what I refer to as Question 1:

Question 1: Why, given that — from my perspective at least — we have remarkably good evidence for faith in Jesus Christ, do more people not believe his message?

And I am writing this series of nine posts, based on the nine chapters of Revealing Faith, to answer the related Question 2:

Question 2: Why, given that — from my perspective at least — we have good evidence that we are being extensively deceived about many things, do more people not believe that such deception is happening?

The format of each post is as follows:

The text that I wrote in 2018

[followed by]

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comments in bold between two dividers, with the +++ heading to distinguish the 2026 comments from what I originally wrote

Chapter 6: The battle for God’s revelation

In Chapter 4 we considered the manner of God’s revelation through his Word, his Son and his Spirit. In Chapter 5 we considered aspects of the nature of God’s revelation. We saw that revelation comes as a gift from God through faith in Jesus Christ, and that it comes to those willing to receive it. In this chapter we shall consider the battle for God’s revelation.

6A. The bigger picture

The parable of the sower

We begin by considering Jesus’ parable of the sower: “A farmer went out to sow his seed. As he was scattering the seed, some fell along the path, and the birds came and ate it up. Some fell on rocky places, where it did not have much soil. It sprang up quickly, because the soil was shallow. But when the sun came up, the plants were scorched, and they withered because they had no root. Other seed fell among thorns, which grew up and choked the plants. Still other seed fell on good soil, where it produced a crop – a hundred, sixty or thirty times what was sown. He who has ears, let him hear” (Matthew 13:3-9).

Jesus often used parables, and there is sometimes a perception that he did so in order to make his teaching easier to understand. But according to Jesus, the reason that he speaks in parables is rather different. Matthew records that after Jesus told the parable of the sower, “[his] disciples came to him and asked, ‘Why do you speak to the people in parables?’” And Jesus replied, “Because the knowledge of the secrets of the kingdom of heaven has been given to you, but not to them. Whoever has will be given more, and they will have an abundance. Whoever does not have, even what they have will be taken from them. This is why I speak to them in parables: Though seeing, they do not see; though hearing, they do not hear or understand. In them is fulfilled the prophecy of Isaiah: ‘You will be ever hearing but never understanding; you will be ever seeing but never perceiving. For this people’s heart has become calloused; they hardly hear with their ears, and they have closed their eyes. Otherwise they might see with their eyes, hear with their ears, understand with their hearts and turn, and I would heal them’” (Matthew 13:10-15, cf. Isaiah 6:9-10).

According to Jesus, and extraordinary as it might seem, at least part of the purpose of his using parables appears to be not to make his teaching easier to understand but harder. We shall discuss this in more detail later in the chapter.

The parable of the sower explained

Having explained something of why he teaches in parables, Jesus proceeds to explain the parable of the sower. This is relatively unusual – it seems that Jesus usually allowed his parables to stand without further explanation.

“Listen then to what the parable of the sower means,” says Jesus: “When anyone hears the message about the kingdom and does not understand it, the evil one comes and snatches away what was sown in their heart. This is the seed sown along the path. The seed falling on rocky ground refers to someone who hears the word and at once receives it with joy. But since they have no root, they last only a short time. When trouble or persecution comes because of the word, they quickly fall away. The seed falling among the thorns refers to someone who hears the word, but the worries of this life and the deceitfulness of wealth choke the word, making it unfruitful. But the seed falling on good soil refers to someone who hears the word and understands it. This is the one who produces a crop, yielding a hundred, sixty or thirty times what was sown” (Matthew 13:18-23).

According to Jesus, the seed in the parable represents “the message about the kingdom”, i.e. the word of God (cf. Luke 8:11). As with any kind of sowing, the type of seed is particularly important. Deadly nightshade seeds may look similar to tomato seeds, but they yield a very different harvest. In contrast, the identity of the sower and the method of the sowing are relatively unimportant. The farmer is anonymous and the seed is merely scattered – no special techniques are required. The fate of the seed is determined primarily by where it lands.

Jesus describes seed landing in four different places: on the path, on rocky ground, among thorns, and on good soil. According to Jesus, these different places represent different people. We should thus expect to see a range of responses to the word of God.

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I am reminded of the different responses I get when trying to warn people that they might be being deceived, and particularly of the responses I got from people during the covid era.

Firstly, some hear the message and do not believe because “the evil one comes and takes away what was sown in their heart.” According to Jesus, there is rather more to hearing and understanding the message than it might appear. The notion of “the evil one” is particularly striking, and we shall discuss this further in due course. But the bottom line here is that growth does not begin at all. There are some people in whom the seed that is the word of God does not even begin to germinate.

Secondly, some receive the word with joy for a while but fall away when times get hard. It is common for people to respond positively and enthusiastically to the message of God’s revelation, but then to give up when circumstances become difficult.

Thirdly, some hear the message but their response is choked by life’s worries, riches and pleasures; and so they do not mature. The implication is that such people do begin the Christian life – the seed does germinate. But as time goes by, they are more concerned with everything else life has in store – good and bad – and so they do not grow as believers.

Finally, there are some who hear the word and understand it, and who produce a crop, yielding a great deal more than was sown. As we noted at the end of the last chapter, it is “the word planted in us” that can save us (James 1:21 again). And that same word is productive, transforming God’s people and enabling them to serve him, resulting in a fruitful harvest. It is the word of God that does the work of God in the people of God. God’s word goes out and it does not return to him empty.

Other observations

Jesus’ teaching is consistent with what we observe when people encounter the word of God. Some do not believe. Some believe and then fall away. Some believe but do not mature. And some keep going and produce a harvest. More broadly, we may make several further observations.

(a) The act of sowing is critical. When growing crops, there is no harvest without the sowing of the seed. This may be laborious and outwardly unimpressive, but it is a critical part of farming. And so it is with the word of God. “Sowing the word of God” may be laborious and outwardly unimpressive, but it is a critical part of growing the kingdom of God.

(b) It is important to take the long view. When growing crops we need to be cautious in judging success too early. It is not necessarily the seed that is first to germinate, or the one that grows fastest that yields the best crop, or indeed any crop. Healthy growth is usually relatively slow and steady. Even when seedlings seem to be making similar progress, the end result may be quite different. And so it is with the word of God. It is thus important to take the long view.

(c) It is God who makes the seed grow. When growing crops, the input of the farmer is relatively limited between sowing and harvest. There are things that can be done to encourage growth and to prevent damage etc. but ultimately we rely on the natural process behind which stands the Creator God. And so it is with the word of God. As Paul puts it, “I planted the seed, Apollos watered it, but God has been making it grow” (1 Corinthians 3:6).

(d) The initial stages of growth are sometimes slow and usually not visible. When growing crops, the germination of a seed may take several weeks or more, and the progress (or otherwise) of the seed in these early stages is usually hidden from view. And so it is with the word of God. It takes time – sometimes a very long time – for the word of God to germinate and begin to take root in the human heart. And when it does, we do not necessarily see immediate effects.

(e) We don’t understand the process in detail. When growing crops, it is far from obvious exactly how a seed works. We know much more now than farmers did in Jesus’ day, but we also know that there is much that we do not know. And so it is with the word of God. We do not understand exactly how God works through his word. But we do know that God makes the seed that we plant grow. And we know too that without the sowing of seed there will not be any harvest.

6B. The unseen enemy

The enemy of God

We return now to the fate of the seed sown along the path. According to Jesus, “when anyone hears the message about the kingdom and does not understand it, the evil one comes and snatches away what was sown in their heart. This is the seed sown along the path” (emphasis added).

We are naturally inclined to think that responding to the word of God is a relatively straightforward process: people hear the word, and they choose how to respond. But according to Jesus, there is rather more going on than meets the eye. The word of God that brings light and life can be snatched away. The evil one, or the devil, often called Satan – literally meaning “accuser” or “adversary” – is active in the world.

The idea of the devil may seem absurd, but it is an inescapable part of God’s revelation to us. Jesus speaks repeatedly of Satan, as do the other New Testament authors (e.g. Matthew 12:22-28, Acts 10:38, Ephesians 4:27, 1 John 3:10). And Satan’s existence is not nearly so fanciful as some would have us believe. Few would doubt the existence of evil. And in the context of evil, the notion of “the evil one” makes logical sense. If God is the personification of good, it seems not unreasonable for there to be a personification of evil. And according to the Bible, Satan – like God – is unseen and yet active in the world. This is not to say that God and Satan are equal and opposite powers though. Indeed they cannot be, for God alone is uncreated.

Satan is the enemy of God (cf. Matthew 13:28,39). Like God, he is a spiritual rather than a physical being, but he is no less real for that. And as we shall see, he seeks to disrupt, deface and destroy God’s work. Jesus Christ is the author of life (Acts 3:15) and the personification of truth (John 14:6) who committed no sin (1 Peter 2:22). In contrast, Satan is “a murderer from the beginning… a liar and the father of lies” (John 8:44, cf. Romans 5:12) who “has been sinning from the beginning” (1 John 3:8).

Satan has always sought to oppose God. At the beginning of the Bible, in the third chapter of Genesis, we find the ancient serpent seeking to undermine God’s word. As with any passage, it is important to consider both its genre and its context. In terms of genre, parts of the early chapters of Genesis – including Genesis 3 – are written in a vivid and memorable way, borrowing imagery from other writings of the time. The talking serpent should be viewed with this in mind. In terms of context, Genesis 3 comes immediately after the account of God’s good creation in Genesis 2:5-25, and particularly God’s command to Adam in Genesis 2:16-17: “You are free to eat from any tree in the garden; but you must not eat from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, for when you eat of it you will surely die.” At the end of Genesis 2, God’s people Adam and Eve are free to eat from almost every tree in the garden. There is only one tree from which they cannot eat.

Genesis 3 begins with a description of the serpent as “more crafty than any of the wild animals the Lord God had made” (Genesis 3:1). The writer is implicitly inviting the reader to examine carefully what the serpent is saying and doing in the exchange that follows.

There follows a dialogue between the serpent and the woman who is later named as Eve (Genesis 3:20). The serpent asks, “Did God really say, ‘You must not eat from any tree in the garden’?” (Genesis 3:1 again). Already we can see the serpent’s craftiness. He begins not by saying that God is wrong or that he should not be obeyed, but by questioning what he says. And by the phrasing he uses, the serpent plants the suggestion that God has been more restrictive than he actually has.

While Eve replies (correctly) that she and Adam “may eat fruit from the trees in the garden,” she then goes on to say that God said “You must not eat fruit from the tree that is in the middle of the garden, and you must not touch it, or you will die’” (Genesis 3:2-3, emphasis added). Whereas God forbade only eating the fruit, Eve has added to his command by saying that touching it is also forbidden. Perhaps subconsciously influenced by the serpent, Eve makes out that God has been more restrictive than he actually has.

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I am reminded of the ways in which, during the covid era, some people went beyond what the authorities demanded. And how prominent figures in the media were demanding harsher restrictions.

Here is what I wrote in 12 parallels: how so many aspects of the covid era resembled religion, under the heading of Zealotry — going beyond what is required:

While some people reluctantly adhere to religious protocol, others go beyond what is actually required, and are keen to be seen to be doing so. They may regard their religiosity as a mark of moral superiority, and even expect — or insist — that others do likewise. That was the mentality of the Pharisees — an ancient Jewish sect, who added to God’s laws. For example, they added numerous restrictions to Sabbath observance, forbidding even minor tasks like carrying objects, and healing. And they mandated extensive hand washing and cleansing rituals before eating, traditions that were not required by the Law of Moses but which were treated as divine commands (Mark 7:3-4). In doing so, they revealed their true character, not least in the eyes of God. As Jesus put it, “Everything they do is done for people to see… You blind guides! You strain out a gnat but swallow a camel…” During the covid era, there was no shortage of people who wanted to go beyond what was actually required, and, at least in some cases, were keen to be seen to be doing so: testing more often; isolating longer, maybe alone in the bedroom; wearing a mask even when the guidance did not recommend it; masking children; striving for zero covid. Etc. It was a revealing time, with plenty of people wanting to show that they were doing their bit. And more. Including church leaders, not least those at the church I attend.

The serpent then switches strategy and says to Eve, somewhat ambiguously, “You will not surely die,” before adding, “your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil” (Genesis 3:4-5). The combination of the serpent’s guile plus the visual appeal and desirability of the fruit is sufficient to persuade Eve to “[take] some and [eat] it. She also gave some to her husband [Adam], who was with her, and he ate it” (Genesis 3:6). In Genesis 2, there is only one thing that God has commanded Adam not to do. Six verses into Genesis 3, both he and his wife have done it.

Then as now, Satan is cunning and deceptive, seeking to undermine God and his word. We must exercise great caution whenever we hear anyone ask, “Did God really say that?” As Satan presumably knows, the question is not necessarily a bad one. Indeed it is sometimes a good one to ask, provided it is asked for the right reasons. But when the question is used to impugn God’s truthfulness and motives, it can be used by Satan as an effective way to undermine the word of God.

The enemy of truth

Satan is the enemy of God and thus the enemy of truth. According to Jesus (John 8:44 again), “there is no truth in him”. As we noted above, Satan is “a liar and the father of lies”. “When he lies, he speaks his native language” – or, more literally, “he speaks out of his own character” (ESV). One of the devil’s main strategies is to undermine truth. This does not mean that everything that he says is an outright falsehood though. One of the most effective ways to corrupt truth is not to tell outright lies but to add truth into the mix, something that Satan does to great effect. His strategies are manifold.

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The mixing of truth and lies is particularly important to remember when considering what we see and hear in the media, not least the mainstream media.

As the father of lies, Satan seeks to undermine the very notion of truth. It is very much in Satan’s interests to persuade us that there is no such thing as truth, or that truth is relative, for truth is inextricably linked with God and his revelation to us. In seeking to undermine truth, Satan can use elements of truth to make his lies more convincing. It is true, for example, that there are limits to what we can know for certain. But while we cannot know truth exhaustively and perfectly, this does not necessarily mean that we cannot know truth at all. And in any case, the claim that “truth is relative” is itself relative. According to the Bible, the reality is that we can know truth not only as a concept but as a person. For Jesus Christ claimed not just to speak the truth but to be the truth (John 14:6).

One of Satan’s most cunning and fundamental lies is that he himself is no more than a ridiculous cartoon figure of fun. It is very much in Satan’s interests to persuade us that he does not exist, for he can then operate unnoticed. There is arguably a strand of truth mixed into this lie too in that we cannot see Satan. But his invisibility does not mean that he is not there or that he has no power. According to the apostle Peter, the reality is that “the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour” (1 Peter 5:8, cf. 1 Chronicles 21:1). This vivid imagery refers not to Satan’s appearance but to the peril he presents. We cannot see Satan, but he is real and dangerous.

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Moreover, the Bible tells us that “the whole world is under the control of the evil one”. And “the whole world” presumably includes government, public health authorities and the media.

Satan adopts a similar strategy in seeking to foster lies about God, e.g. as an implausible sky fairy in whom only a gullible fool could believe. It is also very much in Satan’s interests to persuade us that God does not exist, for it suits his aim of preventing people becoming Christians. Again, there is arguably a strand of truth here in that we cannot see God. But as with Satan, God’s invisibility does not mean that he is not there or that he has no power. According to the Bible, the reality is that God transcends time and space, and so we should not expect to see him. And yet, remarkably, he has lived among us in the person of his Son Jesus Christ who is the “image of the invisible God” (Colossians 1:15).

It should thus not surprise us that Satan seeks to propagate lies about Jesus Christ, not least in terms of his teaching, his death and his resurrection. In particular, Satan would have us believe that Jesus was merely human. It is very much in Satan’s interests to persuade us that Jesus Christ is not the Son of God, for the life, death and resurrection of the personification of truth expose the devil’s lies like nothing else. As usual, there are elements of truth that Satan can mix with his lies, not least in terms of the humanity of Jesus Christ. But the fact that this extraordinary man was fully human does not mean he cannot be divine. As we noted in Chapter 1, Jesus Christ is “in very nature God” and yet also “made in human likeness” (Philippians 2:6-7 again).

Satan also seeks to propagate lies about people generally. It is very much in Satan’s interests to persuade us that we do not have a problem in relating to God, for if we do not think that we have a problem, we are unlikely to look for a solution. As ever, there are shades of truth here that Satan can use. “Even if God does exist,” Satan might say, “he is loving, isn’t he? He’ll forgive you – that’s his job.” According to the Bible, God views things very differently. As Paul writes, “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). The truth is that we have a serious problem in relating to God, and that it can only be solved through faith in Jesus Christ.

More broadly, Satan seeks to propagate lies about God’s revelation at large. Of the devil’s many lies about the Bible, one of the most successful is that it is outdated and thus largely irrelevant. It is very much in Satan’s interests to undermine the authority of Scripture, for God’s “word of truth” (2 Timothy 2:15, cf. John 17:17) exposes his diabolical deceit. There are of course strands of truth here in that the Bible is indeed an ancient book, and parts of it are described as “obsolete” within its pages (cf. e.g. Hebrews 8:13, cf. Hebrews 7:18-19). But the fact that the Bible was written a long time ago and that parts of it are now obsolete has little bearing whether it is relevant today. We may note that Jesus and the New Testament authors quoted the Old Testament – which even at the time was ancient literature – as the inspired word of God. According to Paul, “all Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness” (2 Timothy 3:16 again, cf. 2 Peter 1:21). And it is the testimony of Christian believers all over the world throughout the ages that the revelation of God through the Bible and in the person of Jesus Christ continues to address the deepest needs of people across times, places and cultures.

Satan is adept at bending and distorting the truth in many and various ways. The illustrations above barely scratch the surface. And if we don’t fall for Satan’s more fundamental lies, he has an extensive range of alternatives. If we accept the notion of the reality of truth for example, Satan might seek to incline us towards a dogmatic refusal to acknowledge that there are some things that we cannot know absolutely. If we do not fall for Satan’s lie that he does not exist, he may incline us towards becoming obsessed about him, seeing demonic activity around every corner. If we insist on believing in God, Satan might seek to distort our understanding of his character and purposes. If we profess faith in Jesus Christ, Satan may cast doubt on aspects of his teaching. If we recognise that we do have a problem in our relationship to God, Satan might seek to convince us that it is not as serious as God makes out, and that we can remedy the situation through our own religious observances. Etc.

More broadly, Satan works to undermine our response to the word of God in the Bible. The devil seeks to cloud our understanding of what we read, sometimes through unexpected means. It is clear from the New Testament that much of the danger from false teaching comes not from those outside the church but from within it (cf. e.g. 1 John 1:18-19). There are those who appear harmless but who are dangerous (cf. e.g. Matthew 7:15), not least because of their false teaching, i.e. interpreting the Bible to suit their own agenda. Paul warns that “the time will come when people will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear” (2 Timothy 4:3). And if Satan cannot stop us understanding what we read in the Bible, he will seek to stop us acting on it. Again, it is quite possible to “study the Scriptures diligently… [and] yet refuse to come to [Jesus] to have life” (John 5:39-40).

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I have come to realise that “interpreting the Bible to suit their own agenda” applies more widely than I had previously thought. One of the most striking things to me in recent years has been the refusal of my own church leaders to discuss the interpretation of passages such as Romans 13:1-7 or 1 Peter 2. They seem similarly reluctant to engage with the question of how to distinguish good from evil.

The enemy of God’s people

Satan is the enemy of God, the enemy of truth, and the enemy of God’s people. The evil one is out to harm us, and not necessarily in the ways that we might expect.

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I have also come to realise that that last sentence also applies more broadly than I had previously thought.

If we are not Christians, Satan’s primary aim is to prevent us entering into relationship with God. If we are Christians, his primary aim is to undermine our relationship with God.

Contrary to much of his portrayal in popular culture, Satan rarely appears as an embodiment of evil. He is a master of disguise. Indeed according to Paul, Satan “masquerades as an angel of light” (2 Corinthians 11:14). The devil can appear attractive, authoritative and thoroughly convincing. He operates in unexpected ways, through unexpected people, and in unexpected places.

The tempter

Satan is the enemy of God, and it is in his nature to tempt people away from their Creator. The devil is bold and ambitious in his temptation. We underestimate him at our peril. The fact that he has the audacity to tempt even Jesus Christ (Matthew 4:1-11) points to his confidence. And yet he is sufficiently crafty at tempting us that we may not even realise that he is at work.

Satan tempts people in many and various ways. As with deception, we see elements of Satan’s strategy for temptation in the Genesis 3 narrative that we discussed earlier. Then as now, Satan invites us to doubt what God has said, asking us gently, “Did God really say that?” Temptation may of course be of a sexual or financial nature, and Satan is adept at making the most of our weaknesses in these areas. The father of lies may present us with sexual immorality masquerading as love, for example, or stealing masquerading as merely doing what everyone else does with their expense claim or tax return. And God has plenty to say about sexual and financial temptation (see e.g. Proverbs 7:1-27, Proverbs 30:7-9). Indeed one of the most striking lessons from Scripture is that all of us fall short in these areas. Jesus likens lust to adultery, for example (Matthew 5:27-28), and the Old Testament law forbids not only stealing but coveting (Exodus 20:17). But while such conspicuous temptations present perilous pitfalls, they do not necessarily constitute the greatest threat. It is instructive to observe that the Ten Commandments do not begin with the prohibition of adultery or stealing. The first commandment that God gives is: “You shall have no other gods before [i.e. besides] me” (Exodus 20:3). At the root of our problem is our rejection of God. And for Satan, ongoing rejection of God is the ultimate goal. To that end, the tempter may present us with counterfeit gods masquerading as elements of a comfortable life: a nice place to live, someone to live with, material possessions, good health, career success. Etc. If he can persuade us to prioritise such things ahead of our relationship with God, then so much the better from his perspective. And if he can flatter us into feeling morally superior to those around us in the process, his job is largely done. For if we do not perceive that our sin is a problem, we will not look for a solution, and Satan will thus achieve his goal.

As with any of Satan’s activity, there may be elements of truth entangled with his lies. The rewards that Satan offers are real and tangible. He is more than willing to grant us short-term pleasures if he knows that it will bring him long-term gains. He is adept at pandering to our felt physical needs while our fundamental spiritual needs go unmet. He works stealthily to distract us from a careful consideration of the potential results of our actions. And if we insist on dwelling on such things, he may seek to convince us that our actions will be largely inconsequential. But the reality is that sin always has serious consequences. Even if no one else is directly affected by my sin, and even if no one else knows about it, I am affected, and my relationship with God is affected. More often though, our sin has much more tangible consequences. It can ruin reputations, relationships and careers, affecting those around us for years – and even generations – to come. Solomon likens the victims of the “adulterous woman” to a “deer stepping into a noose… a bird darting into a snare, little knowing it will cost him his life” (Proverbs 7:21-23). And regarding illicit financial gain he writes that “food gained by fraud tastes sweet, but one ends up with a mouth full of gravel” (Proverbs 20:17). More fundamentally though, it is the worship of other gods, i.e. anything that displaces the Creator God in the affections of our hearts, that is most damaging. The Old Testament speaks repeatedly of God’s judgement on his people’s idolatry – the “[worship of] idols, which became a snare to them” (Psalm 106:36).

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I am reminded of the section The consequences of idolatry from this post on Jeremiah 5…

…and the apparent inability and/or unwillingness of Bible-believing Christians to recognise modern-day idols.

For non-believers, Satan’s principal goal is to keep people where they are spiritually. From his point of view, temptation into a spectacular “fall from grace” with the obvious need for repentance can be a risky strategy. It can be far easier, and ultimately more effective, to keep people living their lives without reference to God, and unaware of their true spiritual state. For Christians, one of Satan’s main aims is to undermine their relationship with God. To this end, the devil encourages believers to doubt God’s word, which affects not just belief but behaviour. And while Satan may seek to tempt believers into a spectacular “fall from grace,” from his point of view it may be just as effective to encourage them to focus so much on sexual and financial propriety (at least in terms of appearance) that they overlook the more fundamental sins of idolatry and pride.

In contrast to Satan’s lies, God’s word of truth calls non-believers to wake up and to recognise their need to repent (e.g. Mathew 4:17, Acts 2:38), a theme to which we shall return. For Christians, God promises to help in times of temptation. Paul writes to believers in Corinth: “God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it” (1 Corinthians 10:13, cf. 2 Thessalonians 3:3). Elsewhere we read that “because [Jesus] suffered when he was tempted, he is able to help those who are being tempted” (Hebrews 2:18). He is not “unable to empathise with our weaknesses… [he has] been tempted in every way, just as we are – yet he did not sin” (Hebrews 4:15). But Christians are also called to play their part. “Submit yourselves then, to God,” writes James. “Resistthe devil, and he will flee from you” (James 4:7, cf. Matthew 4:11). God’s people are called to “throw off everything that hinders, and the sin that so easily entangles” (Hebrews 12:1). To this end, it is wise to avoid situations where the likelihood of temptation is increased (cf. e.g. 1 Corinthians 7:5).

The deceiver

Satan is the enemy of truth, and it is in his nature to deceive people. He is an expert in deception and he should never be underestimated. He operates so deviously that we may not even realise that he is at work. The fact that many dismiss Satan’s very existence points to his success.

Satan deceives people in many and various ways. We have seen elements of his strategy already, not least from the discussion of the Genesis 3 narrative. More generally, Satan uses all manner of cunning and subterfuge to steer us away from God. His methods can be very subtle. For example, if Satan wants to prevent us from reading the Bible, he will not necessarily incline us to think, “No, no, reading the Bible is a bad idea.” Instead he may plant other thoughts in our head: “Yes, yes, reading the Bible is a good idea. But is it really the most pressing concern right now when you’re so tired? Surely you deserve some rest and relaxation. Why not wait until tomorrow when you can better take in what you read?” Etc. Satan will seek to convince us that important things are unimportant, and that unimportant things are important. But if he cannot do so, he may acknowledge that the important things are indeed important, but then convince us to do the unimportant things because they are more urgent, or more pleasurable. He is adept at using the many things around us that call for our attention: household chores to do, people to see, phone calls to make, television to watch; not to mention email, online shopping, social media, electronic games, etc.

As ever, there are often elements of truth entangled with Satan’s lies. There is of course a useful distinction between what is important and what is urgent. And sometimes it is far better to do the urgent-but-less-important thing rather than the non-urgent-but-more-important thing. But the reality is that Satan often muddles our priorities to the extent that tomorrow never comes and we defer doing the important things until it is too late. For non-believers, one of the main dangers is that investigating Jesus Christ never makes it beyond the “to do” list. For Christians, one of the main dangers is that, in the words of the parable of the sower, “the worries of this life and the deceitfulness of wealth choke the word, making it unfruitful” (Matthew 13:22 again). Paul writes to Christians at Corinth along similar lines, expressing his fear that “just as Eve was deceived by the serpent’s cunning, your minds may somehow be led astray from your sincere and pure devotion to Christ” (2 Corinthians 11:3).

In contrast to Satan’s lies, God’s word of truth implores us to “seek the Lord while he may be found; call on him while he is near” (Isaiah 55:6). And those who are Christians are encouraged to “run with perseverance the race marked out for [them], fixing [their] eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith” (Hebrews 12:1-2).

The accuser

Satan is the enemy of God’s people, and it is in his nature to accuse them before their Creator. According to the Bible, the devil is relentless in his accusation. He is “the accuser of our brothers and sisters, who accuses them before our God day and night” (Revelation 12:10). And yet the manner of his accusation is so subtle that we may well not even realise that he is at work.

Satan accuses God’s people in many and various ways. His accusations may relate to things that happened a long time ago, or to recent events. And he may accuse us not so much in relation to what we do or say but what is on our minds. Indeed he may plant in our minds sinful thoughts that we would not wish to call our own, and then accuse us of having those thoughts. As a result, he may argue that we do not deserve God’s mercy, and that we are not good enough to belong to him.

Here in particular, Satan can make use of truth in his accusations. It is clear from the Bible that none of us deserves God’s grace and mercy. As Paul writes, “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God…” (Romans 3:23). And although Christians have been declared righteous in God’s sight because they are identified with Jesus Christ, their sinful nature is still evident this side of eternity.But the reality is that in his accusations Satan offers us only part of the truth. It is true, of course, that all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, but that is not the end of the matter, or indeed even the sentence, which continues, “…and are justified freely by his grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus” (Romans 3:24). Those who believe and trust in Jesus Christ have been declared righteous in God’s sight, and nothing that Satan says or does can change that. For non-believers, Satan’s accusation may be that they are not worthy enough to become Christians, with the implication that they may as well forget the idea. But Satan’s accusation strategy appears to be directed primarily at Christians, and the underlying charge is that they are not worthy to be called God’s people. If Satan cannot prevent people believing, he will attack them, calling their salvation into question and seeking to undermine their faith.

In contrast to Satan’s lies, God’s word of truth gives the non-believer the whole picture. It is true that no one is worthy enough to become a Christian. But a recognition of this fact should not drive us away from God. It should lead us to repentance. For according to the Bible, no one is beyond God’s grace and mercy, a point which is made repeatedly and emphatically in many and various ways (cf. e.g. Matthew 9:9-13, Luke 23:32-43, 1 Timothy 1:12-15). For Christians, God’s word of truth reminds us that “if we claim to be without sin, we deceive ourselves and the truth is not in us.” But “if we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:8-9).

In terms of the scope of Satan’s strategies, we are only scratching the surface. As we saw earlier, he has little concern for truth or consistency save when it serves his purposes. We may observe for example that when seeking to tempt us, Satan may seek to convince us that sin is not so very serious. And when seeking to accuse us, he may seek to convince us that sin really is serious to the extent that we cannot be saved. He mixes and matches his tactics to suit individual personalities and circumstances. He chooses his moments carefully, taking advantage of the times when we are tired, vulnerable and even desperate. It is no coincidence that Satan sought to tempt Jesus when he had been “fasting forty days and forty nights” (Matthew 4:2). But whenever it comes, Satan’s activity needs to be seen in the context of the much greater battle that is the subject of the final part of this chapter.

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6C. The unseen battle

The spiritual battle

Glimpses of the spiritual battle

The parable of the sower points not just to the unseen enemy but to the unseen battle that rages within and beyond our world. We may not recognise it as such, but it is clear from the Bible that spiritual warfare is a fundamental part of reality.

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During the past few years I have come to see aspects of spiritual warfare to which I had not previously given much thought.

The Old Testament provides several windows onto this spiritual battle, including the Genesis 3 narrative that we considered earlier. Other parts of the Old Testament are also consistent with Satan’s existence and activity. The book of Job offers a particularly illuminating glimpse into the spiritual realm. After Job is introduced as “blameless and upright”, extremely wealthy and “the greatest man among all the people of the East” (Job 1:1-3), the writer switches scene to the council of God. Here the accuser – literally “the Satan” – claims that Job fears God only because he is blessed. Remarkably, God grants Satan power over everything Job owns (Job 1:6-12). The effect of this is felt acutely by Job (and others) as he loses his wealth and almost all his family (Job 1:13-19), but Job himself knows little or nothing of what is going on behind the scenes.

Job responds not by rejecting God but by tearing his robe, shaving his head, and falling to the ground in worship, saying: “‘Naked I came from my mother’s womb, and naked I shall depart. The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away; may the name of the Lord be praised.’ In all this, Job did not sin by charging God with wrongdoing” (Job 1:20-22). Satan then returns to the council of God apparently intent on Job’s destruction (Job 2:1ff). God gives Job into Satan’s hands, stipulating only that his servant’s life must be spared. And so Satan “[afflicts] Job with painful sores from the soles of his feet to the crown of his head.”

Much of the rest of the book focuses on Job’s dialogue with three “comforters” who have much to learn (as do all of us) about matters relating to suffering. Towards the end, God speaks directly to Job “out of the storm” (Job 38:1ff). Job is given a degree of insight into God’s perspective, but he remains unaware of what has happened between God and Satan. Eventually God vindicates Job, “[restoring his] fortunes and [giving] him twice as much as he had before” (Job 42:10). This happens not because Job deserves it but because of God’s grace. In this and many other respects the book of Job provides glimpses of what is yet to come. In particular, there are lots of ways in which Job “prefigures the Lord Jesus” (Christopher Ash, Job: The Wisdom of the Cross, p329).

Elsewhere, the prophet Zechariah records another encounter between God and Satan. He is shown a vision of “Joshua the high priest standing before the angel of the Lord, and Satan standing at his right side to accuse him.” In response, God rebukes the accuser, saying to him “The Lord rebuke you, Satan! [...] Is not this man a burning stick snatched from the fire?” (Zechariah 3:1-2).

Again we have a glimpse into the spiritual realm. In keeping with his character, Satan is accusing God’s high priest Joshua who is dressed in filthy clothes. But God will have none of it. “[His] angel said to those who were standing before him, ‘Take off his filthy clothes.’ Then he said to Joshua, ‘See, I have taken away your sin, and I will put fine garments on you’” (Zechariah 3:3-4). Even in the Old Testament, God is in the business of taking away sin (cf. e.g. Isaiah 6:6-7). But what is particularly remarkable here is that God goes on to say that his high priest Joshua is “symbolic of things to come: I am going to bring my servant, the Branch… and I will remove the sin of this land in a single day” (Zechariah 3:8-9). Like the book of Job, this remarkable passage, written hundreds of years before Jesus Christ walked the earth, points towards the culmination of the unseen spiritual battle.

The culmination of the spiritual battle

It should not surprise us that the spiritual battle is particularly in evidence while Jesus Christ walks the earth. The Incarnation marks a critical phase in the spiritual battle between God and Satan.

In particular, it appears that angelic activity is at a peak around the time of Jesus’ birth. The “great company of the heavenly host” (Luke 2:13) that appears with the angel visiting the shepherds is without precedent in the Old Testament. The level of demonic activity that Jesus encounters in his public ministry is similarly striking. We should thus be wary of being too ready to explain away what we read in the gospels, e.g. equating demon possession with psychiatric illness. The extent of such activity during Jesus’ time on earth is the exception rather than the rule, and it is consistent with the spiritual battle that is being played out in the life, death and resurrection of the man who is God.

It is no coincidence that before Jesus begins his ministry he is tempted by Satan in the desert (Matthew 4:1-11 again). This is the beginning of the culmination of the spiritual battle. While the tempter (mis)quotes Scripture to serve his own purposes, Jesus is able to resist him, applying the word of God properly as he does so.

As Jesus’ public ministry progresses, we see the spiritual battle played out in his encounters with demons (e.g. Luke 4:31-44, Luke 8:26-39). Like their master, these evil spirits have more than met their match. Luke records that “demons came out of many people, shouting [to Jesus], ‘You are the Son of God!’” Such exorcisms point to Jesus’ power and authority over Satan, and to his coming victory through his death and resurrection.

In the context of this spiritual battle, it should not surprise us that the Son of God encounters extreme opposition to his message. According to Jesus, some of the Jews opposing him want to kill him (John 8:37-40, cf. John 7:1, Matthew 12:15). He goes on to say that they “are doing the works of [their] own father… the devil” (John 8:41ff) (this is the context of Jesus’ description of Satan as “a murderer from the beginning” that we considered earlier). Later, when Jesus is eventually arrested, Matthew records that “The chief priests and the whole Sanhedrin were looking for false evidence against Jesus so that they could put him to death. But they did not find any, though many false witnesses came forward” (Matthew 26:59-60). In the end, Jesus is put on trial on trumped-up blasphemy charges. And when the Roman governor Pontius Pilate questions Jesus, the nature of truth is one of the things they discuss. Jesus says to Pilate, “the reason I was born and came into the world is to testify to the truth. Everyone on the side of truth listens to me.” The governor responds, “What is truth?” And although he finds “no basis for a charge,” Pilate, under pressure from the crowd, eventually hands Jesus over to the Jewish leaders to be crucified (John 18:37ff).

As the father of lies, Satan works relentlessly against God. And as Jesus dies, it appears that God has been defeated. But all is not as it seems. For it is through Jesus’ death and resurrection that God is defeating Satan and putting an end to death. Indeed according to John, “the reason the Son of God appeared was to destroy the devil’s work” (1 John 3:8). In terms of the imagery of Genesis 3:15, Jesus Christ crushes the serpent’s head as the serpent strikes his heel. Christ shared in the humanity of the children of God “so that by his death he might destroy him who holds the power of death – that is, the devil” (Hebrews 2:14).

The ongoing nature of the spiritual battle

This is not to say that Satan’s defeat has yet been fully and finally realised though. God transcends time, and so we should not be surprised that there are “now” and “not yet” aspects of his solution to the problem of sin. It is plain both from the Bible and from what we see around us that the world remains under Satan’s malign power and influence.

Satan is beaten and his days are numbered, but he remains a cunning and dangerous enemy. It is not for nothing that Jesus calls him “the prince of this world” (e.g. John 12:31), and that Paul describes him as “the ruler of the kingdom of the air” (Ephesians 2:2). For while Satan is destined for destruction (cf. Romans 16:20, Revelation 20:10), he continues to fight against God and his people. And “he is filled with fury, because he knows that his time is short” (Revelation 12:12).

Whether we can discern it or not, and whether we believe it or not, there is an ongoing spiritual battle. This is quite different from the battles of this world though. As Paul wrote to Christians in Corinth, “though we live in the world, we do not wage war as the world does. The weapons we fight with are not the weapons of the world” (2 Corinthians 10:3-4). Elsewhere, Paul elaborates on this theme and urges believers: “Put on the full armour of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms” (Ephesians 6:11-12).

God’s people are not defenceless against Satan. In the context of the ongoing spiritual battle, Paul exhorts his readers: “Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God” (Ephesians 6:14-17).

In the face of opposition, God’s people are urged to stand firm and to hold on to the truth that is essential to combat Satan’s lies. In terms of defensive armour, Christians are armed with several items: the breastplate of righteousness, the shield of faith and the helmet of salvation. As we noted earlier, God protects his people from Satan. They should expect to be attacked – hence the flaming arrows – but they are not without defence. In terms of offensive armour, Christians are armed with just one item: the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. As we noted earlier, God’s word of truth is particularly dangerous to the father of lies.

But that is not all. For after everything else, Paul implores his readers to “pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people” (Ephesians 6:18). This emphasis on prayer may seem odd, especially to non-believers, but it is the way of the God “who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine” (Ephesians 3:20).

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I am reminded of this post from almost exactly a year ago, subtitled “Put on the full armour of God... And pray...”:

The sovereignty of God

God and Satan in the Old Testament

As we noted earlier, God and Satan are not equal and opposite powers. Their relationship is not one of dualism. Satan has power but he can only do what God permits. This is particularly evident in the account of Job. It is not always clear why God allows Satan to inflict the suffering that he does, but it is clear that Satan cannot act outside the sovereign purposes of God.

Strange as it may seem, it appears that God, in order to achieve his own purposes, sometimes permits Satan – or those acting on his behalf – to do surprising things. In the Old Testament, for example, God’s prophet Micaiah says to King Ahab that he “saw the Lord sitting on his throne with all the multitudes of heaven standing around him… And the Lord said, ‘Who will entice Ahab into attacking Ramoth Gilead and going to his death there?’ One suggested this, and another that. Finally, a spirit came forward, stood before the Lord and said, ‘I will entice him.’ ‘By what means?’ the Lord asked. ‘I will go out and be a deceiving spirit in the mouths of all his prophets,’ he said. ‘You will succeed in enticing him,’ said the Lord. ‘Go and do it.’ So now the Lord has put a deceiving spirit in the mouths of all these prophets of yours. The Lord has decreed disaster for you” (1 Kings 22:20-23, emphasis added). The deceiving spirit has apparently taken the initiative here and has been given God’s permission to act. And yet it seems that there is no inherent contradiction in saying that God himself has put a deceiving Spirit in the mouths of the prophets.

This is consistent with an earlier episode during the reign of David. In 2 Samuel 24:1 we read that “the anger of the Lord burned against Israel, and he incited David against them, saying, ‘Go and take a census of Israel and Judah’” (emphasis added). In due course, the fighting men were counted, and God’s people faced judgement. But in the account of the same incident in 1 Chronicles 21:1 we read that “Satan rose up against Israel and incited David to take a census of Israel…” (emphasis added). In the first account we read that God incited David against Israel. In the second we read that Satan rose up against Israel and incited David. But there is no inherent contradiction here. These passages are also consistent with God working out his purposes through the power of Satan.

God and Satan in the New Testament

We find a similar pattern in the New Testament. Satan can only work within God’s purposes and with God’s permission.

When Jesus is tempted by Satan in the wilderness, it is God who instigates the event. According to Matthew, “Jesus was led by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil” (Matthew 4:1).

When Jesus encounters demons, they cannot act without his permission. Luke records that after the “demons came out of many people, shouting [to Jesus], ‘You are the Son of God!’, Jesus rebuked them and would not allow them to speak, because they knew he was the Messiah” (Luke 4:41). The demons are able to recognise Jesus’ identity but they, like the angels (cf. Matthew 26:53), are completely under his authority.

When Jesus’ enemies are plotting his death, Satan is evidently at work (cf. e.g. John 13:27). But it is according to the will of God that Jesus goes to the cross. Those who “[conspired] against… Jesus… did what [God’s] power and will had decided beforehand should happen” (Acts 4:27-28, emphasis added). Jesus goes voluntarily to the cross (cf. e.g. John 10:18 again) as “the Lamb who was slain from the creation of the world” (Revelation 13:8). Even when Satan appears to have the upper hand, it is God who is ultimately in control.

But while the pattern of God’s relationship to Satan in the New Testament bears some resemblance to that in the Old Testament, after the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ their relationship is different. As we noted earlier, Satan has been defeated and destined for destruction. We see something of God’s perspective on this in John’s apocalyptic vision at the end of the Bible: “Then war broke out in heaven. Michael and his angels fought against the dragon, and the dragon and his angels fought back. But he was not strong enough, and they lost their place in heaven. The great dragon was hurled down – that ancient serpent called the devil, or Satan, who leads the whole world astray. He was hurled to the earth, and his angels with him. Then I heard a loud voice in heaven say: ‘Now have come the salvation and the power and the kingdom of our God, and the authority of his Messiah. For the accuser of our brothers and sisters, who accuses them before our God day and night, has been hurled down. They triumphed over him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony; they did not love their lives so much as to shrink from death. Therefore rejoice, you heavens and you who dwell in them! But woe to the earth and the sea, because the devil has gone down to you! He is filled with fury, because he knows that his time is short” (Revelation 12:7-12, cf. Luke 10:18).

As Christopher Ash notes in the context of the book of Job, “As a result of the victory of the cross, Satan is no longer present in the council of God as he was in Job 1, 2, to accuse believers before the Father. He has been thrown down to earth” (Job: The Wisdom of the Cross, p56). While Satan continues to accuse believers, he can no longer do so before God for he no longer has access to him.

God, Satan and revelation

Understanding something of the relationship between God and Satan is important for understanding the battle for God’s revelation. On the one hand it is clear from the Bible that Satan plays a role in blinding people to the revelation of God. According to the apostle Paul, “the god of this age has blinded the minds of unbelievers, so that they cannot see the light of the gospel that displays the glory of Christ, who is the image of God” (2 Corinthians 4:4). The god of this age, i.e. Satan, works remorselessly and relentlessly to prevent people from seeing spiritual truth.

But as ever, Satan can operate only with God’s permission and within God’s greater purposes. According to 2 Thessalonians 2:10-11 it is God himself who sends “a powerful delusion,” so that those who “[refuse] to love the truth and so be saved” may believe the lie. Again, strange as it may seem, it appears that God, in order to achieve his own purposes, permits Satan to deceive people, and even in some way stands behind that deception.

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I wonder what Paul would have to say about those verses in the context of the past few years.

It is in this context that we should view Jesus’ explanation of the parable of sower that we considered briefly earlier. It is clear from the parable that Satan is active in removing the word and thus blinding people to spiritual truth. And yet it is evident from the passage that Jesus quotes (Isaiah 6:9-10) that God is similarly at work. But there is again no inherent contradiction here. Once more we can say that God, in order to achieve his own purposes, permits Satan to deceive people, and even in some way stands behind that deception. It is not easy to understand why God operates in this way, but it is the consistent testimony of the Bible that he does so. And we may note that it is the same God who through Jesus Christ “[grants] repentance leading... to a knowledge of the truth,” so “that [those who oppose God’s people] will come to their senses and escape from the trap of the devil, who has taken them captive to do his will” (2 Timothy 2:25-26).

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