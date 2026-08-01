Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This is the fifth in a series of posts reflecting on Revealing Faith, a book I wrote in 2018 to consider how people come to faith in Jesus Christ.

As I discussed in the post on the first chapter, I wrote Revealing Faith essentially to answer what I refer to as Question 1:

Question 1: Why, given that — from my perspective at least — we have remarkably good evidence for faith in Jesus Christ, do more people not believe his message?

And I am writing this series of nine posts, based on the nine chapters of Revealing Faith, to answer the related Question 2:

Question 2: Why, given that — from my perspective at least — we have good evidence that we are being extensively deceived about many things, do more people not believe that such deception is happening?

The format of each post is as follows:

The text that I wrote in 2018

[followed by]

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comments in bold between two dividers, with the +++ heading to distinguish the 2026 comments from what I originally wrote

Chapter 5: The nature of God’s revelation

5A. Revelation comes as a gift from God

Revelation as and when God chooses

In some ways, the nature of God’s revelation is relatively straightforward. We saw in the last chapter that God is a speaking God who communicates with his people through his word in the Bible, through his Son Jesus Christ and through his Spirit.

In other ways though, the nature of God’s revelation is not so straightforward. In one Old Testament passage for example, we read of God “hiding himself” (Isaiah 45:15). According to God’s revelation, there are times when he conceals rather than reveals.

We might wonder why it is necessary for God to hide himself. For while God is intimately involved with what goes on in the world, operating to achieve his purposes through the cause and effect of the natural laws of the universe, he himself is “unseen” (cf. Matthew 6:18, 1 Timothy 6:16). When God leads his people out of Egypt, for example, he does it by “[driving] the sea back with a strong east wind and [thus turning] it into dry land” (Exodus 14:21). If there is a miracle here, it is not the suspension of the laws of nature but the precise timing of a particular meteorological event. Although God is in complete control of what is happening (cf. e.g. Exodus 11:1ff), his role remains largely hidden, even at this key stage of his revelation. As the Psalmist puts it in a prayer to God, “Your path led through the sea, your way through the mighty waters, though your footprints were not seen” (Psalm 77:19).

But it is not only that God cannot ordinarily be seen. It is that sometimes he actively hides the meaning and purpose of what he is doing. In one New Testament passage for example, after Jesus speaks of “the Son of Man... [being] betrayed into the hands of men,” we read not only that his hearers “did not understand what this meant,” but that the meaning “was hidden from them [implicitly by God], so that they did not grasp it” (Luke 9:44-45). Elsewhere in the New Testament, Paul writes of nothing less than “all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge” being “hidden” in Jesus Christ (Colossians 2:3, cf. Colossians 3:3).

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In seeking to discern the extent of God’s activity in recent years, I find it helpful to keep the above in mind.

It may seem a little odd to begin a chapter on the nature of God’s revelation by citing passages that speak of God concealing rather than revealing. After all, while there are some instances where God chooses to conceal what he is doing, there are many more where he chooses to reveal his character and purposes. In the Old Testament, God is described as “[revealing] deep and hidden things” (Daniel 2:22, cf. Daniel 2:28). The God who “forms the mountains” and “creates the wind” is the same God who “reveals his thoughts to man” (Amos 4:13). There are “secret things [that] belong to [God],” but there are also “things revealed [that] belong to [God’s people]” (Deuteronomy 29:29). And in the New Testament, as we have seen, God’s ultimate revelation comes through the person of his Son Jesus Christ. As Paul puts it, the “mystery of Christ” which was “not made known to men in other generations... has now been revealed by the Spirit to God’s holy apostles and prophets” (Ephesians 3:5). In the words of Peter, Jesus Christ was “chosen before the creation of the world, but… revealed in these last times… for [the] sake [of God’s people]” (1 Peter 1:20, cf. 1 Corinthians 2:6-7).

But while God’s word is principally concerned with revelation, the nature of that revelation is such that there are times when God chooses to conceal rather than to reveal. It seems that hiddenness is an intrinsic part of the character of God, to the extent that if he did not conceal himself at least to some degree, he would not truly reveal his nature.

In any case, God does “whatever pleases him” (Psalm 115:3, cf. Daniel 4:35). Revelation always comes at God’s initiative, on God’s terms and on God’s timescale. In the Old Testament for example, we read that “Samuel did not yet know the Lord,” and that “the word of the Lord had not yet been revealed to him” (1 Samuel 3:7). It was only later that God “revealed himself to Samuel through his word” (1 Samuel 3:21), and that “Samuel’s word came to all Israel” (1 Samuel 4:1). In the New Testament, we see God revealed in the person of his Son, and yet there are times when Jesus seeks to keep his identity secret (e.g. Mark 8:27-30). In the person of Jesus Christ, God operates as he sees fit. We read repeatedly in John’s gospel that Jesus’ “time had not yet come” (e.g. John 7:8, John 8:20). It was “at just the right time” (Romans 5:6, cf. e.g. Galatians 4:4) that God’s character and purposes were revealed through the death and resurrection of his Son. Revelation comes as and when God chooses. And it comes to us entirely as his gift.

Revelation given by God

When seeking to understand the nature of God’s revelation, there are useful parallels to be drawn with physical sight.

Being able to see physically enables us to make sense of the world in ways that are impossible without sight. Navigating and negotiating the physical world is not always easy for those who can see, but for those who are blind it can be a frustrating and frightening prospect.

Something similar can be said concerning God’s revelation and what we might call spiritual sight. Being able to see spiritually enables us to makes sense of the world in ways that are impossible without divine revelation. We can at least begin to address questions such as who God is and how we relate to him. God’s revelation does not make life easy, but without it we are at a loss to understand his character and purposes.

It is clear from the Old Testament that God is the giver not only of physical sight (cf. e.g. Exodus 4:11, Proverbs 20:12) but also spiritual sight. Consider for example Moses’ words to the Israelites following the Exodus: “Your eyes have seen all that the Lord did in Egypt to Pharaoh, to all his officials and to all his land. With your own eyes you saw those great trials, those signs and great wonders. But to this day the Lord has not given you… eyes that see” (Deuteronomy 29:2-4). According to these verses, there is more than one sort of sight. It is possible to see, and yet somehow not to see. Not everyone who sees physically can see spiritually. In order to discern the purposes of God, we need to be given spiritual sight. Like physical sight, spiritual sight comes to us as a gift that we do not deserve and cannot earn. Unlike physical sight, spiritual sight is dependent on our relationship with the God who “gives sight to the blind” (Psalm 146:8).

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“It is possible to see, and yet somehow not to see.”

I am reminded of the way in which, during the covid era, some people were able to see at least something of what was actually going on, whereas others seemed to be (and in many cases still seem to be) in the dark.

In this context it is notable that the first of the so-called servant songs of the prophet Isaiah speaks of blind eyes being opened. Speaking of his servant, God promises, “I will make you a light for the Gentiles… to open eyes that are blind, to free captives from prison and to release from the dungeon those who sit in darkness” (Isaiah 42:6-7, cf. Isaiah 29:18).

In the New Testament (Matthew 12:15-21) it becomes clear that Old Testament passages such as Isaiah 42 point to Jesus Christ being the promised servant of God. Early in Jesus’ public ministry he chooses a similar passage – Isaiah 61:1 – to read in the synagogue in his home town of Nazareth: “The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind.” Jesus then declares, to the amazement of those watching, that “Today this scripture is fulfilled in your hearing” (Luke 4:16-22, cf. Luke 7:20-23).

The gospel writers record several occasions on which Jesus gives sight to the blind (e.g. Matthew 15:29-31, Matthew 21:14, Mark 8:22-25). Perhaps the most striking example of this comes in John 9, where Jesus gives sight to a man who was born blind. This giving of sight to someone who has never been able to see is remarkable. While there are plenty of miracles recorded in the Old Testament, there are no examples of the blind receiving sight. As the man himself puts it, “Nobody has ever heard of opening the eyes of a man born blind” (John 9:32).

As with so many of Jesus’ miracles, his actions here illustrate his words and point to a greater spiritual truth. Jesus’ giving of sight illustrates his claim to be the “light of the world” (John 8:12, John 9:5, cf. Isaiah 9:2) and adds to the case for him being the promised servant of God who would be a light not just for Jews but for Gentiles. Moreover, in giving sight to the blind, Jesus shows that he can do the things that God does. Like his Father, Jesus has the authority and the ability to give not only physical sight but also spiritual sight.

While spiritual sight has some parallels to physical sight, the analogy should not be stretched too far. When God opens a person’s eyes to see spiritually, that person does not instantly see everything.

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I am reminded particularly of the Mark 8:22-25 passage referenced above, in which Jesus appears to open a man’s eyes in two stages:

They came to Bethsaida, and some people brought a blind man and begged Jesus to touch him. He took the blind man by the hand and led him outside the village. When he had spat on the man’s eyes and put his hands on him, Jesus asked, ‘Do you see anything?’ He looked up and said, ‘I see people; they look like trees walking around.’ Once more Jesus put his hands on the man’s eyes. Then his eyes were opened, his sight was restored, and he saw everything clearly.

And of the stepwise way in which I have come to see certain aspects of the world rather differently over the past few years.

It is legitimate for God’s people to say that they have been given sight, but this conveys only part of the picture. Given that revelation comes as a gift from the God who transcends time, it may be useful to think of seeing spiritually in terms of the past, present and future tenses.

It is not only that Christians have been given sight; it is also that they are being given sight. Even those who see most clearly spiritually do not see as God does. For God’s people, revelation is an ongoing dynamic process, a theme to which we shall return in Part (iii) of this book. As Jesus says to his Father concerning those who will believe in him, “I have made you known to them, and will continue to make you known…” (John 17:26). While revelation is never complete in this life, those who walk with God are learning to see more and learning to see better.

And it is not only that Christians are being given sight but that one day they will be given sight – total sight of a kind that is as yet incomprehensible to us. According to Jesus, “there is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, or hidden that will not be made known” (Matthew 10:26, cf. Luke 12:2-3). As Paul puts it, “for now we see through a glass, darkly; but then [we shall see] face to face: now I know in part; but then I shall know even as also I am known” (1 Corinthians 13:12 King James Version, cf. e.g. Matthew 10:30) (NB modern translations speak of seeing in a mirror, but modern mirrors give a much clearer reflection than any mirror Paul would have used.)

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In the context of the past few years, I often wonder what other concealed things there are that will eventually be made known.

But while we should not stretch the parallels of spiritual sight with physical sight too far, neither should we understate them. While we now see only hazily at best, we do see to some extent, and what we see is the real thing. And irrespective of whether that revelation has already happened, is happening now, or is yet to happen, it is part of the reality of the gift of spiritual sight that comes through faith in Jesus Christ.

5B. Revelation comes through faith in Jesus Christ

Faith in Jesus Christ

In the New Testament we read of a blind man named Bartimaeus who asks Jesus for mercy and says, “I want to see.” In response, Jesus says to him, “Go, your faith has healed you.” And immediately Bartimaeus receives his sight and follows Jesus (Mark 10:46-52). Elsewhere we read similarly of two blind men who pursue Jesus, again asking for mercy. He asks them, “Do you believe that I am able to do this?” And when they say yes, Jesus restores their sight “according to [their] faith” (Matthew 9:27-31). Such episodes illustrate the link between faith and sight. In both cases, physically blind people have faith in Jesus. They take Jesus at his word. They put their trust in him. And he gives them physical sight.

In the context of the link between physical and spiritual sight that we have discussed, Jesus’ actions here have deep significance. The implication is that those who are spiritually blind can be given spiritual sight through faith in the Son of God. Revelation is not something that we can somehow earn or achieve for ourselves. It is a gift from God. And it comes through faith in Jesus Christ.

As we noted in Chapter 3, the important thing about faith is not the amount of it that we have. What matters is the nature of the object in which we put that faith. Faith has no value in and of itself; its value depends on the trustworthiness of its object. And the object of a Christian’s faith is Jesus Christ: the man who is God, and who is utterly trustworthy.

And as we noted in Chapter 4, the revelation of God is not only seen in Jesus Christ. It is given by Jesus Christ and at his prerogative. Our faith in Jesus Christ affects how we see and perceive God’s revelation. We may thus now better understand the words of Thomas Aquinas: “To one who has faith, no explanation is necessary. To one without faith, no explanation is possible.”

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I find those words of Thomas Aquinas particularly striking in the context of the past few years.

Faith without Jesus Christ

Given the importance of the object of faith, we must beware putting our faith in the wrong place. In particular, we must be wary of those who would point us to someone other than Jesus Christ for revelation, be it to other gods, to other people, or even to ourselves. And given Jesus’ warnings (e.g. Matthew 16:5-12, Luke 20:45-46) we should perhaps be especially wary of religious leaders, Christian or otherwise. We may note in particular that Jesus calls the teachers of the law and Pharisees “blind guides” as he denounces their hypocrisy (Matthew 23:13-36). This is remarkable, for these people are the outwardly respectable religious establishment – something like the equivalent of modern-day rabbis, bishops and professors of theology. It is important to add that not all the religious leaders were like this. John records that “many even among the leaders believed in [Jesus]… although they would not openly acknowledge their faith for fear they would be put out of the synagogue” (John 12:42). But without the sight that only Jesus can give, even religious leaders are blind. And as Jesus famously asked, “Can the blind lead the blind? Will they not both fall into a pit?” (Luke 6:39). It is possible to be a religious “expert”, to appear very religious, even to be very religious, and yet to miss the point. All of us need to go to Jesus, the ultimate guide, who sees perfectly, and who alone gives spiritual sight.

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I am reminded of the way in which so many people, including those among the outwardly respectable religious establishment, put so much faith in worldly institutions such as governments, the media and public health. And of the general lack of a healthy and realistic biblical perspective which recognises that “the whole world is under the control of the evil one”:

Jesus Christ without faith

It is possible to exercise faith without Jesus Christ. It is also possible to encounter Jesus Christ and not to exercise faith. It is clear from the New Testament that it is not enough to meet Jesus, to hear his words and to see his miracles. For example, John records that some Jews were “gathered around Jesus, saying, ‘How long will you keep us in suspense? If you are the Messiah, tell us plainly.’ [And] Jesus answered, ‘I did tell you, but you do not believe’” (John 10:24-25). Elsewhere we read that “even after Jesus had performed so many signs in [the presence of the watching crowd], they still would not believe in him” (John 12:37). As we noted back in Chapter 3, the evidence is not necessarily the main thing.

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One of the most striking things to me over recent years is the fact that, even for people who would maintain that they make their minds up on the basis of evidence, the evidence is not necessarily the main thing.

Nowadays of course, it is no longer possible to meet Jesus as a human being walking the earth, but we can encounter him through what we read in the Bible and through the work of his Spirit. Now as then, it is Jesus Christ who “[has] the words of eternal life” (John 6:68). But as Jesus warns, even reading and studying the Bible only takes us so far when it comes to discerning spiritual matters. Speaking to some Jews who criticise him for healing on the Sabbath, Jesus says, “You diligently study the Scriptures because you think that by them you possess eternal life. These are the Scriptures that testify about me, yet you refuse to come to me to have life” (John 5:39-40). There is a striking warning here. It is quite possible to study the Bible – and to study it diligently – and yet refuse to come to Jesus to have life. Once again, the evidence is not necessarily the main thing. For revelation comes as a gift from God through faith in Jesus Christ, and it comes to those willing to receive it.

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5C. Revelation comes to those willing to receive it

Attitude and aptitude

Attitude

The importance of attitude is particularly evident from what Jesus says concerning little children. Mark records an occasion when “people were bringing little children to Jesus for him to place his hands on them, but the disciples rebuked them. When Jesus saw this, he was indignant. He said to them, ‘Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these. Truly I tell you, anyone who will not receive the kingdom of God like a little child will never enter it.’ And he took the children in his arms, placed his hands on them and blessed them” (Mark 10:13-16).

Children in the ancient world were not usually the centre of attention in the way that they often are in parts of the modern world. They had a low status in society. And here, Jesus is speaking not just of children but of little children. It is thus remarkable that Jesus says that it is to such children that the kingdom of God belongs. And it is even more striking that he says that anyone who will not receive the kingdom of God like a little child will never enter it!

Elsewhere, Jesus is recorded as praising God because he has “hidden these things [i.e. matters that he has just been discussing] from the wise and learned, and revealed them to little children... for this was [his] good pleasure” (Luke 10:21). As we noted earlier, God sometimes conceals rather than reveals. In this passage Jesus goes further and speaks of God’s pleasure in choosing to reveal certain things to little children and to conceal those same things from the wise and learned.

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I find Luke 10:21 one of the most striking Bible verses in the context of recent years.

According to Jesus, spiritual understanding must be received in a childlike manner. It is important not to misunderstand this. Being childlike is quite different from what we might call childish. The picture here is of a little child who is ready to trust and willing to receive. There are parallels between the way in which a little child is reliant on his or her parents and the way in which all of us are reliant on God. The way in which a parent’s wisdom is opaque to a little child is a picture of the way in which God’s wisdom is opaque to people generally.

More broadly, childlikeness entails being aware of our helplessness and prepared to ask for help. It involves being quick to forgive and forget. It means focusing on the future rather than dwelling on the past. And it requires an acceptance of things that we do not fully understand and cannot fully explain (at least for now). Such an attitude is vital for understanding the revelation of God.

Aptitude

When it comes to understanding physics for example, or philosophy, we are inclined to look to those with the greatest aptitude for the subject. And so when we are considering revelation from God, we are perhaps inclined to think similarly. But when it comes to understanding God’s revelation, aptitude is not the primary consideration. God’s view of the world is rather different from ours. He thinks differently to us, and he operates differently to us. And he grants revelation on the basis not of aptitude but attitude.

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I am reminded that a key step in coming to realise that we have been deceived is an attitude that is genuinely open to the possibility.

This is not to say that aptitude is necessarily a bad thing. Indeed it cannot be so, for it comes from the God who gives us “every good and perfect gift” (James 1:17). As Paul puts it, “[God] gives to all mankind life and breath and everything” (Acts 17:25, emphasis added). As the apostle asks elsewhere, “What do you have that you did not receive?” (1 Corinthians 4:7). Whether or not we recognise it, whatever aptitude we have for anything comes to us as a gift from God. We are naturally inclined to credit ourselves with our successes, but it is God who gives us the ability to be successful. As he says to his people through Moses, “You may say to yourself, ‘My power and the strength of my hands have produced this wealth for me.’ But remember the Lord your God, for it is he who gives you the ability to produce wealth” (Deuteronomy 8:17-18, emphasis added). It is God who gives “understanding… knowledge… all kinds of skills… the ability to teach others” (Exodus 35:30-34). Whether we recognise it or not, our talent for thinking, learning and reasoning comes as a gift from our Creator. But while such things are particularly important for understanding physics or philosophy, it is our attitude that is rather more important for understanding God’s revelation.

Pride and humility

Pride

Human beings are naturally slow to recognise their aptitude as a gift from God. Our sinful hearts are inclined towards maintaining an illusion of self-sufficiency rather than acknowledging the reality of total dependence on our Creator. We read in the Psalms that “in his pride the wicked man [i.e. the person in rebellion against God] does not seek [the Lord]; in all his thoughts there is no room for God” (Psalm 10:4). And such pride, rooted in a self-centred attitude that ignores God, is incompatible with faith in Jesus Christ. As C. S. Lewis puts it, “As long as you are proud you cannot know God. A proud man is always looking down on things and people: and, of course, as long as you are looking down you cannot see something that is above you” (Mere Christianity, Book 3, Chapter 8).

Pride is particularly dangerous for it is at the core of rebellion against God. Those blessed with the greatest ability and talent are perhaps at particular risk given that they are best placed to maintain an illusion of self-sufficiency. This is not something new. As Isaiah put it around 700 years before Jesus was born, “Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes and clever in their own sight” (Isaiah 5:21, cf. Proverbs 3:7, Proverbs 26:12).

While in some ways cleverness is a great blessing, it is not without its pitfalls. Among these dangers is the ability to construct arguments to defend almost anything, even to the point of defending the indefensible and sounding convincing (cf. the discussion on confirmation bias in Chapter 3). Such cleverness can be very useful for those who want to avoid addressing the problem of sin. It is thus important to heed the words of the wisest man who ever lived. “Do not trust your own cleverness,” warns Solomon (Proverbs 23:4, cf. 1 Kings 3:3-15).

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“Do not trust your own cleverness…”

Timeless words of wisdom… still widely applicable today.

This is not to say though that clever people cannot become like little children and enter the kingdom of God. When Paul writes to Christian believers in Corinth, he says that “not many [rather than “not any”] of you were wise by human standards” (1 Corinthians 1:26, emphasis added). Nor is it to say that we should not use all our aptitude and talent as we seek to understand God’s revelation as best we can. In their proper place, knowledge and reason are to be commended. According to the wisdom literature of the Old Testament, “the heart of the discerning acquires knowledge, for the ears of the wise seek it out” (Proverbs 18:15). And in the New Testament Paul writes about the early Christians in Corinth excelling “in faith, in speech, in knowledge…” (2 Corinthians 8:7, cf. 2 Corinthians 11:5-6). In the Old Testament God says to Isaiah, “Come now, let us reason together” (Isaiah 1:18, ESV). And in the New Testament Luke records that Paul, in Thessalonica, “as was his custom… went into the synagogue, and… reasoned… from the Scriptures” (Acts 17:2).

It is important to engage our brains when we are engaging with God’s revelation, but it is our attitude rather than our aptitude that really matters. According to Solomon, knowledge begins with “fear of the Lord” (Proverbs 1:7, cf. Job 28:28), where fear has rather less to do with fright and rather more to do with reverence and awe. As The Message translation of the Bible has it, “the first step in learning is bowing down to God”.

Humility

As we have noted, aptitude is a good thing, for it comes to us as a gift from God. And like so many of God’s gifts to us, our aptitude can be used for good and bad ends. In its proper place, cleverness should teach us to be humble. In terms of worldly knowledge, it is often those who know most who know best how little they know.

But humility before God entails much more than an acknowledgement of our lack of knowledge. True humility requires that we recognise the greatness of our Creator and our status as his creatures. Whereas we are naturally inclined to view ourselves as the centre of the universe, God says to his people, “You turn things upside down, as if the potter were thought to be like the clay! Shall what is formed say to the one who formed it, ‘You did not make me’? Can the pot say to the potter, ‘You know nothing’?” (Isaiah 29:16, cf. Isaiah 40:15-26, Job 38:2ff). Humility before God requires an appropriate intellectual modesty. This does not mean denying or belittling our gifts, but rather acknowledging the source of those gifts and the greatness of the giver.

Even more importantly, humility before God entails a recognition of our own moral shortcomings. This naturally presents more of a challenge to those who hold their own moral status in high regard, and particularly those who do not recognise at least something of God’s perspective. In the words of Isaiah, “All of us have become like one who is unclean, and all our righteous acts are like filthy rags” (Isaiah 64:6). It is a measure of the holiness of God and the sinfulness of human beings that even the best that we can offer him is dirty in his sight. But God is not looking for moral aptitude. He is looking for a moral attitude that recognises reality.

True humility is intrinsically linked with an acknowledgement not only of our own moral failings but also a reverent attitude to the word of God. “These are the ones I look on with favour” says God: “those who are humble and contrite in spirit, and who tremble at my word” (Isaiah 66:2, cf. Proverbs 28:14). The apostle James picks up this theme and implores his readers to “get rid of all moral filth and the evil that is so prevalent, and humbly accept the word planted in you, which can save you” (James 1:21). He goes on to urge his readers: “Humble yourselves before the Lord, and he will lift you up” (James 4:10, cf. Proverbs 3:34).

It is worth noting here that genuine humility is an intrinsically elusive quality. It is tempting to stray in one direction towards self-pity and unworthiness, but evenmore insidious is the temptation to stray in the other direction towards pride in our humility! Humility is, by definition, something of which we cannot ever be proud. The hypothetical book title, How I became humble, illustrates the point. For as soon as we begin to think we are getting to grips with humility, we know that we have ceased to be humble.

A new perspective

The fact that revelation depends much more on attitude than aptitude gives a new perspective on discussion concerning spiritual matters. We are used to the idea that those who best understand a subject are those with the strongest aptitude. And in many instances, this notion holds true. In contrast, an understanding of God’s revelation begins not with aptitude but attitude. The knowledge of the kingdom of God must be received like a little child.

As we noted earlier, it is possible to see – along with everyone else – and yet somehow not to see. For those who do not grasp spiritual realities, this is difficult to understand, but the implications may be considered in terms of the parallel between spiritual sight and physical sight that we discussed earlier. A physically sighted person would not expect someone blind to be able to see unless that person was somehow given sight. And it would be odd indeed for a blind person to question the claims of the sighted concerning what they could see, even if the blind person was cleverer or better educated. Even if a sighted person does not know much about the physical world, he is generally much better placed to give guidance to the blind than a blind person. And so it is with spiritual matters. When God opens a person’s eyes to see spiritually, it does not mean that that person instantly sees all the answers. But a person whose eyes have been opened by Jesus Christ can, like the blind man given sight in John 9, say at least this much, with all that it implies: “One thing I do know. I was blind but now I see!” (John 9:25).

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For me there are at least some parallels here with what I learned from the covid era. I am reminded of this post:

“Sometimes it’s hard to get past our pride…”

Especially if we cannot (or will not) even recognise our pride.

Those who cannot see spiritually, and who do not even recognise that there is something to see, are confounded by the revelation of God. The situation is reminiscent of those who, when God had spoken as a voice from heaven, could say only that “it had thundered” (John 12:28-29); or of Paul’s companions on the Damascus road who “saw the light, but they did not understand the voice of [Jesus]” (Acts 22:9). While these events are unusual, the lack of understanding is not. For as John writes, “Jesus was in the world, and though the world was made through him, the world did not recognize him” (John 1:10). Then as now, to some people God’s revelation brought meaning, and to others it brought mystery. As we noted earlier, this is not to say that the evidence for God’s revelation is unimportant. It is to say that the evidence is not necessarily the main thing.

As we have discussed, revelation comes through the Spirit of God, and God gives his Spirit to those who believe and trust in Jesus Christ. This is not to say that non-Christians cannot understand anything of God. Living in his world as people bearing his image gives everyone some level of insight – the general revelation that we discussed at the start of Chapter 4. But without the right attitude we are at a loss to see spiritually, whatever our aptitude. In this context, it is not surprising that some eminent secular writers flounder when it comes to spiritual matters. It is ironic when those who can see spiritually are described as deluded by those who cannot.

Whatever our aptitude, none of us has any inherent right to spiritual insight. We cannot buy it, and we cannot earn it. We must be willing to receive it as a gift from God through faith in Jesus Christ. The thing that those who can see spiritually have in common is not aptitude but attitude. It should thus not surprise us to find Christians in virtually all walks of life: from kings, presidents and prime ministers to the lowest-ranking civil servants; from senior academics to junior administrative staff; from doctors and barristers to hospital cleaners and clerks of the court; from retail executives to those who stack the shelves. Etc. We should thus not be surprised by Jesus’ statement in the context of the age to come that “many who are first will be last, and many who are last will be first” (Matthew 19:30).

Related

The Brains are Blind section of this post:

And:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem